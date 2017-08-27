Live India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Rohit, Dhoni complete fifty-stand

Another fine over by Fernando, who bowls the 10th over of the Indian innings, conceding just two singles off it. End of what has been a nightmarish session for the visitors. That wasn't the case when both Rohit and Dhawan got a boundary each. The paces though, have pulled things back in their favour beautifully.

FOUR ! Flicked towards the backward square-leg boundary, where a diving fielder fails to prevent the boundary. India 39/2

Six runs collected by the Indians in the 11th over, bowled by Mathews, four of which are scored by Rohit off a flick in the first ball of the over. Superb stop by Wanindu Hasaranga at backward point to save a potential boundary in the third ball of the over.

Rahul looking a little fidgety at the crease. The feet aren't moving too much. But the important thing is that he is still at the crease. Sri Lanka are sniffing another wicket here and that will really turn the game if it comes.

FOUR ! Inside-edge off Rahul's bat narrowly misses his leg-stump, and runs away to the fine-leg boundary! India 45/2

FOUR ! Absolutely smashed by Rahul through the covers! The ball probably was on fire after that shot! India 51/2

Rahul gets an inside-edge in the first ball of the 12th over, bowled by Fernando, which then runs away to the fine-leg boundary. Appeal for lbw by the bowler two balls later, with the umpire turning it down, height probably being the factor on this occasion. Rahul blazes the last ball of the over through the covers to collect his second boundary. 10 off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit dances down the track, and goes inside-out in his loft of the the second ball of the 13th over! India 55/2

Mathews bowls the 13th over. Inside-edge off Rohit's bat somehow misses the stumps in the first ball. The Indians have been quite lucky with the inside-edges so far, with a couple of them running away to the boundary rope. Rohit dances down the track next delivery, and smokes the ball towards the extra-cover fence to collect his sixth boundary. Near run-out in the fifth ball, with Rahul halting midway after setting off for a single, eventually completing the run.

Kapugedera finally brings spin into play, with Dananjaya getting introduced into the attack in the 14th over. Can the latest mystery bowler weave magic today as well?

OUT! Dananjaya takes just five deliveries to get his first scalp, as Rahul smacks a wrong un from the mystery spinner straight into the hands of Thirimanne at deep midwicket. Looks like the Indians are yet to decipher Dananjaya. India 61/3

Akila Dananjay strikes in his first over. Rahul was very fidgety at the crease and has perished playing a poor shot. Needed an outlet to score runs but only managed to hole out in the deep. Kedar Jadhav walks in. Not surprising but this move doesn't inspire confidence.

Rohit Sharma has taken control of the Indian innings after India lost two quick and big wickets. It was an important game for KL Rahul as Manish Pandey is also waiting for his turn but he has once again got the failure. It will be intriguing to see how other Indian batsmen will play against Akila Dananjaya and that will decide the result of the match mostly.

Chameera continues from the other end, with the visitors under serious pressure at the moment. Collects his first maiden, with Rohit opting to play it safe in this over.

OUT! Tossed up, full and Jadhav goes for the sweep. Misses. And is trapped right in front. No problems for the umpire to raise the finger. Jadhav doesn't deliberate for a review. Dananjaya bursts into the 'aeroplane' celebration. Jadhav 0 (2) lbw Dananjaya

Legbreak from Akila Dananjay and Kedar Jadhav has no clue what to do about it. Out lbw sweeping. Horrendous shot selection from him. He has been clueless against spin in these last two matches. Walking wicket really

Dananjaya continues after the drinks break, and traps a clueless Jadhav lbw as the visitors lose their fourth wicket. Two runs from the other, with Dhoni joining Rohit at the crease, as the hosts are staring at their first win of the tour.

Just one run conceded by Chameera in the 17th over, with Rohit collecting a single in the fourth ball of the over to move to 36.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Indians, with Rohit rocking on his backfoot and punching the last ball of the 18th over through extra-cover! India 72/4

FOUR ! Beautifully timed through the gap between midwicket and mid-on, picking the slower ball from Chameera in that shot. India 77/4

Dananjaya bowls his third over, having triggered India's collapse. Rohit guides a full toss through backward point for a couple of runs, before punching the last ball through extra-cover to collect his seventh boundary.

FOUR ! Hat-trick for boundaries for Rohit in the 19th over! Guides another back-of-length ball towards long-leg! He's taking the attack right back to the Sri Lankans right now! India 85/4

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma , and he gets to the milestone with back-to-back boundaries in the 19th over! Gets to his 33rd ODI fifty in 64 deliveries, guiding a back-of-length delivery towards long-leg! India 81/4

Massive over for the Indians, as Chameera leaks 13 runs in the 19th over. 16 of those runs coming off a hat-trick of boundaries in the last three deliveries of the over, one of which brings up the 33rd ODI fifty for Rohit Sharma.

Flurry of beautiful strokes from Rohit... looking a class apart from the top order at the moment... particularly Rahul and Jadhav who were both troubled at the crease. Rohit is perfect counter for Dananjay and he has a patient partner at the other end in Dhoni.

Dananjaya continues from the other end. Dhoni comes down the track in the first delivery to negate the spin, an approach that he adopts for most of Dananjaya's deliveries. Just two singles off the over. 20 overs done in the Indian innings.

FOUR ! Rohit shuffles down the track, and lofts the ball down the ground to collect his 11th boundary. India 91/4

Dananjaya bowls the 22nd over. Rohit guides the first ball towards the off side, and easily returns for a second run. Two off the over.

Five runs conceded by Siriwardana, who is introduced into the attack in the 21st over. Rohit dances down the track in the fourth ball of the over, and manages to clear mid-on to collect his 11th boundary. Five off the over.

Dinesh Chandimal out of the series with a hairline fracture in his thumb. Sri Lanka can't catch a break.

FOUR ! Cut away by Rohit towards the sweeper point fence! Collects his 12th boundary with ease! India 99/4

Siriwardana bowls the 23rd over of the innings. Rohit smashes the second ball of the over through point to collect his 12th boundary. Eight off the over, with the remaining runs being scored through singles.

Dananjaya bowls the 24th over, conceding a boundary in the fourth ball of the over as Rohit executes yet another exquisite drive towards long-off! The two batsmen have brought India back on their feet.

FOUR ! Another well-timed drive by Rohit through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off! India 108/4

Lasith Malinga brought back into the attack in the 26th over.

This is now Rohit Sharma's highest score in ODIs in Sri Lanka. His previous highest score was 69 which he made at Dambulla in 2010 against Sri Lanka.

FIFTY partnership up between Rohit and Dhoni ! The two batsmen have attacked the spinners freely, and have taken the attack to Dananjaya and Siriwardana, while getting the visitors back on their feet! Dhoni collects a single in the third ball of the 25th over, with the milestone coming up on 56 balls. India 111/4

Rohit and Dhoni deal in singles in the 25th over, which is Siriwardana's third, with five of them being scored this over. The third one brings up the fifty-stand for the fifth wicket.

Malinga is brought back into the attack in the 26th over. Dhoni sets off for a quick single in the first ball of the over. Two more singles collected in the remaining deliveries.

Siriwardana continues from the other end, and concedes just one run off the over — Dhoni guiding the fifth ball down the ground for a single.

Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch #Sindhu in full flow .Come on India !

Meanwhile at Glasgow! There is a slugfests happening between two amazing baddies!

FOUR ! Pulled away by Dhoni, finding the gap between deep square-leg and fine-leg, off Malinga's bowling. India 123/4

Dhoni collects a double at the start of the 28th over after guiding the ball towards extra-cover, before pulling the next ball to collect his first boundary. Both Dhoni and Rohit pick slower balls from Malinga later in the over to collect singles. Eight off the over.

MS Dhoni goes past Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 9378 ODI runs to become India's fourth highest run-getter in ODIs.

50 partnership for Rohit and Dhoni. The perfect foil... One can play all strokes in the book whilst the other will hold the other end up. It's not a daunting setting yet for India unlike the other day. Could be easy pickings here unless Sri Lanka get a breakthrough.

Siriwardana bowls the 29th over. After three singles in the first four deliveries, Dhoni paddles a full delivery outside leg in the fifth ball, and scurries back for a second run. Five off the over.

Chameera brougth back into the attack in the 30th over, with the visitors desperate to break the solid fifth-wicket stand.

FOUR ! Stand and deliver by the 'Hitman'! Lofts a full delivery from Chameera down the ground for a four! India 136/4

Rohit slices the third ball of the over just wide of the diving backward point fielder, with the latter getting close to pulling off another catch. The batsman collects a double nevertheless. Lofts the fifth ball of the over down the ground to collect his 14th boundary. Seven off the over.

