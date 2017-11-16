LIVE Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kolkata: Covers coming off

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be aiming to rise up to the challenge and provide a tough competition to the No 1 ranked team.

The hosts have been in enviable form for much of the year, irrespective of the format, and would like to continue the same against their neighbours.

Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played in Kolkata from today.

India and Sri Lanka have met 91 times across formats since 2007, making it the most regular bilateral bust-up of the decade. Shantanu Srivastava brings us all the numbers and previews yet another India-Sri Lanka series. Have a read!

Most covers on but the main one off as wicket being prepared... this will probably be one of the greenest Test wickets ever seen in India!! #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/WJeZ0OhBED

Taking the pitch into consideration, will India play three seamers and one spinner? If yes, which spinner will Virat Kohli drop? Jadeja or Ashwin?

As Rohit Sharma returns to the ground where he came up with an epochal performance in ODI cricket, can he turn his Test career around? Chetan Narula analyses Rohit's chances of returning to the Test XI.

Here's a look at the stats and facts before the first Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka begins at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 16 November. Do you like numbers? Umang Pabari has them all!

Indian cricket is in a terrific place. The dilemma for skipper Kohli and coach Shastri is not who to include in the playing eleven. Rather, it is who to leave out! Never before has there been such a rich pool of choice – for the opening slots, middle order batting, pace bowlers, spinners! The ones to be left out of the XI would be as good as the ones chosen when the first Test against Sri Lanka gets underway at the Eden Gardens.

The big worry for India is not the opposition. Of course, it never pays to underestimate any opposition in international cricket. The India Under-19 team that lost to Nepal last week will vouch for that! Instead, the Indian team would be stretched and tested by weather conditions in Kolkata. Can they get enough playing time over the next five days to crush Sri Lanka? The rains triggered by the North East Monsoon are upon the city and how much play can be squeezed out would determine the result of this Test.

The good news first: It hasn't rained since the last night. The streets have dried out and there is a cool breeze which makes for a very good morning in Kolkata. The bad news? It can rain any moment, the dark clouds hovering over might open up any time.

While there has been plenty said and written about player fatigue and over-exposure , there are some cricketers in this Indian team who would be coming into this series fresh and as such would be very keen to get out there in the middle. Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami would be itching for some cricket action as they have not played as much as Kohli, Bhuvi, Kuldeep and others of late. That’s some consolation indeed in these days of player burnout worries.

Dominant India begin their journey to record their 9th straight Test series win, while Sri Lanka search for first Test win on Indian soil as Eden Gardens gears for 1st Test. Vaibhav Shah previews the Kolkata Test.

As the Test specialists return to the side, take a look at how they fared on the domestic circuit.

Slowly and steadily few sheets are being peeled off. Meanwhile, the handful who have turned up today shout out 'KOHLLLII' as they get a glimpse of the India captain.

The Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal strolls towards the pitch as he and the rest of his team await for the main covering to be removed and get a look at the strip.

Blimey! Covers back on! It has started to drizzle! What a shame! Or as a fellow spectator would like to say 'F@#k! This is ridiculous'

Sri Lanka have not won a Test in India yet. They have played 17 Tests till date in India and lost 10 while seven matches have ended in a draw.

The drizzle persists. The crowds are pushed right to the last two rows of the stands to find shelter from this frustrating downpour.

With no play now and likely to place soon, the fans have their sight set towards the clubhouse waiting for any players to come out so that they can catch a glimpse of their heroes. And as we speak the drizzle gets a little heavier.

Watch our correspondent Vaibhav Shah live as he gets us up to date with all the news from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The rain has forced the camera crew to use the shed as they sip hot cuppa. Even the sparse crowd that had turned up this morning has left the stands for some tidbits to munch on.

Alright! There has been no rains for the last 15-20 minutes and the ground staff is back on the ground.

The ground staff have been given a few last-minute instructions and they divide themselves into two teams. One team goes straight towards the square while the rest go towards the other end of the field.

Gradually one after the other the covers are being taken off.

Out comes Kolkata's pride - Sourav Ganguly - and the chorus of 'DADA' can be heard around the Eden. They treat him like their prince but the mind of the CAB president is focused elsewhere. He has got a task at hand as he touches the grass, looks up to the skies and goes and stands beside the chief of the ground staff.

The super sopper is doing its bit at the deep end near the boundary. Meanwhile, the second sopper is deployed as well.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kolkata: Update: The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.

Preview: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli.

Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka — still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara — triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition.

For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs.

While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he srruck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts.

Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test.

Kohli, who has been dismissed trying to drive on the front foot of late and playing away from his body, even got the handle of his bat trimmed during nets on Monday to rectify his drive.

Rahane, on the same day, was seen fine tuning his reverse-swep against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav square and fine of the wicket, a weapon the right-hander might use against veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

India have been aggressive against Herath, Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the team, in recent past.

In the last two years, the 39-year old who has 405 scalps to his name, has averaged 53.61 against India, taking 13 wickets in four Tests and giving away 3.58 runs per over.

It goes without saying that Herath will be skipper Dinesh Chandimal's go-to man besides Angelo Mathews who is making a comeback. Out of the Pakistan series with a calf injury, the former skipper looked good for his 54 retired in the warm-up game against the Board President's XI.

Sri Lanka's bowling did not look good against a lowly Board President's side shorn of quality domestic players due to the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

They could only manage to take five wickets although Herath, who took 16 scalps in two Tests against Pakistan, was not bowled much.

In their batting, opener Dimuth Karunarate has been among runs in Pakistan (306 runs in 4 innings). Fellow opener Sadeera Samarawickrama, slated to replace Kaushal Silva who is not here, gave a good audition in the tour match with a strokeful 74 of just 77 balls.

Besides Silva, the Lankans are also without the services of promising batsman Kushal Mendis and seasoned pacer Nuwan Pradeep.

Coming back to India, with in form all-rounder Hardik Pandya rested for this series it will be interesting to see who takes his place. Going by the nature of the pitch which is expected to be a sporting one, India could play five bowlers with three seamers in their ranks.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in good form of late, could come into the picture alongside Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. R Ashwin and Kuldeep are the likely two spinners, meaning Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.

With inputs from IANS