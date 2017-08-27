Live India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Hosts lose Kapugedera, Dananjaya

Five runs off the over, including a boundary by Thirimanne in the fourth ball of the over that comes off a well-timed heave towards the leg side. Pandya has had a mixed spell so far.

Just three runs conceded by Axar in his fifth over, with Angelo Mathews finally getting off the mark in the 10th delivery that he faces. Thirimanne batting on 49 at the moment.

Fifty for Thirimanne... this is a really well played knock on comeback to international cricket. Showing the value of experience. Now he needs to carry his bat through the innings and shepherd Lanka. This is another element that they have been missing.

Three singles collected in the 30th over, including one that brings up Thirimanne's 17th ODI half-ton! This one's also his third successive fifty against India.

FIFTY for Lahiru Thirimanne ! What a comeback this has been for the man who last played an ODI in national colours back in January 2016! Collects a single at the start of the 30th over to get to the milestone in 69 deliveries! SL 111/3

Dinesh Chandimal's strike rate of 50.70 today was the second lowest for a Sri Lankan batsman in an ODI in the last five years. (Minimum. 30 runs)

Chahal brought back into the attack in the 32nd over, replacing Pandya.

Four runs collected in the 31st over, bowled by Axar, with Thirimanne paddling the last ball of the over towards fine-leg, getting enough time to return for a second run.

FOUR ! Mathews despatches a half-tracker from Chahal towards the vacant midwicket boundary with disdain! SL 123/3

Eight runs conceded by Chahal, who returns to the attack, in the 32nd over. Mathews pulls the fourth delivery of the over towards the midwicket boundary for a one-bounce four. The remaining runs are collected in singles.

Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack in the 33rd over.

Jadhav gives away just a single in his first over of the day, with Thirimanne guiding the last ball of the over towards deep midwicket for a single. Drinks taken at the end of the over, with the hosts still in a decent position, though they might want to step up their scoring rate if they are to get to a decent total.

Least innings to score 1000 runs against India among Sri Lankan batsmen in ODIs: 29 - Kumar Sangakkara 30 - Mahela Jayawardene 31 - ANGELO MATHEWS* 32 - Marvan Atapattu 33 - Roshan Mahanama

SIX ! Thirimanne advances down the track, and times his heave over the cow-corner boundary perfectly to collect the first six of the innings! SL 132/3

Nine runs conceded by Chahal in the 34th over, including the first six of the innings that is collected by Thirimanne, who moves into the 60s with the shot. The partnership between Thirimanne and Mathews is worth 35 at the moment.

OUT ! Angelo Mathews is trapped plumb leg-before while attempting a reverse-sweep off a delivery that was pitched between middle and off. Ends up wasting Sri Lanka's review before heading back to the pavilion. SL 138/4

Three singles conceded by Jadhav in the first three deliveries of the second over, before Mathews gets trapped leg-before, while attempting a reverse sweep. Stand-in captain Kapugedera walks out to bat, with Jadhav conceding a wide in the first ball that he faces. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Axar Patel brought back into the attack in the 36th over.

Lanka unlucky with the review. Jadhav lucky with the wicket. He has a knack for getting breakthroughs doesn't he? There is a clever ploy in here. Strangle the opposition for runs and put Jadhav on... they will end up giving away wickets in trying to hit him out of the park. Also, you don't need Pandya to bowl ten overs then. This is what Jadhav brings to the table.

the wicket taking ability of Jadhav is the reason why he gets to bowl every game irrespective of what other bowlers did in the game #SLvIND

Jadhav turning out to be a serious partnership breaker. Complete utility player.

Axar continues keeping it tight after returning to the attack in the 36th over, conceding just two singles off the over. His figures currently read 7-1-16-0.

Jadhav continues from one end, conceding seven runs in the 37th over, including a leg bye off the last ball of the over. Thirimanne, meanwhile, is batting in the 70s.

Thirimanne fends the fourth ball of the 38th over, a slower one from Bumrah, guiding it towards the leg side and collecting a quick single to bring up the 150 for the hosts. Thirimanne has held the innings together so far, and will hope to last the distance.

Bumrah returns to the attack in the 38th over.

Change of ends for Axar Patel, who bowls the 39th over.

FOUR ! Thirimanne cuts a short delivery from Axar towards the backward point fence — his fifth four! SL 154/4

Axar doesn't get to bowl a tidy over for once, as Thirimanne cuts the first ball of the over towards the backward point boundary to collect his fifth boundary. Four more singles follow, with eight coming off the over.

OUT ! Comeback man Thirimanne falls 20 short of what would have been a fine century, as he flicks a full delivery from Bumrah straight to the outstretched hands of Kedar Jadhav at midwicket! SL 158/5

Bumrah puts the pressure back on the hosts in the last over of the second powerplay, conceding just one run while getting the prized wicket of Thirimanne, who chips a full delivery straight to Jadhav at midwicket. Out walks Siriwardana, who scored a run-a-ball fifty in the last game.

Thirimanne goes... showed what a little bit experience can do against a strong opposition. But now Lanka look in danger of reverting to type here. Needed a set batsman to power through here in the last ten overs. They are still way short of where they would have liked to be. Getting to 250 is improbable from here

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 41st over of the innings.

FOUR ! Punched away through the covers by Kapugedera in the last ball of the 41st over! SL 165/5

Sri Lanka enter the last 10 overs, needing a big partnership between Siriwardana and Kapugedera. The latter throws a hint in that direction in the last ball of the over, as he punches a length delivery through the covers to collect his first boundary.

Axar Patel brought back into the attack, with another two overs left in his kitty.

FOUR ! Thick outside edge off Siriwardana's bat carries all the way to the third man fence! SL 169/5

Spin from both ends now, with Chahal bowling from the Hunnasgiriya End.

Siriwardana gets a thick outside edge that carries all the way to the third man fence at the start of the 42nd over. Axar Patel, bowling his ninth over, concedes a wide off the next ball. Siriwardana guides the ball towards fine-leg, where Bumrah, who is chasing the ball, manages to save a couple of runs for the visitors. Eight off the over.

Chahal bowls his ninth over, conceding five runs off it. Siriwardana and Kapugedera have been looking to attack for quite some time now, though they were restricted to rotating the strike in this over.

BOWLED EM ! Axar gets a faint inside-edge off skipper Kapugedera's bat that knocks the leg-stump over! SL 181/6

Axar signs off with a wicket off the last ball of his final over, with Kapugedera getting an inside-edge that results in him getting castled. The pressure of getting quick runs on the board resulted in the skipper going for risky shots, and losing his wicket in the process. Another six overs to go in the Sri Lankan innings.

FOUR ! Siriwardana sweeps the second ball of the 45th over, and the ball zipping away towards the square-leg fence like a rocket! SL 187/6

Bumrah returns to the attack in 46th over of the innings.

Chahal bowls his final over, with Dananjaya walking out to the crease after the fall of Kapugedera's wicket. Siriwardana gets down on one knee, and sweeps the third delivery of the over towards the square-leg fence. Nine off the over.

Lanka crawling towards 200... Will this be enough to challenge India? Surely the Men in Blue are now prepared for Akila Dananjay. It might not matter...huge dark cloud from behind the hills headed to the stadium. We might have rain again, just at a similar time to the last game.

OUT ! Another four-wicket haul for Bumrah, as he castles Dananjaya with a length delivery! The tailender was looking to play across the line, and missed the ball completely before it crashed between middle and off. SL 191/7

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the second Indian bowler to take consecutive 4-fors in ODIs in Sri Lanka after Ashish Nehra.

Bumrah returns to the attack with another five overs left in the innings. Castles Dananjaya in the fifth ball of the over, thereby recording his second-successive four-wicket haul! Just two runs and a wicket off the over.

Bhuvneshwar bowls his eighth over, and collects his second maiden, mixing his deliveries up quite effectively to keep Chameera guessing. His search for his first wicket of the series, though, continues.

Will need another special from Danajaya

Pitch Report :"Nothing much has changed from the last ODI, nice and firm surface except a little tinge of grass on one side of the wicket. It will be a good toss to lose," says Zaheer Khan who is by the pitch side. Russel Arnold agrees.

TOSS : For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!

Two changes in the Sri Lankan lineup — Thirimanne and Chandimal coming in place of the injured Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga respectively.

OUT ! Just a couple of deliveries after Dickwella successfully reverses an lbw decision against him, he has to head back to the pavilion after getting trapped plumb lbw. Bumrah fires another lethal yorker, and this time gets his line right. Umpire Wilson has a wry smile on his face as he gets his decision reversed for the second time this over. Sri Lanka 18/1

OUT ! Brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma at second slip, after a thick outside edge by Kusal Mendis off Bumrah's bowling! Sri Lanka 28/2

Fifty-partnership completed between Chandimal and Thirimanne, with the former collecting a quick single to bring up the milestone in 74 deliveries! SL 78/2

OUT ! Chandimal holes out to deep square-leg while looking to guide a rising delivery along his leg-stump over the fence! Wasn't in control of his stroke on that occasion! SL 100/3

3rd ODI preview: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series after pulling off a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.

The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.

The Indians will also hope that batsmen KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli gets back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.

Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.

Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.

With IANS inputs.