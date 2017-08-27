Live India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Visitors in trouble after Kohli's dismissal

Lanka crawling towards 200... Will this be enough to challenge India? Surely the Men in Blue are now prepared for Akila Dananjay. It might not matter...huge dark cloud from behind the hills headed to the stadium. We might have rain again, just at a similar time to the last game.

OUT ! Another four-wicket haul for Bumrah, as he castles Dananjaya with a length delivery! The tailender was looking to play across the line, and missed the ball completely before it crashed between middle and off. SL 191/7

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the second Indian bowler to take consecutive 4-fors in ODIs in Sri Lanka after Ashish Nehra.

Bumrah returns to the attack with another five overs left in the innings. Castles Dananjaya in the fifth ball of the over, thereby recording his second-successive four-wicket haul! Just two runs and a wicket off the over.

Bhuvneshwar bowls his eighth over, and collects his second maiden, mixing his deliveries up quite effectively to keep Chameera guessing. His search for his first wicket of the series, though, continues.

Will need another special from Danajaya

Golden opportunity for Jasprit Bumrah to get his maiden ODI five-wicket haul here... and he has fully deserved it. But will rain allow him the chance? Looks not. Rain. And the covers...

Play stopped at the Pallekele International Stadium right now, with rain forcing the covers to be brought out (in quick time that too, might I add). The umpire halts play just as Bumrah was about to bowl his ninth over.

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler to take four 4-fors from career's first 19 ODIs.

Looks like the rain has stopped already. They are not looking to cover the whole ground. In fact they are starting to removed the covers. There is more rain in the distance though.

Well the shower was a short one after all. Play resumes, and Bumrah bowls his ninth over.

FOUR ! Siriwardana picks a slower one from Bumrah, and heaves it towards the backward square-leg fence! SL 196/7

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Siriwardana, going inside-out on this occasion and finding the extra-cover fence. Brings up the 200 for the hosts! SL 201/7

FOUR ! Siriwardana picks a slower one from Bumrah, and heaves it towards the backward square-leg fence! SL 196/7

OUT! And Bumrah collects his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, as he castles a well-settled Siriwardana! SL 201/8

Bowled... and a maiden five-wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah... has really asserted himself with the new and old ball. Virat Kohli had spoken about different situations, and it isn't applicable only to batsmen. Bumrah has excelled here and he is quickly becoming adept at using the new ball along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, struggling to get away.

Siriwardana heaves the second ball of the over towards the backward square-leg fence — the first boundary conceded by Bumrah. The batsman makes it successive fours, going inside-out next delivery to guide the ball towards the extra-cover fence. The pacer records his maiden international five-wicket haul by castling Siriwardana in the fourth ball of the over. New batsman Vishwa Fernando gets off the mark with a push towards deep extra-cover, collecting a couple of runs for it. 11 off the over, with two boundaries, a wide and a wicket coming off it.

Indian players to take a 5-for in ODIs in Sri Lanka:

FOUR ! Chameera swings his bat to a length delivery from Bhuvneshwar, and smashes it towards the midwicket fence! SL 207/8

Bhuvneshwar bowls his ninth over. Chameera smashes the first ball towards midwicket boundary off a back-of-length delivery that measured about 130 clicks. Couple of singles scored in the next two deliveries. Mix-up between Chameera and Fernando in the fourth ball of the over, and the former ends up falling short of his crease. Bhuvneshwar signs off wicketless, having conceded 41 runs from nine overs.

OUT ! Big mix-up between the batsmen after a short ball from Bhuvneshwar that is called a wide, and Chameera ends up falling well short of the crease at the non-striker's end as Bhuvneshwar breaks the stumps. SL 210/9

Bumrah bowls the final over of the Sri Lankan innings. Keeps it tight in the first three balls, before awkward bounce results in the ball beating Dhoni and running away for four byes. Fernando pushes the last ball of the innings between extra-cover and mid-off, and returns for a second run, as Sri Lanka set a 218-run target for the Indians. Bumrah misses out the sixth wicket in this over.

The Sri Lankans appeared to be cruising at 100/2 in the safe hands of Thirimanne and Chandimal. Instead, the hosts squandered a decent start yet again, and barely managed to crawl past the 200-run mark in the end. Had it not been for a superb comeback knock by Thirimanne, the prospect of 150 would have looked tough. Full credit to Bumrah for maintaining pressure with the ball, as he recorded his maiden five-wicket haul — the first by an Indian pacer since Stuart Binny in 2014. Let's see how the Indian batsmen fare in reply. They will be wary of the Dananjaya factor for sure this time.

Maiden 5-wkt haul for @Jaspritbumrah93 and he leads the team's way out! India need 218 runs to win the 3rd ODI #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PvX8YE7B9J

Lankan batsmen haven't been able to fathom either length or angles which @Jaspritbumrah93 has bowled in this series. Fifer is fine show!

218.... almost an identical target to the Dambulla ODI... but India will be wary of the spin factor later on. The big question... is there any room for experimentation today? Will Virat Kohli bat at no.3?

Shikhar Dhawan is the only player to score 600-plus runs in seven consecutive innings against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Malinga opens the bowling for the Sri Lankans. Rohit Sharma, taking first strike, gets the first runs on the board for India with a cut through point in the third ball of the over.

Will Indian be able to chase 218 in a canter? Or the Sri Lankan bowlers show some heart? Does Dananjaya have few more tricks up his sleeve? Her is Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for India ready to go. Lasith Malinga to begin for the hosts.

FOUR ! Slashed through point by Rohit off a rising delivery from Malinga outside off! First runs on the board for the visitors! India 4/0

FOUR ! Now it is Shikhar Dhawan's chance to get off the mark with a boundary! Drives the first ball of the second over through the covers! India 8/0

BOWLED EM ! Dhawan plays a back-of-length delivery from Malinga onto his stumps to depart early, as Malinga draws first blood! India 9/1

Dhawan begins the second over with a cracking drive through the covers, getting off the mark with a boundary. Big shout for lbw in the last ball of the over, with keeper Dickwella egging skipper Kapugedera on to review it. The latter relents, and an inside edge ends up ruling the decision in the batsman's favour.

Inside edge cleans up Dhawan... Malinga is fired up and so is the Sunday crowd here. There have been questions about Malinga's future but all he needs is a good performance to turn things around. Meanwhile, no experimentation as Kohli comes to bat at no.3.

This was the first single digit score for Shikhar Dhawan against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Malinga gets the early wicket for the Lankans by angling a back-of-length delivery into Dhawan, who chops it into his stumps to depart for 5. Out walks skipper Virat Kohli, with the visitors not showing any intent of experimenting with their batting order. Excellent over from Malinga, with just one run being conceded for the wicket.

Lasith Malinga's wicket delivery was bowled at 140 km/h. The Champion is slowly getting back to his best. #SLvIND #SriLanka #LKA

Fernando bowls the fourth over, with the visitors in a spot of bother at the moment. And it turns out to be a maiden for the left-arm pacer, as Kohli opts to play it safe in this over.

FOUR ! Malinga offers Rohit a bit of width, and the batsman obliges with a cut. The ball, though, flies dangerously close to the point fielder's outstretched hand. India 16/1

Rohit and Kohli steal a couple of quick singles in the first three balls of the over. Rohit collects his second boundary with a cut in the fourth ball of the over, though the ball flies close to the point fielder's hand. Kohli opens the face of his bat in the last ball, guiding the ball towards third man for a single. Has been an excellent opening spell by the pacers so far, if one takes the occasional boundary out of the equation.

OUT ! Kohli flicks a rising delivery along the leg stump, and ends up guiding it in the direction of the long-leg fielder. Chameera, stationed in the deep, takes a fine catch. Wicket for Fernando, as the Lankans are in firm control of the proceedings right now! IND 19/2

Good to see some fire from Sri Lanka. They know that early wickets will be the key.

And as Harsha Bhogle speaks... they have another one!!

Second successive failure for Kohli... Caught in the deep flicking and what a great catch that was... Special effort to dismiss a special player. Game on here and KL Rahul gets to bat at no.4!

Fernando bowls from the other end, and collects the prized wicket of Kohli as the Indians sink further early into their innings. Successive maidens for left-arm pacer, with new batsman Rahul yet to get off the mark after facing five deliveries.

FOUR ! Much-needed for the under-fire visitors, as Rohit punches the third ball of the seventh over through the gap between cover and extra-cover! India 23/2

Now all makes sense. This is what Kohli meant when he said the team is looking to experiment

Change of bowling. Dushmantha Chameera brought into the attack in the seventh over.

Pitch Report :"Nothing much has changed from the last ODI, nice and firm surface except a little tinge of grass on one side of the wicket. It will be a good toss to lose," says Zaheer Khan who is by the pitch side. Russel Arnold agrees.

TOSS : For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!

Two changes in the Sri Lankan lineup — Thirimanne and Chandimal coming in place of the injured Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga respectively.

3rd ODI preview: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series after pulling off a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.

The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.

The Indians will also hope that batsmen KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli gets back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.

Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.

Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.

With IANS inputs.