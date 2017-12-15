LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Cricket Score and Updates: Bengal Tigers take on Punjabi Legends

Hello and welcome to the second day's action from the newly introduced T10 League which is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Today we have four matches. The first one is between Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends followed by Maratha Arabians vs Team Sri Lanka. The last two matches are between Punjabi Legends vs Kerala Kings and Pakhtoons vs Team Sri Lanka.

This is the second match of the day!

In the third encounter, Punjabi Legends will take on Kerala Kings

Punjabi Legends win the toss and they elect to bat first!

Day 1 report: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's hat-trick lit up the opening night of the inaugural T10 League here, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

In the tournament opener, Kerala Kings rode on Irish Paul Stirling's unbeaten 66 to beat Bengal Tigers by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Afridi claimed the hat-trick with the first three balls to break the backbone of the Arabians, who were on track with England's Alex Hales striking a 26-ball unbeaten 57, in their chase of 122.

The explosive Pakistani leg-spinner's victims included South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who holed out to Afridi's first ball, caught by a fine diving catch at long-on by Najibullah Zadran before his second delivery trapped West Indian Dwayne Bravo plumb in front.

Sehwag became the third victim of Afridi's hat-trick, trapped in front by an in-dipping slider.

Interestingly, this was Hales' first outing since the incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to him and all-rounder Ben Stokes' suspension from England duty.

With inputs from IANS