LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI in Colombo, cricket score: Thirimanne, Mathews bat cautiously

FOUR ! Inside-out shot by Dhoni, as he smacks a full delivery from Malinga outside off towards the extra-cover fence! India 369/5

This is now India's highest total in ODIs in Sri Lanka. The previous highest was 363/5 at Colombo (RPS) in 2009.

Century-partnership completed by Dhoni , collecting a single in the penultimate delivery of the match! He remains stranded on 49 though! India 374/5

SECOND ODI FIFTY for Manish Pandey , reaching the milestone with a single in the final delivery of the innings! India 375/5

Malinga bowls the final over of the innings. Dhoni smashes the first ball towards the extra-cover, while getting only a single next ball to move to 48. Pandey guides the next delivery towards sweeper point, and comes back for a second run. Dhoni brings up the century stand with a single in the fifth delivery, though he remains stranded on 49. Pandey then brings up his second ODI fifty with a single off the last ball. Superb batting performance by the Indians, as they finish on a commanding 375.

375 look more than enough for Sri Lanka here. Manish Pandey making his outing count with a half-century. Some brilliant running by MS Dhoni and he selflessly gave strike to his younger partner off the last ball. Missed out on his fifty, but team's cause more important, which has been epitome of Dhoni's career that now spans 300 ODIs.

We will return in around half an hour for the Sri Lankan innings.

Another terrific batting performance for Virat Kohli and Co, as they pile on a commanding 375/5 after 50 overs to put themselves ahead in the game. The Sri Lankans will need a lot of inspiration today, as well as a couple of superlative knocks from within their ranks if they are to chase the mammoth target down. Not an entirely impossible prospect, with the side having successfully chased down the 322-run target against the same side in the Champions Trophy earlier this summer. Let's find out if the hosts can draw inspiration from that game, and give the rampaging visitors some fight this evening.

Not quite the 400 that seemed likely but these are still too many to get.

Really enjoyed the reaction from Rohit Sharma to Malinga's 300. Don't always see a hug from a rival. IPL effect! @mipaltan

The players are out at the centre at the start of the Sri Lankan innings. New opening partner for Dickwella today, as Munaweera walks out to bat. It is Shardul Thakur who will start the proceedings for the visitors.

FOUR ! Flicked away by Dickwella towards the square-leg fence, with the ball crossing the boundary rope after two bounces. Some way to gree Bumrah into the attack. SL 7/0

Debutant Thakur it is who bowls the first over of the Sri Lankan innings. Dickwella gets off the mark first ball with a single, Munaweera — one of the two Sri Lankan debutants — gets off the mark with a double in the last ball of the over.

FOUR ! Flicked once again by Dickwella off Bumrah, this time towards the midwicket boundary! SL 11/0

Big day for Manish Pandey and big day now for Shardul Thakur. India are playing with only five bowlers, so you can consider that added pressure on the debutant. He has a good bouncer though and very lively pace. Let us see what he can do in his first spell.

The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in ODIs in Sri Lanka is 311 which they chased it against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017.

FOUR ! Short-arm pull by Dickwella off the first delivery of the third over, guiding it towards the square-leg fence. SL 21/0

Bumrah bowls from the other end. And it turns out to be an expensive start for him, as Dickwella flicks him twice, getting a boundary on each occasion, before conceding five wides in the fourth delivery of the over. 14 leaked by the pacer who was adjudged Man of the Match in the previous game.

OUT ! Dickwella is caught behind as Shardul Thakur gets his maiden wicket! Except it was originally called a wide by the umpire. Kohli reviews it after Dhoni confidently claims he heard a sound. And it turns out to be a brilliant review indeed, as snickometer confirms a spike that was off the batsman's glove! There's a reason why Kohli trusts Dhoni blindly with reviews. SL 22/1

Dhoni's DRS magic works again... umpire couldn't detect gloved edge in this crowd's noise. Not full house mind you, but still substantial noise, but Dhoni can detect the edge. Went up immediately and forced the DRS review. Superb work again. Shardul Thakur has his first wicket, and he just bowled at 90-plus. Some speed that...

Thakur bowls the second over. Dickwella goes for a short-arm pull off a back-of-length delivery from Thakur in the first delivery, collecting his third boundary. Concedes a wide next delivery, which measures 144 clicks. Thakur's wait for his maiden international wicket is not long, as a brilliant review for a caught behind, thanks to Dhoni's amazing intuition, results in the dangerous Dickwella departing for 14. Kusal Mendis walks out to bat earlier than expected.

Bumrah continues from the other end, and now has the chance to tighten the screws on the hosts by capitalising on the early wicket. Just one runs off it, with Mendis yet to get off the mark after three deliveries.

Munaweera collects a single off the first delivery of the fifth over, bowled by Thakur — whose delivery to dismiss Dickwella in his previous over had clocked 148 kmph , according to reports. Three singles collected in the over, with Mendis getting off the mark in the seventh delivery that he faces.

OUT ! Kusal Mendis falls well short of his crease at the non-striker's end after stepping a few yards out. Terrific work by Rahul at cover, effecting a direct hit that uproots a stump. SL 26/2

Bumrah bowls the sixth over of the innings. Munaweera drives the second delivery towards point, with Mendis stepping out of his crease at the non-striker's end, and falling short of his crease after a direct hit from Rahul, departing for a lowly 1. Munaweera pierces the next delivery through the covers for a double. Two runs and a wicket off the over. Out walks Thirimanne at the centre after Mendis' departure.

FOUR ! Superbly timed by Thirimanne in his square-drive off a full delivery from Thakur! SL 32/2

MS Dhoni's awareness of using DRS and Hardik Pandya's fielding have put Sri Lanka behind in the game big time. What Sri Lanka can get from this game? Well, they have to think about that because it's all about India so far in my opinion.

Thakur bowls the seventh over of the innings. Thirimanne gets off the mark with a cracking square drive in the third delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards the point boundary on that occasion. Wide conceded off the last ball of the over. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Munaweera chips a length delivery from Bumrah down the ground, with the ball landing well beyond mid-off on that occasion. SL 37/2

Munaweera collects his first boundary with a chip down the ground off the second delivery of the over. The debutant gets an inside edge two deliveries later off an attempted pull, copping a blow on his upper thigh, with the team physio rushing out to check up on him. His innings comes to an end in the last delivery of the over, as he gets cramped up on the leg side, and ends up gloving a back-of-length delivery to Dhoni, with the visitors overturning an unsuccessful appeal with another superb review.

OUT ! What a day the Indians are having with their reviews (all credit to Dhoni once again for his superhuman senses), as the Indians manage to overturn an unsuccessful appeal for caught behind, with Munaweera getting a bit of glove while looking to glance a short ball going down his leg side. SL 37/3

Required run-rate already past eight and over. Sri Lanka need to accelerate but are already two down. Many believe they do not have the wherewithal to haul down this target, but can they atleast bat out fifty overs here and put up a fight? It is like being caught between a rock and a hard place.

Thakur bowls the ninth over of the innings, with Mathews finding himself at the centre amidst another early crumble. Appeals for caught behind in the third delivery of the over, though he is the only one who is interested on this occasion. Thirimanne guides the fourth ball of the over towards third man for a single. Mathews is on strike for the first time, and fends the last two deliveries of the over.

First bowling change of the innings, with Hardik Pandya coming into the attack, replacing Thakur.

Bumrah bowls the final over of the first powerplay, conceding just two singles off it, with the second one coming off an outside edge off Mathews' bat that falls short and wide off Rohit Sharma in the slips, getting the former Sri Lankan captain off the mark. Has been a rough ride for the hosts so far, who look set to collapse to a fourth consecutive defeat today.

Pandya starts his first over off with a bouncer to Mathews, with the umpire signalling it as the first short ball of the over. Four singles conceded by the all-rounder in the 11th over.

Well, well, well! We have a rather interesting bowling change here, with India skipper Virat Kohli introducing himself into the attack in the 12th over.

Virat Kohli brings himself into the attack in the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings, conceding four singles off it. Veterans Thirimanne and Mathews meanwhile, are playing it safe at the moment, having added 11 runs off 24 balls so far.

Pandya continues from the other end. Mathews glances the third delivery of the over towards fine-leg for a single.

FOUR! Mathews guides the second ball of the 14th over wide of the fielder at short fine-leg, with the ball running away to the boundary! Brings up the 50 for the hosts. SL 53/3

FOUR ! An identical shot by Mathews in the very next delivery! Time for Kohli to change his bowling plans. SL 57/3

Eight runs off the 14th over — Kohli's second — which are scored by Mathews with boundaries off successive deliveries, both towards long-leg. Appeal for lbw by the Indian captain in the fourth delivery, though umpire Paul Reiffel wasn't interested, and rightly so. Drinks taken at the end of this over.

Left-arm Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav introduced into the attack. Starts with a flighted one on off. Single for Thirimanne. He is bowling with a slip. One run from the first four balls. Pretty tidy line and length from Kuldeep. Thirimanne was making room on the fifth ball. Plays it to sweeper cover. Not in total control of the shot. Another single off the last ball. Kuldeep's first over yields four runs. The asking rate steadily on the rise though. Four-run overs won't do for the Lnakans.

irat Kohli has bowled two overs already... one way of looking at this is why... why not push your five bowlers, especially Hardik Pandya, to bowl full ten overs... the other way of looking at this is experimentation... Kohli has taken out the Kedar Jadhav option and now trying out himself on a flat wicket as a sixth bowling option. Won't be tested here though. Will he do this in the Australia series?

OUT ! Thirimanne departs the very next ball, slashing a back-of-length delivery from Pandya towards sweeper point, where Dhawan latches on to the ball! SL 68/4

SIX ! First big hit of the innings, with Thirimanne hooking a short ball from Pandya towards long-leg, clearing the boundary rope in the process. India 68/3

Change of ends for Pandya, who bowls the 16th over. Thirimanne hooks the fifth delivery, a short ball along leg, over the long-leg fence, before holing out to Dhawan at sweeper point in the last delivery of the over to depart for 18, giving Pandya his first scalp.

India announce three changes in their team — Shardul Thakur finally makes his debut , while Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey earn callups. Chahal, Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar have been left out.

For the Sri Lankans, who are being led by veteran Lasith Malinga following the injury to Chamara Kapugedera, there are three changes . Hasaranga, Pushpakumara and Munaweera are drafted into the team.

OUT ! Dhawan falls cheaply for the second consecutive time! Tries slashing the Fernando delivery pitched outside off, but ends up getting a thick edge that flies into the hands of Pushpakumara at third man. India 6/1

FIFTY partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in the first ball of the 10th over! The Indian captain collects a couple of runs to bring up the milestone! India 57/1

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and he gets to the milestone with a single in the 11th over of the Indian innings! Takes 38th deliveries to get to the milestone for the 45th time in his ODI career.

SIX! Way to bring up the 100 for India, with Rohit smashing the last ball towards midwicket, with the fielder stationed there watching it sail high above him! India 102/1

FOUR ! Kohli drives the ball through the covers off the first delivery of the 15th over to bring up the century partnership with Rohit! India 106/1

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma , and he gets to the milestone in 45 deliveries! This is his third of the ongoing series! India 138/1

Single collected by Kohli in the first ball of the 22nd over to bring up the 150-stand for the second wicket with Rohit! India 156/1

FOUR ! Way for Virat Kohli to bring up his 29th ODI century ! Guides a short ball from Siriwardana towards the long-leg fence! India 180/1

200-partnership up between Kohli and Rohit at the start of the 28th over, and it is the Indian captain who brings up the milestone with a single! The third double-century partnership for this pair. India 206/1

OUT ! Malinga finally gets the breakthrough, as Kohli slices a wide delivery straight into the hands of Munaweera at sweeper cover! And that's wicket number 300 for Malinga, and it couldn't have been more special for him than getting his Indian counterpart. India 225/2

FOUR ! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his 13th ODI century — his fourth against Sri Lanka as well as his second consecutive — racing away to the milestone in 85 balls! Driven down the ground by 'Hitman' on that occasion! India 258/2

OUT ! Barely a couple of deliveries after getting dropped at extra-cover Pandya finally perishes as he holes out to deep midwicket while attempting to pull off a slower delivery from Mathews. India 262/3

OUT ! Mathews is on a hat-trick! Rohit tries to ramp a slower ball from Mathews over the keeper's gloves, but doesn't get enough power on the shot, and is caught behind as a result. The Lankans are back in the game! India 262/4

OUT ! Rahul has to walk back to the pavilion, as Rahul flicks a full delivery from Dananjaya towards short midwicket, where Hasaranga leaps up to collect the catch! Soft dismissal! India 274/5

FIFTY partnership up between Pandey and Dhoni at the start of the 46th over, with the umpire calling it a wide on that occasion. 47 deliveries are what the two take to bring up the stand. India 324/5

SIX ! Classic Dhoni slog, smashing the ball over the midwicket boundary and guiding the visitors past 350 on that occasion! India 355/5

Eight runs off the 14th over — Kohli's second — which are scored by Mathews with boundaries off successive deliveries, both towards long-leg. Appeal for lbw by the Indian captain in the fourth delivery, though umpire Paul Reiffel wasn't interested, and rightly so. Drinks taken at the end of this over.

Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, in Colombo on Thursday.

And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come aross as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

Although one can't dismiss the fact that a rag-tag Sri Lankan bowling attack, save mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, has failed to keep up the pressure on Dhoni and Co. after making initial inroads.

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

Kohli himself had a couple of low scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position.

The only man who would feel a bit of pressure is Kedar Jadhav after successive ducks. More than the two blobs, what will bother the Jadhav is the fact that he is unable to read Dananjaya's deliveries.

In the first match, he was fooled by a googly and in the second match, he misread the length, trying to go for a sweep shot.

It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far.

Pacer Thakur has looked sharp in the nets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only played three matches and would not like to take rest.

The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in.

In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way.

While India have some 'happy problems' to deal with, Sri Lanka are in deep trouble, trying to field a potent first XI.

To begin with, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has resigned. Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted their resignation.

However, they will continue to hold office until the end of this series but there will be intense spotlight on their selection decisions as has been the case for a while now.

Lack of consistency has been a key element of this Jayasuriya-led committee's selection process. They have picked 40 players in ODIs in the past year alone, and the same merry-go-round can be foreseen ahead of this fourth match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI.

To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI).

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench. Whether the back-to-the-wall, volatile situation inspires a fightback remains to be seen though.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).

With inputs from PTI