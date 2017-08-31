LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI in Colombo, cricket score: Dhoni, Pandey stitch century stand, guide visitors to 375/5

OUT ! Barely a couple of deliveries after getting dropped at extra-cover Pandya finally perishes as he holes out to deep midwicket while attempting to pull off a slower delivery from Mathews. India 262/3

Mathews brought back into the attack in the 35th over of the Indian innings.

And at the time of writing, Pandya has been both dropped at cover and then caught at mid-wicket. Wasted opportunity really.

13th hundred for Rohit... off 85 balls... quick by his standards but he is known to get a move on after the milestone. Not to mention he has the experience needed to pace to a double hundred. This is that sort of wicket that if we don't see a double hundred, we should be disappointed.

OUT ! Mathews is on a hat-trick! Rohit tries to ramp a slower ball from Mathews over the keeper's gloves, but doesn't get enough power on the shot, and is caught behind as a result. The Lankans are back in the game! India 262/4

And Rohit gone... India lose two wickets in quick succession... even though 262/4 is a good score and won't reflect this passage of play. Also, given the pitch and ease with which Virat-Rohit were scoring runs, we should be disappointed that we won't get to see a double hundred today.

Superb over by Mathews, who returns to the attack in the 35th over of the innings, as he collects a double-wicket maiden. While Dananjaya drops a regulation catch off a Pandya mishit at extra-cover in the first ball, Pandya holes out to deep midwicket two balls later. Rohit then gets caught behind off an attempted ramp next ball. Two new batsmen at the crease, with Rahul and Pandey yet to get off the mark. 400 suddenly looking difficult now.

Dananjaya bowls the 36th over. Both batsmen get off the mark by collecting a single each in the first two deliveries of the over. Pandey chooses to remain defensive in the last three deliveries of the over. Three collected off the over.

Mathews bowls the 37th over, having bowled a very good spell so far. Rahul pushes the first ball towards the off side for a couple of runs, before collecting a single next ball. Six off the over. India's run rate is beginning to slide, with the two Karnataka batsmen taking their time to settle at the crease.

OUT ! Rahul has to walk back to the pavilion, as Rahul flicks a full delivery from Dananjaya towards short midwicket, where Hasaranga leaps up to collect the catch! Soft dismissal! India 274/5

Dananjaya bowls the final over of his quota. Pandey and Rahul rotate the strike between themselves with singles in the first three deliveries, before the latter throws his wicket away with a flick straight into the hands of short midwicket, giving the mystery spinner his first wicket of the day. MS Dhoni walks out to bat, and four leg byes are conceded in the fifth ball after short leg throws the ball towards the non-striker's end, with the ball running away to the long-off fence. Dananjaya signs off with figures of 1/68.

Also scores of 4, 17 and 7 for Rahul batting in the middle order here in Sri Lanka... still too early to judge this middle-order experiment about him.

False shot from Rahul and he is gone too... India have lost 4 wickets for 45 runs on a batting beauty.

Mathews continues from the other end. Dhoni pushes the third ball of the over towards Mathews, nearly offering him a return catch. Stifled appeal for lbw in the fifth ball, though the ball appeared to be going down leg on that occasion. Second maiden for the former captain.

Pushpakumara brought back to the attack in the 40th over of the Indian innings.

Milinda Siriwardana brought back into the attack in the 41st over of the innings. Just one run off the over, with the Indians having struggled since the fall of Pandya and Rohit off successive deliveries. Just 23 runs collected in the last seven overs.

Five singles collected in the 40th over of the Indian innings, which sees Pushpakumara being brought back into the attack. Both Pandey and Dhoni are yet to settle at the crease, with the run-rate dropping sharply for the visitors at the moment. Let's see how the Indians are in their final powerplay.

Siriwardana brought back into the attack in the 41st over.

Pushpakumara bowls the 42nd over. Pandey smacks the first ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball beating the diving fielder at deep midwicket. Dhoni charges for a second run two deliveries later. Nine off the over. The Pandey-Dhoni stand is worth 20 at the moment.

FOUR ! First boundary in seven overs, and this one beats a dive at the midwicket boundary! India 289/5

FOUR ! Poor stuff from Siriwardana, dropping it short outside leg, inviting Pandey to swing his bat towards fine-leg for a four! India 298/5

FOUR ! Now MSD picks up his first boundary, and brings up the 300 for the visitors, sweeping a full delivery outside leg. India 303/5

Pandey smacks a short ball from Siriwardana outside leg towards the fine-leg fence to collect his second boundary. Dhoni then collects his first boundary with a sweep off the fourth delivery that brings up the 300 for the visitors. 11 off the over.

Malinga brings himself back into the attack in the 44th over of the innings.

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are the only Indian players to score fifty-plus runs in their 300th ODI match. Will MS Dhoni join an elite list today?

Pandey collects a single at the start of the 44th over, bowled by Malinga. The stand-in Sri Lankan captain then strays down the leg side, and concedes a wide next ball. Repeats the offence two balls later. Dhoni smacks a fuller delivery from Malinga down the ground to collect his second boundary. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Slogged down the ground by MSD off a fuller delivery from Malinga! India 314/5

FOUR ! Deftly guided between slip and keeper by Pandye in the penultimate delivery of the 45th over, opening the face of his bat on that occasion. India 322/5

Vishwa Fernando brought back into the attack in the 45th over.

Pandey guides the first ball of the 45th over towards sweeper cover for a couple of runs, with the fielder in the deep cutting the ball off to save a couple of runs. Pandey opens the face of his bat in the fifth delivery to collect his third boundary, entering the 30s. Nine off the over.

FIFTY partnership up between Pandey and Dhoni at the start of the 46th over, with the umpire calling it a wide on that occasion. 47 deliveries are what the two take to bring up the stand. India 324/5

FOUR ! Dhoni gets underneath a full, wide delivery from Malinga, and lofts it towards the extra-cover fence, where the ball lands just short of the padded cushion. India 331/5

Malinga into his eighth over. Swing and a miss for Pandey in the first ball, though it is adjudged a wide, which brings up the fifty-stand for the sixth wicket. Three singles collected off the next three deliveries. Dhoni smacks the fifth ball, a full delivery well outside the off-stump, towards the extra-cover fence to collect his third boundary. Nine off the over.

Manish Pandey has played a good hand here, but maybe needs to showcase that he can shift gears as well. India might be feeling comfortable at the moment with the score on board, but the experimentation is all about seeing what these players can do. A few big shots from Pandey will help.

FOUR ! Manish Pandey goes inside-out off a full-pitched delivery outside off, and smacks it towards the extra-cover fence. A near-replay of Dhoni's shot in the previous over. India 337/5

Fernando bowls the 47th over. Pandey smacks the second ball in an inside-out shot to guide the ball towards the extra-cover fence. Collects a double and a single in the next two deliveries to move to 40. Couple of runs collected by Pandey in the last ball of the over, with 11 coming off it.

SIX ! Classic Dhoni slog, smashing the ball over the midwicket boundary and guiding the visitors past 350 on that occasion! India 355/5

Malinga into his ninth over. DROPPED ! Dhoni slices the first ball high up in the air, with debutant Munaweera dropping the regulation chance at short third man! The Sri Lankan fielding has been outright terrible so far. Pandey collects a double next ball after guiding it towards the leg side. Dhoni makes the hosts pay for the dropped chance by smashing the fifth ball towards the leg side to collect his first big hit, before scoring two off the last ball. 14 off the over.

FOUR ! Dhoni muscles a full-toss from Fernando down the ground! His fourth boundary! India 362/5

Fernando bowls what will be his final over, though he will have two more overs left in his kitty after this. Dhoni smashes the third ball, a full-toss, towards the extra-cover fence. Smashes the next ball as well, but a brave effort by the fielder at sweeper cover saves a couple of runs for the hosts. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Inside-out shot by Dhoni, as he smacks a full delivery from Malinga outside off towards the extra-cover fence! India 369/5

This is now India's highest total in ODIs in Sri Lanka. The previous highest was 363/5 at Colombo (RPS) in 2009.

Century-partnership completed by Dhoni , collecting a single in the penultimate delivery of the match! He remains stranded on 49 though! India 374/5

SECOND ODI FIFTY for Manish Pandey , reaching the milestone with a single in the final delivery of the innings! India 375/5

Malinga bowls the final over of the innings. Dhoni smashes the first ball towards the extra-cover, while getting only a single next ball to move to 48. Pandey guides the next delivery towards sweeper point, and comes back for a second run. Dhoni brings up the century stand with a single in the fifth delivery, though he remains stranded on 49. Pandey then brings up his second ODI fifty with a single off the last ball. Superb batting performance by the Indians, as they finish on a commanding 375.

375 look more than enough for Sri Lanka here. Manish Pandey making his outing count with a half-century. Some brilliant running by MS Dhoni and he selflessly gave strike to his younger partner off the last ball. Missed out on his fifty, but team's cause more important, which has been epitome of Dhoni's career that now spans 300 ODIs.

We will return in around half an hour for the Sri Lankan innings.

Another terrific batting performance for Virat Kohli and Co, as they pile on a commanding 375/5 after 50 overs to put themselves ahead in the game. The Sri Lankans will need a lot of inspiration today, as well as a couple of superlative knocks from within their ranks if they are to chase the mammoth target down. Not an entirely impossible prospect, with the side having successfully chased down the 322-run target against the same side in the Champions Trophy earlier this summer. Let's find out if the hosts can draw inspiration from that game, and give the rampaging visitors some fight this evening.

Not quite the 400 that seemed likely but these are still too many to get.

Really enjoyed the reaction from Rohit Sharma to Malinga's 300. Don't always see a hug from a rival. IPL effect! @mipaltan

For the Sri Lankans, who are being led by veteran Lasith Malinga following the injury to Chamara Kapugedera, there are three changes . Hasaranga, Pushpakumara and Munaweera are drafted into the team.

Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, in Colombo on Thursday.

And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come aross as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

Although one can't dismiss the fact that a rag-tag Sri Lankan bowling attack, save mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, has failed to keep up the pressure on Dhoni and Co. after making initial inroads.

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

Kohli himself had a couple of low scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position.

The only man who would feel a bit of pressure is Kedar Jadhav after successive ducks. More than the two blobs, what will bother the Jadhav is the fact that he is unable to read Dananjaya's deliveries.

In the first match, he was fooled by a googly and in the second match, he misread the length, trying to go for a sweep shot.

It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far.

Pacer Thakur has looked sharp in the nets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only played three matches and would not like to take rest.

The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in.

In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way.

While India have some 'happy problems' to deal with, Sri Lanka are in deep trouble, trying to field a potent first XI.

To begin with, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has resigned. Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted their resignation.

However, they will continue to hold office until the end of this series but there will be intense spotlight on their selection decisions as has been the case for a while now.

Lack of consistency has been a key element of this Jayasuriya-led committee's selection process. They have picked 40 players in ODIs in the past year alone, and the same merry-go-round can be foreseen ahead of this fourth match as well.

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI.

To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI).

Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad as covers. They also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench. Whether the back-to-the-wall, volatile situation inspires a fightback remains to be seen though.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).

With inputs from PTI