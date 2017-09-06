Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I in Colombo: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the only T20 between India and Sri Lanka. A battered and bruised Sri Lanka, after suffering whitewashes in Tests and ODIs, would now be keen on salvaging some pride in the last match of the tour. Their form in the shortest format, as compared to the other two, has been better, even if they played against depleted Australian and South African sides. The visitors, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their ruthlessness and end the tour with a win. Can the hosts continue their good run in T20s or will the visitors register yet another win? Stay with us for all updates.

Update: Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. The inspection will be held at 1900 local time.

The good news is that covers are off and the groundsmen are hard at work trying to get it all dried up. Most wet patches are close to the boundary. Toss has been delayed of course.

It has been a long, long tour but we are here one final time... for the lone T20. The bad news is that it has rained all day yesterday and all day today, so obviously we have a very wet Premadasa stadium.

While we all wait for the inspection, go through Vaibhav Shah's preview.

The bad news is that there are some wet patches near the pitch. That is a very troublesome sign, but the groundsmen are hard at work.

Good news is that the boundary advert signs are coming up quickly. The rope has been set, brought in a tad because of wet patches, but this is T20 so no one can complain. Indian team is also warming up...

What should Sri Lanka do to arrest the rapid decline? What are their strengths and weaknesses? How long will the transition phase last? Rohit Sankar analyses.

Update: Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. The inspection will be held at 1900 local time.

Update: Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. The inspection will be held at 1900 local time.

Preview: India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday at Colombo.

Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20

Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad.

It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Pant has previously featured in two T20Is against England and West Indies, but was kept out of this tour on account of his poor run for India-A in South Africa, as stated by chief selector MSK Prasad after the team selection.

In the lone T20 against West Indies at Jamaica, Virat Kohli had opened the innings with Dhawan with Pant slotting in at no.3. As such, their dual absence will necessitate atleast a couple changes from the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma slots back in automatically, for he didn't travel to the Caribbean earlier whilst KL Rahul and Manish Pandey will be expected to bring up the middle order.

Kedar Jadhav scored a much needed half-century in the final ODI, and he could be afforded another chance to prove his credentials as India prepare for a long limited-overs' schedule at home.

Hardik Pandya was rested for that fifth match on Sunday, and he too is expected to return to the playing eleven.

Pandya hadn't featured in India's last T20I against the West Indies, with Kohli opting for five full-time bowlers back in July. His return to the playing eleven could allow for a bowling combination similar to the ODIs, with four full-time options to choose from.

Jasprit Bumrah is a shoe-in of course, whilst it remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur will get another go after proving expensive in the last match at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's expense.

Kohli does like to field leg-spinners in the shortest format, and he played both Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra against England at both Nagpur and Bengaluru. He is expected to repeat this trick with Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav this time around.

Even so, there were no sure hints coming forth as the Indian team enjoyed an additional off day ahead of the game and did not practice.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions.

Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.

Vandersay had made an impression for Sri Lanka in the World T20 last year, but suffered from injury issues since and hasn't been a regular feature of the side.

Surprisingly, left-arm leg spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been left out of the squad.

Pacers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have also been left out after unimpressive showings in the recently concluded ODI series. Lasith Malinga has been picked again, however.

The Lankan team management had talked about resting Kusal Mendis as he was fatigued, and he has been duly left out.

The spotlight will be on skipper Upul Tharanga though. This will be his first T20 match in-charge after Angelo Mathews gave up captaincy post the loss to Zimbabwe prior to the Indian tour.

Tharanga was suspended during this ODI series due to poor run-rate, but refused to step down after the ODI defeat.

Instead, he has taken a six-month sabbatical from Test cricket and was omitted from Lanka's preliminary squad announced on Monday for the Pakistan series.

This is being as a sign that he wants to concentrate on the limited-overs' formats and a bid to overturn Sri Lanka's fortunes in ODIs and T20s at least.

As per the ICC rankings, the gap between the two sides is smaller (ranked no.5 and 8) for once, and the task is cut out for Tharanga to showcase what he can do in this one-off game.

With inputs from PTI