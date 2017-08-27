Live India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Mendis, Thirimanne complete fifty-stand

Covers coming off... we might start on time after all... so much joy in watching Sri Lanka bat first again no?

The players are out on the field at the start of the first innings, and Niroshan Dickwella has a new opening partner today — Dinesh Chandimal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India as usual.

FOUR ! Not a good start at all for the Indians! Dickwella slashes a wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar, and a fumble by Jadhav at third man allows the ball to roll away to the boundary rope. Sri Lanka 4/0

Decent start for the hosts in the first over, with Dickwella getting a boundary off the very first ball of the match, thanks to a lapse by Jadhav at third man. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman goes for a similar shot next ball, but Jadhav ensures he doesn't infuriate Kohli even further by saving three runs. Six off the first over, including a wide.

The last time Chandimal opened the innings was in 2012 against New Zealand at Hambantota in two ODIs. Has scores of 43 and 0 in those matches.

Dinesh Chandimal was not even in the original ODI squad here. Now he is opening the innings. You would enjoy Sri Lanka's experimentation in this transition period if only it was not so random.

Couple of runs for Dickwella at the start of the second over, bowled by Bumrah, pushing it towards the leg side. Appeal for lbw in the last ball of the over, though it struck Dickwella a little too high on the pad. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Dickwella pulls a back-of-length delivery along his leg side, guiding it towards the backward square-leg boundary. SL 17/0

Bhuvneshwar bowls the third over. Another fumble at third man allows the Sri Lankans an extra run, as Chandimal returns for a second run. Bumrah was the culprit on that occasion .Dickwella tucks a rising delivery in the fourth ball of the over to collect his second boundary. Catching chance for Rohit at gully in the last ball of the over, with eight coming off it.

OUT ! Just a couple of deliveries after Dickwella successfully reverses an lbw decision against him, he has to head back to the pavilion after getting trapped plumb lbw. Bumrah fires another lethal yorker, and this time gets his line right. Umpire Wilson has a wry smile on his face as he gets his decision reversed for the second time this over. Sri Lanka 18/1

Two reviews in the space of four balls in the 4th over.... Dickwella just about survived the first one, ball just pitching outside leg... this time gone though. Lanka and India both still have their reviews left... two good reviews in one over... you don't see that every day.

MS Dhoni is playing his 100th ODI match as a player today while this is only the third time that Dinesh Chandimal is opening the batting for Sri Lanka in ODIs. Interesting move!

Wicket-maiden for Bumrah, as he gets rid of the dangerous opener Dickwella. Not the best of overs for umpire Joel Wilson, as he gets his decisions reversed twice in the over. The first was an lbw decision that Dickwella managed to reverse, with the ball marginally pitching outside off. The other, Bumrah converting an unsuccessful lbw appeal later in the over.

FOUR ! Cracking cover drive by Chandimal, playing on the up and finding the gap between cover and extra-cover! Sri Lanka 22/1

Bhuvneshwar bowls the fifth over of the innings, and concedes a boundary in the second ball of the over, with Chandimal executing a flawless cover drive while playing on the up. Bhuvneshwar brings the ball sharply back into the batsman next ball to negate any possibility of a drive. Four off the over.

Bumrah bowls the sixth over. Beats one-down batsman Kusal Mendis' outside edge first ball. Appeal for lbw in the fifth delivery of the over, and height seemed to be a motiovator behind Joel Wilson turning it down. Back-to-back maidens for Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar concedes four leg byes at the start of the seventh over, as a rare error by veteran keeper Dhoni results in the ball running away to the long-stop boundary. Dots in the remaining deliveries, with four coming off the over.

OUT ! Brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma at second slip, after a thick outside edge by Kusal Mendis off Bumrah's bowling! Sri Lanka 28/2

Rohit Sharma is wide awake at second slip... sharp catch diving to the right and pulls off a stunner at second slip. Kusal Mendis gone cheaply. 28/2 looks very familiar.

Mendis pats a full toss from Bumrah at the start of the eighth over to collect a single, and get off the mark in the ninth delivery. His short stay at the crease though comes to an end in the fourth delivery of the over, thanks to a terrific catch by Rohit in the slips. New batsman Thirimanne opens his account with a single in the first ball that he faces. Four runs and a wicket in this over.

FOUR ! India's fielding lapses continue, and this was an unforgivable error by Bumrah at third man, with the ball deflecting off his hand and crossing the boundary rope. Sri Lanka 34/2

Bhuvneshwar's rotten luck continues in the ninth over, as a misfield by Bumrah at third man results in him leaking yet another boundary. Wide conceded by Bhuvi four deliveries later, this time signalled due to height. Six off the over.

whatever kedar can do, jasprit can do better #SLvIND

Despite India have got two early wickets! The ground fielding especially at third man has been shoddy for some reason

Bumrah bowls the final over of the first powerplay, and boy has he bowled a good spell so far. The pacer shapes a couple of deliveries away beautifully from Thirimanne in the second and third deliveries of the over. Another such delivery in the fifth ball, with Bumrah continuing to bowl tight lines at the moment. Just one off the over.

FOUR ! Chandimal awkwardly pulls a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and guides it towards the long-stop fence to collect his third boundary. SL 41/2

Rohit Sharma becomes the 16th Indian player to take 100 catches in international cricket.

Bhuvneshwar bowls the 11th over. Shout for lbw in the second ball of the over, with a faint inside-edge by Chandimal saving him from having to walk back to the pavilion early. Chandimal pulls the next delivery to get an top-edge that travels high over the keeper's head for a boundary. Another big appeal, this time for caught-behind in the last ball, though the Indians decide against reviewing it, with Dhoni himself unsure about the chance.

Sri Lanka have continued from where they left by losing two early wickets today. Lahiru Thirimanne is at the crease now who has only played two ODIs for Sri Lanka since 2016. Now or never for him now.

Chahal bowls a tight 12th over, with Thirimanne driving the penultimate delivery of the over down the ground to collect a single, the only run in the over. Looks like a change is due from the other end as well.

Spin introduced for the first time in the match, with Yuzvendra Chahal bowling the 12th over.

Another bowling change, with Hardik Pandya bowling the 13th over of the innings.

5-2-9-2.... a sensational spell from Jasprit Bumrah. Perhaps his best spell with the new ball yet. Worked the batsmen easily, peppering them with yorkers galore. A lot of people are not convinced about this new ball pairing, from a strategic point of view, given Pandya's inability to bowl full 10 overs. This should help.

Pandya introduced from the other end. Thirimanne and Chandimal rotate the strike with singles in the first two deliveries, before Thirimanne pushes the third ball of the over through the leg side to collect his first boundary. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Thirimanne pushes the third ball of the over through the gap between midwicket and mid-on to collect his first boundary. Sri Lanka 48/2

Chahal bowls the 14th over of the innings. Appeal for lbw in the second delivery of the over, though that appeared to have missed leg. Two singles off the over, with the hosts touching the 50-run mark in this over.

Couple of well-timed cuts by Thirimanne and Chandimal off Pandya in the 15th over, guiding the ball towards deep point on both occasions, though they get only singles thanks to the presence of fielders in the deep. Four off the over, including a leg-bye.

Six runs off the 16th over, including a double by Thirimanne in the fourth delivery after guiding the ball towards third man, with drinks being called at the end of the over. The partnership between the two senior Lankan batsmen is worth 32 at the moment, and the hosts look at these two for a big partnership.

Drinks break and Chandimal is going strong. Thirimanne isn't doing bad either... the two are bringing their experience into play here. 32 off 50 so far, and for the first time, Sri Lanka are not looking fragile in the middle order. Of course, it can change quickly though.

FOUR! Pandya strays his line & Thirimanne plays it fine to collect a boundary of the first ball after drinks.

Thirimanne tucks it fine of the first ball to get a boundary. Pandya is clearly frustrated and he decides to change the angle, goes round the wicket to the left hander..Thirimanne gets forward and pushes to the cover for a single. The third ball from Pandya bounces more than expected and Chandimal gets hit on the thumb. He is clearly in pain as he grimaces and bites his lips. The physio is on the field taping his right thumb. Chandimal will continue. Pandya though, continues bowling short and quick in the remainder of the over, with the last delivery measuring 144 clicks!

Chandimal hit on the bottom hand. Right thumb... has had treatment but this will be very painful for him. Just when Lanka looked like catching a break and getting a set batsman who can also score runs... this happens.

Chandimal continues collecting singles in the 18th over, bowled by Chahal, though he does look quite uncomfortable doing so. The blow that he copped on his thumb looks quite serious, and the batsman is probably thinking of spending some time at the non-striker's end. Three singles off the over.

FOUR ! Perfectly-timed by Thirimanne, as he drives a length delivery from Pandya down the ground to collect his third boundary! SL 75/2

Wide conceded by Pandya in the second ball of the 19th over, with height being a factor on that occasion. Chandimal deflects a back-of-length delivery towards the square-leg boundary, where a fielder cuts off the boundary, saving three runs. Thirimanne executes an impeccable straight drive in the fourth ball of the over, collecting his third boundary. Eight off the over, with the partnership for the third wicket worth 48 at the moment.

Three singles collected in the 20th over, with the third one bringing up the fifty-stand between the two veteran batsmen, both of whom are playing their first games of the ongoing series.

Fifty-partnership completed between Chandimal and Thirimanne, with the former collecting a quick single to bring up the milestone in 74 deliveries! SL 78/2

Change of bowling. Axar Patel introduced into the attack in the 21st over.

Three singles collected by the hosts in the 21st over, which sees Axar getting introduced into the attack, with the second one resulting from a misfield by KL Rahul at mid-on. Kohli did not look happy with Rahul's effort at all, and has had a tough day as a captain with all the fielding lapses so far.

Elsewhere Jimmy Anderson is slowly approaching his milestone. Will he get his 500th wicket in this innings? He has already got 5, catch all the live updates and scores between England vs West Indies

Pitch Report :"Nothing much has changed from the last ODI, nice and firm surface except a little tinge of grass on one side of the wicket. It will be a good toss to lose," says Zaheer Khan who is by the pitch side. Russel Arnold agrees.

Two changes in the Sri Lankan lineup — Thirimanne and Chandimal coming in place of the injured Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga respectively.

OUT ! Just a couple of deliveries after Dickwella successfully reverses an lbw decision against him, he has to head back to the pavilion after getting trapped plumb lbw. Bumrah fires another lethal yorker, and this time gets his line right. Umpire Wilson has a wry smile on his face as he gets his decision reversed for the second time this over. Sri Lanka 18/1

OUT ! Brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma at second slip, after a thick outside edge by Kusal Mendis off Bumrah's bowling! Sri Lanka 28/2

Fifty-partnership completed between Chandimal and Thirimanne, with the former collecting a quick single to bring up the milestone in 74 deliveries! SL 78/2

Three singles collected by the hosts in the 21st over, which sees Axar getting introduced into the attack, with the second one resulting from a misfield by KL Rahul at mid-on. Kohli did not look happy with Rahul's effort at all, and has had a tough day as a captain with all the fielding lapses so far.

3rd ODI preview: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series after pulling off a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.

The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.

The Indians will also hope that batsmen KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli gets back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.

Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.

Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.

With IANS inputs.