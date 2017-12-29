First Cricket
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 3rd ODI Dec 26, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Highlights New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Nelson: Cricket score and Updates

Catch the live score and updates from New Zealand's 1st T20I match against the Windies.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 29 2017

New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs

187/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.35
Fours
17
Sixes
6
Extras
7
140/10
Overs
19.0
R/R
7.37
Fours
12
Sixes
5
Extras
4

Toss report: The West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Nelson on Friday, where they are seeking the first win of their tour.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee and West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite. AFP

Captain Carlos Brathwaite said their defeats in both Tests and all three one-day internationals played a role in their decision.

"Chasing is our strong suit and we want to get a win on the board," he said.

New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee welcomed the decision to bat first.

"It looks like a good wicket and we've had a bit of success of late batting first," he said.

The West Indies, as the reigning Twenty20 world champions, are expected to be a more formidable opponent in this format although they are without Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine who have pulled for personal reasons while Marlon Samuels is injured.

New Zealand are resting Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for the first Twenty20, while Southee returns to lead the side after missing the last two ODIs.

Martin Guptill is reinstalled at the top of the order after missing the ODIs due to injury.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Jerome Taylor, Samuel Badree

Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017

