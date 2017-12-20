First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 17, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
The Ashes | 3rd Test Dec 14, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
SL in IND | 20 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
SL in IND | 22 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Whangarei: Cricket score and updates

Catch all the live updates of the first ODI between New Zealand and Windies.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 19 2017

West Indies in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

134/5
Overs
30.1
R/R
4.45
Fours
14
Sixes
1
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Evin Lewis Batting 56 85 5 0

Preview: Windies will hope short-form master Chris Gayle can inspire a misfiring batting line-up in the one-day international series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday.

The tourists meekly surrendered with the bat as they slumped to a 2-0 Test series whitewash against the Black Caps, and need a major improvement in the three ODI games.

Gayle, arriving fresh from a record-breaking stint in the Bangladesh Premier League, promises to inject the aggression and confidence lacking so far during the tour of New Zealand.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Agencies

West Indies captain Jason Holder and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Agencies

He smashed a record 18 sixes in an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls in the BPL final to add to the slew of titles he already holds in the ultra-short form of the game.

Afterwards, the 38-year-old said he was "the greatest batsman of all time".

His self-assessment may be debatable but New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson said the hosts were well aware of the threat the left-hander from Jamaica poses.

Ferguson said Gayle would need time to adjust to local conditions in the opening ODI at Whangarei's Cobham Oval.

He said New Zealand's new-ball combination of Tim Southee and Trent Boult would be aiming for an early breakthrough.

"Our opening bowlers are extremely good at swinging the ball, so I think there's definitely a challenge for him there," Ferguson told Radio Sport.

"Of course, if he gets going then he's one of those world-class batters who can go a long time and score lots of runs."

Windies, who are ninth in the ODI rankings, will be without batsmen Marlon Samuels (finger) and Sunil Ambris (broken arm) as well as bowler Alzarri Joseph (back).

The fifth-ranked New Zealanders are missing two of their biggest hitters in Martin Guptill (hamstring) and Colin de Grandhomme, who pulled out of the series after the death of his father.

They will also rest captain Kane Williamson and Southee after Wednesday's first ODI as a busy season looms with home matches against Pakistan, Australia and England.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt, first ODI only), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (capt, second and third ODIs), Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee (first ODI only), Ross Taylor, George Worker, Neil Broom (second and third ODIs), Mitchell Santner (second and third ODIs)

Windies: Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Ronsford Beaton, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Dec 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all