LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Maratha Arabians vs Punjabi Legends, Cricket Score and Updates: Akmal, Hales open for Arabians

Liam Dawson into the attack with his slow left-arm orthodox. And a wicket straightaway. The second bal of the over has Delport atempting a reverse sweep. Gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Bowled! Tigers one down. Darren Bravo comes in. Charles gets a boundary off the fifth ball. Rocks back and slaps it over point. Looks to give the bowler the charge off the last ball. A single is all that he would get.

And here comes Afridi. The first ball has the 'keeper excited. The decision goes upstairs. Charles looks to have had his foot grounded behind the line. Charles misses a slower one as he tries to heave it away towards mid-on. Big appeal, but the ball would have missed leg. The wily old Afridi follows it up with a quicker delivery and catches Charles plumb in front of the stumps. David Miller comes in and starts off with a quick single. Direct hit would have meant another wicket for the Pakhtoons. Fine over from Afridi. Powerplay ends.

Gul comes in. The first ball is short of a length and Miller turns it away to the mid-wicket region for one. Bravo gets an inside edge and the ball runs away towards fine leg. Single again. The drummers are getting into the groove! And Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is in the house, sporting the Pakhtoon jersey. The Tigers batsmen are not getting their timing right at the moment. But as we speak, Miller square drives for a flat six. That would ease some pressure. Follows it up with another lofted shot, this time down the ground. Fielded at long off. Tigers have made steady progress at the halfway stage. Strategic timeout taken.

Imran Khan Junior with his left-arm medium pace now. The first three balls produce two runs. Miller looks for an attacking shot off the fourth ball. Straight to mid-wicket. Another single. The next ball is full and is dug out by Bravo for one. Another slow and full delivery to end the over. Lot of variation from the young bowler. Only five runs from that over. A very good over in the context of the game.

Sohail Khan into the attack now. Starts with two full deliveries. Chance for a run out. Tamim Iqbal at extra over had to effect a direct hit. He misses. No harm done for the Tigers. Another full delivery. Miller swings, but all that he can do is dig that ball out. No leverage for the batsmen to get underneath and swing. Another single off the fourth ball. Sohail gets the length slightly wrong with the next ball and Miller punishes him. It turned out to be a length ball and Miller sends the ball onto the roof straight. The last ball is short and Miller doesn't time the pull. 11 runs from that over.

Irfan back into the attack. Attempts a yorker. Errs in length and Miller turns him away off his pads for a boundary. The next ball is hit in forward of square on the leg side. A fantastic piece of fielding in the deep by Dawson saves a certain boundary. The third ball travels the full distance. Legth delivery and Miller takes a clean swing. Six over long on. Bouncer next. Miller gets a faint touch and over the the 'keeper and collects another boundary. Miller is playing a superb cameo. Sends the ball spiralling over square leg then and it's a six! Fifty partnership up. The last ball is dug out towards deep point. Single to end the over.

Imran Junior into the attack. Single to start off. Imran follws it up with a slower delivery. That ball was on the legs, and kissed Bravo's pads on the way to the 'keeper. Another slower ball. Miller takes a wild swing, but was early into the shot. That ball hit the off stump, but the bails didn't come off. Miller takes a swing again and sends the ball towards fine leg. Four and fifty for the South African. Clears the front leg then and swings for a maximum.

Sohail into the attack now. Bravo gets a big hit going finally. Hit straight with authority for ba six. Gets lucky then. Making room outside leg and there's the old French cut for a boundary. Takes a single and it's over to 'Killer Miller' in the last three balls of the innings. Sohails bowls a beauty and the ball goes between Miller's legs. Dot ball. Or should we say, Alubond dot ball. But then a baseball hit. Sohail tries a backhanded slower delivery with cross seam. Miller clears the mid-wicket fence with ease. The last ball is a yorker gone wrong. Full toss and six! Dropped in the stands. Bengal finish strongly after an early setback, and for that they have to thank Miller. 68 off 26 balls for Miller, 28 off 12 balls for Johnson Charles.

. @DavidMillerSA12 ends it with back to back sixes Dynamic play from a top class player. #BusAbDus pic.twitter.com/znR52pdZzT

Right then, we are back for the second innings. Tamim Iqbal and Ahmed Shehzad are out in the middle to open the Pakhtoon innings. Tamim to take first strike. Aamer Yamin to start off for Bengal with his medium pace. A handy bowler.

A slip in place. The first balls swings away. Could be a wide. The umpire takes a good, hard look and decides against it. Single and Shehzad is on strike. Walks down the track and drives, but can't find the gap. Shehzad off the mark with a push down the ground for one. Tamim rushes down the track and has an almighty swing. Misses it completely. Rush of blood from the Bangladesh opener. The first ball is fantastic for Bengal. Only three runs from it.

De Lange to bowl the next over. Tamim moves across the stumps. Heaves and misses. The ball is not to far away from the leg stump. Wide? No. Yorker next and Tamim digs it out. The next ball brings out a sublime shot off the back foot by Tamim. Boundary through cover. 'PAAAKHTOOONS' goes the crowd. Goes straight past the bowler off the following ball. Well fielded by Darren Sammy at mid-on. Shehzad gets stuck into the bowler and sends the fifth ball of the over into orbit. SIX! Strong winds in the air ground. There may be some rain in the air too. The last ball is wayward. On the pads and flicked past short fine leg and into the fence by Shehzad. Good comeback by the Pakhtoon team after a tight first over.

Naveed into the attack. And almost gets a wicket. Tamim goes airborne and the fielder at mid-on puts in an acrobatic effort. He gets his hand to it, but can't hold on. The fourth ball is blasted through cover. No point chasing that. Hit with tremendous power. A bit of an appeal off the next ball. Would have missed tleg stump comfortably. Punches one down the ground and collects a single.

Anwar brought in. Shehzad makes room and goes over cover. Sublime shot. FOUR! The next ball is dismissed. High and handsome and on the roof. SIX! That went 100 metres back. Shehzad is matching Miller shot for shot already! Shahid Afridi's daughter seems ecstatic in the stands. Another Four! Full toss on the leg side and Shehzad gives it direction. Scoops it backward of square. Next ball and another four. Shehzad clears his front leg, opens the face of the bat and collects a boundary at third man. Drives again and it looks good for another boundary, but the fielder gets around and stops it. A wicket then. Wide and low full toss. Tamim slashes at it. but can't keep the ball down. Caught at backward point. Powerplays are over. Shahid Afridi comes in. Expect some real fireworks now.

Zahir Khan to bowl the fifth over. Afridi has a go. The ball is high. Who wants it? Somebody should catch it. But the ball falls short. Shehzad comes down the track and skies it towards long off. Looks to have been beaten in flight. Miller takes a well-judged catch. Was careful not to step on the boundary rope. Shehzad falls after a whirlwind 38 off 17. Strategic timeout taken at the fall of that wicket. Afridi welcomes the bowler back with a massive six at mid-wicket. The next ball is short. Afridi fails to connect properly. Missed out on a boundary opportunity there.

Yamin back into the attack. Afridi picks a length delivery from outside off and flicks it for six. Goes over point next. The ball lands near the boundary, but the fielder runs around and prevents the ball from crossing the ropes. Fakhar Zaman has joined Afridi in the middle. Afridi squuezes the next one to third man. The fielder at the fence makes a hash of it. Concedes a four. Bengal captain Sarfraz Ahmed won't be happy. A quick brace taken next. Sarfraz is livid. Afridi is throwing the kitchen sink at everything. Digs the last ball out. 57 runs needed off 24 balls.

Afridi goes after the first ball from Naveed. It is skier, but falls short of the wide long-on fielder. A swing and a miss from Zaman next. Was close to being called a wide that. Zaman clears the front leg abd connects one sweetly. Over wide long-on and SIX! Slower ball travels the distance. The fourth ball is full. Zaman goes deep in his crease and squuezes it out to long on for a single. The fifth ball of the over has AFRIDI BOWLED! Middle stump uprooted. A perfect yorker. Some reverse swing there. Afridi gave a lot of room and missed it totally. 23 off 10 for Afridi. It needed a special delivery to get rid off a special player and Naveed produced one. Dwayne Smith joins Fakhar Zaman in the middle. 48 needed off 18 balls.

Anwar to bowl the eighth over. The first ball is driven straight to extra cover by Smith. Sarfraz is coughing with the amount of shouting he is having to do. Zaman goe big and handsome. Scoops one over extra cover and into the stands. Caught in the stands. 1 million Pakistani rupees for the lucky spectator. Zaman tries to be cheeky with the next ball. Can't get it away. The next ball is wide. Sarfraz doesn't like it one bit. He will have to rebowl that. And Zaman goes big again. Clears the front leg and sends it deep into the crowd at mid-wicket. Down the ground next. Single. Full delivery to end the over. Dug out bby Smith. 32 needed off 12 balls.

De Lange to bowl the penultimate over. Swing and miss from Smith. The next ball is full. Smith doen't get a proper connection. Sarfraz takes a shy at the stumps and hits. The decision is referred to the third umpire. But the batsman is in. Third ball of the over... De Lange to Zaman and the batsman flicks it nonchalantly. Four! Just out of reach for Anwar Ali in the backward square leg fence. Zaman goes over cover then. Six! Goes again. The ball is high into the night sky. Miller takes a well-judged catch at long-on. That could be the match for the Tigers. Liam Dawson is the new man. Edgedddd and out of Sarfraz's reach. A lucky boundary! 17 needed off the last over.

Zahir Khan to bowl the last over. Dawson gets two sixes off the first two balls. 5 needed off 4 balls. This turns the game, doesn't it? The Pakhtoons are scampering for every run. A push and two runs taken. The match is slipping away from the Tigers. Single. Smith pulls the next ball and the scores are level. The fielders are being called in. The last ball is punched away by Dawson through the gap at point and that's the win for Pakhtoons. Pakhtoons win by 6 wickets. Sarfraz hits the stumps in disappointment. May get a call from the match referee for that. Having an inexperienced bowler for the last over may not have been a great strategy.

Toss time for the next match. Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Dinesh Chandimal calls correctly and elects to bat.

Liam Dawson of the Pakhtoons wins the Man of the Match award for an all-round show against the Bengal Tigers.

There comes the Sri Lankan openers. Dilshan Munaweera and captain Dinesh Chandimal at the crease. Sohail Tanvir to start off proceedings for the Kerala Kings.

The first ball is driven gently to cover. Bit of a fumble. A quick single. The third ball is wide outside off. The batsman chases. No connection. The next ball is wide again. The batsman finds the fielder. The next ball is hit to the fielder too. The Lankans are trying to force the pace, can't find the gap. Ramp shot off the last ball. Over the 'keeper. Four. Good end to the over.

Wahab Riaz bowls the second over. Runs coming just in singles. Kerala won't mind that. Chandimal tries to go past mid-on. No timing. Can't find the gap. Only four runs from that over. That's priceless in T10 cricket.

Liam Plunkett into the attack. Errs in line. Way down the leg side and beats the 'keeper to the boundary. Munaweera goes over the in-field and collects a boundary next. Right from the middle of the bat. Tries a similar shot off the next ball. No connection. Makes room then but the bowler follws him. Cramped for space. A couple of leg byes and then a slower delivery. Munaweera beaten. Off-cutter from Plunkett there. Munaweera throws his bat at the last ball of the over and the ball flies to third man. Four.

Emrit into the attack. Beats Munaweera's pulls and the ball is not too far from the stumps. The Lankans have hit a rut. Something's gotta give. Munaweera tries a cheeky shot, doesn't connect. Rapped on the pads and it's plumb. Munaweera out LBW. That would have crashed into off and middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in. Leaves the first delivery alone outside off. That is the Powerplay gone. Not utilised too well by the Lankans.

Pollard into the attack. A white pigeon is flying around the stadium. Chandimal gets one away towards wide long. Good fielding in the deep by Shakib. Chandimal is, however, all at sea. Not being able to connect too many. Plays oe to the leg side. One hand off the handle. Not played with conviction. Gets a boundary nevertheless. Tries to force the pace again. Finds the fielder. And with that the players disperse for a strategic timeout.

Plunkett starts after the strategic timeout. Bhanuka beaten off the next ball. Tries to cut. Misses. Good carry to the 'keeper. Bhanuka gets a four next. Over extra over and into the fence. Hurried by the next ball. Tennis ball bounce. The fifth ball is slow, but wrong line that. Chandimal goes down on one knee and gets it away to the fine leg fence. Collects another boundary. Gets the ball over the fine leg fielder. Nearly a Nataraj shot. Good over for the Lankans.

Bhanuka gets two consecutive sixes off Pollard. Attacking the area between cover and mid-on. The Lankans are getting a good move on. A cutter beats Bhanuka. That ball almost never arrived. Pollard follows it up with a quicker one. Bhanuka tries a ramp shot. Misses. Gets a cold stare from Pollard. The fifth ball produces a mix-up. Chandimal runs into Pollard as the bowler was trying to field the ball on his follow-through. Pollard shies at the stumps. Chandimal had given up. Pollard missses and Chandimal is safe. Waqar Younis and his family is in the syadium. The last ball is smashes by Chandimal for a six.

Riaz into the attack. The first ball is hit for four. Riaz comes back with a fine yorker. Then messes everything up. Oversteps and Bhanuka squeezes the the ball to the fence at third man. No ball and it is a free hit. Bhanuka swings but misses one on the leg side. Free hit doesn't help the Lankans. Full toss from Riaz. Bhanuka is on the charge. He looks a good prospect for Sri Lankan cricket. Single to deep point. The last ball is a bouncer and Chandimal hooks and fetches a boundary. 14 runs come from that over.

Tanvir to Bhanuka. Slower delivery, back of a length. Bhanuka swings and is early into the shot. BOWLED! Off pole knocked back. A good hand nevertheless from Bhanuka. Gave the Lankan innings some sort of momentum. The drummers are having a field day. Shehan Jayasuriya is the new man in. Misses the first ball and manages to get himself run out then. There was no need for that second run. Mindless running between the wickets. Rambukwella comes in. Tanvir bowls a fantastic yorker. Nothing much that Chandimal could have done there. Chandimal walks across the stumps and turns one past the short fine leg fielder and collects a boundary. Six runs and two wickets in that over.

Emrit to bowl the last over. Rambukwella pulls the first ball of the over for six. Length ball disappears. That was from the foot of the blade, and looks like the bat is broken. Goes over wide long-on with the new bat. Six again. This man is big and strong and can hit a long ball. Goes down the ground. Single at long-on. Chandimal goes airborne towards long-on. Nice catch by Plunkett at the fence jumping up, but can't keep he balance. Throws the ball back as he falls down. Saved five runs there did Plunkett. The next ball is a full toss and dispatched over the ropes straight by Rambukwella. The last ball produces a bye. Good, strong finish in the end for the Lankans. Rambukwella gave them a much-needed push with a six-ball 20 not out. This is a challenging total.

Super last over for @TeamSriLankanC 3 sixes off it & they reach a total of 112-3 #BusAbDus pic.twitter.com/rmpjjDEC16

Paul Stirling and Chadwick Walton to open the Kerala innings. Vishwa Fernando has the new ball.

The first ball is driven to point. No run. Caught on the creae and rapped on the pads on the second ball. Big appeal. Not given. Would have pitched outside leg stump. Gets a boundary next with a whipped shot to mid-wicket. Goes straight on the next ball. Consecutive boundaries for Walton. A brilliant drive then, but straight to the fielder. Positive start for the Kings.

Shehan Jayasuriya. Stirling ries to send the first ball into outer space. The ball goes high up into the night sky. Easily caught. Kings lose their first wicket.

Shehan Madushanka into the attack. Stirling ries to send the first ball into outer space. The ball goes high up into the night sky. Easily caught. Kings lose their first wicket. The batsmen had crossed and Walton will face the next ball. Flicks it away to the fence at mid-wicket. Gets another boundary in the same direction. Not too far from the fielder at mid-wicket. Would have been a great catch. Gets a short of a length delivery. That ball is high and handsome and into the stands. Beautifully hit, so easy on the eye is Walton. One foot off the ground and a swivel. Goes over extra cover. Spanked for four. And another four. On the pads and turned past short fine-leg. Very expensive over.

Lahiru Madushanka into the attack. Walton hits one in the air. Just short of the fielder in the deep. Almost gets run out off the next ball. Good over that for the Lankans after the mayhem in the preceding over. Just fours runs from it.

Kasun Madushanka comes in now. Madushankas galore. Starts off with a low full toss. Walton clears the in-field for a couple. Kasun to Eoin Morgan. BOWLED 'EM! Trying to play his characteristic heave towards wide mid-on. Chops it onto his stumps. Out for 1. Huge wicket that. Big Kieron Pollard strides in. Walton meanwhile keeps going. Square drive over cover. No stopping that. Great placement. Four. And launches into the next. Full toss and six! More height than distance on that but enough to clear the ropes at mid-wicket. 61 needed off 36 balls now. Powerplay completed.

Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. Pollard withdraws. Something seems to have fallen into his eye. Two singles and then Pollard goes straight and sends the ball almost into the commentary box. Goes over the top again. Over long-on. Didn't get all of it. 'Catch' is the call, but maybe someone beyond the ropes can attempt one. Six again. A single and a dot ball off the next two balls. The Kings have made solid progress. And that's the strategic timeout.

The players make their way out of the ground as it begins to drizzle a bit.

Back after the rain break. The target revised to 91 off 8 overs. Vishwa Fernando to Pollard. The 100th six in this format. Hammered over long-on. Short-pitched. Came a bit slower than Pollard expected. Another short ball. A half-tracker really. Pollard pulls it over square leg. Now runs required is less than balls left. Fernando comes round the wicket. Goes between Pollard's pads and his leg stump. How did that not knock the leg stump out of the ground? Another huge six at mid-wicket for Pollard. 19 runs off that over. Five needed off 12 balls.

Shehan Madushanka to bowl the penultimate over and is hammered for six off the first ball. And that's game, set and match for the Kerala Kings. Pollard hammered the bowlers to all parts. Unbeaten 40 off 12 balls for the West Indian. Walton played some attractive shots too.

. @KeralaKingsT10 are the second team to march into the semi-finals after a wonderful display by Walton & @KieronPollard55 #BusAbDus

The next match promises to be a cracker. Maratha Arabians up against Punjabi Legends. Don't go anywhere.

Toss: Maratha Arabians' stand-in skipper Imad Wasim spins the coin. Punjabi Legends captain Misbah-ul-Haq wins the toss and elects to bowl. In T10 cricket it is better to plan a chase, says Misbah. Arabians' regular skipper Virender Sehwag is out with back spasms.

Kerala Kings all-rounder Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match for his performance against Team Sri Lankan Cricket.

. @KeralaKingsT10 win the contest with some power hitting from @KieronPollard55 & Chadwick Walton. #BusAbDus pic.twitter.com/c39ik5M1Wh

Alex Hales and Kamran Akmal stride out to the centre for the Maratha Arabians. Faheem Ashraf to open the bowling for the Punjabi Legends.

Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Pitch report: It's a pitch that is excellent for batting. The conditions are bright. Any target can be chased down. It is a beautiful surface. Win the toss and bat first should be the call.

Toss: Pakhtoons captain Shahid Afridi spins the coin and calls correctly. Invites the Tigers to have a bat.

Zahir Khan to bowl the last over. Dawson gets two sixes off the first two balls. 5 needed off 4 balls. This turns the game, doesn't it? The Pakhtoons are scampering for every run. A push and two runs taken. The match is slipping away from the Tigers. Single. Smith pulls the next ball and the scores are level. The fielders are being called in. The last ball is punched away by Dawson through the gap at point and that's the win for Pakhtoons. Pakhtoons win by 6 wickets. Sarfraz hits the stumps in disappointment. May get a call from the match referee for that. Having an inexperienced bowler for the last over may not have been a great strategy.

Toss time for the next match. Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Dinesh Chandimal calls correctly and elects to bat.

Liam Dawson of the Pakhtoons wins the Man of the Match award for an all-round show against the Bengal Tigers.

The players make their way out of the ground as it begins to drizzle a bit.

Shehan Madushanka to bowl the penultimate over and is hammered for six off the first ball. And that's game, set and match for the Kerala Kings. Pollard hammered the bowlers to all parts. Unbeaten 40 off 12 balls for the West Indian. Walton played some attractive shots too.

Toss: Maratha Arabians' stand-in skipper Imad Wasim spins the coin. Punjabi Legends captain Misbah-ul-Haq wins the toss and elects to bowl. In T10 cricket it is better to plan a chase, says Misbah. Arabians' regular skipper Virender Sehwag is out with back spasms.

Kerala Kings all-rounder Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match for his performance against Team Sri Lankan Cricket.

Maratha Arabians vs Punjabi Legends, T10 Cricket League: Alex Hales and Kamran Akmal stride out to the centre for the Maratha Arabians. Faheem Ashraf to open the bowling for the Punjabi Legends.

Preview: It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.

Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.

Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.

In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,