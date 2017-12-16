LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, 5/6th place playoff, Team Sri Lankan Cricket vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls after an attacking fifty

Lahiru Madushanka into the attack. Walton hits one in the air. Just short of the fielder in the deep. Almost gets run out off the next ball. Good over that for the Lankans after the mayhem in the preceding over. Just fours runs from it.

Kasun Madushanka comes in now. Madushankas galore. Starts off with a low full toss. Walton clears the in-field for a couple. Kasun to Eoin Morgan. BOWLED 'EM! Trying to play his characteristic heave towards wide mid-on. Chops it onto his stumps. Out for 1. Huge wicket that. Big Kieron Pollard strides in. Walton meanwhile keeps going. Square drive over cover. No stopping that. Great placement. Four. And launches into the next. Full toss and six! More height than distance on that but enough to clear the ropes at mid-wicket. 61 needed off 36 balls now. Powerplay completed.

Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. Pollard withdraws. Something seems to have fallen into his eye. Two singles and then Pollard goes straight and sends the ball almost into the commentary box. Goes over the top again. Over long-on. Didn't get all of it. 'Catch' is the call, but maybe someone beyond the ropes can attempt one. Six again. A single and a dot ball off the next two balls. The Kings have made solid progress. And that's the strategic timeout.

The players make their way out of the ground as it begins to drizzle a bit.

Back after the rain break. The target revised to 91 off 8 overs. Vishwa Fernando to Pollard. The 100th six in this format. Hammered over long-on. Short-pitched. Came a bit slower than Pollard expected. Another short ball. A half-tracker really. Pollard pulls it over square leg. Now runs required is less than balls left. Fernando comes round the wicket. Goes between Pollard's pads and his leg stump. How did that not knock the leg stump out of the ground? Another huge six at mid-wicket for Pollard. 19 runs off that over. Five needed off 12 balls.

Shehan Madushanka to bowl the penultimate over and is hammered for six off the first ball. And that's game, set and match for the Kerala Kings. Pollard hammered the bowlers to all parts. Unbeaten 40 off 12 balls for the West Indian. Walton played some attractive shots too.

The next match promises to be a cracker. Maratha Arabians up against Punjabi Legends. Don't go anywhere.

Toss: Maratha Arabians' stand-in skipper Imad Wasim spins the coin. Punjabi Legends captain Misbah-ul-Haq wins the toss and elects to bowl. In T10 cricket it is better to plan a chase, says Misbah. Arabians' regular skipper Virender Sehwag is out with back spasms.

Kerala Kings all-rounder Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match for his performance against Team Sri Lankan Cricket.

Alex Hales and Kamran Akmal stride out to the centre for the Maratha Arabians. Faheem Ashraf to open the bowling for the Punjabi Legends.

Ashraf to Kamran Akmal. Pakistani to Pakistani. The first ball is slashed over backward point for a four. Not far away from the outstretched hands of the fielder. Good start for the Arabians though. Drama off the next ball. Short of a length delivery. Akmal pulls, but is hurried into the shot. Doesn't connect properly. The ball almost trickled onto the stumps. Akmal somehow prevents the ball from running onto the stumps. But Hales is almost at the striker's end. Ashraf collects and throws down the stumps at the other end. Hales out without facing a ball. Kamran gets a boundary away. Horrendous fielding by Kamran's brother Umar at the square leg boundary. Four. Then a wicket! Kamran hits one straight to the fielder at mid-off. Asghar Stanikzai comes in and jumps out. Inside edge. Four. Not great thinking from the Afghan player. Tries to attack the next ball too. No room to play that shot. A breathless over comes to an end.

Rilee Rossouw and Stanikzai at the crease. Dawlat Zadran into the attack. Four and six. Inexperience of the Afghan bowler showing. Short of a length and pulled with disdain by Rossouw. The third delivery cramps Rossouw for room. Through him. Goes between Rossouw's pads and leg stump. Zadran goes through Rossouw again off the next ball. The next ball is short and on the leg side and the ball beats Luke Ronchi behind the stumps and runs to the fence. Rossouw gives the charge on the last ball of the over. Doesn't time it as well as he would have liked. Beats the diving fielder at mid-on. Four to end the over.

Some drizzle again. The rain has got a bit heavier. The players are going off again. The covers are coming on. Play stopped after 2.2 overs. Maratha Arabians are 31/2.

Not much of a rain break. The rain has gone away. The players are out on the field.

Hasan Ali to Stanikzai. Heaved away to the boundary. Stanikzai tries a heave again, beaten by pace. Rain stops play, but we are back in no time. What would that break do to the batsmen's concentration? Rossouw is not perturbed at all. Six and four. A pick up for six with authority, and gets one through the gap behind square on the off side. And then a massive six to finish. That's on the roof. That's 103 metres long. 23 runs of that over.

Stanikzai gets a yorker, but edges it to the boundary at third man. This is T10 cricket for you. Slower ball and Stanikzai sends it way in the air. Doesn't time it at all. Falls safely at wide long-on. A couple taken. The next ball is in the slot for Stanikzai and he takes a good, clean swing at it. The ball sails over the ropes at wide mid-on. Stanikzai's batting would give any coach a heart attack but it's effective! Gets a single and gives Rossouw the strike. A full delivery and he tries to squeeze it through backward point and short third man. Half-stopped. That was headed to the boundary. Good work by the fielder there. The last ball is in the slot for Stanikzai to have a swing again. Boundary backward of square. What an over for the Arabians. Powerplay completed.

Ashraf back into the attack. Rossouw walks across the stumps and blasts him through cover. But there is a man in the deep. Only a single. Ashraf gives the Legends a breakthrough as he gets rid of Stanikzai. The Afghan drags the ball onto his stumps. Was playing high risk cricket and paid the price in the end. Strategic timeout taken at the fall of that wicket.

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan are here and they are sitting with the Great Khali. Ravi Bopara comes into the attack. Bopara is a seasoned campainer, but gets cut through backward point for four. Ten runs from that over.

Dawlat Zadran to Rossouw. The first ball is full in in the slot. Rossouw launches into it. SIX! That's the fastest fifty in the competition so far. Fifty off 18 balls. Points to his wrists as if he is pointing to a watch. It's all about timing, Rossouw would have been saying and he is mighty right. Zadran comes back well with the next two balls. Spoils the good work with a wide then. Followed by a full and wide one outside off. Rossouw guides it over the ropes at long-off. Arabians bring up 100 in style. Smashes the next one, but straight to long-on. Whiteley gets one on the splice of the bat and the ball goes straight up. The catch is taken. Whiteley is out.

Reolof Van Der Merwe is the new man in the middle. Hasan Ali to bowl the eighth over. Slower one and Rossouw welcomes him by lofting the ball over backward square leg for a six. A full delivery. A single for Rossouw. Full and wide. Van Der Merwe tries a drive, but can't connect. But it doesn't take him long to fetch a boundary. Slashes one through backward point. Rossouw tries a reverse paddle sweep off the last ball. Can't get it away.

Chris Jordan to bowl the penultimate over. Low full toss. Van Der Merwe can't get it away. Rossouw slashes over the in-field. Can't it the boundary he was looking for. Rossouw sends sailing towards the long-on fence. Big and tall Carlos Brathwaite takes a fine catch right on the fence. Kept his balance and was careful not to step on the rope. Rossouw departs after a blistering 67 off 27. Dwayne Bravo strides in. Van Der Merwe gets possessed by the spirit of Brendon McCullum and guides a near-yorker past short fine leg, while tumbling over. Extraordinary shot. Tries it again, but can't pull it off this time around. That shot takes years to perfect. Bravo is off the mark with an uppish drive to long-off.

Bopara to bowl the last over. Starts with a wide, but comes back well with a slower ball that took ages to arrive. And again! Van Der Merwe swings, but to no avail. Wide again. Van Der Merwe heaves one towards long-on. Slower delivery doing the trick. The ball went miles in the air, but didn't get the distance. Umar Akmal completes the catch in the deep. Van Der Merwe out. Bravo on strike, with the batsmen crossing over while that ball was in the air. Gets a couple of the fifth ball. A better throw cpould have had the batsmen in trouble. A slower delivery to end. A fine last over from the highly experienced Bopara. Just six runs from that over. The first 5 over of the Arabian innings went for 59 runs and the next 5 only for 51. But a very stiff target for the Punjabi Legends nevertheless.

Luke Ronchi and Umar Akmal to open the batting for the Legends. Imad Wasim has the ball for the Arabians.

Wasim to Ronchi. Off the mark straightaway. Umar Akmal takes strike with his brother chirping away behind the stumps. Goes over extra cover. Rossouw gives chase and pulls the ball inside the ropes. The Arabians concede four byes. Nine runs from the opening over.

Viljoen into the attack. Ronchi goes dead straight back over the top and collect four. Viljoen comes back and hits Akmal on the helmet with a well-directed short ball. Akmal was late into the shot. Ronchi moves outside leg, gives himself room and hits inside out for four. Repeats the shot and gets the same result. 15 runs from that over.

Mohammad Amir into the attack. Akmal tries to go over mid-on. Caught by Imad Wasim at the edge of the 30-yard circle. First wicket down for the Legends. Shoaib Malik comes in. Ronchi almost gets himself out, but gets a four instead. Just out of reach of the cover fielder. Amir is unlucky. The Legends steal a bye as Ronchi misses a slower one, but Kamran misfields behind the stumps. Malik walks across the stumps. Amir is interested. Can't give that out.

Viljoen continues. A hat-trick of boundaries for Ronchi. One through mid-wicket, the next vtwo on the off side. Gives the charge, Viljoen bangs it in and almost knocks Ronchi's head off. Good aggression from the bowler after getting some stick. The next ball gets big on the batsman too. Ronchi plays it like a tennis forehand. Six! Hits the ropes on the full. Powerplay completed.

Van Der Merwe into the attack. Ronchi gets a full toss and slaps it straight past for a boundary. Maratha Arabians have to win to qualify for the semi-final. The Legends can lose, but can still make it to the next stage. For that they need to score at least 115. Five singles and a four in that over, and the players go to discuss strategy.

Dwayne Bravo to Malik. Slower delivery. Malik waits and pulls it away to mid-wicket. Desperate dive at the boundary. Four all the way. The next ball is dismissed for another boundary. A good-looking drive by Malik on the next ball. Single. A full delivery next. Driven down the ground for one. Singles off the next two balls.

Van Der Merwe continues. Malik gets after him. Sends a legnth ball cleanly over the ropes. A missed stumping opportunity off the fourth ball. Ronchi gives the charge. The bowler spears it down the leg side. Kamran Akmal doesn't collect cleanly. Malik gives the charge on the next ball. The bowler goes wide. Almost beats Malik. That would have been another stumping chance.

Amir comes back into the attack. Bangs it in. Malik hammers it onto the ground. Single. Short ball. The batsman looks to guide it over the 'keeper and misses. Amir overstepped there. Big no ball. Free-hit. But Amir comes back well and beats the batsman outside off. Amir building up some pace now. Hurries onto the batsman. Ronchi moves outside off and flicks the last ball to backward square leg for a couple. 39 runs needed off 12 balls.

Bravo comes back into the attack. Seam-up delivery to start off. Wide. Round the wicket to Malik. F ull and straight and Malik is caught plumb in front of the stumps. That would have knocked the middle stump out of the ground. A big wicket for the Arabians. Carlos Brathwaite of the 'Remember the Name' fame comes in. A fine fielding at the boundary saves a certain six. It is starting to drizzle again in Sharjah. Ronchi gets the fifth ball over backward point for a four. 100 up for the Legends. But is it all too late for them? They need 15 to qualify now. A single off the last ball. Legends need five sixes in the last over. The drizzle is getting stronger, meanwhile.

Legends go down by 14 runs, but they are off to the semis.

Zahoor Khan to bowl the last over. Brathwaite misses the first two balls. The batsmen try to steal a single and Ronchi run out as the 'keeper Kamran Akmal hits the stumps at the striker's end. Ronchi out for 56 off 31. Faheem Ashraf comes in. 29 needed off 4 balls. Wide. Ashraf drives. Brathwaite is almost at the other end. All he gets is one. Brathwaite needs to do an encore of the 2016 World T20 final to help his team qualify for the semis. Brathwaite edges a full toss and sends the ball past short third man. Four. They need a five to qualify. And Brathwaite takes an almighty swing. SIXXXX! Legends qualify under dramatic circumstances. YES, REMEMBER THE NAME!

Coming up next is the playoff for the 5th/6th place. Bengal Tigers take on Team Sri Lanka Cricket. Two teams that have just not taken flight.

Maratha Arabians' Rilee Rossouw is Man of the Match for his whirlwind innings against the Punjabi Legends.

Tigers starting with a spinner. Mohammad Nawaz to start off. Bhanuka and Munaweera start off for the Lankans. An inconsequential match, but the players of both teams would want to make an impression and seek a consolation win. Three runs off the first five balls. An attempted sweep and hit on the body. That was going down leg. Sedate start for he Lankans.

Yamin into the attack. Bhanuka goes over cover-point and the ball runs away to the fence. Smashes the next one through point. Four again. A lot of people have left for home. It is very late in the night! Another boundary through point. Squeezes a drive. Bottom hand into the play. The musicians are playing on. Gives the impression that we are playing in Sri Lanka. The next bal is short and Bhanuka slaps it away to mid-wicket for four. Gets one to third man. Five fours off five balls. Incredible stuff this. Comes down the track off the last ball. The ball is a full toss, and quite high too. Edged towards third man. Just short of the diving fielder. Not a no ball, says the umpire.

Naveed into the attack. Munaweera gets a boundary of his own. Bhanuka goes over the top again. Over extra cover and into the stands. A spectator almost fell from his seat trying to catch that. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks a very impressive player. Should be playing for the national team, don't you think?

De Lange into the attack for the last over of the powerplay. Dismissed by Munaweera to the mid-wicket fence. De Lange comes back with a skiddy bouncer, almost hits Munaweera on the helmet. Nearly a collision between Munaweera and De Lange. Down Bhanuka's pads. Wide called. On the legs again. Bhanuka picks it up and nearly clears the ropes at backward square leg. That is the 190th boundary in the tournament so far. The third man is in the circle. Good yorker to finish.

Anwar Ali to Bhanuka. Plays and misses as the first ball angles away from the left-hander. Munaweera goes after Ali and holes out at wide long-on. He is out for 11 off 13 balls. Time for a strategic timeout. Ali to Bhanuka after the break. That ball skids on and stays down. Play and a miss. That was not far from the pads. Would have been plumb. Shehan Jayasuriya is the new man and almost gets himself run out without facing a ball. But he is home. Steep delivery. No connection.

Nawaz comes into the attack. A single of the first ball brings up the Lankans' fifty. The second balls is a gift. Full toss on the pads. SIX for Bhanuka. Bhanuka cuts fine and beats Sammy, who got a hand to it. Slog sweeps and Anwar Ali lost the ball at the deep mid-wicket fence. Four! And that's fifty. Bhanuka comes down the track off the next ball and Bhanuka hits it over fine leg for a six. Sarfraz is beside himself with rage. The next ball goes behind the 'keeper. Could be a catch, but not within the reach of the fielder. Sarfraz is still fuming. A huge over for the Lankans.

Anwar Ali continues. Good variations of pace. A wide and three singles in the first four balls. Short and wide and Bhanuka goes hard at it. Opens the face of the bat and sends it to the backward point fence. Brings the bottom hand into play and jabs the next ball down to long-off.

Yamin into the attack. Bhanuka moves outside leg and turns the ball away for one. And a cheeky shot from Jayasuriya. Reverse sweep past short fine leg for a boundary. The next ball takes the top edge of Jayasuriya's bat and goes over the 'keeper and runs away to the fence.

Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Pitch report: It's a pitch that is excellent for batting. The conditions are bright. Any target can be chased down. It is a beautiful surface. Win the toss and bat first should be the call.

Toss: Pakhtoons captain Shahid Afridi spins the coin and calls correctly. Invites the Tigers to have a bat.

Zahir Khan to bowl the last over. Dawson gets two sixes off the first two balls. 5 needed off 4 balls. This turns the game, doesn't it? The Pakhtoons are scampering for every run. A push and two runs taken. The match is slipping away from the Tigers. Single. Smith pulls the next ball and the scores are level. The fielders are being called in. The last ball is punched away by Dawson through the gap at point and that's the win for Pakhtoons. Pakhtoons win by 6 wickets. Sarfraz hits the stumps in disappointment. May get a call from the match referee for that. Having an inexperienced bowler for the last over may not have been a great strategy.

Toss time for the next match. Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Dinesh Chandimal calls correctly and elects to bat.

Liam Dawson of the Pakhtoons wins the Man of the Match award for an all-round show against the Bengal Tigers.

Preview: It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.

Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.

Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.

In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,