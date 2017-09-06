Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I in Colombo: Visitors lose both openers in 171 chase

Dilshan Munaweera's strike rate of 182.75 today is the highest for any Sri Lankan batsman in a T20I innings since 2010. (Min. 50 runs scored)

And as I type this.. a wicket falls again. Thisara Perera has played on. Sri Lanka in danger of losing their way yet again. Script nearly repeating itself.

Just when he was batting freely and aggressively, pushing India onto the back foot, Munaweera finds a new way to get out... bat slips out of hand as he forces a pull and is bowled. Sums up India's tour of Sri Lanka really... they have never had a consistent dominant period, and whenever it has started to happen, things have gone awry.

SIX! Slog! Thisara skips down the track and smokes it over long off.

Just the over Kohli would have wanted. Priyanjan, who is making his debut today, is still struggling to time the ball. The problem is he is looking to smack the ball and time it. Sri Lanka manage to score four runs off it.

That's the story of Thisara Perera's career. He has to find ways of contributing as an all-rounder or Sri Lanka have to find another one. He is neither creating any impact nor maintaining consistency in my opinion in recent times.

Chahal would be relieved with this over considering his figures. Leg spinnners go for run, that is a fact. But 43 runs with only one wicket would have been hard to digest for the Haryana spinner.

Axar continuing with his stump to stump. Not giving room to the Sri Lankan batsmen. On the third ball, Dhoni and Axar appeal for a caught behind but the umpire is not interested. UltraEdge shows there was an edge.. interesting! Prasanna should consider himself lucky. Five runs off the over.

Most wickets for India from career's first seven T20Is:

Overthrow of the first ball from the cover fielder as the batsmen collect an extra run. Bumrah digs the third ball short but will have to re-bowl it as the square leg umpire stretches his arms to signal it wide. Prasanna tucks for a single to square leg. Chance of a run-out at the bowler's end on the fourth ball but it required a direct hit from Axar Patel from point. Another short ball from Bumrah goes over the head of the batsman and umpire rightly calls it wide. Priyanjan to keep the strike as he taps it to deep cover for a single. 9 runs off the over.

Sri Lanka have lost one too many wickets... what was 10 an over at one stage is now crawling at 7 an over. They will be lucky to get to 150 here. Innings following a pattern here.

The leggies have pulled it back for India. 4 wickets for 54 runs in 7 overs between Chahal and Kuldeep... broken the Lankan middle order. The latter is back to finish his quota of overs.

Poor fielding and Prasanna manages to score a boundary. Kohli makes instant change and brings Chahal inside the circle. Prasanna collects two runs on the third ball only to depart on the fourth ball. Kuldeep is to blame here, there was a run out chance on the fifth delivery but Kuldeep is unaware of Kohli's throw. Kohl is not amused one bit. Priyanjan, meanwhile, is still fighting it out. 32 balls, 24 runs.

SIX! Too short and duly punished. Udana read the knuckleball and pulled it away.

FOUR! A dipping yorker and Udana gives himself room to cream it through covers. Lovely shot.

FOUR! Top edge but Sri Lanka won't mind that. Bumrah goes short and Udana looks to pull it away, but he only manages a top edge over keeper.

FOUR! Third boundary in a row for Sri Lanka. Priyanjan reverse laps it over short third man.

A decent start to the over as afar India are concerned. Only 5 runs off the first four balls. But Udana plays a stunning drive to help Sri Lanka cross 150-run mark. He also manages to score a boundary off the last ball to finish on a high.

SIX! Stand and deliver. Priyanjan stays put and pulls it over midwicket for a maximum.

What was that? Crazy shot. Priyanjan reverses his bat face and guides it over short third man for a boundary. You can't set a field for that. Bumrah bounces the batsman on the next delivery and is lucky that it wasn't called a wide. Priyanjan cuts the third ball for a single. Udana returns the favour. Glorious! Priyanjan is making up for his slow start as he smokes one over wide long on. Finishes the innings with a single.

Ashan Priyanjan alone knows what he has done here. 40 off 40 isn't usually standard in this format, but what a useful hand this has been. Slow at first and then unorthodox at the end... he has helped Sri Lanka to 171-run target which was increasingly looking unlikely at one stage. Remarkable knock!

India have lost only one match out of six at Colombo (RPS) before today. Moreover, India have lost only one match out of five while chasing against Sri Lanka in T20Is before today.

170/7! Walking back, India will be the happy unit. Sri Lanka were cruising through at one point, but then lost too many wickets in the middle. Had it not been for Priyanjan and Udana, things would have been more bleak for the hosts. Is it enough though? Join us in a bit for the chase.....

Sri Lankan innings gets unexpected late boost. 170 not easy to overhaul. But can India, on a roll all through the tour, be stopped?

Will need something special to stop the in-form Indian side

Back for chase. Kohli isn't going to open. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma arrive at the crease. Angelo Mathews to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Short and wide. Rahul slashes it over point. Gets off the mark!

Rohit Sharma's batting average of 15.57 against Sri Lanka in T20Is is the lowest for any Indian batsman against an opposition in T20Is. (Min. 100 runs scored)

Mathews angles it on a length and outside off, Rohit drives it through covers for a single. First boundary of the over from Rahul who cuts it to point. Rahul inside edges it and Rohit is vigilant enough to call him across for a run. Rohit turns the fourth ball to midwicket for anothe run. Rahul pats the fifth delivery towards gully and steals a run. Boundary to end the over, sloppy work from Malinga at short fine leg.

FOUR! Lovely square drive. Kneels a bit, opens the face of the bat and lifts it over point.

FOUR! Rohit too scores his first boundary. Mathews bowls the wrong line and Rohit just helps it on its way to fine leg.

Udana concedes a boundary off the first ball. A square drive over point. Rahul flicks the second ball, which is full, to mid on for a single. Rohit chops the third ball hard and it bounces over the keeper. Brace taken. The slower delivery and Rohit pushes it towards cover for another single. Ball five is short and Rahul guides it towards third man. Another single. First dot of the innings! A very slow delivery and low bounce, Rohit doesn't get any wood to it.

Lasith Malinga has taken atleast two wickets in each of his last eight T20Is. Will he make an impact today?

Malinga is on! Shapes it on a length and Rahul defends it watchfully. Another length ball and Rahul goes back to guide it to third man for a single. Malinga against ROhit, his IPL captain: will be an interesting duel. The Lankan pacer keeps it slightly short and Rohit blocks. And Malinga wins the battle. Rahul is on strike as they crossed and he gives a single to Kohli. Outstanding delivery. Pitches it on off and moves it away, Kohli is beaten on the outside edge.

OUT! Malinga removes his IPL captain! The Lankan pacer bowls it short and Rohit Sharma looks to pull it. But he manages a top edge and Thisara comfortably pouches it at mid on. Sri Lanka draw first blood. Rohit out for 9. Virat Kohli is India's No 3.

Rahul taps the second ball, which is a slower one, towards point for a srun. Kohli pulls the fourth ball, after being beaten on the third, to deep midwicket for a single. Rahul scores a boundary on ball five and caps it off with a brace to backward square leg.

Lasith Malinga becomes the fourth bowler to take 200 wickets in Sri Lanka in international cricket. The other three bowlers who have achieved the same feat are Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath and Chaminda Vaas.

FOUR! Rahul is aware that it was a slower ball and slaps it over covers.

Virat's feet weren't really moving much early on. Remains to be seen if they will keep attacking him with pace even after powerplay.

Rahul into the 20s. Important for the team management that he goes away from Lanka with a good knock behind him even if at the top of the order. Will help him bat against Australia which will be a much sterner test.

Kohli guides one to point and the fielder scores a direct hit only to concede an extra run. Rahul wasn't aware of the run but Kohli called him across. Kohli looks to loft one over covers but is lucky that it fell in no man's area. Brace taken. Kohli defends the third ball and hares across for a run. Intelligent! Again a shortish delivery and Rahul flicks it towards midwicket for a run. Risky single on the final delivery, had it been a direct hit, Kohli would've been a goner.

Virat Kohli has scored two centuries in his last two ODI innings against Sri Lanka. Moreover, he averages 100.50 against Sri Lanka in T20Is. He would like to continue his form to aid his team to win the match without much trouble today.

OUT! Spectacular catch. Rahul drove it through covers and Shanaka dived to his left to grasp it. Outstanding! Prasanna dabs to celebrate the Karnataka batsman's wicket, but he certainly needs to work on it. Rahul out for 24.

Stunning catch at cover... backed up by diving efforts elsewhere in the field... there is a different energy about Sri Lanka tonight. They want to prove a point it seems. Rahul gone, India need a partnership.

Virat Kohli becomes the seventh Indian player to score 15,000 runs in international cricket. The other six Indian players are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Azharuddin and MS Dhoni.

Spin for the first time in Sri Lanka's innings. The first six overs have suggested that it is no more a belter. The pitch has become two-paced. India are finding it hard to score quickly. Rahul's attempt to score a boundary was met with a remarkable Shanaka catch. The atmosphere is buzzing and Sri Lanka seem to be in control. Four off the over. Game on!

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 15,000 runs in international cricket - in just 333 innings beating Hashim Amla's record who achieved the feat in 336 innings.

A brilliant over from Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews. Just four runs off it. Pandey failed to score runs off three consecutive deliveries.

SIX! Skip down the track and a smack over the bowler's head. Kohli's way to release pressure has worked.

Kohli plays the second ball dangerously late and cuts it to backward point. A risky shot for no run. Square drives ball three for a single. Pandey now looks to smoke one using his feet but doesn't connect it well. Kohli collects a single on the fifth. Pandey is looking uncomfortable here. Looks to cut one but fails, Dickwella too doesn't connect it and the umpire signals it as a bye. Dickwella would be relieved. Replays suggest there was an edge.

Preview: India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday at Colombo.

Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20

Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad.

It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Pant has previously featured in two T20Is against England and West Indies, but was kept out of this tour on account of his poor run for India-A in South Africa, as stated by chief selector MSK Prasad after the team selection.

In the lone T20 against West Indies at Jamaica, Virat Kohli had opened the innings with Dhawan with Pant slotting in at no.3. As such, their dual absence will necessitate atleast a couple changes from the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma slots back in automatically, for he didn't travel to the Caribbean earlier whilst KL Rahul and Manish Pandey will be expected to bring up the middle order.

Kedar Jadhav scored a much needed half-century in the final ODI, and he could be afforded another chance to prove his credentials as India prepare for a long limited-overs' schedule at home.

Hardik Pandya was rested for that fifth match on Sunday, and he too is expected to return to the playing eleven.

Pandya hadn't featured in India's last T20I against the West Indies, with Kohli opting for five full-time bowlers back in July. His return to the playing eleven could allow for a bowling combination similar to the ODIs, with four full-time options to choose from.

Jasprit Bumrah is a shoe-in of course, whilst it remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur will get another go after proving expensive in the last match at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's expense.

Kohli does like to field leg-spinners in the shortest format, and he played both Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra against England at both Nagpur and Bengaluru. He is expected to repeat this trick with Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav this time around.

Even so, there were no sure hints coming forth as the Indian team enjoyed an additional off day ahead of the game and did not practice.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions.

Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.

Vandersay had made an impression for Sri Lanka in the World T20 last year, but suffered from injury issues since and hasn't been a regular feature of the side.

Surprisingly, left-arm leg spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been left out of the squad.

Pacers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have also been left out after unimpressive showings in the recently concluded ODI series. Lasith Malinga has been picked again, however.

The Lankan team management had talked about resting Kusal Mendis as he was fatigued, and he has been duly left out.

The spotlight will be on skipper Upul Tharanga though. This will be his first T20 match in-charge after Angelo Mathews gave up captaincy post the loss to Zimbabwe prior to the Indian tour.

Tharanga was suspended during this ODI series due to poor run-rate, but refused to step down after the ODI defeat.

Instead, he has taken a six-month sabbatical from Test cricket and was omitted from Lanka's preliminary squad announced on Monday for the Pakistan series.

This is being as a sign that he wants to concentrate on the limited-overs' formats and a bid to overturn Sri Lanka's fortunes in ODIs and T20s at least.

As per the ICC rankings, the gap between the two sides is smaller (ranked no.5 and 8) for once, and the task is cut out for Tharanga to showcase what he can do in this one-off game.

With inputs from PTI