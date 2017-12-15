First Cricket
LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Cricket Score and Updates: Bengal Tigers take on Punjabi Legends

  • The team sheets are out! 

  • Punjabi Legends win the toss and they elect to bat first!

  • In the third encounter, Punjabi Legends will take on Kerala Kings

  • This is the second match of the day!

  • Today's first match!

  • Hello and welcome to the second day's action from the newly introduced T10 League which is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Today we have four matches. The first one is between Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends followed by Maratha Arabians vs Team Sri Lanka. The last two matches are between Punjabi Legends vs Kerala Kings and Pakhtoons vs Team Sri Lanka.

Day 1 report: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's hat-trick lit up the opening night of the inaugural T10 League here, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Image courtesy: @ICC

In the tournament opener, Kerala Kings rode on Irish Paul Stirling's unbeaten 66 to beat Bengal Tigers by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Afridi claimed the hat-trick with the first three balls to break the backbone of the Arabians, who were on track with England's Alex Hales striking a 26-ball unbeaten 57, in their chase of 122.

The explosive Pakistani leg-spinner's victims included South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who holed out to Afridi's first ball, caught by a fine diving catch at long-on by Najibullah Zadran before his second delivery trapped West Indian Dwayne Bravo plumb in front.

Sehwag became the third victim of Afridi's hat-trick, trapped in front by an in-dipping slider.

Interestingly, this was Hales' first outing since the incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to him and all-rounder Ben Stokes' suspension from England duty.

With inputs from IANS



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

