Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I in Colombo: Munaweera departs after maiden fifty

Virat Kohli becomes the fifth Indian player to play 50 T20Is. The other four players are MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.

This is the first T20I match that India will play against Sri Lanka with MS Dhoni not being a captain of India.

The momentum is not with Sri Lanka and the numbers are also as they have lost their last six T20Is while batting first.

Sri Lanka have made four changes. Lot of utility players in, as expected in this format. Will they challenge tonight?

Who will open though? Last time India played this format in West Indies... Virat opened the innings. KL Rahul comes back and hasn't had a decent hit in the middle throughout the ODIs. So maybe he will open.

So India win the toss and opt to field. No surprise given rain around. Hardik Pandya is not fully fit. Assuming an issue with his left knee which has been strapped all through the ODI series. So, Virat Kohli gets to play six bowlers including Kedar Jadhav... all three spinners... Axar, Chahal and Kuldeep. That's a lot of firepower.

The Indian players stroll out at the centre. Live pictures suggest that there is dampness near the boundaries, bowlers might struggle to grip the ball as the match progresses. Right then, Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella are the Sri Lankan openers. Dickwella will be key for the hosts and he takes the strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India. Here we go.....

Bhuvneshwar starts with a length ball around leg, Dickwella looks to tuck it but it hits his thigh pad and goes towards backward square leg. Leg bye signalled. A change-up, Bhuvi keeps it slow and Tharanga is early into his shot. Nonetheless the ball hits the pads and both the openers rotate the strike. Intent! Dickwella comes down the ground to hammer it over covers but connects thin line. On the fourth delivery, Dickwella clips it to fine leg for a brace. The over ends with two dots.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 26 wickets in T20 cricket in 2017 which is the most among Indian bowlers.

FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Typical Dickwella, reads the length early and plays the pick up shot in front of square on the leg side.

FOUR! Cheeky! Dickwella gets across, kneels and scoops it over the keeper. You can't deploy fielders there, can you?

Just like Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah starts with a delivery on the pads and Tharanga gets on his toes to tuck it to fine leg for a single. Change of bowling, intelligent from Bumrah! Dickwella reads it early and defends it towards the off side. The pick up shot! Oh, how many times have we seen Dickwella play this in the ODI and Test series? Backs it up with two scoops. Three boundaries in a row! Kohli needs to act quickly now. The southpaw finishes the over with a brace. 15 runs off the over.

FOUR! Action replay of the previous shot! Dickwella is forcing Kohli to make early decisions, Bumrah is wondering what he should do? Kohli asks the fine leg fielder to get more fine.

Bhuvi gets the breakthrough though, bowls Upul Tharanga. Sri Lanka off to a fiery start though, 10 an over... can they keep it up

Slow off the blocks in the first over and then Niroshan Dickwella got into T20 mode in the second over... Jasprit Bumrah taken for runs, swept repeatedly to fine leg...

OUT! Some comeback this. Reminds me of the 2007 World Cup T20 semifinal. The way Sreesanth dismissed Gilcrhist. Anyways coming to the ball, Bhuvneshwar pitches it up and brings it back in to beat Tharanga all ends up. The middle stump goes down and the Sri Lanka captain has to walk back for 5. Munaweera is the new man in.

FOUR! Now Tharanga joins the party. Bhuvi goes short, Tharanga hangs back and pulls it firmly over midwicket! Sri Lanka off to a brisk start here.

FOUR! Off the mark in style! Beautiful! Munaweera goes forward and drives it through covers.

FOUR! Raining boundaries in Colombo! Munaweera just calmly slogs it over midwicket.

All happening here! A boundary, followed by a wicket. But then Munaweera opens his account with two fours. This is a belter and Sri Lanka are certainly enjoying it. Tharanga had to go back but Bhuvneshwar conceded 13 runs off it.

SIX! Welcome Chahal, says Munaweera. Classy shot! Lofts the leggie over covers for a maximum, the first of the match.

Niroshan Dickwella's strike rate of 150.78 in T20Is in 2017 is the second highest among openers in this year in T20Is. (Min. 100 balls faced)

SIX! Gets better with each ball! Chahal goes slightly too full for his liking, Munaweera doesn't mind it. Clears his front leg and tonks it over the bowler's head.

We often talk about intensity and positivity on the field and that's what Sri Lanka have showed today so far which they have not presented in the Test and ODI series. It will be intriguing to see how India will approach the innings now with three spinners in their bowling lineup.

Chahal given a spinner's welcome to T20 cricket... although he is not stranger to it.. Bang bang... that boundary targeted by Munaweera is a bit pulled in today because of different pitch from ODIs as also the rain patches at the end of the outfield. We should see a lot of hits there today

Boy, oh boy! Munaweera seems to have a party out there at Colombo. He is slamming sixes for fun. First over covers, then towards the sightscreeen. Sri Lanka's current run rate is over 11. However, Chahal responds with two brilliant googlies to keep the over to 14.

OUT! Yikes! Dickwella wouldn't want to see the replay of his wicket. He is known for cheekiness but tried one shot too many. Shuffles across and attempts to reverse scoop Bumrah. The result: his off stump goes for a walk. Bumrah has a nice little send-off for the southpaw; looks towards him and claps. Good cricket all around. Sri Lanka two down and Angelo Mathews arrives at the crease.

FOUR! Axar strays it down the leg side and Mathews helps it along. The white object rolls towards the fine leg fence.

FOUR! Again, this is Munaweera's third boundary. He rocks back and pulls it wide of midwicket.

FOUR! Third boundary of the over, jeez! Is he in the zone or what? Uses his feet and smokes it over mid off for a one bounce boundary.

Jasprit Bumrah is now the joint second highest wicket-taker for India along with Ashish Nehra in T20Is. Both have taken 34 wickets for India in their careers.

Outstanding over from Bumrah! He is a T20 specialist for a reason. First he gets rid of Dickwella and then concedes only one run off it. Five dots in Powerplay are worth gold!

Sixth over and Kohli has already had gone for this fourth bowler. Tells you how dominant Sri Lanka have been. Munaweera is not allowing any bowler to settle down. He has already scored four boundaries and two sixes and has scored almost 50 percent of hosts' runs. Sri Lanka have raced to 60 in the Powerplay.

OUT! MS Dhoni at his best! The slightest of chances and he will grab those. Chahal turns it away from Mathews and the formal Sri Lanka captain misses it. Dhoni collects it and whips off the bails in no time. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that the foot is on the line. But the line belongs to the umpire and he declares Mathews out. Third wicket for India as Mathews departs for 7.

Sri Lanka were flying and suddenly have been pulled back by two quick dismissals.

How quick is Dhoni? Never mind whether that was out or not... Angelo Mathews had no time whatsoever to get back into the crease and the bails were off. Unbelievable stuff!

Good second over from Chahal! Once the fielders went outside the circle, it was going to be a challenge for Sri Lanka. Three singles and a brace off it.

Kohli introduces Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Priyanjan is on the strike, can he read the chinaman? No is the answer as far as the first three balls go. He pushes the fourth ball towards cover for a single. And after playing a dot Munaweera retains strike with a single to long off.

SIX! Who can stop Munaweera? Nobody is the answer right now. He plays the inside out shot over covers.

SIX! Fourth maximum for Munaweera and guess what all have come against Chahal. He comes down the ground and clobbers it towards the sightscreen.

FOUR! After the power, he shows his intelligence. Sees that Chahal has opted to bowl it fast, waits for it, opens the face of the bat and guides it as late as possible past Dhoni.

Munaweera is handing Chahal the bashing of his life. Chahal cannot do much as the shots have been marvellous. Six, six, four! What is running between the wickets? Munaweera doesn't know. 44 runs off his 49 have come off boundaries. Seventeen off the over!

Luckily for India, Priyanjan is still struggling to read Kuldeep Yadav. Dhoni almost has him stumped off the first ball, but it was marginal and he survives. The next three balls, Kuldeep continues to show him, who is the boss. But on the fifth ball, Priyanjan pulls it over midwicket.

Munaweera 50 off 26 balls as I type this. What a knock... Lanka needed this throughout the tour... someone attacking and taking game by scruff of neck... this format allows more such expression.

Halfway through the innings... and Sri Lanka are 90/3. Run-rate has just about come down from 10 per over. Another quick stumping from Dhoni, but the batsman able to drag back this time.

Dilshan Munaweera's 50* off 26 balls today is the second fastest by a Sri Lanka batsman against India in T20Is. The fastest is in 21 balls by Kumar Sangakkara in 2009 at Nagpur.

FIFTY! What an outstanding innings this has been. India have had no answer to Munaweera's aggression. Gets there with a single to backward square leg. Celebrates by raising his bat and his teammates acknowledge it. From India's perspective, Axar keeps it tight, doesn't allow the big shots. Just eight runs off it.

Luckily for India, Priyanjan is still struggling to read Kuldeep Yadav. Dhoni almost has him stumped off the first ball, but it was marginal and he survives. The next three balls, Kuldeep continues to show him, who is the boss. But on the fifth ball, Priyanjan pulls it over midwicket.

Preview: India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday at Colombo.

Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20

Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad.

It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Pant has previously featured in two T20Is against England and West Indies, but was kept out of this tour on account of his poor run for India-A in South Africa, as stated by chief selector MSK Prasad after the team selection.

In the lone T20 against West Indies at Jamaica, Virat Kohli had opened the innings with Dhawan with Pant slotting in at no.3. As such, their dual absence will necessitate atleast a couple changes from the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma slots back in automatically, for he didn't travel to the Caribbean earlier whilst KL Rahul and Manish Pandey will be expected to bring up the middle order.

Kedar Jadhav scored a much needed half-century in the final ODI, and he could be afforded another chance to prove his credentials as India prepare for a long limited-overs' schedule at home.

Hardik Pandya was rested for that fifth match on Sunday, and he too is expected to return to the playing eleven.

Pandya hadn't featured in India's last T20I against the West Indies, with Kohli opting for five full-time bowlers back in July. His return to the playing eleven could allow for a bowling combination similar to the ODIs, with four full-time options to choose from.

Jasprit Bumrah is a shoe-in of course, whilst it remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur will get another go after proving expensive in the last match at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's expense.

Kohli does like to field leg-spinners in the shortest format, and he played both Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra against England at both Nagpur and Bengaluru. He is expected to repeat this trick with Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav this time around.

Even so, there were no sure hints coming forth as the Indian team enjoyed an additional off day ahead of the game and did not practice.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions.

Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.

Vandersay had made an impression for Sri Lanka in the World T20 last year, but suffered from injury issues since and hasn't been a regular feature of the side.

Surprisingly, left-arm leg spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been left out of the squad.

Pacers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have also been left out after unimpressive showings in the recently concluded ODI series. Lasith Malinga has been picked again, however.

The Lankan team management had talked about resting Kusal Mendis as he was fatigued, and he has been duly left out.

The spotlight will be on skipper Upul Tharanga though. This will be his first T20 match in-charge after Angelo Mathews gave up captaincy post the loss to Zimbabwe prior to the Indian tour.

Tharanga was suspended during this ODI series due to poor run-rate, but refused to step down after the ODI defeat.

Instead, he has taken a six-month sabbatical from Test cricket and was omitted from Lanka's preliminary squad announced on Monday for the Pakistan series.

This is being as a sign that he wants to concentrate on the limited-overs' formats and a bid to overturn Sri Lanka's fortunes in ODIs and T20s at least.

As per the ICC rankings, the gap between the two sides is smaller (ranked no.5 and 8) for once, and the task is cut out for Tharanga to showcase what he can do in this one-off game.

With inputs from PTI