LIVE Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kolkata: KL Rahul out for golden duck

The drizzle persists. The crowds are pushed right to the last two rows of the stands to find shelter from this frustrating downpour.

With no play now and likely to place soon, the fans have their sight set towards the clubhouse waiting for any players to come out so that they can catch a glimpse of their heroes. And as we speak the drizzle gets a little heavier.

Watch our correspondent Vaibhav Shah live as he gets us up to date with all the news from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The rain has forced the camera crew to use the shed as they sip hot cuppa. Even the sparse crowd that had turned up this morning has left the stands for some tidbits to munch on.

Alright! There has been no rains for the last 15-20 minutes and the ground staff is back on the ground.

The ground staff have been given a few last-minute instructions and they divide themselves into two teams. One team goes straight towards the square while the rest go towards the other end of the field.

Gradually one after the other the covers are being taken off.

Out comes Kolkata's pride - Sourav Ganguly - and the chorus of 'DADA' can be heard around the Eden. They treat him like their prince but the mind of the CAB president is focused elsewhere. He has got a task at hand as he touches the grass, looks up to the skies and goes and stands beside the chief of the ground staff.

The super sopper is doing its bit at the deep end near the boundary. Meanwhile, the second sopper is deployed as well.

Meanwhile, not one, not two but four super soppers are out. The covers covering the straight boundaries stay on while the rest have been taken off.

With the covers coming off, some of the more optimistic fans are predicting that the match could start in less than an hour. I wouldn't endorse that.

The rains haven't gone fully yet. There is a very light drizzle. The dark clouds seem to be stationary, which explains why the center square and the straight boundaries are still covered.

The most green we have seen today yet... If no more rain, maybe a post lunch start. Big if/maybe. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/oanvBnkiZc

Along with using the super soppers to soak the water, the ground staff poke the practice wickets to create a path for the water on the surface to seep through.

The umpires have inspected the ground and there are some damp spots. Lunch has been taken. Next inspection at 12:10 pm.

UPDATE - Lunch has been taken at the Eden Gardens. Next inspection at 12.10 IST #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Fv1IKTdTmD

Of course this isn't the playing area, but the wet field behind the boundary gives you an idea as to how incessant the rains were yesterday. We have experienced only a few brief showers overnight and this morning but that hasn't affected the field of play to a large extent. The real damage was done yesterday.

The extremely damp areas where the accumulated water had settled are being scuffed up on both sides of the ground. We have lost the first session of Day 1 due to unfit playing conditions. The super soppers are out for round 2.

The scuffed up area is now filled with what seems sawdust and it is being leveled with a hand hammer. The crowds have taken their seats as we have had no sign of rain for the last 30-35 minutes and as I write, part of the straight cover is lifted and the crowds let their excitement known.

Well, that's a positive! Only the square is left to be unveiled. Each sheet taken off is welcomed with whistles, cheers and claps. I have a feeling we might soon have an update and most likely a good one.

The covers are off and the groundsmen are working hard to prepare the ground. Next inspection is at 1245.

The reserve umpire along with all the ground staff have had a field day so far. It's funny that when we don't have cricket, we start appreciating the men who make it happen when the forces of nature wreak havoc.

On that note, every cover on the field has been peeled off with the last remaining cover on the pitch just about to be lifted. The visiting captain walks towards the pitch and this time it's a brisk walk rather than just a casual stroll and he shares a quick word with Chaudhary. We are 10 minutes away from inspection. There is a different kind of a buzz around the Eden now.

The two most important people right now- Nigel Llong and Richard Kettleborough - have inspected the pitch and gone back

​The Sri Lankan staff begin to set up cones and stumps for warm up and practice. Out come the players for their warm up.

KL Rahul leads the warm-ups followed by the trio of Ishant, Kuldeep and Bhuvi. Pujara and Jadeja aren't far behind. The two pacers Shami and Umesh also had a quick run.

While the team is their practice jerseys, captain Virat Kohli is in his whites and he puts on the team blazer. The toss is about to take place any moment.

Not a lot of difference between the outfield and the pitch. The ball will seam and the overcast conditions will only aid the bowlers, say Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull during the pitch inspection.

Two sessions to be played today at Eden Gardens. A minimum of 55 overs to be bowled. Floodlights can be used.

So no Vijay. A bit hard on him considering he was out because of injury and not bad form. But Dhawan was in prime form too so the decision was always going to be difficult. India opt to play with five bowlers.

The crowd wasn't happy when Chandimal called it right at the toss but when they heard that he elected to bowl, they burst into a frenzy. Not a damn was given about the green top. All the spectators want to see is India bat.

​Shanaka will hold the key for the visitors. Mathews at 4 will also instill confidence into the young side.

As I surmised India retaining Dhawan & Rahul as openers. Harsh on Vijay. But competition for places intense. Once lost not easily regained

At 1:10 PM in the afternoon, the floodlights have been lit at the Eden Gardens.

Green top expected at Eden Gardens. All the rains would have freshened the pitch. Would not have allowed curator to have a go with sharper blades! Challenge for India's top order. Good run up to SA for KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

The national anthems have been sung. The players are on the field. Dhawan and Rahul open for India. VVS Laxman rings the bell at the Eden. After the long delay, here it is: the first ball on a green Eden Gardens surface ...... It has started raining again. Off the players go. Covers coming back on.

We have lost 12 minutes of play which amounts to three overs. But the good news is that the rain has stopped and the players are back on.

OUT! What a start. We deserved this after the long delay, didn't we? India have lost KL Rahul for a golden duck on a green surface. Lakmal pitches it on a length and around off, Rahul thought of defending it first but pulled out. Unfortunately the ball took the outside edge and Dickwella did the rest. Brilliant start for Sri Lanka!

Can you believe it?! Cause I can't. After all this wait, pause, stutter and frustration, Rahul lasts only a single delivery. Extra bounce did him. This green top will test the best of the players. Speaking of the best, we have Pujara on strike for the second ball.

It's nipping in. It is going away. Lakmal is making the most of the conditions. He is hitting the right spot. A great toss to win for Sri Lanka. Interestingly, he is also extracting a lot of bounce. Ball four: Pujara defends one off his back foot and almost plays on. Pujara leaves the final two balls alone. Eventful over for Sri Lanka. Don't go anywhere, the first few overs are going to be absolutely exhilarating.

Conditions are ideal for Sri Lanka's bowlers to hit back at India. The soft pitch will aid seam movement like it did in the first ball of the Test. The ball lifted off the seam and moved away. Spongy enough bounce for Rahul to be unable to take bat & glove out of the way. Terrific first ball. Caught behind. Beauty of a ball by Lakmal

Pujara, back from his short stint in English county cricket, must be wondering if he is back on English pitches — soft, aiding seam movement and spongy in bounce. The Eden Gardens pitch after all the rain seems like that. He has had plenty of practice playing in England. But every ball is a challenge at this stage.

Dhawan gets off the mark with a nudge to square leg. Gamage to Pujara. The Saurashtra batsman leaves the second ball carefully. Wrong line. Gamage goes far too wide and Pujara doesn't think twice before shouldering his arms. The fifth stump line and Pujara makes the same decision. Someone needs to have a word with Gamage. His line has to improve. There it is, the ideal line but wrong length. Pujara defends a back of a length delivery comfortably. "It is a disappointing first over," says Bhogle on air as Gamage finishes it with delivery which was on the sixth stump line. Hard to disagree with that statement.

Dhawan gets off the mark immediately once again. This time with a leg bye to backward square leg. Ball two: on a length and swinging away, Pujara stonewalls it. Sri Lanka not making the most of the conditions. They have not bowled full. Pujara plays out five balls.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Dhawan cuts it square of the wicket. First boundary for India.

Gamage goes around the wicket to Dhawan. The southpaw defends the first ball. Gamage strays one on the pads and Dhawan tucks it through square leg for a brace. Chandimal has deployed the fourth slip to square leg now. The lights have come on already. Not a good sight. Dhawan fails to connect cleanly on the fourth and fifth balls. He gets rapped on the pads on ball four while inside edges the fifth onto his pads.

Two probing overs of seam and swing bowling. Both Pujara and Dhawan have been beaten in the air and off the pitch on more than one occasion. But they have managed to stay on. Dhawan even playing a spanking punch to point boundary. Challenge is for Lanka bowlers to not get carried away and bowl the right lines.

Preview: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli.

Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka — still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara — triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition.

For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs.

While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he struck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts.

Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test.

Kohli, who has been dismissed trying to drive on the front foot of late and playing away from his body, even got the handle of his bat trimmed during nets on Monday to rectify his drive.

Rahane, on the same day, was seen fine-tuning his reverse-sweep against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav square and fine off the wicket, a weapon the right-hander might use against veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

India have been aggressive against Herath, Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the team, in recent past.

In the last two years, the 39-year old who has 405 scalps to his name, has averaged 53.61 against India, taking 13 wickets in four Tests and giving away 3.58 runs per over.

It goes without saying that Herath will be skipper Dinesh Chandimal's go-to man beside Angelo Mathews who is making a comeback. Out of the Pakistan series with a calf injury, the former skipper looked good for his 54 retired in the warm-up game against the Board President's XI.

Sri Lanka's bowling did not look good against a lowly Board President's side shorn of quality domestic players due to the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

They could only manage to take five wickets although Herath, who took 16 scalps in two Tests against Pakistan, was not bowled much.

In their batting, opener Dimuth Karunarate has been among runs in Pakistan (306 runs in 4 innings). Fellow opener Sadeera Samarawickrama, slated to replace Kaushal Silva who is not here, gave a good audition in the tour match with a strokeful 74 of just 77 balls.

Besides Silva, the Lankans are also without the services of promising batsman Kushal Mendis and seasoned pacer Nuwan Pradeep.

Coming back to India, with in-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya rested for this series it will be interesting to see who takes his place. Going by the nature of the pitch which is expected to be a sporting one, India could play five bowlers with three seamers in their ranks.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in good form of late, could come into the picture alongside Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. R Ashwin and Kuldeep are the likely two spinners, meaning Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.

With inputs from IANS