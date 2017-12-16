LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket, Cricket Score and Updates: Lankans fight back with meaty blows

Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Pitch report: It's a pitch that is excellent for batting. The conditions are bright. Any target can be chased down. It is a beautiful surface. Win the toss and bat first should be the call.

Both teams observe a minute's silence for the victims of the terror attack on a Peshawar school on this day in 2014 that killed 141 people including 132 schoolchildren.

The Bengal openers Cameron Delport and Johnson Charles are out in the middle. Mohammad Irfan starts off for the Pakhtoons.

Some drama in the first ball itself. Irfan starts with a yorker on the legs. Johnson Charles at the non-striker's end was really interested in a run. He has run almost to the other end. The big seven-footer Irfan almost effected a rugby tackle on Charles in his effort to collect the ball. Charles is scampering back. Irfan has a shy and misses, but wait, the POakhtoons are appealing for obstruction of the field. The umpires consult and go upstairs. Not out says the third umpire. Right decision, you would say. Charles was in real danger of being taken off his feet by Irfan, he was not the culprit. Anyway, Irfan resumes. The4 next ball is played away towards mid-wicket. Good fielding at the fence by Imran Khan Junior. Two runs. The fifth ball is shortish and Charles clears the front leg and smashes a six at mid-wicket. Follows it up with a four on the leg side. 13 runs from the opening over.

Umar Gul into the attack. And... a wicket. Charles holes out to mid-on. But what's this? Looks like Gul has overstepped and done so by a huge margin. Free hit. And Charles cashes in. The ball is full; Charles clears the front foot and goes over wide mid-on. Six. Charles is lucky to survive a run out chance next. A direct hit and he would have been on his way. Delport then gets a short delivery and pulls it away for a four. Lot of action in this over already. The next ball is played away towards mid-wicket. Zaman is quickly onto it. Single. The last ball is a juicy, juicy full toss. Charles helps himself to a six over wide long-on. A very expensive over, and worse, a chance of getting a wicket squandered. The highest score in the first two overs that a team has registered in the league so far.

Liam Dawson into the attack with his slow left-arm orthodox. And a wicket straightaway. The second bal of the over has Delport atempting a reverse sweep. Gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Bowled! Tigers one down. Darren Bravo comes in. Charles gets a boundary off the fifth ball. Rocks back and slaps it over point. Looks to give the bowler the charge off the last ball. A single is all that he would get.

And here comes Afridi. The first ball has the 'keeper excited. The decision goes upstairs. Charles looks to have had his foot grounded behind the line. Charles misses a slower one as he tries to heave it away towards mid-on. Big appeal, but the ball would have missed leg. The wily old Afridi follows it up with a quicker delivery and catches Charles plumb in front of the stumps. David Miller comes in and starts off with a quick single. Direct hit would have meant another wicket for the Pakhtoons. Fine over from Afridi. Powerplay ends.

Gul comes in. The first ball is short of a length and Miller turns it away to the mid-wicket region for one. Bravo gets an inside edge and the ball runs away towards fine leg. Single again. The drummers are getting into the groove! And Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is in the house, sporting the Pakhtoon jersey. The Tigers batsmen are not getting their timing right at the moment. But as we speak, Miller square drives for a flat six. That would ease some pressure. Follows it up with another lofted shot, this time down the ground. Fielded at long off. Tigers have made steady progress at the halfway stage. Strategic timeout taken.

Imran Khan Junior with his left-arm medium pace now. The first three balls produce two runs. Miller looks for an attacking shot off the fourth ball. Straight to mid-wicket. Another single. The next ball is full and is dug out by Bravo for one. Another slow and full delivery to end the over. Lot of variation from the young bowler. Only five runs from that over. A very good over in the context of the game.

Sohail Khan into the attack now. Starts with two full deliveries. Chance for a run out. Tamim Iqbal at extra over had to effect a direct hit. He misses. No harm done for the Tigers. Another full delivery. Miller swings, but all that he can do is dig that ball out. No leverage for the batsmen to get underneath and swing. Another single off the fourth ball. Sohail gets the length slightly wrong with the next ball and Miller punishes him. It turned out to be a length ball and Miller sends the ball onto the roof straight. The last ball is short and Miller doesn't time the pull. 11 runs from that over.

Irfan back into the attack. Attempts a yorker. Errs in length and Miller turns him away off his pads for a boundary. The next ball is hit in forward of square on the leg side. A fantastic piece of fielding in the deep by Dawson saves a certain boundary. The third ball travels the full distance. Legth delivery and Miller takes a clean swing. Six over long on. Bouncer next. Miller gets a faint touch and over the the 'keeper and collects another boundary. Miller is playing a superb cameo. Sends the ball spiralling over square leg then and it's a six! Fifty partnership up. The last ball is dug out towards deep point. Single to end the over.

Imran Junior into the attack. Single to start off. Imran follws it up with a slower delivery. That ball was on the legs, and kissed Bravo's pads on the way to the 'keeper. Another slower ball. Miller takes a wild swing, but was early into the shot. That ball hit the off stump, but the bails didn't come off. Miller takes a swing again and sends the ball towards fine leg. Four and fifty for the South African. Clears the front leg then and swings for a maximum.

Sohail into the attack now. Bravo gets a big hit going finally. Hit straight with authority for ba six. Gets lucky then. Making room outside leg and there's the old French cut for a boundary. Takes a single and it's over to 'Killer Miller' in the last three balls of the innings. Sohails bowls a beauty and the ball goes between Miller's legs. Dot ball. Or should we say, Alubond dot ball. But then a baseball hit. Sohail tries a backhanded slower delivery with cross seam. Miller clears the mid-wicket fence with ease. The last ball is a yorker gone wrong. Full toss and six! Dropped in the stands. Bengal finish strongly after an early setback, and for that they have to thank Miller. 68 off 26 balls for Miller, 28 off 12 balls for Johnson Charles.

Right then, we are back for the second innings. Tamim Iqbal and Ahmed Shehzad are out in the middle to open the Pakhtoon innings. Tamim to take first strike. Aamer Yamin to start off for Bengal with his medium pace. A handy bowler.

A slip in place. The first balls swings away. Could be a wide. The umpire takes a good, hard look and decides against it. Single and Shehzad is on strike. Walks down the track and drives, but can't find the gap. Shehzad off the mark with a push down the ground for one. Tamim rushes down the track and has an almighty swing. Misses it completely. Rush of blood from the Bangladesh opener. The first ball is fantastic for Bengal. Only three runs from it.

De Lange to bowl the next over. Tamim moves across the stumps. Heaves and misses. The ball is not to far away from the leg stump. Wide? No. Yorker next and Tamim digs it out. The next ball brings out a sublime shot off the back foot by Tamim. Boundary through cover. 'PAAAKHTOOONS' goes the crowd. Goes straight past the bowler off the following ball. Well fielded by Darren Sammy at mid-on. Shehzad gets stuck into the bowler and sends the fifth ball of the over into orbit. SIX! Strong winds in the air ground. There may be some rain in the air too. The last ball is wayward. On the pads and flicked past short fine leg and into the fence by Shehzad. Good comeback by the Pakhtoon team after a tight first over.

Naveed into the attack. And almost gets a wicket. Tamim goes airborne and the fielder at mid-on puts in an acrobatic effort. He gets his hand to it, but can't hold on. The fourth ball is blasted through cover. No point chasing that. Hit with tremendous power. A bit of an appeal off the next ball. Would have missed tleg stump comfortably. Punches one down the ground and collects a single.

Anwar brought in. Shehzad makes room and goes over cover. Sublime shot. FOUR! The next ball is dismissed. High and handsome and on the roof. SIX! That went 100 metres back. Shehzad is matching Miller shot for shot already! Shahid Afridi's daughter seems ecstatic in the stands. Another Four! Full toss on the leg side and Shehzad gives it direction. Scoops it backward of square. Next ball and another four. Shehzad clears his front leg, opens the face of the bat and collects a boundary at third man. Drives again and it looks good for another boundary, but the fielder gets around and stops it. A wicket then. Wide and low full toss. Tamim slashes at it. but can't keep the ball down. Caught at backward point. Powerplays are over. Shahid Afridi comes in. Expect some real fireworks now.

Zahir Khan to bowl the fifth over. Afridi has a go. The ball is high. Who wants it? Somebody should catch it. But the ball falls short. Shehzad comes down the track and skies it towards long off. Looks to have been beaten in flight. Miller takes a well-judged catch. Was careful not to step on the boundary rope. Shehzad falls after a whirlwind 38 off 17. Strategic timeout taken at the fall of that wicket. Afridi welcomes the bowler back with a massive six at mid-wicket. The next ball is short. Afridi fails to connect properly. Missed out on a boundary opportunity there.

Yamin back into the attack. Afridi picks a length delivery from outside off and flicks it for six. Goes over point next. The ball lands near the boundary, but the fielder runs around and prevents the ball from crossing the ropes. Fakhar Zaman has joined Afridi in the middle. Afridi squuezes the next one to third man. The fielder at the fence makes a hash of it. Concedes a four. Bengal captain Sarfraz Ahmed won't be happy. A quick brace taken next. Sarfraz is livid. Afridi is throwing the kitchen sink at everything. Digs the last ball out. 57 runs needed off 24 balls.

Afridi goes after the first ball from Naveed. It is skier, but falls short of the wide long-on fielder. A swing and a miss from Zaman next. Was close to being called a wide that. Zaman clears the front leg abd connects one sweetly. Over wide long-on and SIX! Slower ball travels the distance. The fourth ball is full. Zaman goes deep in his crease and squuezes it out to long on for a single. The fifth ball of the over has AFRIDI BOWLED! Middle stump uprooted. A perfect yorker. Some reverse swing there. Afridi gave a lot of room and missed it totally. 23 off 10 for Afridi. It needed a special delivery to get rid off a special player and Naveed produced one. Dwayne Smith joins Fakhar Zaman in the middle. 48 needed off 18 balls.

Anwar to bowl the eighth over. The first ball is driven straight to extra cover by Smith. Sarfraz is coughing with the amount of shouting he is having to do. Zaman goe big and handsome. Scoops one over extra cover and into the stands. Caught in the stands. 1 million Pakistani rupees for the lucky spectator. Zaman tries to be cheeky with the next ball. Can't get it away. The next ball is wide. Sarfraz doesn't like it one bit. He will have to rebowl that. And Zaman goes big again. Clears the front leg and sends it deep into the crowd at mid-wicket. Down the ground next. Single. Full delivery to end the over. Dug out bby Smith. 32 needed off 12 balls.

De Lange to bowl the penultimate over. Swing and miss from Smith. The next ball is full. Smith doen't get a proper connection. Sarfraz takes a shy at the stumps and hits. The decision is referred to the third umpire. But the batsman is in. Third ball of the over... De Lange to Zaman and the batsman flicks it nonchalantly. Four! Just out of reach for Anwar Ali in the backward square leg fence. Zaman goes over cover then. Six! Goes again. The ball is high into the night sky. Miller takes a well-judged catch at long-on. That could be the match for the Tigers. Liam Dawson is the new man. Edgedddd and out of Sarfraz's reach. A lucky boundary! 17 needed off the last over.

Zahir Khan to bowl the last over. Dawson gets two sixes off the first two balls. 5 needed off 4 balls. This turns the game, doesn't it? The Pakhtoons are scampering for every run. A push and two runs taken. The match is slipping away from the Tigers. Single. Smith pulls the next ball and the scores are level. The fielders are being called in. The last ball is punched away by Dawson through the gap at point and that's the win for Pakhtoons. Pakhtoons win by 6 wickets. Sarfraz hits the stumps in disappointment. May get a call from the match referee for that. Having an inexperienced bowler for the last over may not have been a great strategy.

Toss time for the next match. Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Dinesh Chandimal calls correctly and elects to bat.

Liam Dawson of the Pakhtoons wins the Man of the Match award for an all-round show against the Bengal Tigers.

There comes the Sri Lankan openers. Dilshan Munaweera and captain Dinesh Chandimal at the crease. Sohail Tanvir to start off proceedings for the Kerala Kings.

The first ball is driven gently to cover. Bit of a fumble. A quick single. The third ball is wide outside off. The batsman chases. No connection. The next ball is wide again. The batsman finds the fielder. The next ball is hit to the fielder too. The Lankans are trying to force the pace, can't find the gap. Ramp shot off the last ball. Over the 'keeper. Four. Good end to the over.

Wahab Riaz bowls the second over. Runs coming just in singles. Kerala won't mind that. Chandimal tries to go past mid-on. No timing. Can't find the gap. Only four runs from that over. That's priceless in T10 cricket.

Liam Plunkett into the attack. Errs in line. Way down the leg side and beats the 'keeper to the boundary. Munaweera goes over the in-field and collects a boundary next. Right from the middle of the bat. Tries a similar shot off the next ball. No connection. Makes room then but the bowler follws him. Cramped for space. A couple of leg byes and then a slower delivery. Munaweera beaten. Off-cutter from Plunkett there. Munaweera throws his bat at the last ball of the over and the ball flies to third man. Four.

Emrit into the attack. Beats Munaweera's pulls and the ball is not too far from the stumps. The Lankans have hit a rut. Something's gotta give. Munaweera tries a cheeky shot, doesn't connect. Rapped on the pads and it's plumb. Munaweera out LBW. That would have crashed into off and middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in. Leaves the first delivery alone outside off. That is the Powerplay gone. Not utilised too well by the Lankans.

Pollard into the attack. A white pigeon is flying around the stadium. Chandimal gets one away towards wide long. Good fielding in the deep by Shakib. Chandimal is, however, all at sea. Not being able to connect too many. Plays oe to the leg side. One hand off the handle. Not played with conviction. Gets a boundary nevertheless. Tries to force the pace again. Finds the fielder. And with that the players disperse for a strategic timeout.

Plunkett starts after the strategic timeout. Bhanuka beaten off the next ball. Tries to cut. Misses. Good carry to the 'keeper. Bhanuka gets a four next. Over extra over and into the fence. Hurried by the next ball. Tennis ball bounce. The fifth ball is slow, but wrong line that. Chandimal goes down on one knee and gets it away to the fine leg fence. Collects another boundary. Gets the ball over the fine leg fielder. Nearly a Nataraj shot. Good over for the Lankans.

Bhanuka gets two consecutive sixes off Pollard. Attacking the area between cover and mid-on. The Lankans are getting a good move on. A cutter beats Bhanuka. That ball almost never arrived. Pollard follows it up with a quicker one. Bhanuka tries a ramp shot. Misses. Gets a cold stare from Pollard. The fifth ball produces a mix-up. Chandimal runs into Pollard as the bowler was trying to field the ball on his follow-through. Pollard shies at the stumps. Chandimal had given up. Pollard missses and Chandimal is safe. Waqar Younis and his family is in the syadium. The last ball is smashes by Chandimal for a six.

Riaz into the attack. The first ball is hit for four. Riaz comes back with a fine yorker. Then messes everything up. Oversteps and Bhanuka squeezes the the ball to the fence at third man. No ball and it is a free hit. Bhanuka swings but misses one on the leg side. Free hit doesn't help the Lankans. Full toss from Riaz. Bhanuka is on the charge. He looks a good prospect for Sri Lankan cricket. Single to deep point. The last ball is a bouncer and Chandimal hooks and fetches a boundary. 14 runs come from that over.

Preview: It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.

Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.

Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.

In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,