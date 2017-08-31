LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI in Colombo, cricket score: Mathews dismissed on 70; visitors stare at big win

Kuldeep bowls the 21st over, with two left-arm spinners operating in tandem for the visitors at the moment. Siriwardana dances down the track in the fifth ball of the over, lofting it down the ground on that occasion. Nice partnership building between him and Mathews at the moment, which is worth 32 at the end of this over.

SIX ! That's the second big hit of the innings! Nice use of the feet by Siriwardana on this occasion, coming down the track and smashing the ball down the ground! SL 100/4

Three runs conceded by Axar in his second over, including a leg bye off the first delivery of the over. Having settled themselves by now, Mathews and Siriwardana will have to start thinking about the required run-rate at the moment, which is close to the 10-per-over mark.

Kuldeep bowls the 23rd over of the innings. Appeal for run-out after Dhoni deflects a throw from square-leg onto the stumps, with Siriwardana the batsman in question. He survives the scare though. Just one run off the over.

FOUR ! Not the best of shots by Mathews, though he manages to guide the last ball of the 24th over towards the cow-corner boundary nevertheless. SL 110/4

Six runs collected off the 24th over, bowled by Axar, including a boundary by Mathews off the last delivery of the over, finding the cow-corner boundary on the occasion. The partnership now worth 42.

Just three singles collected by the hosts in the 25th over of the innings, with Sri Lankan innings hanging precariously at the halfway mark in their innings.

Six runs conceded by Axar in his fourth over, with Siriwardana pulling the second ball of the over towards the square-leg boundary to bring up the 50-stand. Him and Mathews have fought well so far, making Kohli think harder for the breakthrough.

FOUR ! Pulled away by Siriwardana towards the square-leg fence, bringing up the fifty-stand for the fifth wicket with Mathews! SL 118/4

Kohli brings pace back into play, getting Pandya to bowl the 27th over.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are very different bowlers. Patel hardly gives away runs, keeping things tight. Yadav on the other hand is not afraid to flight the ball and be hit for runs, for that's how he takes wickets. India need a spin pairing like this, one attacking and one controlling runs. R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja do not provide that. In ODI cricket, they are both defensive spinners as seen in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli completed his century today in the 25th over while Sri Lanka scored 100 runs in their 21st over.

FOUR ! Mathews pulls a short ball from Pandya towards the boundary between midwicket and long-on! Moves to 42 with that shot! SL 124/4

Pandya bowls the 26th over, and struggles with his rhythm as Mathews and Siriwardana collect a boundary each off it. The all-rounder leaks 10 off this one, and seems to be having issues with his fitness yet again.

FOUR ! Mathews guides the first ball of the 28th over towards the fine-leg boundary for his seventh boundary. SL 133/4

Six runs collected by the Sri Lankans in the 28th over, including a boundary at the start of the over after Mathews guides the ball towards the fine-leg boundary. Two singles collected in the remainder of the over, with Mathews two short of a half-century at the end of it.

SIX ! Flicked away by Siriwardana off a full delivery from Pandya, clearing the midwicket fence! Second six of the innings for him! SL 141/4

OUT ! Wicket for Pandya the very next ball after the six, as Siriwardana gets a thick bottom edge while attempting a drive off a delivery outside off. Second wicket for Pandya, who breaks the 73-run stand! SL 141/5

Dropped catches, misfields, getting caught down the leg side. It just gets worse for Sri Lanka. No lessons learnt. #SLvIND

So, Hardik Pandya strikes just when you start wondering about his economy rate. He was going at more than six per over. Food for thought here... all this experimentation fails if Pandya doesn't mature as a bowler. His evolution to bowling his complete set of overs has to be the most important aspect of India's road to the World Cup. But... we will only know for sure once the ODIs in South Africa are over. In batsmen friendly conditions, it is tough to judge him.

Pandya continues from the other end. Siriwardana flicks the first ball over the midwicket fence. Pandya though, strikes the very next ball, as the southpaw gets caught behind off a thick edge. Wanindu Hasaranga, the new batsman at the crease, gets off the mark with a single off the last ball of the over. Nine runs off the over, with two wides coming off it other than the six and the single.

Way Sri Lanka have batted yet, India's total score today may suffice for the next match too...

Axar bowls the 30th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Run out chance in the first ball of the over, though Hasaranga manages to reach the striker's end on time after being sent back by Mathews. Three singles collected in the over, with Mathews moving to 49.

Shardul Thakur returns to the attack in the 31st over of the Sri Lankan innings, coming in place of Pandya.

FIFTY up for Angelo Mathews — his 34th in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a cut towards backward point for a single in the 61st delivery that he faces. SL 149/5

FOUR ! Powerfully struck down the ground by Mathews off Thakur! SL 154/5

Seven runs collected by the Sri Lankans in the 31st over, including a single in the fourth delivery that brings up his half-century in 61 deliveries. The former captain then powerfully drives the last delivery of the over down the ground to collect his eighth boundary.

Axar continues from the other end. Hasaranga slog-sweeps the first ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary. Two singles collected in the remainder of the over, with Hasaranga moving to double figures in the process.

FOUR ! it's Hasaranga who joins the counter-attack, as he slog-sweeps the first ball of the 32nd over towards the midwicket boundary! SL 158/5

Angelo Mathews is such a high quality player. Surprised he hasn't plundered runs in Tests & ODIs despite good starts. This could be his day

Thakur continues from the Maligawatta End. After four dots, Mathews a short ball towards long-leg to collect a single. The umpire signals the second drinks break of the innings after this over. The hosts are in a relatively better position at the moment, having added 94 runs for the departure of Siriwadana since the loss of their fourth wicket, when the hosts had just 68 on board.

SIX ! Hasaranga is taking the attack to the Indians right now! Shuffles down the track, and lofts the ball down the ground! SL 172/5

FOUR ! Now Mathews joins the act, as he slog sweeps himself towards the midwicket boundary! SL 177/5

FOUR ! Hasaranga gets down on one knee, and slog sweeps the second ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary! SL 166/5

OUT ! Way to end the budding partnership, as confusion between Mathews and Hasaranga results in the latter falling short of his crease at the non-striker's end after stepping a few yards outside his crease. SL 177/6

Another wicket falls... run out this time. But Angelo Mathews playing a blinder here. Given how this tour has gone, it is hard not to wonder what might have been if he had continued with captaincy. Sri Lanka needed a stable hand at this juncture of their transition period but it hasn't come through for them. Mathews could have been that man. But he chose not to be. Well, let us atleast enjoy his stint as 'player only' now.

A dot, a four and a six. That's how Hasaranga fares in the first three deliveries of Axar's eighth over as he looks to take the attack to the Indians. Mathews slog sweeps the fifth delivery towards the midwicket region, before a confusion between the two batsmen results in Hasaranga being sent back to the non-striker's end, and falling short of his crease at the time of Axar breaking the stumps. 15 runs and a wicket in what turns out to quite an eventful over.

Hardik Pandya returns to the attack in the 35th over. Akila Dananjaya the new batsman at the crease.

Dananjaya gets off the mark with a single in the third delivery of the 35th over, bowled by Pandya. Mathews guides the fifth delivery towards the leg side, and takes the risk of running back for a second. Three off the over.

Axar continues from the other end, bowling his ninth over. Just two runs off the over, with Mathews now batting in the 60s. From the look of it, Mathews appears set for another lone battle today.

Angelo Mathews is the only Sri Lankan batsman with an average above 45 against India in ODIs (min 250 runs). He is losing partners from the other end consistently today and that is hurting Sri Lanka big time. Well, it has been the story of the series so far.

Sri Lanka have suffered 17 run-outs in ODIs in 2017 which is the most for any team.

Pandya starts his eighth over off with a wide, straying down the off side on the occasion. Mathews lofts towards deep extra-cover two balls later to collect a double. Four off the over.

OUT ! Mathews' resistance finally comes to an end, as Mathews gets a thick bottom edge off a full delivery from Axar outside off, ballooning the ball up towards short third man, where Thakur latches on to a simple catch. Finally, a wicket for Axar, who gets it in his final over of the day. SL 190/7

Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack, bowling the 39th over of the innings.

Mathews swats the first ball of Axar's final over towards the backward square-leg. He pays the price for his overambitiousness by sacrificing his wicket next ball, lobbing the ball over to short third man after getting a thick bottom edge. Five off the over, with new batsman Pushpakumara getting off the mark with a single in the third delivery that he faces. Axar signs off with figures of 1/55.

Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack. Dananjaya nearly gets run out after running halfway down the crease before being sent back by Pushpakumara, with a fumble by Kuldeep at the non-striker's end sparing him. Turns out to be the first maiden for the chinaman bowler.

Bumrah returns to the attack in the 40th over.

India announce three changes in their team — Shardul Thakur finally makes his debut , while Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey earn callups. Chahal, Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar have been left out.

For the Sri Lankans, who are being led by veteran Lasith Malinga following the injury to Chamara Kapugedera, there are three changes . Hasaranga, Pushpakumara and Munaweera are drafted into the team.

OUT ! Dhawan falls cheaply for the second consecutive time! Tries slashing the Fernando delivery pitched outside off, but ends up getting a thick edge that flies into the hands of Pushpakumara at third man. India 6/1

FIFTY partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in the first ball of the 10th over! The Indian captain collects a couple of runs to bring up the milestone! India 57/1

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and he gets to the milestone with a single in the 11th over of the Indian innings! Takes 38th deliveries to get to the milestone for the 45th time in his ODI career.

SIX! Way to bring up the 100 for India, with Rohit smashing the last ball towards midwicket, with the fielder stationed there watching it sail high above him! India 102/1

FOUR ! Kohli drives the ball through the covers off the first delivery of the 15th over to bring up the century partnership with Rohit! India 106/1

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma , and he gets to the milestone in 45 deliveries! This is his third of the ongoing series! India 138/1

Single collected by Kohli in the first ball of the 22nd over to bring up the 150-stand for the second wicket with Rohit! India 156/1

FOUR ! Way for Virat Kohli to bring up his 29th ODI century ! Guides a short ball from Siriwardana towards the long-leg fence! India 180/1

200-partnership up between Kohli and Rohit at the start of the 28th over, and it is the Indian captain who brings up the milestone with a single! The third double-century partnership for this pair. India 206/1

OUT ! Malinga finally gets the breakthrough, as Kohli slices a wide delivery straight into the hands of Munaweera at sweeper cover! And that's wicket number 300 for Malinga, and it couldn't have been more special for him than getting his Indian counterpart. India 225/2

FOUR ! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his 13th ODI century — his fourth against Sri Lanka as well as his second consecutive — racing away to the milestone in 85 balls! Driven down the ground by 'Hitman' on that occasion! India 258/2

OUT ! Barely a couple of deliveries after getting dropped at extra-cover Pandya finally perishes as he holes out to deep midwicket while attempting to pull off a slower delivery from Mathews. India 262/3

OUT ! Mathews is on a hat-trick! Rohit tries to ramp a slower ball from Mathews over the keeper's gloves, but doesn't get enough power on the shot, and is caught behind as a result. The Lankans are back in the game! India 262/4

OUT ! Rahul has to walk back to the pavilion, as Rahul flicks a full delivery from Dananjaya towards short midwicket, where Hasaranga leaps up to collect the catch! Soft dismissal! India 274/5

FIFTY partnership up between Pandey and Dhoni at the start of the 46th over, with the umpire calling it a wide on that occasion. 47 deliveries are what the two take to bring up the stand. India 324/5

SIX ! Classic Dhoni slog, smashing the ball over the midwicket boundary and guiding the visitors past 350 on that occasion! India 355/5

Century-partnership completed by Dhoni , collecting a single in the penultimate delivery of the match! He remains stranded on 49 though! India 374/5

SECOND ODI FIFTY for Manish Pandey , reaching the milestone with a single in the final delivery of the innings! India 375/5

OUT ! Dickwella is caught behind as Shardul Thakur gets his maiden wicket! Except it was originally called a wide by the umpire. Kohli reviews it after Dhoni confidently claims he heard a sound. And it turns out to be a brilliant review indeed, as snickometer confirms a spike that was off the batsman's glove! There's a reason why Kohli trusts Dhoni blindly with reviews. SL 22/1

OUT ! Kusal Mendis falls well short of his crease at the non-striker's end after stepping a few yards out. Terrific work by Rahul at cover, effecting a direct hit that uproots a stump. SL 26/2

OUT ! What a day the Indians are having with their reviews (all credit to Dhoni once again for his superhuman senses), as the Indians manage to overturn an unsuccessful appeal for caught behind, with Munaweera getting a bit of glove while looking to glance a short ball going down his leg side. SL 37/3

OUT ! Thirimanne departs the very next ball, slashing a back-of-length delivery from Pandya towards sweeper point, where Dhawan latches on to the ball! SL 68/4

OUT ! Wicket for Pandya the very next ball after the six, as Siriwardana gets a thick bottom edge while attempting a drive off a delivery outside off. Second wicket for Pandya, who breaks the 73-run stand! SL 141/5

FIFTY up for Angelo Mathews — his 34th in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a cut towards backward point for a single in the 61st delivery that he faces. SL 149/5

OUT ! Way to end the budding partnership, as confusion between Mathews and Hasaranga results in the latter falling short of his crease at the non-striker's end after stepping a few yards outside his crease. SL 177/6

OUT ! Mathews' resistance finally comes to an end, as Mathews gets a thick bottom edge off a full delivery from Axar outside off, ballooning the ball up towards short third man, where Thakur latches on to a simple catch. Finally, a wicket for Axar, who gets it in his final over of the day. SL 190/7

Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack. Dananjaya nearly gets run out after running halfway down the crease before being sent back by Pushpakumara, with a fumble by Kuldeep at the non-striker's end sparing him. Turns out to be the first maiden for the chinaman bowler.

Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, in Colombo on Thursday.

And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come aross as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

Although one can't dismiss the fact that a rag-tag Sri Lankan bowling attack, save mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, has failed to keep up the pressure on Dhoni and Co. after making initial inroads.

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

Kohli himself had a couple of low scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position.

The only man who would feel a bit of pressure is Kedar Jadhav after successive ducks. More than the two blobs, what will bother the Jadhav is the fact that he is unable to read Dananjaya's deliveries.

In the first match, he was fooled by a googly and in the second match, he misread the length, trying to go for a sweep shot.

It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far.

Pacer Thakur has looked sharp in the nets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only played three matches and would not like to take rest.

The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in.

In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way.

While India have some 'happy problems' to deal with, Sri Lanka are in deep trouble, trying to field a potent first XI.

To begin with, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has resigned. Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted their resignation.

However, they will continue to hold office until the end of this series but there will be intense spotlight on their selection decisions as has been the case for a while now.

Lack of consistency has been a key element of this Jayasuriya-led committee's selection process. They have picked 40 players in ODIs in the past year alone, and the same merry-go-round can be foreseen ahead of this fourth match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI.

To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI).

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench. Whether the back-to-the-wall, volatile situation inspires a fightback remains to be seen though.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).

With inputs from PTI