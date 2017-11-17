LIVE Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata: Rain delays play post lunch

A poor, really poor shot from Rahane ends his stay at the crease. Interestingly, India have maintained their batting order. Ashwin comes at six. Wonder whether there was a case of sending the local boy Wriddhiman Saha up the order. Anyways, Ashwin has started decently and even managed to open his account with a boundary.

Sri Lanka do not have more than 2 frontline fast bowlers. So they are attacking with gusto when there is still life in the pitch. The green covering on the pitch is a pep up. India's batting will be challenged right through the innings.

Typical Ashwin special to get off the mark. A crunch cover drive and the crowd in calls out in unison, 'Shot'. You might say, India are on the backfoot and the pressure is on the new man Ashwin but it presents the all-rounder with a golden opportunity to do well in testing conditions as a batsman.

Pujara holds the key for India now. Takes a single off the second ball to bring Ashwin on strike. How will Ashwin fare against Lakmal? Solidly pushes his first ball to mid off and then defends the second with his bat close to the pad. Ash taps the fifth ball to point. And the last ball, which was slow, 124 kph, is blocked right under the eyeline by Ashwin.

The Indian management have sent Ravichandran Ashwin at No 6 which indicates what his role would be in India's future overseas tours as a batsman. Let's see how he performs on this challenging Eden pitch.

FOUR! Shanaka leaks another boundary. Goes ambitiously full and Pujara has no problem to punch it to the long off fence.

Shanaka responds well after the first ball boundary and brings one back into Pujara, who inside edges it onto his thigh. Ball three is full again and Pujara goes forward to defend. Bowls an outswinger and Pujara leaves it alone. Again goes full on the fifth ball and Pujara thwacks it towards the bowler, who stops it in his follow through. Pujara again digs the final ball onto the pitch.

Lowest scores at which India lost their fourth wicket against Sri Lanka in Tests:

Another maiden. Lakaml's 9th of the match. How long can he bowl? Can he give two more overs for his captain?

Alright! After an almost a hassle-free one hour of play, there is a light drizzle. Not threatening at the moment but enough for the cameramen to cover their equipment with plastic.

Good running. Pujara defends it towards the leg side and calls Ashwin across. Ash then plays a similar shot albeit for no run. Brilliant fourth ball. Ashwin neither went forward nor back, stayed inside line and got beaten on the outside edge. Clips the fifth ball to the leg side and blocks the sixth ball.

The ground staff are alerted and move around the periphery of the ground. And for the first time we see Gamage bowling from the high court end. Lakmal got a lot of purchase from there. Gamage bowled six overs from the pavilion end and he is now ready to begin his second spell.

So Chandimal makes a change. Lakmal gets rest. Gamage is back. It is drizzling but not enough to stop the play. The groundsmen are on standby. Gets his line wrong on the first three balls. Bowls them outside off. Pujara leaves them all early. Brings one ball back and Pujara squeezes it through square leg. Single taken. The over ends with two dots.

Shanaka to bowl his sixth over. Begins with two very full deliveries but doesn't concede a run. Ball four: Draws Che forward and nips it away to beat his outside edge. Slides the fifth ball down the leg side and Dickwella doesn't collect it. It rolls away to the fence.

This spell from Gamage has been far better from yesterday's. Ashwin plays him out. However, on the second delivery, he got hit on his bowling. Seemed to be in pain and signalled for the physio immediately. The magic spray did its work and Ashwin resumed.

India crawling at a run rate below 2 runs an over. The boundaries through Shanaka's lollipops were a relief. Pujara and Ashwin would have batted on such pitches in English county cricket a few months ago. But still struggling against the odd ball that bounces or seams. Importantly they are hanging in there.

FOUR! There it is. The mandatory loose ball in Shanaka's over. A half-volley and Pujara drives it through covers.

No sign of the sun breaking through the thick and grey cloud cover. But whatever light rain that hovered, has passed.

OUT! 50/5! Ashwin has throwed his wicket away. He looked to slice a length ball but found the point fielder. India in deep trouble now. Shanaka has his second.

The Kolkata crowd isn't too perturbed as local boy Wriddhiman Saha walks out. India in deep trouble.

Ashwin wasn't able to rotate the strike since the boundary he had scored off his fourth ball and clearly seemed frustrated. Despite senior partner Pujara's constant chatter, Ashwin couldn't resist the temptation and he has thrown it away. Similar to Rahane, Ashwin departs after spending some time at the crease while falling for the same score (4) and to the same bowler - Shanaka.

​The over begins with a boundary. These loose balls are not helping Sri Lanka. Maybe Chandimal should look to bring Herath into the attack. India cross the 50-run mark with a single. Oops! Spoke too early, have I? Shanaka has just scalped India's fifth.

Awful to see two batsmen gifting their wickets to Shanaka's lollipop bowling. Ashwin's drive to a wide delivery without getting close to the pitch of the ball was as shoddy as it gets. Lack of discipline is pathetic. What an idiotic shot selection from Ashwin on a pitch like this.

And Ravichandran Ashwin drove the ball straight to the point. Shanaka gets his second breakthrough of the day. The local man Saha is at the crease and he has a big task on his hand now.

FOUR! Pujara has waited for the bad balls but cashed in on it. He drives it through mid off.

Just checked my watch, then my phone, followed by the main clock at the stadium and I can assure you that everything is wrong. The whole world is a lie, cause it reads 10:36.

Four off the over. Saha and Pujara have batted India out of trouble before. Remember Ranchi against Australia? Or the Rest of India final against Gujarat? The thing is they need to do it again.

Saha to face his first ball. It is a half-volley and Saha digs it out towards gully. He would want to take his time on this pitch. Plays out the over.

No sign of spin. The Lankan pacers are bowling their hearts out. Pujara tucks the third ball through midwicket for a single. He wanted a second but fails to get it. Saha leaves the fourth ball before inside edging the fifth onto his thigh pad. He also shoulders his arms to sixth ball.

No sign of spin. The Lankan pacers are bowling their hearts out. Pujara tucks the third ball through midwicket for a single. He wanted a second but fails to get it. Saha leaves the fourth ball before inside edging the fifth onto his thigh pad. He also shoulders his arms to sixth ball.

Bowling change. No it is not Herath but Karunaratne.

FOUR! A loosener first up. Short and offers width, Pujara cuts it through covers.

Pujara cuts the first ball to the cover fence with disdain and then collects a single. Ball three is short of a length and around off, Saha looks to flirt with it and gets squared up. Does well to not edge it to the keeper. However, he plays the rest of the over confidently.

We have completed 30 overs in a Test and into the 31st, yet no signs of Herath or for that matter any spin. And yes, the Test is happening in India.

No doubt he slaps the next ball through the covers for a four.

At the start of the 30th over Pujara was livid with the few spectators moving behind the bowler's arm. This has happened more than a couple of times in his innings. Never seen Pujara charge down in so much anger.

And here comes the rain again! Thick, huge dark clouds moving towards the Eden Gardens.

Gamage continues. His second ball is slightly short and on the sticks, Pujara nudges it past midwicket to rotate the strike. Saha defends three balls consecutively and then Gamage bowls a jaffa. Full and swinging away, Saha gets tempted for a drive and is beaten on the outside edge.

Discipline is the key for batsmen now. As long as they don't play loose shots, they are good. The pitch still a challenge. But bowling has eased off. Slow medium pacers, the non-regulars are at work. Pujara moving towards a superb, hard-fought half century.

FOUR! Short ball at 120 km. Pujara would accept it all day long. Pulls it powerfully to vacant square leg region.

FOUR! Again short and outside off and Saha thrashes it through point.

The crowd loved the single that Pujara stole there. He knows runs are hard to come by on this wicket. He's making most of the part timer's loose deliveries and is not letting any opportunity go away. This is smart and efficient batting.

Eleven off the over. India are moving on and that's partly because Sri Lanka have failed to sustain the pressure from either end. Pujara is also closing in on a fifty.

The drizzle is getting heavier and reserve umpire Anil Chaudhary has come out and standing close to the boundary. The umpires look at each he and the ground staff looks towards them so does the crowd.

Uh-oh, rain halts play. it has started raining steadily and the umpires have decided to stop the play. The groundsmen rush towards the centre. Covers are back on.

Cheteshwar Pujara is doing what he is known for doing. He is the perfect example for all the batsmen who want to stay at the crease for a long time on this pitch.

The light rain has reduced slightly but the entire ground is getting covered, we might have an early lunch is what I feel.

It's an early lunch at the Eden Gardens with India on 74/5 (Pujara 47*, Saha 6*) https://t.co/ln05So6Mox #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gskupV9D73

Lunch has been taken early at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain had halted play and the officials have decided to take lunch 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

And the downpour is no more a breezy little drizzle, it has got heavier. This will surely affect the play in the subsequent session.

Late showers were forecast in the day but it has disturbed the play in the first session a tad earlier than expected.

In case you missed it: Look who is back in the Australian squad.

In case you have just joined us, here is how it looks:

The picture of Eden Gardens is no different to what you have seen for the most part of yesterday.

The second session was supposed to start by 12 but with the ongoing rains, there is no chance we are starting anytime soon.

Evident puddles are formed all across the ground, especially near the boundary, forcing them to tip-toe over it.

Finally some respite as the rain has stopped for the time being. Umpire Anil Chaudhary and the pitch curator venture out on to the cover-laden field.

OUT! Edged and taken! Wrong shot selection and Rahane departs. Shanaka collects his first, It was an innocuous delivery way outside off, Rahane tries to drive it away from his body and nicks it to Dickwella. The umpire raises his finger and Rahane starts to walk, doesn't even think about a review. Sri Lanka have got the wicket they wanted.

OUT! 50/5! Ashwin has throwed his wicket away. He looked to slice a length ball but found the point fielder. India in deep trouble now. Shanaka has his second.

Uh-oh, rain halts play. it has started raining steadily and the umpires have decided to stop the play. The groundsmen rush towards the centre. Covers are back on.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 in Kolkata: Uh-oh, rain halts play. it has started raining steadily and the umpires have decided to stop the play. The groundsmen rush towards the centre. Covers are back on.

Day 1 report: Pacer Suranga Lakmal took three wickets to shave off India's top order and reduce them to 17/3 at stumps on a heavily rain-truncated opening day of the Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Play was stopped for three and a half hours after light drizzle, coupled with the wet outfield, forced covers to remain on the field throughout the morning. After a delayed toss, the proceedings had to be halted thrice due to bad light.

Of the 11.5 overs bowled over 60 minutes of play that was possible, the tourists had the hosts on the mat from the word go. At stumps, which was called early due to bad light, India were reeling at 17/3.

Lakmal (3/0) accounted for opener Lokesh Rahul (0) on the very first delivery, also taking the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 11; 1x4) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 11) in a spell of devastating swing bowling courtesy the seam-friendly wicket.

Rahul's golden duck ended his streak of seven consecutive Test fifties. A seaming delivery squared on the Karnataka right-hander inside the crease, forcing Rahul to edge the delivery which had extra bounce away from his body to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

At the other end, Dhawan dragged the ball onto his stumps the only time he was brought to his front foot by Lakmal.

Pujara got his first runs after 21 balls, pushing at a delivery short of a good length which went for a four towards the third man boundary.

The conditions were tough to bat even for the in-form and technically sound Saurashtra batsman. He was searching for the ball which nipped back off the deck rather late.

At tea, India were 17/2 with Pujara (8) and Kohli (0) at the crease after only 43 minutes of play.

In the final session, Pujara, who came into the Test scoring a double ton against Jharkhand and 182 versus Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, was the only batsman who looked to be settling down on a wicket which had a lot of zip.

To a Lahiru Gamage half-volley, Pujara played a classy drive past mid-off before the right-arm fast bowler got back with a gem of a delivery in the next ball that moved in at the batsman.

However, he witnessed his captain Kohli depart after an 11-ball stay, falling plumb to a superb Lakmal delivery which held its line as Kohli played for the outswing.

With inputs from IANS