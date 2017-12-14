LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Kings, Cricket Score and Updates: Tigers restricted to 86/1 in 10 overs

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the first day of the T10 league. The tournament will kickstart with two matches: Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings and Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons. Tipped as the ideal format for Olympics, T10 has already garnered a lot of attention before its commencement. Will it be as exciting as it promises to be? Follow our blog to find out.

Here's all you need to know about the coverage of T10 Cricket league.

The wait is over. The ferocious @BengalTigersUAE will take on the royal @KeralaKingsT10 in game 1 of the Heera T10 League. #BusAbDus Match timings - UAE: 8 PM Pakistan: 9 PM India: 9:30 PM Bangladesh: 10 PM pic.twitter.com/xyLKJd8xlU

The warriors @MarathaArabians will take on the tactical @PakhtoonTeam in game 2 of the Heera T10 League. #BusAbDus Match timings - UAE: 10 PM Pakistan: 11 PM India: 11:30 PM Bangladesh: 12 AM pic.twitter.com/igG4zQpRWu

The Pakhtoon Team gets in line to meet their sponsors! Watch Shahid Afridi address the media. The sponsors and the team are ready, are you ready? @SAfridiOfficial @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/M0YTsKpNS0

Mohammad Nabi​ has joined the Pakhtoon Team and is charged up for the T10 Cricket League. Watch the Pakhtoon Team 'Live' In action! #GP #CricketForPeace #MohammadNabi @MohammadNabi007 pic.twitter.com/QDzTZCPv57

Indian fans would remember Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi from his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Here he gets another big platform to showcase his talent. This is what he says about his team, the Pakhtoons and the T10 League...

The Kerala Kings boast of a powerhouse of performer in Kieron Pollard. Captain Eoin Morgan is a match-winner in the short formats of the game. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is there too. They would be tough to beat. But when you are up against a Bengal Tigers team, studded with names like Sunil Narine, Rumman Raees, Mustafizur Rahman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed, you know you are in for a mouth-watering contest.

A quick look at the squads for the first match of the T10 Cricket League:

And a look at the two squads that will cross swords in the second match of the day:

The boys were prepping up & honing their skills before the big day as the @T10LeagueTweets begins today 😃 pic.twitter.com/2o3zEHzdxo

A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast! Presenting our Tigers for the first edition of the @T10LeagueTweets . Ready to roar... bring it on! BasAbDus #PassionPrideGlory #ĀmāraTeamĀmāraBaṅgala pic.twitter.com/DSS4JV0rYL

Very pleased to be part of @MarathaArabians hoping for great performances from all the stars. Keep praying and supporting #T10cricketleague

Right then. Looks like it is a big attendance at the Sharjah Stadium. And the opening ceremony is underway.

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf in attendance too. And the players have made their way to the ground. Hasan Ali breaks into a jig as a peppy music plays in the background.

A lot of colour and style. There are drummers, dancers, performers on stilts. It is an impressive opening ceremony. And there come the the inspiration behind this revolutionary concept, Shaji ul Mulk.

Shaji ul Mulk: I am humbled to bring to you the world first T10 Cricket League. We will remember December 14 as the day T10 cricket was born in Sharjah. We are here giving birth to this amazing concept.

6 teams. 10 overs. 90 minutes. The teams are arriving in style, filled with the greatest cricketers, all set to change the dimension of the game. Watch the #DesertStorm , from December 14th-17th at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vJC5YCbiMW

Salman Iqbal, president of the T10 League: A lot of people had said cricket will not come to Sharjah, but we have brought cricket to Sharjah. And we have brought such a cricket that will have the spectators on the edge of their seats. History will be made today.

A pledge is taken on the spirit of sportsmanship. All captains sign on a glass board. 'Shor macha rahe ho to theek se machayo na,' says the anchor, to a tumultuous cheer from the crowd.

Pitch report: It is not as shiny as before. Over the years the Sharjah pitch has mostly favoured the batsman. 231 international matches on this stadium -- a record. The pitch today is hard, whatever grass is there is all dead and rolled in. Since it is the first day of the league, there may be some juice in the wicket. It is a cold evening. So the team winning the toss has elected to bowl first. But overall, it will be a belter.

This is what it's all about. The ultimate trophy for the Heera T10 League. #BusAbDus pic.twitter.com/tYpuznBtQi

The players are out in the middle. Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles to open the batting for the Bengal Tigers. Sohail Tanvir has the new ball for the Kerala Kings.

The first ball is to Fletcher. No run. Then he guides one to third man for the first ever run in T10 cricket. A big appeal for LBW against Charles, but the ball had pitched outside leg. A short-pitched ball next vand pulled away for a boundary by Charles. A quick single of the last ball. Morgan was in with a chance though. Six runs from that over.

Wahab Riaz with the next over. Fletcher kept quiet on the first two balls, but charges down the track on the third ball and hammers one inside out. Collects a four over extra cover. Riaz comes back well. Bowls a bouncer. The last ball has the batsman tryingg to manufacture a pull. Straight to mid on. No question of a run. Six runs from that over.

Liam Plunkett into the attack now. The first ball is shoprtish and Fletcher mistimes it and gets a top edge. The ball goes way in the air. Wahab Riaz grasses it at fine leg. The next ball is hammered for a six over mid-wicket. The Kings get a four off the fourth ball then. Pulled away through wide long on by Charles. Slower deliver to end the over. A single for Fletcher. 13 runs from that over.

Emrit into the attack. Charles turns the second ball behind square for four. He is building up some steam. Good start for Bengal. And Bipasha Basu is in the house, as is Suneil Shetty. A quick single of the next ball. Fletcher was in bit of a trouble, but no harm done for Bengal. An Alu Bond dot ball to end the over. That's the end of the powerplay.

Pollard into the attack. Brilliant fielding at backward square leg by Shakib Al Hasan saves a certain boundary. Pollard getting his radar wrong. Two wides back-to-back. Not getting his slower ball right. Charles tries a big heave off the fourth ball. Doesn't get the placement. Then Fletcher shimmies in his crease and dispatches a shortish ball from Pollard to the boundary. Doesn't get the timing off the last ball. That is the strategic timeout.

Shakib into the attack. Hit over his head for a four by Charles. Hat-trick of Alu Bond dot balls. Shakib comes back well. The Bengal batsmen are trying to hit too hard and not timing them at all. Five runs off the over.

Plunkett for his last over. A four the second ball for Fletcher. Singles off the next three balls. A last ball is hit by Fletcher. Pollard stretches to pull off a good stop. Nine runs from that over.

The big-hitting David Miller comes in as the new batsman and swings and a misses first ball. Gets a bottom edge then and the ball runs away to the fine leg fence. Another sing and a miss. Another AluBond dot ball. Short-pitched ball, beats Miller's pull. Miller attempts a pull again. Doesn't time at all and chops it onto the ground. One run. A wild swing and a miss by Fletcher off the last ball. Kerala have applied the brakes on the scoring.

The ball angles away from Charles and he nicks it to Pooran behind the stumps.

Emrit into the attack. Miller moves away to the leg side. Takes a swish. Misses. The ball goes between his pads and the leg stick. The third ball is flicked away for a six by Fletcher. The next ball is wide off the off stump. Fletcher goes down on his knees and swings, but misses. Wide yorker next. Dug away to point by Fletcher. Two runs taken.

Tanvir in for the last over of the Bengal innings. Almost a nasty collision between Fletcher and Tanvir in the middle of the pitch. Tanvir bowls a massive wide. Miller chases, but can't reach it. Meanwhile some cheer in the crowd as Great Khali has made his way in the ground. Yorker gone wrong next, ends up as a full toss. Miller hammers it for six. A boundary then. No coordination between the fielders at midwicket and mid-on. Then another wide. Tanvir bowls a good slower ball. Miller can't get it past short fine leg. Tanvir deceives Fletcher with a fine slower ball. That delivery almost never arrived. The last ball is a beauty. Slow yorker. The dream of a deliver in the death over. So Tigers finish with 86/1. Par score at most.

Preview: Come 14 December, the iconic Sharjah stadium in the United Arab Emirates will reverberate to the thwack of leather on willow. But with a difference.

Thanks to the initiative from the UAE-based business tycoon and sports lover Shaji Ul Mulk, the venue will host the first-ever 10 overs cricket league.

The ten-over per team matches will be spread over 90 minutes (45 minutes each side). The T10 cricket league has attracted scores of marquee names including Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Brian Lara will coach the Kerala Kings led by Morgan. The final will be played on 17 December.

The draft for players to the five teams took place on board a luxury yacht berthed at the Dubai Marina in last month. As many as 60 players were chosen by the five teams taking part in these proceedings, with the sixth team Sri Lanka Cricket having already been announced a day prior.

"The idea was really to bring cricket into the same time realm as most other sports and 90 minutes or so is the norm. The idea was kicked around and no one could deny there was a certain excitement to the visual aspects of watching the barrage of runs which would accrue or the happily reckless fall of wickets." Mulk, chairman of the T10 Cricket League, told this correspondent in Dubai.

Sharjah's cricket stadium is a popular place for one-dayers. According to the general manager of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mazhar Khan, the new dimension to the short-form cricket has the potential to become a runaway hit.

"We are seeing the excitement building already and we will see full houses not just out of curiosity but because the lure of the big names is also there. This is instant cricket and the fans will have a great time," Khan said.

"The demographic dictated a concentration on players in the Emirates and nations that are represented in the region," Mulk said.

He underscored the fact that the rules were according to the ICC mandate and though there was a large element of fun in the quick version, the games would be played competitively and professionally.

"The desire to be the first winners of a T10 tournament would be a historical achievement and will motivate the players to do their best on the field," he said.

President of the league, Salman Iqbalk, compared T10 to the F1 motor races saying he was confident the format would be here to stay.

With IANS inputs.