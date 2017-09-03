India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Live cricket score: Kohli, Pandey complete fifty-stand

SIX ! What should have been a wicket for Bumrah instead turns into the first wicket for Pushpakumara, as the ball pops out of Thakur's hands at deep midwicket, with the ball just about clearing the boundary rope. SL 228/7

BOWLED EM ! Bumrah gets his second wicket, castling Pushpakumara with a full-toss. The batsman misses the line of the delivery completely, and with the ball making a mess of the stumps! Bumrah's left foot through is just about inside the crease. SL 228/8

Jasprit Bumrah's 15 wickets in the series so far is also the most by a pace bowler in a five match bilateral ODI series.

Bumrah returns to the attack in the 47th over. Pushpakumara starts the over off with a swing of the bat towards the leg side, with Thakur spilling a chance at deep midwicket for the ball to cross the boundary rope for a six. Bumrah though, castles Pushpakumara with a full toss in the last ball of the over. Six runs and a wicket.

OUT ! And now it is Siriwardana's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Shardul Thakur redeems himself for a dropped chance by collecting a fine catch at deep midwicket. Siriwardana flicks a full-toss from Bhuvneshwar, connecting well on the occasion but picking the fielder out. SL 228/9

Bhuvneshwar removes Siriwardana in the second ball of his ninth over, getting rid of the dangerman that leaves the last two batsmen in the batting order at the crease. Both Fernando and Malinga get off the mark with a single each. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

Malinga collects a single at the start of Bumrah's final over, guiding it towards midwicket. The pacer concedes a wide in the fourth delivery. Fernando chips the last delivery towards mid-off, where the ball falls short of the fielder. Three runs off the over.

OUT ! Malinga holes out to Rahul at deep midwicket, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs his fifth wicket, with Sri Lanka getting bowled out for 238!

FOUR ! Fernando guides a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar down the ground, collecting his first boundary! SL 237/9

And it's over for Sri Lankan batsmen in this series. They have failed to cross 250 even once in this series. Mathews went with the score on 194, and the last five wickets have gone for just 42 runs. It is a sad tale for the inexperienced Lankan batsmen, one that has seemed never ending in this series against a far superior opposition. 239 is not a challenging total for India by any means, unless someone comes up with a spell like Akila Dananjay. Even that wasn't enough for Lanka back in Pallekele though. India look good for 5-0.

Fernando collects a boundary at the start of the over, guiding it down the ground off an overpitched delivery. He then chips the third ball towards third man, collecting a single. Malinga slogs the fourth ball towards deep midwicket, connecting well on the occasion but sending it down Rahul's throat to bring the Sri Lankan innings to an end at 238 with two balls left.

There was some semblance of a fight from the Sri Lankans today. Or that was the case with the likes of Tharanga, Thirimanne and Mathews. While Tharanga, returning to the side as the captain after a two-match suspension, got the side off to a cracking start, while Thirimanne and Mathews added stability to the innings with a 122-run stand for the fourth wicket. At 185/3, the possibility of finishing on a score of 270 or so seemed very likely. Yet, they suffered yet another collapse and lost their last seven wickets for just 53 runs. The pitch still is a good one for batting, and it should be another easy chase for the Indians, unless the Sri Lankans pull off something unusual.

Well, Sri Lanka have posted their highest score this ODI series. Cant see it seriously testing the Indian batting though.

The players are back at the centre, with Malinga bowling the first over of the innings. Rahane opens for India alongside Rohit, with Dhawan having to fly back home yesterday to attend to his ailing mother.

Malinga bowls the first over of the Indian innings, with Rohit and Rahane opening for India. Rohit gets the innings underway with a double off the first ball. Collects a quick single two deliveries later. Appeal for lbw by Malinga against Rahane in the penultimate delivery, with the Sri Lankans reviewing it after the umpire turns it down, and end up losing it. Rahane gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Four off the over.

Fernando bowls from the other end. Rahane guides the third ball of the over towards third man to collect a single. Two singles collected off the last two deliveries of the over, with three coming off the over.

Maiden over for Malinga, with Rahane taking his to settle at the crease. Let's see how long Rohit takes before he starts unleasing those big hits that make him the exciting limited-overs batsman hat he is.

Rohit Sharma now holds an Indian record of scoring most runs in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. He went past Virat Kohli's record of 296 runs which he made in 2012 in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

FOUR ! Flicked by Rohit off his pads, guiding it towards fine-leg to collect the first boundary of the innings! India 15/0

OUT ! Rahane perishes to a short ball from Malinga, getting a top edge off a pull that flies straight to Munaweera at fine-leg. The fielder has his heart in his mouth for a couple of seconds, after fumbling with it for a bit, but ultimately manages to latch on to the ball. India 15/1

Rohit sets off for a risky single in the first ball of the over, reaching the non-striker's end just in time, with the ball hitting the stumps after he brought his bat past the crease. Rohit collects the first boundary of the innings later in the over, guiding a length delivery towards fine-leg. Eight off the over.

Rahane and Rohit collect a couple of singles in the second and third deliveries of the over, before the former gets caught at fine-leg after getting a top-edge off a bouncer. Just two runs and a wicket off the over. Virat Kohli joins Rohit at the centre. Let's see if they can produce another magical partnership today.

Would you believe it? A catch has been held off Malinga... Not sure the bowler himself believed it.

Fernando continues from the Maligawatta End, starting his third over with a wide. Kohli gets off the mark with a double after getting a leading edge that carries towards the covers. Rohit flicks the fifth delivery towards fine-leg, where the fielder cuts the ball off to save a couple of runs. Rohit gets a top-edge in the last delivery that carries the ball towards third man, falling just short of Malinga. Seven off the over.

Rohit collects a single off the first ball of the seventh over, bowled by Malinga. Kohli guides the third ball of the over through the covers for a couple of runs. The captain guides the penultimate delivery towards third man for a single. Four off the over.

Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth player to score 300-plus runs in four different bilateral ODI series' after Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock.

OUT ! What a catch by Pushpakumara at short fine-leg! Rohit tries to paddle a full delivery towards the leg side, looking for a boundary, but guides it in the direction of the fielder. Full credit to Pushpakumara for the effort, leaping high in the air for the catch. India 29/2

Kohli collects a single off the first ball of Fernando's fourth over. Rohit perishes two balls later, attempting to paddle a slower ball along the off-stump, with Pushpakumara taking a stunner at short fine-leg. Pandey walks out at No 4 today, with the ball brushing past his thigh before running away to the fine-leg fence in the second delivery that he faces. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Pandey slaps a back-of-length delivery outside off down the ground to collect his first boundary! India 38/2

Malinga bowls the ninth over of the innings, with the Sri Lankans wresting control of the proceedings at the moments with a couple of early wickets. Pandey slaps the third delivery of the over down the ground for a four, with the ball beating mid-on along the way. Kohli pulls a short ball in the last delivery to collect a single and keep the strike.

Rohit played a pseudo sweep and a great catch at square leg.... not sure that shot was on or needed, but look at the bright side... India get to put their experimentation to good use. Manish Pandey out there in the middle batting at no.4, his preferred batting spot.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings for Kohli, as he guides the penultimate ball of the over through the covers! India 48/2

FOUR ! Smacked down the ground by Kohli off the free-hit at the end of the 10th over! Brings up the 50 for the visitors! India 53/2

Couple of singles at the start of the 10th over, with the second one coming off an overthrow. Kohli pushes the fourth ball towards midwicket, collecting a couple of runs on the occasion. Kohli drives the penultimate delivery through the covers to collect his first boundary. No-ball by Fernando off the last delivery, with Kohli smacking the final delivery down the ground for a boundary. 13 off the over.

First bowling change of the innings, with Akila Dananjaya bowling the 11th over of the innings.

Change from both ends, with Angelo Mathews getting introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the innings.

Dananjaya bowls the 11th over. A dot off the first and last deliveries of the over, with Kohli and Pandey rotating the strike in between by collecting two singles each. Four off the over.

Mathews starts his spell off. Kohli collects a single off the first ball. Pandey pulls the next one towards deep midwicket, collecting a couple of runs before handing the strike back to Kohli with a single. Six off the over.

Dananjaya bowls the 13th over. Pulls a leg-spinner from the mystery bowler in the second ball of the over towards deep midwicket, collecting a couple of runs on the occasion. Four off the over.

Three singles collected off Mathews' second over of the innings. The partnership between Kohli and Pandey at the moment is worth 41 off 40 balls, with the two batsmen bringing the visitors back on their feet, though they cannot afford to take the risks yet.

Kohli collects a double at the start of the over off an inside edge. The two batsmen then collect singles off the next two deliveries. Four runs collected in the over.

Two early wickets for Sri Lanka imposes stiff test on @imVkohli , Jadhav, Pandey, Dhoni to pull India through...

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Kohli and Pandey for the third wicket! The pair take 52 deliveries to bring up the milestone, with both batsmen fairly well settled at the moment. India 79/2

Pandey collects a single off the first ball of the over. Kohli chips a back-of-length delivery — a slower ball from Mathews — towards midwicket, where the ball lands well short of a fielder. Misfield by Malinga in the fifth delivery allows Pandey to come abck for a second run. Pandey collects a single off the last ball to complete the fifty-stand for the third wicket. Five off the over.

50-partnership between Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli in 51 balls. They have looked untroubled. Virat is timing the ball like only he can, and goes to explain why he was keen to play this game. When you are striking so well, why not score as many free runs as you can? Pandey has confidence from his previous knock and he is now ready to play at any spot in the middle order. This acceptance, combined with his confidence, is showing through his knock. He is in control and knows what he is doing.

Kohli is beaten neck and crop by a leg-spinner from Dhananjaya that kicks up higher than usual, surprising the Indian captain. Couple of runs collected off the last delivery, with Kohli guiding the ball towards deep backward point, where Malinga saves a boundary using his feet. Three off the over, and it is time for the players to have a drink.

JUST IN : Toss has been delayed to 2.30 for the fifth ODI, due to a steady drizzle at the R Premadasa Stadium, with play starting at 3 pm. The covers are still out at the venue as I type.

TOSS : Sri Lanka win the toss, and Upul Tharanga, who returns as the captain, elects to bat first.

As many as four changes in the Indian team — Rahul, Pandya, Axar and Dhawan have been left out. Rahane, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav make their way into the team.

Just one change in the team — Captain Upul Tharanga returns after the two-match suspension, with Kusal Mendis being left out.

Preview: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack.

With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up.

Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash.

Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.

The hosts will also bank on the experience of former skipper Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis, besides young Niroshan Dickwella, who has failed to convert his promising starts in the series.

Young spinner Akila Dananjaya is also expected to play a key role in the bowling department alongside the likes of Vishwa Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Lasith Malinga , Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

With inputs from IANS