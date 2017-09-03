India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Live cricket score: Tharanga falls two short of 35th ODI fifty

So Rohit Sharma will walk out to bat with a new opening partner today. Wonder who it will be.

Pitch report : "It was a dry day yesterday. The pitch will be bone dry today, as it was two days ago. Bit of grass, not a lot of scratches. There will be runs scored, but it won't be a 375. The batsmen will have to work harder for runs today. Win the toss and chase," says Russel Arnold.

TOSS : Sri Lanka win the toss, and Upul Tharanga, who returns as the captain, elects to bat first.

As many as four changes in the Indian team — Rahul, Pandya, Axar and Dhawan have been left out. Rahane, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav make their way into the team.

Just one change in the team — Captain Upul Tharanga returns after the two-match suspension, with Kusal Mendis being left out.

So Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Obvious decision given how the wicket played the other day. Its the same one in use today as well. Maybe it will stop a bit; it did look slower in the second innings in the last game as well. One change for the hosts as Upul Tharanga comes in for Kusal Mendis. It would seem a surprising change, but batting coach Avishka Gunawardene had said that they need to rest him as he looks mentally fatigued. Had scored 57 runs in this series, so maybe he had a point.

As for Jadhav, it is the really interesting bit. Rahul can be considered safe, despite scores of 4, 17 and 7 in this series. But Jadhav is in some danger. Has failed with the bat, and look beyond the scores of 0 and 1. His fielding work is shoddy and he cannot survive in the team on his bowling alone, which is mediocre part-time at best. Could this be his last chance to prove his worth to the side.

KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are out. In come Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kumar perhaps for overcast skies, and Pandya needed a bit of rest for sure. It has been a long tour for him, and will be a long season ahead too given his growing stature. Didn't expect two leggies in the eleven before T20 so that is surprising.

A plethora of changes for India. Four of them in fact. One is circumstantial of course, with Shikhar Dhawan leaving today to tend to his ailing mother. Ajinkya Rahane comes in and will open the innings. But the other changes really catch the eye.

The players walk out to the field with the match starting half an hour later than usual. Dickwella and Tharanga are opening the Sri Lankan innings. Bhuvneshwar will bowl the first over.

FOUR ! Tharanga is offered ample width in the third delivery of the match, and he responds with a drive that sends the ball scurrying away to the sweeper cover fence. SL 5/0

Shardul Thakur shares the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling from the Khettarama End.

Dickwella gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery of the match. Tharanga is offered width in the third delivery, stretches his arms out for an expansive drive through the covers. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Bowled right into the slot by Thakur for Tharanga to execute another cracking cover drive. SL 12/0

Thakur shares the new ball with Bhuvneshwar. Tharanga collects a couple of runs off the first delivery, before going for another cracking cover drive two deliveries later to collect his second boundary. Another six collected off this over.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Dickwella, and Bhuvneshwar it is who draws first blood, using the slower ball to good effect on this occasion. With that, Bhuvneshwar finally has a wicket in this tour! SL 14/1

Bhuvneshwar appeals for an lbw in the third delivery of the third over, with Tharanga the batsman in question, but the ball was both pitching outside leg as well as appearing to go above the stumps. Bhuvneshwar then deceives Dickwella in the last delivery of the over, with the batsman chipping a knuckle ball back to the bowler, though Bhuvi had to leap for for that catch.

This is the fourth different opening pair for Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI series against India and that tells us about the current situation of their cricket.

FOUR ! Tharangs is in some form today! Once again gets the width that he needs, and stretches his arms for another well-timed drive towards the cover point boundary. SL 18/1

Shardul bowls the fourth over. Tharanga is offered width once again, this time in the third delivery of the over, and the captain doesn't waste the chance, driving it towards the point cover point boundary. Pulls the next one towards deep square-leg for a couple of runs. Runs off for a single next ball. Seven off the over. Munaweera, the new batsman, is yet to get off the mark.

FOUR ! Smacked down the ground by Tharanga, playing the full delivery outside off on the up! SL 32/1

Tharanga sets off for a quick single off the first delivery of the over. Bhuvi bowls a bouncer in the third delivery, one that is too high for Dhoni to collect, with the ball then running away for four byes. Half-hearted appeal for caught-behind in the last delivery, after Munaweera tries pulling a short ball. Turned down by the umpire. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket boundary! Absolutely hammered away by Lankan skipper, who is in red-hot form today! SL 36/1

Shardul bowls the sixth over, and gets hammered for a couple of fours in the over, with Tharanga smacking the ball down the ground as well as towards the midwicket boundary. Thakur restricts the flow of runs with a couple of slower deliveries, including a knuckle ball. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Munaweera is off the mark with a boundary! Smacked it over the umpire's head off Bhuvneshwar! SL 40/1

OUT ! What a catch by Kohli, running backwards from extra-cover! Bhuvneshwar removes Munaweera. who looks to slog the ball, but ends up getting a leading edge. SL 40/2

Attacking start from Sri Lanka but it is coming down to nought now. Great catch from Virat Kohli to send back Munaweera. Bhuvi has his second wicket. On the side, Shardul proving expensive with the new ball today. A bit of inexperience showing as Tharanga has launched into him.

Bhuvneshwar bowls the seventh over. Munaweera smacks the first ball down the ground to get off the mark with a boundary. Departs the very next ball, getting a leading edge towards extra-cover, where Kohli runs backwards before completing a fine catch. Thirimanne joins Tharanga at the centre.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Tharanga, who picks a slower ball from Thakur early, and lofts it inside-out towards the deep extra-cover boundary. The 50 comes up for the hosts. SL 53/2

FOUR ! Short-arm pull by Tharanga off Thakur, guiding the ball towards the fine-leg boundary! SL 49/2

Tharanga sets off for a single at the start of the over. Wide conceded by Shardul in the second delivery, before Thirimanne gets off the mark with a single in the third delivery. Tharanga doesn't quite time his drive in the fourth delivery well, but gets two runs nevertheless. Tharanga then gets a hat-trick of boundaries in the over, guiding the ball to three different directions. Expensive over for Thakur, who concedes 17 off it. Not having a very good day today.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not get any wicket in this series before the match after bowling 25 overs, but now he has taken two and as usual, Sri Lanka have started losing wickets early in the game. They need to a build stand from here on and for that Upul Tharanga has to play a captain's knock.

FOUR ! Hat-trick of boundaries for Tharanga, as he uppercuts the last ball towards the third man fence! SL 57/2

Bhuvneshwar bowls the ninth over of the innings, and keeps it tight throughout. Superb fielding by Jadhav at square-leg, diving to his left, possibly saving two runs or more. Thirimanne guides the last ball towards deep midwicket for a couple of runs, which are the only runs scored in the over.

Change of bowling. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 10th over from the Khettarama End. Replaces Thakur.

OUT ! Bumrah strikes in just his second delivery! Awkward bounce deceives the Sri Lankan captain as he pulls back from a shot in the last second, but ends up getting an audible edge. Umpire Wilson wastes no time in raising his finger. SL 63/3

FOUR ! Pulled over the midwicket fielder by Tharanga, who is in terrific form right now, and is just two short of a half-century. SL 63/2

And well... jinxed him... at the time of writing in... Bumrah bowls a tad short of length, edged and taken behind... Tharanga goes... Leave aside his belligerent knock, it is a similar story... 63/3.

Tharanga playing an absolute blinder here. His pull strokes have been a delight to watch. That said, India's lengths to him have been a tad short. Especially Shardul...

Bumrah bowls the 10th over of the innings, and gets greeted into the attack with a boundary off Tharanga's bat. Bumrah, though, hits back next ball, as he induces an edge off Tharanga's bat to dismiss the Lankan captain two short of a fifty. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Mixed start for the hosts.

Mathews in to bat before 10 overs had been bowled is ominous for Sri Lanka despite Tharanga's early assault on India's bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah with 14 wickets already in the series holds the record of picking up the third most number of wickets among Indian pacers in an away ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav bowls the 11th over, and concedes four singles off it. Two new batsman at the crease, with Thirimanne and Mathews finding themselves at yet another sticky situation.

Bumrah keeps it tight in the 12th over, sticking to the line outside off to both batsmen. The only run of the over is collected in the penultimate delivery of the over, with Thirimanne guiding the ball towards the off side for a single.

Just two singles collected by the hosts off the 13th over, which happens to be the second bowled by Kuldeep. The run rate has slowed down since the departure of Tharanga.

FOUR ! First boundary for Mathews, as he flicks a full-toss from the pacer wide of the fielder at mid-on. SL 78/3

FOUR ! Second boundary of the over! Thirimanne reaches out for a short, wide delivery, and gets a thick edge that carries the ball all the way to the third man fence. SL 83/3

Bumrah bowls the 14th over, and starts the over off with a wide. Mathews guides the third delivery towards square-leg for a couple of runs, before guiding a full-toss wide of mid-on to collect his first boundary. Thirimanne gets his first boundary off the last ball, getting a thick edge off a short ball towards the third man fence. 12 off the over.

FOUR ! Thirimanne drives the last ball of the over through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off, with the fielder in the deep failing to cut the ball off. SL 88/3

This is a vital partnership for Sri Lanka. Both Mathews and Thirimanne have shown some semblance of form over this series, perhaps the only batsmen to do so in the middle order. The former can attack while the latter is used to holding station. If they can bat until the 35th over, we might see a different complexion to the Sri Lankan total. Will you bet on it happening though?

Mathews collects a single at the start of the 15th over, bowled by Kuldeep. Four dot balls after, Thirimanne, guides the last delivery through the off side, getting his second boundary as the fielder in the deep fails to stop the ball. Five off the over.

Preview: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack.

With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up.

Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash.

Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.

The hosts will also bank on the experience of former skipper Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis, besides young Niroshan Dickwella, who has failed to convert his promising starts in the series.

Young spinner Akila Dananjaya is also expected to play a key role in the bowling department alongside the likes of Vishwa Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Lasith Malinga , Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

With inputs from IANS