Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the third and final Women's ODI between India and Australia at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday! A lot is at stake for India women today. They have lost back to back games against Australia and this is a must-win game for them not because it will affect the result of the series but will help them salvage their pride and get momentum for the T20I series that is coming up.

Toss Update: Australia have won the toss and have decided to bat first.

The free entry stands are already full at Baroda, and it's a shame that the association hasn't opened more stands to the public. But even free-pass holder stands are likely to fill up later in the day. In team news, it's going to be difficult for Punam Raut to hold her place. I expect Jemimah Rodrigues to open the batting, but Mona Meshram was seen active in the warm ups, so that may be the switch.

Last 6am start (thank gosh) for our 3rd ODI 🏆 let’s get it done, 3/3 💪🏼 bring on 39 degrees 🔥 #INDvAUS #ihatemornings 🇦🇺🇮🇳

Oh Megan! Your captain's decision at the toss means you will be bowling in the sultry afterrnoon of Vadodara once again.

Transparency is not a quality you want in your leg-spinner. Guile, deception, and chicanery are the keys to success in that trade, but Amanda Jade Wellington has little of that, writes Snehal Pradhan.

Before the thrid ODI begins... have a read about this 20-year old Aussie leggie, Amanda Weelington, her love for animals, cricket and her terrific journey. Writer Snehal Pradhan has more.

The players are out for national anthem. The game will begin in about 5 minutes from now.

Players are coming out on the ground. Nicole Bolton and Alyssa Healy will open the innings for Australia. Shikha Pandey with the ball in hand will open the bowling for India.

After 1 over, Australia 1/0 (Nicole Bolton 1, Alyssa Healy 0) Good start by Shikha Pandey in the first over. Five dot balls to start with. Indian bowlers will have to make sure that they don't pitch it short like in the last 2 ODIs. In this over, Shikha has pitched it full. Just one from the over.

FOUR! Australia get their first boundary. Well tossed up delivery. Bolton gets forward and hits it for four through covers.

After 2 overs, Australia 9/0 (Nicole Bolton 9, Alyssa Healy 0) Spin from the other end as Deepti Sharma comes into the attack. Change of plan from India already but Australia showed their intention. Bolton came out to hit a beautiful four through covers. 8 runs from this over.

After 3 overs, Australia 11/0 (Nicole Bolton 10, Alyssa Healy 0) Pandey continues. She is bowling full length and that is good to see. Healy is a little careful at the start. Brilliant over. Just 1 from the third over.

After 4 overs, Australia 13/0 (Nicole Bolton 11, Alyssa Healy 1) Deepti mixed it up beautifully in this over. Loopy delivery first up and then mixing it with a flatter trajectory. Learnt her lesson from the first over. She gave just 2 as Australia look careful. 2 runs from the over.

FOUR! Healy smashed one to mid-wicket! Rodrigues dived but to no avaial.

After 5 overs, Australia 18/0 (Nicole Bolton 11, Alyssa Healy 6) Very close call on the first ball of the over by Pandey as Healy trying to pull it and was bamboozled by the pace and missed it. But she made a good comeback with a four. Still not a bad over for India. 5 from it.

OUT! Bolton caught and bowled by Bisht. It was a flighted delivery and it asked to get hit. That was the trap for Bolton as she ended up giving it straight back to Bisht. Bolton c and b Ekta Bisht 11(18)

FOUR! Lanning wastes no time and gets going. Tossed up delivery and put to four to deep extra cover.

After 6 overs, Australia 23/1 (Meg Lanning 4, Alyssa Healy 7) Good over for India as Bisht gets rid of Bolton who was in supreme form in the series. Mithali Raj will be one relieved captain.

FOUR! Healy eases pressure off Lanning by hitting another boundary to long off. Vastrakar who is into attack straightaway deals with pressure.

For the first time in the series, India have picked up a wicket with the Australian total less than 50. Pandey's round-the-wicket approach and spin from the other end to Bolton has worked. Now likely that Pooja Vastrakar will come into the attack. There is some cloud cover today, so India won;t mind bowling first in these conditions. Also, this stadium is packed already. What a turn out on a Sunday.

After 7 overs, Australia 29/1 (Meg Lanning 4, Alyssa Healy 13) Vastrakar's first over produced 6 runs for Australia. Despite the wicket gone and that too of Bolton, Aussies are not looking to change the way they have been playing in the series, which is to attack. Another four in this over by Healy. 6 from the over.

FOUR! Lanning is in that sort of a mod today. Wide hal-vovey given and Lanning takes full advantage of it as she hits a beautiful square drive for four.

FOUR! This time it is Healy. Whacked for a four to mid-wicket fence.

FOUR! Straying on leg-sie this is time is Pandey and that ball has been put for a boundary to backward square leg.

After 8 overs, Australia 48/1 (Meg Lanning 9, Alyssa Healy 27) What an over for Australia as Healy comes into beast mode and hits 2 boundaries and six, and add one more four from Lanning and it is 19 runs from the last over.

FOUR! Another half-volley by Vastrakar and Healy nows what to do with it. Boundary to long-off.

After 9 overs, Australia 55/1 (Meg Lanning 10, Alyssa Healy 32) Vastrakar has not learned a lesson from the previous game. She is is still giving enough room for the batter and Australians are in that sort of a mood today. 7 from the last over.

FOUR! Bisht tossed it up and Lanning puts it for four.

FOUR! Second four of the over, hit towards backward square leg

After 10 overs, Australia 63/1 (Meg Lanning 18, Alyssa Healy 32) Plan is not working for India. 8 runs from the last over as Bisht was a little too straight in her deliveries, making it easy for the batters to score boundary in the leg side.

OUT! That's a big wicket as Lanning gives a diving catch to Mithali Raj at short cover. Wicket added to Deepti's account. Lanning c Mithali b Deepti Sharma 18(14)

After 11 overs, Australia 65/2 (Perry 1, Alyssa Healy 33) Deepti Sharma's flighted delivery got Lanning caught at short cover. It was a well tossed up ball at the half volley which temped Lanning to drive it but the bat turned in her hand and eventually giving an easy catch.

This is real courage from Deepti Sharma. After watching Lanning step out and crash a boundary over mid off last over, she still gave the ball loop and drew the error from Lanning. Been saying this from day one, the only way to beat the most aggressive team in the world is with aggressive cricket. Good stuff from India, to think they could have had Healy as well but for that dropped catch.

After 12 overs, Australia 68/2 (Ellyse Perry 3, Alyssa Healy 34) Bisht Keeping it simple with her wicket-to-wicket bowling, cramping the visitors for room. This will build pressure on them and hence the bad shot selection will come into play. Let's see if this plan works for India.

After 13 overs, Australia 68/2 (Ellyse Perry 3, Alyssa Healy 34) Sushma Verma missed a catch opportunity on the very first ball. Brilliant stuff from Deepti as she bowls a maiden, a gold-dust in these circumstances.

Even after 191 ODI matches over a span of 19 years she is one of the most consistent performers averaging in excess of 50 and has exuberance of an youngster. Absolute legend!

After 14 overs, Australia 69/2 (Ellyse Perry 3, Alyssa Healy 35) Spinners are doing the job for India at the moment. They have sucked up the run-rate in the last few overs.Important to keep the momentum going with them. Good to see a few players diving in the field as well.

After 15 overs, Australia 74/2 (Ellyse Perry 4, Alyssa Healy 39) The pitch seems to be on the slower side and taking a while to come on the bat. The spinners are doing a good job bowling tight line and length. Poonam Yadav did not do anything different in this over. 5 from the over.

FOUR! What a way to ruin a good over. Short and on the leg side as Healy puts it for four to fine leg.

After 16 overs, Australia 82/2 (Ellyse Perry 6, Alyssa Healy 45) Harmanpreet bowled well giving just 4 off the first 5 balls but the last delivery made all the effort go down the drain as a short delivery on the leg side was put for boundary to fine leg. Drinks being called now.

Preview: The series already lost, India women would look to salvage some pride when they take on mighty Australia in the third and final game of the series, a part of the ICC Women ODI Championship, here tomorrow.

It has been a disastrous series for Indian women so far as they are yet to taste a victory in four matches, including the two practice games preceding the three-game ODI series.

It has been a dominating performance from Australia, who had lost to India in the World Cup semifinals.

Australia women have showed their class by registering convincing wins in all the matches. They won the first ODIs by eight wickets and sealed the series with 60-run victory in the second match.

Prior to the ODIs, Indian women had also lost both the practice games in Mumbai by massive 321 runs and seven wickets respectively.

And come tomorrow, it would be Indian women's last chance to redeem some pride and bring smiles back to the faces of their fans with a consolation win.

But to achieve a favourable result India will have to improve in all departments of the game.

In the absence of veteran Jhulan Goswami, the Indian bowling attack looked lacklustre in the series with Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar leaking runs upfront.

The spinners too failed to make any considerable impact with the likes of Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav struggling to contain the Australian batswomen in favourable conditions.

India's batting has been unimpressive in the two matches and it has cost the team badly.

Opener Punam Raut struggled in both the games and was also guilty of wasting too many deliveries while chasing 288 runs in the must-win second game.

Barring left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana, who made 67 off 53 balls in the second ODI, all the Indian batswomen struggled.

Much was expected from the likes of skipper Mithali Raj, who missed the first ODI due to illness, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deppti Shama but all of them failed to make any impact.

The onus would be on the Indian batters to shoulder the responsibility and hand their side a much-needed morale-boosting victory.

Australia, on the other hand, have not put a foot wrong in the tour so far.

The Australians have been clinical in all departments of the game, be it batting, bowling or fielding.

Opener Nicole Bolton is in sublime touch, following up her unbeaten 100 with a classy 84 in the second ODI.

Ellyse Perry struck an unbeaten run-a-ball 70 while Beth Mooney smashed a 40-ball 56 in the last match and the duo would be looking to carry forward its good form.

Captain Meg Lanning got starts in both the games before getting out and would be hoping to score big tomorrow.

Teams (from):

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bist, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mona Meshram, Poonam Yadav, Sukanya Parida

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ellyse Perry, Elyse Velani, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Beh Mooney, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Jade-Wellington.

With inputs from PTI