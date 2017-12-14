First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Cricket Score and Updates: T20 is passe; here comes the game's newest avatar

Load More

Preview: Come 14 December, the iconic Sharjah stadium in the United Arab Emirates will reverberate to the thwack of leather on willow. But with a difference.

Thanks to the initiative from the UAE-based business tycoon and sports lover Shaji Ul Mulk, the venue will host the first-ever 10 overs cricket league.

The ten-over per team matches will be spread over 90 minutes (45 minutes each side). The T10 cricket league has attracted scores of marquee names including Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Brian Lara will coach the Kerala Kings led by Morgan. The final will be played on 17 December.

Virender Sehwag and Sohail Khan during the launch of Maratha Arabians T10 team. PTI

Virender Sehwag and Sohail Khan during the launch of Maratha Arabians T10 team. PTI

The draft for players to the five teams took place on board a luxury yacht berthed at the Dubai Marina in last month. As many as 60 players were chosen by the five teams taking part in these proceedings, with the sixth team Sri Lanka Cricket having already been announced a day prior.

"The idea was really to bring cricket into the same time realm as most other sports and 90 minutes or so is the norm. The idea was kicked around and no one could deny there was a certain excitement to the visual aspects of watching the barrage of runs which would accrue or the happily reckless fall of wickets." Mulk, chairman of the T10 Cricket League, told this correspondent in Dubai.

Sharjah's cricket stadium is a popular place for one-dayers. According to the general manager of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mazhar Khan, the new dimension to the short-form cricket has the potential to become a runaway hit.

"We are seeing the excitement building already and we will see full houses not just out of curiosity but because the lure of the big names is also there. This is instant cricket and the fans will have a great time," Khan said.

"The demographic dictated a concentration on players in the Emirates and nations that are represented in the region," Mulk said.

He underscored the fact that the rules were according to the ICC mandate and though there was a large element of fun in the quick version, the games would be played competitively and professionally.

"The desire to be the first winners of a T10 tournament would be a historical achievement and will motivate the players to do their best on the field," he said.

President of the league, Salman Iqbalk, compared T10 to the F1 motor races saying he was confident the format would be here to stay.

With IANS inputs.



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

}