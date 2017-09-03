India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Live cricket score: Dhoni completes 100 stumpings with Dananjaya's dismissal

SIX ! Thirimanne dances down the track, and lofts the penultimate delivery of the over straight over the bowler's head! Just about manages to clear the straight boundary! SL 142/3

Chahal bowls the 28th over. Appeal for a catch off the second ball of the over, though the umpire turns it down. Turns out the deflection was off Thirimanne's arm guard. The southpaw then advances down the track, and lofts the ball straight down the ground in the penultimate delivery to collect the first six of the match. Eight off the over.

Bumrah bowls the 29th over. Mathews cuts the third delivery towards the backward point region for a couple of runs. He then guides the next ball towards the leg side for a single. Just three off the over. Thirimanne just one hit to the fence away from his 18th ODI fifty.

Jadhav brought back into the attack in the 30th over, replacing Chahal at the Maligawatta End.

On the side, some shoddy fielding from Kedar Jadhav during this passage of play. He has been struggling in the field since June.

Partnership into the 80s now... They are playing well of course, but more importantly, the middle overs aren't seeing regular wickets for Sri Lanka for a change. And Mathews has the ability to kick on with some aggressive strokes. It is getting built up nicely for once.

Jadhav bowls the 29th over. Bit of confusion between the two batsmen in the first delivery of the over, with Thirimanne being sent back to the non-striker's end on time. Wide conceded by the off-spinner in the fourth ball of the over. Thirimanne collects a single off the last ball of the over.

Change of ends it is for Chahal, who now bowls from the Khettarama End.

FIFTY up for Thirimanne ! His 18th in ODIs! Gets there with a single in the 32nd over, bowled by Jadhav, taking 83 deliveries in what has been a patient knock so far! SL 152/3

Chahal bowls the 31st over of the innings, with two singles collected in the first three deliveries, with the second one bringing up the 150 for the hosts. Thirimanne collects a single off the last ball of the over, moving to 49 while retaining strike for the next over.

FOUR ! Mathews advances down the track in the fourth delivery of the over, and hammers the ball towards the cow-corner boundary! SL 156/3

Jadhav continues from the other end. After a couple of dots, Thirimanne guides the third delivery towards the off side to collect a single, and bring up the his 18th ODI fifty. Mathews advances down the track next ball, hammering the ball towards the cow-corner boundary. Seven off the over.

Chahal bowls the 33rd over. Two singles collected in the first three deliveries of the over. Thirimanne goes for a reverse-sweep in the fourth delivery of the over off a full toss from Chahal. Appeal for lbw in the last delivery of the over, with Kohli deciding to review the decision after consultation with Dhoni and Chahal. Impact outside. Review wasted by the Indians. Four off the over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought back into the attack in the 34th over, replacing Jadhav.

CENTURY-PARTNERSHIP up between Mathews and Thirimanne for the fourth wicket, and it comes off 147 delieries! This is the first 100-stand for Sri Lanka in this series, the previous best being 91 in the 2nd ODI! Mathews brings up the milestone with a pull towards the leg side. SL 163/3

Meanwhile at 164/3, Lanka looking like crossing 250 for the first time this series. 280 for this comparatively lightweight Indian batting will be a good ask. Can they get there eventually?

100 partnership between Thirimanne and Mathews... Sri Lanka's highest partnership for this series. Tells you two things... A) how poor this series has been for them in general. B) They have the resources to bat like this, it just doesn't happen for them frequently. If this Lankan team doesn't make effort to strive for consistency, it will be a long transition process for them.

This is the highest stand for Sri Lanka in the ongoing series. The previous highest was of 91 runs between Chamara Kapugedera and Milinda Siriwardana for the sixth wicket in the second ODI.

Kuldeep returns to the attack, bowling the 34th over. Mathews pulls the second ball towards deep square-leg, collecting a single to bring up the first century stand of the series for the Sri Lankans. Appeal for run-out two deliveries later, after a deflection by Dhoni onto the stumps. Two off the over, and the umpire calls for drinks at the end of this over.

Thirimanne guides the first ball of the 35th over, bowled by Chahal, towards fine-leg for a double. Gets a single in the third delivery of the over. Mathews keeps the strike for the next over with a single off the last ball.

FIFTY up for Mathews , his 35th in ODIs,and he gets there with a double in the 79th delivery that he faces! SL 177/3

Kuldeep bowls the 36th over of the innings. Three singles collected in the first five deliveries, before Thirimanne gets a top-edge in the last ball of the over that carries to Bumrah at short fine-leg. Bumrah though, misjudges the trajectory of the ball, and ends up falling short of it. Five off the over.

Chahal bowls the 37th over. Singles collected off the second and third deliveries, before Mathews gets a double in the fourth delivery of the over, reaching his 35th ODI half-century in 79 balls! Four off the over.

Second successive fifty for Mathews... he likes batting here it seems. Can he make it count though? In the last game, it was a little beyond him to haul the Indian score. Here it is the other way round. He has to be the aggressor going forward here. How far can he push Lanka's score? They need atleast 100 more in the last 12 overs to even make India think.

Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 38th over, re[placing Kuldeep.

Thirimanne collects a single in the second delivery of the over, guiding it towards third man. Wide conceded by the pacer in the fourth delivery of the over. Run-out chance next ball, with Mathews nervously making it to the non-striker's end to complete a single. Four off the over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled a terrific first spell, is brought back into the attack for the 39th over. Meanwhile, there's a bit of a drizzle at the R Premadasa at the moment.

BOWLED EM ! Bhuvneshwar gets rid of Thirimanne to finally bring the fourth-wicket stand to an end! Cramps the southpaw for room just as Thirimanne attempts a late cut, which induces an inside-edge that rattles the leg-stump. SL 185/4

Thirimanne collects a single at the start of the 39th over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Thirimanne pulls the third delivery towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second run. Just when the partnership becomes Sri Lanka's highest for the fourth wicket against India, Thirimanne is dismissed as he gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

The stand of 122 runs between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne was the highest fourth wicket stand for Sri Lanka against India in ODIs. The previous highest was of 121 runs between Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara came at Colombo (RPS) in 2012.

Bumrah bowls the last over of the second powerplay, with the hard-hitting Siriwardana joining Mathews at the centre. Bumrah bowls a beamer at Mathews in the fourth ball of the over, which is signalled a no-ball by the umpire. Bumrah bowls a perfect yorker in what is the first free-hit of the ongoing series, not getting a run off it. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Siriwardana picks the gap through the covers to collect the first boundary of his innings! SL 194/4

Bhuvneshwar starts the 41st over off with a short ball, not called a wide by the square-leg umpire. After dots off the first four deliveries, Mathews guides the penultimate delivery down the ground for a single. Siriwardana ends the over with a cover drive to collect his first boundary.

Kuldeep Yadav brought back into the attack, bowling from the 42nd over from the Khettarama End.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Mathews, that too at a crucial stage of the Sri Lankan innings! The veteran batsman attempts a sweep, and gets a top-edge. Dhoni runs back to complete the catch. SL 194/5

Kuldeep strikes straightaway after returning to the attack in the 42nd over, with Mathews getting a top-edge to get caught behind on 55. Hasaranga arrives at the crease, and gets off the mark with a boundary in the second ball that he faces. Collects a double next ball to bring up the 200. Seven off the over along with the wicket.

FOUR ! Hasaranga gets off the mark with a thick edge that carries through the vacant slip region, and away to the third man fence. SL 198/5

Two wickets in quick succession and both Thirimanne as well as Mathews have gone back to the dressing room. And Sri Lanka are yet to cross 200. Soft dismissal for Mathews... Kuldeep Yadav isn't the ideal bowler to attack but guess he had to take that chance. It didn't work out. Lanka are in a familiar position of losing it from here. What could have been 250 plus now could be under-par.

Spin introduced from both ends, with Chahal bowling the 43rd over.

OUT ! Mix-up between Hasaranga and Siriwardana, and the latter is caught short of his crease at the non-striker's end! Chahal collects the throw cleanly, and shatters the stump with the batsman yards out. SL 205/6

Chahal bowls the 43rd over. Hasaranga pulls the second ball of the over towards midwicket for a single. The budding partnership is then nipped in the final delivery of the over, as Hasaranga is run-out by a fair distance while attempting a single following a brief mix-up. Four runs and a run-out in the over.

Akila Dananjaya arrives at the crease, with Kuldeep Yadav bowling his final over. Couple of singles off the first two deliveries of the over, with Dananjaya getting off the mark in the process. Three off the over, with Kuldeep signing off with figures of 1/40.

OUT ! 100th ODI stumping it is for Dhoni, as Dananjaya misses the line of the delivery from Chahal completely while shuffling down the ground! First wicket of the innings for Chahal! SL 212/7

MS Dhoni becomes the first wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in ODIs.

Siriwardana chips the second ball of the 45th over towards the gap between midwicket and mid-on, getting a single on the occasion. Dananjaya is stumped off the last delivery of the over, after advancing down the pitch and missing the line of the delivery completely, giving Chahal his first wicket off the last delivery of his quota, and Dhoni his 100th ODI stumping.

SIX ! Languid pull by Siriwardana off the last delivery of the over, with the ball disappearing into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary. SL 222/7

And there it is... 100th stumping for MS Dhoni... quickest hands in the business. Ravi Shastri spoke on Friday about how he is still the best wicketkeeper in the country. There is no denying it. Still an asset to this side and he has to play the 2019 World Cup. There is no replacement for him, and there is no time to find a replacement good enough for him even with two years remaining.

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 46th over of the innings. Siriwardana cuts the first ball towards deep point, while chipping the fourth delivery towards deep cover, getting a single on both occasions. Pushpakumara, the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single in the second delivery. Siriwardana pulls the last delivery towards the midwicket boundary, collecting the second six in the process.

SIX ! What should have been a wicket for Bumrah instead turns into the first wicket for Pushpakumara, as the ball pops out of Thakur's hands at deep midwicket, with the ball just about clearing the boundary rope. SL 228/7

BOWLED EM ! Bumrah gets his second wicket, castling Pushpakumara with a full-toss. The batsman misses the line of the delivery completely, and with the ball making a mess of the stumps! Bumrah's left foot through is just about inside the crease. SL 228/8

Jasprit Bumrah with 15 wickets in the series so far is the most by a bowler in a bi-lateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

JUST IN : Toss has been delayed to 2.30 for the fifth ODI, due to a steady drizzle at the R Premadasa Stadium, with play starting at 3 pm. The covers are still out at the venue as I type.

TOSS : Sri Lanka win the toss, and Upul Tharanga, who returns as the captain, elects to bat first.

As many as four changes in the Indian team — Rahul, Pandya, Axar and Dhawan have been left out. Rahane, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav make their way into the team.

Just one change in the team — Captain Upul Tharanga returns after the two-match suspension, with Kusal Mendis being left out.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Dickwella, and Bhuvneshwar it is who draws first blood, using the slower ball to good effect on this occasion. With that, Bhuvneshwar finally has a wicket in this tour! SL 14/1

OUT ! What a catch by Kohli, running backwards from extra-cover! Bhuvneshwar removes Munaweera. who looks to slog the ball, but ends up getting a leading edge. SL 40/2

OUT ! Bumrah strikes in just his second delivery! Awkward bounce deceives the Sri Lankan captain as he pulls back from a shot in the last second, but ends up getting an audible edge. Umpire Wilson wastes no time in raising his finger. SL 63/3

Preview: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack.

With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up.

Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash.

Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.

The hosts will also bank on the experience of former skipper Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis, besides young Niroshan Dickwella, who has failed to convert his promising starts in the series.

Young spinner Akila Dananjaya is also expected to play a key role in the bowling department alongside the likes of Vishwa Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Lasith Malinga , Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

