LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI in Colombo, cricket score: Mathews removes Pandya, Rohit off successive deliveries

Single collected by Kohli in the first ball of the 22nd over to bring up the 150-stand for the second wicket with Rohit! India 156/1

Couple of runs collected by Kohli in the first ball of the 23rd over, bowled by Siriwardana, as the Indian captain guides the ball towards the leg side. Four singles in the last four deliveries of the over, with six coming off it.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Pushpakumara, and Rohit doesn't waste the chance to cut it towards the backward point fence! India 170/1

SIX ! Rohit shuffles down the track, and gets enough power in his inside-out loft that clears the wide long-off boundary. India 176/1

12 runs collected in the 24th over of the Indian innings, including a four and a six off the last two deliveries of the over, as Rohit Sharma enters the 70s. Meanwhile, Kohli is one hit to the fence away from his century.

11 runs collected by the Indians in the 25th over of the innings, with Kohli smacking a boundary towards long-leg off the first ball to bring up his century. Rohit helps himself to his seventh boundary in the penultimate ball of the over, guiding it towards third man. Siriwardana is going at an expensive rate at the moment, having conceded 24 off the three overs that he has bowled so far.

FOUR ! Way for Virat Kohli to bring up his 29th ODI century ! Guides a short ball from Siriwardana towards the long-leg fence! India 180/1

And there it is... 100 off 76 balls for Virat... so easy, just so easy. This is a belter of a wicket. And... there is so much time left yet. So many possibilities for Virat today... his appetite for runs is insatiable. Double hundred is possible, mark these words.

Pace brought back into the attack right after the Indian innings crosses the halfway mark, with Vishwa Fernando bowling the 26th over.

SIX ! A shot that befits Rohit's nickname of 'Hitman'! Comes down the track, and lofts the ball down the ground for a straight six! India 193/1

FOUR ! Kohli guides the fourth delivery of the over towards the midwicket boundary, moving to 114 in the process! India 199/1

Rohit smacks the first ball of the over, bowled by Fernando, down the ground. Three deliveries later, Kohli guides a back-of-length delivery towards the midwicket fence. Collects a single next ball to bring up the team 200, with the hosts having played a a fraction over half of their innings so far. 14 off the over.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's pair becomes the ninth Indian pair to add 3000 runs in ODIs. The last such Indian pair was of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

200 up in 27 overs... what are the possibilities here? Twin double hundreds for Virat and Rohit... 400 for India? 450 even? One of these two to get out and the next batsman comes in and gets a hundred? Flat pitch, short boundaries and insipid bowling.... This is carnage.

Dananjaya brought back into the attack in the 27th over, replacing Siriwardana.

200-partnership up between Kohli and Rohit at the start of the 28th over, and it is the Indian captain who brings up the milestone with a single! The third double-century partnership for this pair. India 206/1

Quiet over for the Indians in the 27th over, with four singles coming off it. The partnership between Kohli and Rohit is worth 199 at the moment. What a turnaround this has been for the hosts so far, with the proceedings being as one-sided as ever so far into the match.

FOUR ! Kohli swings his bat to a full toss from Fernando off the third delivery of the 28th over! India 211/1

Change of angle for Fernando, as he goes round the wicket to Kohli. The Indian captain collects a single in the first ball of the over, after a fumble by his Sri Lankan counterpart Malinga at mid-on, bringing up the double-century partnership with Sri Lanka. Kohli then swats a full-toss from the pacer towards the midwicket boundary. 11 off the over.

The stand between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is now the highest for the second wicket in Sri Lanka in ODIs. The previous record was of 197* runs added by Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli at Dambulla in 2017.

FOUR ! This time lofted down the ground by Rohit! The ball crosses over the long-off boundary after one bounce. India 225/1

FOUR ! Just about as terrible an effort as it gets by Hasaranga at deep midwicket, as he allows the ball to slip through his hands and cross the boundary rope, giving Kohli his 17th boundary. India 220/1

Nine runs leaked by Dananajaya in his sixth over, including a couple of boundary. Kohli smacks the first ball towards deep midwicket, where Hasaranga allows the ball to slip through his palms. Rohit then lofts down the ground two deliveries later.

OUT ! Malinga finally gets the breakthrough, as Kohli slices a wide delivery straight into the hands of Munaweera at sweeper cover! And that's wicket number 300 for Malinga, and it couldn't have been more special for him than getting his Indian counterpart. India 225/2

131 by Virat Kohli is the joint highest by a captain in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Arjuna Ranatunga also scored 131* runs against India as a captain of Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 1997.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against Lasith Malinga in ODIs. The previous record was held by MS Dhoni who scored 2014 runs against him in ODIs.

Malinga returns to the attack in the 30th over, and completes his milestone of 300 wickets as Kohli holes out to sweeper cover off a well-connected drive in the third ball of the over. What's more, Rohit walks up to Malinga, and gives his Mumbai Indians teammate a hug for getting to the milestone. Five off the over. Pandya walks out to the centre at number four, another of India's experiments.

Also, Hardik Pandya at no.4 is brilliant to see. This is wonderful experimentation from the team management... that too with full two years before the World Cup.

Virat goes... That was the only way he could have got out... caught at the boundary smacking a wide delivery... you want to say easiest runs he has scored, but effortless is more like it. An effortless hundred!

FOUR ! Pandya dances down the track, and smacks the wrong 'un down the ground to collect his first boundary! Got close to the pitch of the ball on that occasion!

Dananjaya continues in the 31st over of the Indian innings. Pandya smacks the first ball down the ground, nearly getting caught as Thirimanne decides against pushing forward for a catch, instead sticking to saving three runs. Pandya then smacks the fourth ball down the ground to collect his fourth delivery. Pandya is adjudged caught at forward short-leg, but he successfully reviews it as replays show daylight between the inside-edge and the ball. Six runs off the over.

Couple of singles collected off the first two deliveries of Malinga's fifth over, the second one coming off a misfield. Superb yorker by Malinga in the penultimate delivery of the over. Four off the over.

SIX ! Pandya smokes a wrong 'un from Dananjaya over the cow-corner boundary! First six for the all-rounder! India 246/2

Dananjaya bowls his eighth over. Pandya nearly chops the first ball of the over onto his stumps while looking to slog the ball towards the leg side. Pandya then smashes the next ball with a slog sweep, collecting his first six. Misfield by the fielder at cover allows Pandya to return for a third run in the third delivery of the over. Three singles collected off the remaining deliveries, with the 250 coming up for the Indians in the process with another 17 overs left. Second drinks break of the innings after this over.

FOUR ! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his 13th ODI century — his fourth against Sri Lanka as well as his second consecutive — racing away to the milestone in 85 balls! Driven down the ground by 'Hitman' on that occasion! India 258/2

FOUR ! Poor delivery by Malinga, bowling it short outside leg, and Rohit pulls this one towards the fine-leg boundary! India 262/2

Malinga bowls the 34th over of the innings. Rohit collects a single at the start of the over to move to 96. The dashing opener then brings up the three-figure mark with a boundary off a straight drive in the fourth ball of the over. 10 off the over, including Rohit's second boundary of the over off the last delivery.

OUT ! Barely a couple of deliveries after getting dropped at extra-cover Pandya finally perishes as he holes out to deep midwicket while attempting to pull off a slower delivery from Mathews. India 262/3

Mathews brought back into the attack in the 35th over of the Indian innings.

And at the time of writing, Pandya has been both dropped at cover and then caught at mid-wicket. Wasted opportunity really.

13th hundred for Rohit... off 85 balls... quick by his standards but he is known to get a move on after the milestone. Not to mention he has the experience needed to pace to a double hundred. This is that sort of wicket that if we don't see a double hundred, we should be disappointed.

OUT ! Mathews is on a hat-trick! Rohit tries to ramp a slower ball from Mathews over the keeper's gloves, but doesn't get enough power on the shot, and is caught behind as a result. The Lankans are back in the game! India 262/4

India announce three changes in their team — Shardul Thakur finally makes his debut , while Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey earn callups. Chahal, Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar have been left out.

For the Sri Lankans, who are being led by veteran Lasith Malinga following the injury to Chamara Kapugedera, there are three changes . Hasaranga, Pushpakumara and Munaweera are drafted into the team.

Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, in Colombo on Thursday.

And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come aross as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

Although one can't dismiss the fact that a rag-tag Sri Lankan bowling attack, save mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, has failed to keep up the pressure on Dhoni and Co. after making initial inroads.

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

Kohli himself had a couple of low scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position.

The only man who would feel a bit of pressure is Kedar Jadhav after successive ducks. More than the two blobs, what will bother the Jadhav is the fact that he is unable to read Dananjaya's deliveries.

In the first match, he was fooled by a googly and in the second match, he misread the length, trying to go for a sweep shot.

It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far.

Pacer Thakur has looked sharp in the nets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only played three matches and would not like to take rest.

The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in.

In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way.

While India have some 'happy problems' to deal with, Sri Lanka are in deep trouble, trying to field a potent first XI.

To begin with, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has resigned. Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted their resignation.

However, they will continue to hold office until the end of this series but there will be intense spotlight on their selection decisions as has been the case for a while now.

Lack of consistency has been a key element of this Jayasuriya-led committee's selection process. They have picked 40 players in ODIs in the past year alone, and the same merry-go-round can be foreseen ahead of this fourth match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI.

To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI).

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench. Whether the back-to-the-wall, volatile situation inspires a fightback remains to be seen though.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).

With inputs from PTI