LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Maratha Arabians vs Pakhtoons, Cricket Score and Updates: Pakhtoons lose two in the first over

The Kerala Kings boast of a powerhouse of performer in Kieron Pollard. Captain Eoin Morgan is a match-winner in the short formats of the game. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is there too. They would be tough to beat. But when you are up against a Bengal Tigers team, studded with names like Sunil Narine, Rumman Raees, Mustafizur Rahman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed, you know you are in for a mouth-watering contest.

A quick look at the squads for the first match of the T10 Cricket League:

And a look at the two squads that will cross swords in the second match of the day:

The boys were prepping up & honing their skills before the big day as the @T10LeagueTweets begins today 😃 pic.twitter.com/2o3zEHzdxo

A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast! Presenting our Tigers for the first edition of the @T10LeagueTweets . Ready to roar... bring it on! BasAbDus #PassionPrideGlory #ĀmāraTeamĀmāraBaṅgala pic.twitter.com/DSS4JV0rYL

Very pleased to be part of @MarathaArabians hoping for great performances from all the stars. Keep praying and supporting #T10cricketleague

Right then. Looks like it is a big attendance at the Sharjah Stadium. And the opening ceremony is underway.

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf in attendance too. And the players have made their way to the ground. Hasan Ali breaks into a jig as a peppy music plays in the background.

A lot of colour and style. There are drummers, dancers, performers on stilts. It is an impressive opening ceremony. And there come the the inspiration behind this revolutionary concept, Shaji ul Mulk.

Shaji ul Mulk: I am humbled to bring to you the world first T10 Cricket League. We will remember December 14 as the day T10 cricket was born in Sharjah. We are here giving birth to this amazing concept.

The trophy is unveiled as Shaji ul Mulk declares the tournament open. A glittering orb, the trophy looks stunning.

6 teams. 10 overs. 90 minutes. The teams are arriving in style, filled with the greatest cricketers, all set to change the dimension of the game. Watch the #DesertStorm , from December 14th-17th at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vJC5YCbiMW

One hour to go for the action to start.

Salman Iqbal, president of the T10 League: A lot of people had said cricket will not come to Sharjah, but we have brought cricket to Sharjah. And we have brought such a cricket that will have the spectators on the edge of their seats. History will be made today.

A pledge is taken on the spirit of sportsmanship. All captains sign on a glass board. 'Shor macha rahe ho to theek se machayo na,' says the anchor, to a tumultuous cheer from the crowd.

Some more dance and music meanwhile on the stage. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela performing.

Pitch report: It is not as shiny as before. Over the years the Sharjah pitch has mostly favoured the batsman. 231 international matches on this stadium -- a record. The pitch today is hard, whatever grass is there is all dead and rolled in. Since it is the first day of the league, there may be some juice in the wicket. It is a cold evening. So the team winning the toss has elected to bowl first. But overall, it will be a belter.

This is what it's all about. The ultimate trophy for the Heera T10 League. #BusAbDus pic.twitter.com/tYpuznBtQi

The players are out in the middle. Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles to open the batting for the Bengal Tigers. Sohail Tanvir has the new ball for the Kerala Kings.

The first ball is to Fletcher. No run. Then he guides one to third man for the first ever run in T10 cricket. A big appeal for LBW against Charles, but the ball had pitched outside leg. A short-pitched ball next vand pulled away for a boundary by Charles. A quick single of the last ball. Morgan was in with a chance though. Six runs from that over.

Wahab Riaz with the next over. Fletcher kept quiet on the first two balls, but charges down the track on the third ball and hammers one inside out. Collects a four over extra cover. Riaz comes back well. Bowls a bouncer. The last ball has the batsman tryingg to manufacture a pull. Straight to mid on. No question of a run. Six runs from that over.

Liam Plunkett into the attack now. The first ball is shoprtish and Fletcher mistimes it and gets a top edge. The ball goes way in the air. Wahab Riaz grasses it at fine leg. The next ball is hammered for a six over mid-wicket. The Kings get a four off the fourth ball then. Pulled away through wide long on by Charles. Slower deliver to end the over. A single for Fletcher. 13 runs from that over.

Emrit into the attack. Charles turns the second ball behind square for four. He is building up some steam. Good start for Bengal. And Bipasha Basu is in the house, as is Suneil Shetty. A quick single of the next ball. Fletcher was in bit of a trouble, but no harm done for Bengal. An Alu Bond dot ball to end the over. That's the end of the powerplay.

Pollard into the attack. Brilliant fielding at backward square leg by Shakib Al Hasan saves a certain boundary. Pollard getting his radar wrong. Two wides back-to-back. Not getting his slower ball right. Charles tries a big heave off the fourth ball. Doesn't get the placement. Then Fletcher shimmies in his crease and dispatches a shortish ball from Pollard to the boundary. Doesn't get the timing off the last ball. That is the strategic timeout.

Shakib into the attack. Hit over his head for a four by Charles. Hat-trick of Alu Bond dot balls. Shakib comes back well. The Bengal batsmen are trying to hit too hard and not timing them at all. Five runs off the over.

Plunkett for his last over. A four the second ball for Fletcher. Singles off the next three balls. A last ball is hit by Fletcher. Pollard stretches to pull off a good stop. Nine runs from that over.

The big-hitting David Miller comes in as the new batsman and swings and a misses first ball. Gets a bottom edge then and the ball runs away to the fine leg fence. Another sing and a miss. Another AluBond dot ball. Short-pitched ball, beats Miller's pull. Miller attempts a pull again. Doesn't time at all and chops it onto the ground. One run. A wild swing and a miss by Fletcher off the last ball. Kerala have applied the brakes on the scoring.

The ball angles away from Charles and he nicks it to Pooran behind the stumps.

Emrit into the attack. Miller moves away to the leg side. Takes a swish. Misses. The ball goes between his pads and the leg stick. The third ball is flicked away for a six by Fletcher. The next ball is wide off the off stump. Fletcher goes down on his knees and swings, but misses. Wide yorker next. Dug away to point by Fletcher. Two runs taken.

Tanvir in for the last over of the Bengal innings. Almost a nasty collision between Fletcher and Tanvir in the middle of the pitch. Tanvir bowls a massive wide. Miller chases, but can't reach it. Meanwhile some cheer in the crowd as Great Khali has made his way in the ground. Yorker gone wrong next, ends up as a full toss. Miller hammers it for six. A boundary then. No coordination between the fielders at midwicket and mid-on. Then another wide. Tanvir bowls a good slower ball. Miller can't get it past short fine leg. Tanvir deceives Fletcher with a fine slower ball. That delivery almost never arrived. The last ball is a beauty. Slow yorker. The dream of a deliver in the death over. So Tigers finish with 86/1. Par score at most.

We are back for the second innings. Chadwick Walton and Paul Stirling in for Kerala Kings. Aamer Yamin to open the bowling for Bengal.

The first ball is too close to cut for Walton. So is the second ball. Walton cuts and misses both. Mohammed Azharuddin is in the stadium. The third ball comes in after pitching. Walton gets a big inside edge. OUT for a duck. Eoin Morgan comes in and is squared uo. Edged to gully. Dropped by Sammy. That should have been taken. Morgan dances down the track and hammers the last ball of the over through point for four.

De Lange in for the second over. Starts off with a wide. A four for Stirling. A four for Morgan too. Squeezes it past backward point. No chance for the man in the deep. Classy! Stirling into the act again. Flicks the last ball nonchalantly backward of square for a for. Fifteen runs off that over.

Mohammad Naveed to bowl the third over. Cut away by Morgan. File stop at point. The Kerala boys steal a single. Throw at the non-striker's end. That could have been close. Stirling collects a four. Desperate attempt at the backward square leg fence, but to no avail. Turns one off his pads for another boundary in the over. Naveed to getting his line wrong. Bowling away from the batsman's pads. Wide. Sarfraz shouts instructions from behind the stumps. The last ball is on the leg side again. Stirling moves away on the leg side and drives on the off side for a single. Kerala need 57 runs off 42 balls.

Mujeeb into the attack with some spin. Stirling gets his front foot outside the off stumps as he bends down for a sweep. Sweeps fine for a single. Collects a boundary next. A fine cover drive into the gap. The last ball is full. Morgan misses with the sweep. Rapped on the pads. OUT! Hre goes for 11 And that's the powerplay gone.

Pollard the next man in. Zahir to bowl the fifth over. Stirling hits the first ball to wide mid on. Horrendous mix-up at the fence. Bengal concedes a boundary. Sarfraz is livid. Stirling comes down the track and goes over cover. One bounce four. Hit with tremendous power. Pollard hits one in the gap and scampers for a brace. Beaten off the last ball that is angling away. Pollard pokes at it, lucky to not have edged it to the 'keeper. Kerala have made steady progress. With that the teams disperse for a strategic timeout.

Back after the strategic timeout. Mujeeb continues. Stirling comes down the track off the second ball, converts it into a full toss and collects a straight boundary. A single off the next ball. Cramps Pollard for room with a ball that comes in after pitching. Sarfraz is chirping away as is usual for him. Mujeeb completes his spell. Two overs for 15 runs and the prized wicket of rival captain Morgan. 31 runs neede off 24 balls now.

De Lange back into the attack. An appeal off the first ball. Not out. Stirling smashes two sixes on the trot bring up his fifty. One over mid wicket, another over long off. The next ball is cut ferociously over backward point, and it is a hat-trick of sixes. The Kings are running away with this match.

Naveed bowls the next over. The first ball is tickled away fine for a four. A half-hearted appeal next. That ball was going down. Stirling upper cuts for a boundary at third man to tie the scores. He finishes off in style. Turns the next delivery to the fine leg fence. Comprehensive 8-wicket victory for the Kings. What a whirlwind innings by Stirling! With 66 off 27 balls, he totally killed the Tigers off.

A magical innings by @stirlo90 help the @KeralaKingsT10 win over the @BengalTigersUAE in the first game of the Heera T10 League. #BusAbDus

17-year-old Afghan bowler Mujeeb Zadran adjudged the best bowler. Ireland's Paul Stirling is chosen as the best batsman. No surprises there. Shakib Al Hasan gets the best fielder's prize.

Remember the name! @stirlo90 makes history as his unbeaten knock & partnership with @KieronPollard55 helps the Kings win convincingly.

Next-up is Maratha Arabians vs Pakhtoons . It's two mavericks in a duel. It's Virender Sehwag vs Shahid Afridi . Don't go anywhere.

The Arabians players make their way to the field, and so do the Pakhtoon openers, Dwayne Smith and Ahmed Shehzad. Sehwag decides to start with spin. Imad Wasim has the ball.

Smith takes a wild slog-sweep on the very first ball, misses and has his stumps pegged back. The worst possible start for the Pakhtoons. Smith bowled by Wasim for a duck. The ball came back and skidded on. Fakhar Zaman comes in and is off the mark straightaway. Zaman takes a crack off the fourth ball. Slog sweep. Top edge. It's a skier. Who wants it? Sehwag hovering underneath it at backward square leg. Just out of his reach. Shehzad gets a four at fine leg. Tries to sweep he next ball. Doesn't connect properly and the ball trickles on to to the stumps and dislodges the bail. Horrendous start for Pakhtoons.

Mohammad Amir to bowl the second over. Dawson gets an under edge and the ball runs away to the fence. Swing and a miss then as the ball angles away. Beaten by pace off the last ball.

Wasim continues. Huge appeal for LBW as Dawson is rapped on the pads, as he tries to move outside off and sweep it away. Zaman gets stuck into Wasim and smashes two sixes off two balls. A golf-like swing on both occasions. Clean striking.

Wasim continues. Huge appeal for LBW as Dawson is rapped on the pads, as he tries to move outside off and sweep it away. Zaman gets stuck into Wasim and smashes two sixes off two balls. A golf-like swing on both occasions. Clean striking.

Preview: Come 14 December, the iconic Sharjah stadium in the United Arab Emirates will reverberate to the thwack of leather on willow. But with a difference.

Thanks to the initiative from the UAE-based business tycoon and sports lover Shaji Ul Mulk, the venue will host the first-ever 10 overs cricket league.

The ten-over per team matches will be spread over 90 minutes (45 minutes each side). The T10 cricket league has attracted scores of marquee names including Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Brian Lara will coach the Kerala Kings led by Morgan. The final will be played on 17 December.

The draft for players to the five teams took place on board a luxury yacht berthed at the Dubai Marina in last month. As many as 60 players were chosen by the five teams taking part in these proceedings, with the sixth team Sri Lanka Cricket having already been announced a day prior.

"The idea was really to bring cricket into the same time realm as most other sports and 90 minutes or so is the norm. The idea was kicked around and no one could deny there was a certain excitement to the visual aspects of watching the barrage of runs which would accrue or the happily reckless fall of wickets." Mulk, chairman of the T10 Cricket League, told this correspondent in Dubai.

Sharjah's cricket stadium is a popular place for one-dayers. According to the general manager of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mazhar Khan, the new dimension to the short-form cricket has the potential to become a runaway hit.

"We are seeing the excitement building already and we will see full houses not just out of curiosity but because the lure of the big names is also there. This is instant cricket and the fans will have a great time," Khan said.

"The demographic dictated a concentration on players in the Emirates and nations that are represented in the region," Mulk said.

He underscored the fact that the rules were according to the ICC mandate and though there was a large element of fun in the quick version, the games would be played competitively and professionally.

"The desire to be the first winners of a T10 tournament would be a historical achievement and will motivate the players to do their best on the field," he said.

President of the league, Salman Iqbalk, compared T10 to the F1 motor races saying he was confident the format would be here to stay.

With IANS inputs.