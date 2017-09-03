India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Live cricket score: Visitors win by 6 wickets, complete 5-0 whitewash

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP completed between Kohli and Jadhav for the fourth wicket, taking 58 deliveries to do so. Jadhav pulls towards deep midwicket, collecting a single to bring up the milestone.

FOUR ! Driven away by Kohli towards the extra-cover fence off Hasaranga! India 183/3

Jadhav collects a single off the first delivery of the 36th over, with Kohli timing his drive to perfection two deliveries later to collect his eighth boundary. Seven off the over. The target is within India's reach at the moment.

Fernando continues from the other end. Singles collected off each of the first four deliveries of the over, with the last one bringing up the fifty-stand for the fourth wicket. Two successive fifty-plus stands have brought the control back with the Indians after a couple of early wickets.

Malinga returns to the attack in the 36th over of the innings, replacing Fernando. Bowls from the Khettarama End.

He also becomes the 100th player to score 10,000 runs in List-A cricket but he is the fastest player to achieve the feat among those - in just 219 innings.

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score 300-plus runs in five different bilateral ODI series.

Drinks break and despite this budding partnership... there is a serious mismatch of running between the wickets. Jadhav has called for water 3 times already in his 40-ball stay, not counting this drinks break... Virat is running him hard but at times not running the quick ones he would have run otherwise. Like two overs before the break, he dabbed at backward point and Jadhav didn't run. Virat gesticulated and in over-break explained to him how that was a quick run...

FOUR ! Jadhav pulls the last ball of the 37th over, with the ball beating the running fielder at the fine-leg boundary! India 193/3

Jadhav collects a single in the second delivery of the over. Next ball, Kohli guides the third delivery towards the square-leg boundary, coming back for a second run and entering the 90s. Jadhav pulls the ball off the last delivery of the over towards fine-leg, getting his fourth boundary in the process. Eight off the over, with the players taking drinks at the end of the over.

Pushpakumara brought back into the attack in the 38th over of the innings.

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score 1,000 runs in this year in ODIs.

Kohli collects a single off the second delivery of the 38th over to complete 1,000 runs in the year. Jadhav smacks the penultimate delivery of the over towards the square-leg fence, before retaining strike for the following over with a single. Six off the over.

1000 runs complete for Virat Kohli in 2017 at an outstanding average of 90.91! Collects a single in the second delivery of the 38th over to bring up the milestone! India 194/3

FOUR ! Swept away by Jadhav towards the square-leg boundary in the penultimate delivery of the 38th over, moving to 42 in the process! India 198/3

FOUR ! Flicked away towards long-leg by Jadhav off Malinga, with two fielders in the deep failing to prevent the boundary! India 206/3

Malinga starts his seventh over off with a wide, bringing up the 200 for India. Jadhav flicks the fourth delivery of the over towards the square-leg fence, with a two fielders in the deep failing to prevent the ball from kissing the cushion. Seven off the over.

Pushpakumara continues from the other end, bowling the last over of the second powerplay. Three singles collected off the last three deliveries of the over, with Jadhav batting on 49 at the end of it. Kohli is now one hit to the fence away from his 30th ODI century.

FIFTY for Kedar Jadhav , and he brings up the milestone in 52 deliveries! His second half-century in ODIs, having registered two centuries alongside it. India 211/3

50 for Kedar Jadhav... very timely knock. Makes the experimentation work and more importantly has probably saved his ODI spot for the Australia series.

Malinga bowls his eighth over. Jadhav brings up his half-century in the third delivery of the over, crossing the milestone for the second time in ODIs. Four off the over, with Kohli just two runs away from his century at the end of the over.

Pushpakumara bowls the 42nd over of the innings. Jadhav collects a single off the first ball, which is then followed by a wide. Four off the over, with Jadhav retaining strike for the following over. Just 26 needed by the visitors to complete a whitewash.

Dananjaya returns to the attack from the other end.

FOUR ! Jadhav shuffles down the track, and hammers the ball down the ground! Less than 20 needed for India now! India 221/3

Jadhav shuffles down the track, and hammers the ball down the ground to collect his seventh boundary. Kohli collects a single two deliveries later to bring up his 30th ODI ton! Six off the over, with India needing just 16 to complete yet another easy win!

CENTURY NUMBER 30 FOR VIRAT KOHLI ! And the Indian captain brings it up in 107 deliveries! Yet another century for him in a run-chase — 19th to be precise! And he gets to the milestone in sedate manner, with a single. He is now level with Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI centuries!

30th hundred... equals Ricky Ponting. We are witnessing an all-time ODI great undoubtedly... the era of Virat Kohli. Just so effortless in this format. Only Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds is ahead of him. Let that sink in, and if it isn't staggering enough, it is mind boggling to think what Kohli can achieve in his career to come.

Kohli and Jadhav rotate the strike between themselves with singles in each of the first three deliveries. Three off the over, with the partnership between the two now worth 98.

Virat Kohli becomes the second skipper after Ricky Ponting to score three centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

CENTURY stand up between Kohli and Jadhav for the fourth wicket, coming off 118 deliveries! India now within striking distance of a 5-0 whitewash! India 228/3

FOUR ! Pulled away by Kohli towards the midwicket boundary off the second delivery of the over! India 235/3

Dananjaya bowls his last over, with India one big over away from a victory. The two batsmen deal in singles, four of which are collected in this over, with the second one bringing up the century-stand for the fourth wicket. India need another seven to win now.

Been a privilege to watch @imVkohli construct an innings, especially in a run chase.

Hasaranga returns to the attack in the 47th over of the innings.

OUT ! Jadhav is caught behind after getting a thick edge to the keeper, with India needing just two to win! India 237/4

Sri Lanka's annihilation must be seen in context. Not as poor a team as scoreline suggests. Credit to Kohli & Co for making them seem that

Seven collected off the 46th over, including a boundary off Kohli's bat. India now need just two to win. Who will score the winning runs then?

INDIA WHITEWASH SRI LANKA 5-0 ! Kohli it is who scores the winning run, collecting a single in the third delivery of the 47th over! This is the first-ever whitewash suffered by Sri Lanka on home soil! India 239/4

Fabulous century by @imVkohli . When the going gets tough, you expect the captain to show the way -- in ability and motivation

This is the second time that India have effected a whitewash in an away ODI series of five matches. The first such instance recorded in Zimbabwe against Zimbabwe in 2013.

Hasaranga bowls what turns out to be the final over of the series. Jadhav doesn't hang around to see India through, as he gets caught behind with India needing another couple of runs to win. Dhoni walks out to bat, and we wonder if he will score the winning runs or not. He collects a single though, with Kohli getting that honour in the third delivery of the over with a single. India win by six wickets!

Test whitewash followed by ODI whitewash... You would think this is glorified match practice for India as Sri Lanka have hardly challenged. But there is also sheer dominance to consider. The other angle to look at this is that India have not given the opponents a sniff. Onto the solitary T20 on Wednesday then.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain with three whitewashes in ODIs (In series should be of five or more matches). MS Dhoni had two such results.

JUST IN : Toss has been delayed to 2.30 for the fifth ODI, due to a steady drizzle at the R Premadasa Stadium, with play starting at 3 pm. The covers are still out at the venue as I type.

TOSS : Sri Lanka win the toss, and Upul Tharanga, who returns as the captain, elects to bat first.

As many as four changes in the Indian team — Rahul, Pandya, Axar and Dhawan have been left out. Rahane, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav make their way into the team.

Just one change in the team — Captain Upul Tharanga returns after the two-match suspension, with Kusal Mendis being left out.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Dickwella, and Bhuvneshwar it is who draws first blood, using the slower ball to good effect on this occasion. With that, Bhuvneshwar finally has a wicket in this tour! SL 14/1

OUT ! What a catch by Kohli, running backwards from extra-cover! Bhuvneshwar removes Munaweera. who looks to slog the ball, but ends up getting a leading edge. SL 40/2

OUT ! Bumrah strikes in just his second delivery! Awkward bounce deceives the Sri Lankan captain as he pulls back from a shot in the last second, but ends up getting an audible edge. Umpire Wilson wastes no time in raising his finger. SL 63/3

FIFTY up for Thirimanne ! His 18th in ODIs! Gets there with a single in the 32nd over, bowled by Jadhav, taking 83 deliveries in what has been a patient knock so far! SL 152/3

CENTURY-PARTNERSHIP up between Mathews and Thirimanne for the fourth wicket, and it comes off 147 delieries! This is the first 100-stand for Sri Lanka in this series, the previous best being 91 in the 2nd ODI! Mathews brings up the milestone with a pull towards the leg side. SL 163/3

FIFTY up for Mathews , his 35th in ODIs,and he gets there with a double in the 79th delivery that he faces! SL 177/3

BOWLED EM ! Bhuvneshwar gets rid of Thirimanne to finally bring the fourth-wicket stand to an end! Cramps the southpaw for room just as Thirimanne attempts a late cut, which induces an inside-edge that rattles the leg-stump. SL 185/4

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Mathews, that too at a crucial stage of the Sri Lankan innings! The veteran batsman attempts a sweep, and gets a top-edge. Dhoni runs back to complete the catch. SL 194/5

OUT ! Mix-up between Hasaranga and Siriwardana, and the latter is caught short of his crease at the non-striker's end! Chahal collects the throw cleanly, and shatters the stump with the batsman yards out. SL 205/6

OUT ! 100th ODI stumping it is for Dhoni, as Dananjaya misses the line of the delivery from Chahal completely while shuffling down the ground! First wicket of the innings for Chahal! SL 212/7

BOWLED EM ! Bumrah gets his second wicket, castling Pushpakumara with a full-toss. The batsman misses the line of the delivery completely, and with the ball making a mess of the stumps! Bumrah's left foot through is just about inside the crease. SL 228/8

OUT ! And now it is Siriwardana's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Shardul Thakur redeems himself for a dropped chance by collecting a fine catch at deep midwicket. Siriwardana flicks a full-toss from Bhuvneshwar, connecting well on the occasion but picking the fielder out. SL 228/9

OUT ! Malinga holes out to Rahul at deep midwicket, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs his fifth wicket, with Sri Lanka getting bowled out for 238!

OUT ! Rahane perishes to a short ball from Malinga, getting a top edge off a pull that flies straight to Munaweera at fine-leg. The fielder has his heart in his mouth for a couple of seconds, after fumbling with it for a bit, but ultimately manages to latch on to the ball. India 15/1

OUT ! What a catch by Pushpakumara at short fine-leg! Rohit tries to paddle a full delivery towards the leg side, looking for a boundary, but guides it in the direction of the fielder. Full credit to Pushpakumara for the effort, leaping high in the air for the catch. India 29/2

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Kohli and Pandey for the third wicket! The pair take 52 deliveries to bring up the milestone, with both batsmen fairly well settled at the moment. India 79/2

OUT ! Pandey throws his wicket away, probably a result of his growing impatience. Goes for a sweep, and gets a thick leading edge, with Tharanga collecting a simple catch at midwicket. Maiden ODI wicket for Pushpakumara, as he ends the third-wicket stand at the 99-run mark. India 128/3

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP completed between Kohli and Jadhav for the fourth wicket, taking 58 deliveries to do so. Jadhav pulls towards deep midwicket, collecting a single to bring up the milestone.

1000 runs complete for Virat Kohli in 2017 at an outstanding average of 90.91! Collects a single in the second delivery of the 38th over to bring up the milestone! India 194/3

FIFTY for Kedar Jadhav , and he brings up the milestone in 52 deliveries! His second half-century in ODIs, having registered two centuries alongside it. India 211/3

CENTURY NUMBER 30 FOR VIRAT KOHLI ! And the Indian captain brings it up in 107 deliveries! Yet another century for him in a run-chase — 19th to be precise! And he gets to the milestone in sedate manner, with a single. He is now level with Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI centuries!

CENTURY stand up between Kohli and Jadhav for the fourth wicket, coming off 118 deliveries! India now within striking distance of a 5-0 whitewash! India 228/3

OUT ! Jadhav is caught behind after getting a thick edge to the keeper, with India needing just two to win! India 237/4

INDIA WHITEWASH SRI LANKA 5-0 ! Kohli it is who scores the winning run, collecting a single in the third delivery of the 47th over! This is the first-ever whitewash suffered by Sri Lanka on home soil! India 239/4

INDIA WHITEWASH SRI LANKA 5-0! Kohli it is who scores the winning run, collecting a single in the third delivery of the 47th over! This is the first-ever whitewash suffered by Sri Lanka on home soil! India 239/4

Preview: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack.

With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up.

Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash.

Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.

The hosts will also bank on the experience of former skipper Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis, besides young Niroshan Dickwella, who has failed to convert his promising starts in the series.

Young spinner Akila Dananjaya is also expected to play a key role in the bowling department alongside the likes of Vishwa Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Lasith Malinga , Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

With inputs from IANS