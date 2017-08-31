LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI in Colombo, cricket score and updates: Kohli, Rohit complete 100-stand

FOUR ! Cracking cover drive by Dhawan off Malinga, the first boundary of the innings!

Malinga bowls the first over. Rohit gets off the mark with a single in the third delivery of the innings. Dhawan then, gets the first boundary of the innings, with a drive off a delivery that is well outside off. A leg bye off the last ball.

OUT ! Dhawan falls cheaply for the second consecutive time! Tries slashing the Fernando delivery pitched outside off, but ends up getting a thick edge that flies into the hands of Pushpakumara at third man. India 6/1

MS Dhoni becomes the second wicket-keeper to play 300 ODIs after Kumar Sangakkara. He is the sixth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh to achieve the milestone.

Superb over by Fernando, bowling from the other end. Dhawan gets tempted into a drive off the third delivery of the over, and ends up getting a thick edge that flies straight to third man. Kohli walks out to bat, and fends the remaining deliveries of the over. Wicket maiden for Fernando.

Malinga continues from the other end, bowling the third over. Rohit guides the first delivery of the over towards third man while collecting one run, with Kohli getting off the mark with a single two deliveries later. Malinga loses his concentration two deliveries later and ends up conceding a wide. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Classic cover drive by the Indian captain, as he punishes a full, wide delivery between cover and point! First boundary for Kohli! India 15/1

FOUR ! Two boundaries for Kohli in the fourth over already! Plays the delivery on the up, and guides it down the ground, beating mid-off. India 19/1

Superb over for the visitors, as Kohli smacks three successive boundaries off Fernando in the fourth over of the innings, guiding them through the covers, down the ground and towards midwicket. Collects a single off the last ball, with 13 coming off it.

FOUR ! Is this the beginning of another Kohli masterclass! That's three successive boundaries for the Indian captain already, as he pushes the fourth ball of the over towards midwicket! India 23/1

Early breakthrough for Lanka... they have Dhawan caught at third man. India won't mind it of course. The point of batting first is getting more batsmen to get a hit in the middle. For now, Virat comes out to bat at no.3, so no change in the batting order yet.

A bowling change as early as the fifth over. Angelo Mathews brought into the attack, with captain Lasith Malinga taking himself off.

FOUR ! Kohli flicks a full delivery along the middle-stump through midwicket to collect his fourth boundary! India 28/1

Kohli caresses the second ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mathews, through midwicket to collect his fourth boundary as he announces himself at the centre. Plays a false shot next ball, getting a thick edge off a length delivery that falls well short of third man. Five off the over.

FOUR! Flicked away towards the midwicket region once again by the Indian captain! Fourth boundary for him! India 35/1

FOUR ! WHAT A SHOT! Just a push of the bat, and Kohli guides the ball down the ground off the fifth delivery! India 39/1

Another good over for the Indians, as Kohli continues to attack Fernando, collecting another couple of boundaries in this over. The Indian captain already has raced to 30, with Rohti batting on 3 at the other end.

FOUR ! Rohit goes inside-out off a half-volley from Mathews, lofting it towards the wide long-off boundary! India 45/1

Mathews continues from the other end. Rohit Sharma, who is playing the quiet partner to Kohli at the moment, gets his first boundary as he goes inside-out in the fifth delivery of the over, with six runs coming off it.

Spin introduced into the attack as early as the eighth over, with debutant Malinda Pushpakumara getting the ball.

Pushpakumara bowls the eighth over of the innings. Kohli suffers a run-out scare after the third delivery of the over, after a bit of a mix-up with Rohit Sharma. Kohli however, puts his bat across the striker's crease in the nick of time to contninue his innings. Three singles scored in the over.

SIX ! Smooth swing of the bat by Rohit off Mathews in the fourth ball of the over, clearing the cow-corner fence comfortably! India 55/1

FIFTY partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in the first ball of the 10th over! The Indian captain collects a couple of runs to bring up the milestone! India 57/1

Mathews continues from the other end. Rohit Sharma brings up the first six of the innings with a swing of the bat, clearing the cow-corner fence in the process. Seven off the over.

FOUR ! Seventh boundary for the Indian captain, as he guides the second ball of the 10th over straight down the ground! India 61/1

FOUR ! Sloppy fielding by the man at extra-cover, as he fails to stop a drive by Kohli, allowing it to roll away to the fence. India 65/1

Virat Kohli just went past his record of scoring most runs in the first 10 overs of an ODI innings. The previous record was 30 runs against England at Kolkata earlier this year.

Very fluent knock this from Virat Kohli so far... he just looks in the zone today. There is no real effort in scoring runs thus far. At the other end, Rohit is just taking his time. This is an added aspect to his ODI game nowadays, doesn't make quickfire starts, looks to play long. India brought up their 50 in the 9th over. Sri Lanka already searching for a breakthrough.

FOUR ! Kohli gets a top-edge while attempting to hook a short ball from Malinga off the second delivery of the 11th over. India 73/1

Pushpakumara bowls the last over of the powerplay, with the Indians well-settled at the moment. Kohli collects a couple of runs in the first delivery to complete the 50-stand, before hammering back-to-back boundaries off the next two deliveries. Kohli is now a hit away from bringing up his second half-century of the ODI series.

Lasith Malinga brings himself back into the attack in the 11th over, replacing Mathews.

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and he gets to the milestone with a single in the 11th over of the Indian innings! Takes 38th deliveries to get to the milestone for the 45th time in his ODI career.

Malinga returns to the attack in the 11th over. Kohli top-edges an attempted hook off a short ball in the second delivery of the over. Couple of wides later, Kohli brings up a half-century for the 45th time in his ODI career. Rohit keeps the strike for the next over with a single off the last delivery.

Mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the innings.

This was the 18th fifty-plus score for Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka in ODIs which is the joint third most by any Indian batsman.

Rohit clips the ball towards the leg side in the third delivery of the over, bowled by Dananjaya for the first time this innings, to collect a couple of runs. Singles off the remaining three deliveries, with five coming off the over.

FOUR ! Deftly guided by Kohli through the vacant slip region in the penultimate delivery of the over, collecting his 10th boundary in the process. India 90/1

Wanindu Hasaranga bowls from the other end, coming in place of Malinga.

FOUR ! Rohit comes down the track, and smacks the ball off the fifth delivery into the gap between midwicket and long-on! India 96/1

Eight runs collected in the 13th over of the Indian innings, including a boundary off Kohli's bat in the fifth ball, as Wanindu Hasaranga gets introduced into the attack. Meanwhile, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2017.

SIX! Way to bring up the 100 for India, with Rohit smashing the last ball towards midwicket, with the fielder stationed there watching it sail high above him! India 102/1

FOUR ! And now Kohli smacks a half-tracker from Hasaranga towards the midwicket fence with ease! India 110/1

The runs continue to flow for the Indians, with Rohit now starting to catch up with Kohli as he smacks a four and a six, both towards the leg side, in the last two balls of the over. 11 conceded by Dananjaya in his second over.

11 runs conceded by Hasaranga off the 15th over of the Indian innings, including a couple of boundaries by Kohli at the start of the over, as the partnership for the second wicket is now in excess of 100.

FOUR ! Kohli drives the ball through the covers off the first delivery of the 15th over to bring up the century partnership with Rohit! India 106/1

Virat Kohli becomes the youngest batsman (28 years and 299 days) to score 2000 runs against an opposition in ODIs. The previous youngest was Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2000 runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs at the age of 29 years and 320 days.

FOUR ! Thick edge off Rohit's bat beats the keeper's gloves, and runs away to the third man fence! India 126/1

SIX ! First big hit of the innings for Kohli! He uses his feet beautifully to get close to the pitch of the delivery, and lofts it over the long-on fielder! India 121/1

India announce three changes in their team — Shardul Thakur finally makes his debut , while Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey earn callups. Chahal, Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar have been left out.

For the Sri Lankans, who are being led by veteran Lasith Malinga following the injury to Chamara Kapugedera, there are three changes . Hasaranga, Pushpakumara and Munaweera are drafted into the team.

OUT ! Dhawan falls cheaply for the second consecutive time! Tries slashing the Fernando delivery pitched outside off, but ends up getting a thick edge that flies into the hands of Pushpakumara at third man. India 6/1

FIFTY partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in the first ball of the 10th over! The Indian captain collects a couple of runs to bring up the milestone! India 57/1

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and he gets to the milestone with a single in the 11th over of the Indian innings! Takes 38th deliveries to get to the milestone for the 45th time in his ODI career.

SIX! Way to bring up the 100 for India, with Rohit smashing the last ball towards midwicket, with the fielder stationed there watching it sail high above him! India 102/1

FOUR ! Kohli drives the ball through the covers off the first delivery of the 15th over to bring up the century partnership with Rohit! India 106/1

11 runs conceded by Hasaranga off the 15th over of the Indian innings, including a couple of boundaries by Kohli at the start of the over, as the partnership for the second wicket is now in excess of 100.

Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, in Colombo on Thursday.

And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come aross as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

Although one can't dismiss the fact that a rag-tag Sri Lankan bowling attack, save mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, has failed to keep up the pressure on Dhoni and Co. after making initial inroads.

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

Kohli himself had a couple of low scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position.

The only man who would feel a bit of pressure is Kedar Jadhav after successive ducks. More than the two blobs, what will bother the Jadhav is the fact that he is unable to read Dananjaya's deliveries.

In the first match, he was fooled by a googly and in the second match, he misread the length, trying to go for a sweep shot.

It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far.

Pacer Thakur has looked sharp in the nets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only played three matches and would not like to take rest.

The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in.

In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way.

While India have some 'happy problems' to deal with, Sri Lanka are in deep trouble, trying to field a potent first XI.

To begin with, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has resigned. Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted their resignation.

However, they will continue to hold office until the end of this series but there will be intense spotlight on their selection decisions as has been the case for a while now.

Lack of consistency has been a key element of this Jayasuriya-led committee's selection process. They have picked 40 players in ODIs in the past year alone, and the same merry-go-round can be foreseen ahead of this fourth match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI.

To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI).

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench. Whether the back-to-the-wall, volatile situation inspires a fightback remains to be seen though.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).

With inputs from PTI