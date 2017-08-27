Live India vs Srilanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score and updates: Hosts elect to bat; Kohli announces unchanged XI
TOSS: For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!
Date: Sunday,27 August 2017 14:27 IST Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Match Status:
HIGHLIGHTS
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
India skipper Virat Kohli announces an unchanged side.
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera (c), Mlinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.
Two changes in the Sri Lankan lineup — Thirimanne and Chandimal coming in place of the injured Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga respectively.
TOSS: For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!
Pitch Report:"Nothing much has changed from the last ODI, nice and firm surface except a little tinge of grass on one side of the wicket. It will be a good toss to lose," says Zaheer Khan who is by the pitch side. Russel Arnold agrees.
Covers coming off... we might start on time after all... so much joy in watching Sri Lanka bat first again no?
And just at the time of that last update.... it has started raining here. Covers coming on. You might want to hold off your Sunday cricket-watching plans and do some household chores to please the wife/girlfriend... Good news is that rain doesn't settle in here. It will be a passing shower most likely.
No changes for India as expected once again. Hardik Pandya has a heavily strapped knee but he is playing. We were told by the team management that he only suffered cramps, so let us see how he goes today.
A familiar setting for this 3rd ODI... beautiful stadium, plenty of crowd and even some cloud cover about... And if that's not enough... Sri Lanka are batting first again.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
India skipper Virat Kohli announces an unchanged side.
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera (c), Mlinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.
Two changes in the Sri Lankan lineup — Thirimanne and Chandimal coming in place of the injured Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga respectively.
TOSS: For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!
Pitch Report:"Nothing much has changed from the last ODI, nice and firm surface except a little tinge of grass on one side of the wicket. It will be a good toss to lose," says Zaheer Khan who is by the pitch side. Russel Arnold agrees.
That customary Indian huddle at the picturesque Pallekele International Stadium
The mystery man Dananjaya has been the talk of the town, we can say we safety that he must have been discussed during the team's meeting, the video analyst must have had a field day.
India and Sri Lanka face off in the third ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday, with the former leading 2-0 and will be eyeing to finish the series today itself. Whilst, hosts, Sri Lanka, will be led by a new captain Chamara Kapugedera, who said they are confident going into the 3rd ODI especially after the fight shown in the previous ODI.
As we await the toss, read the detailed preview below:
India vs Sri Lanka: Experiment-minded tourists face resurgent hosts in pivotal 3rd ODI
http://www.firstpost.com
The players are gearing up, here are some photographs as they build up towards the third ODI
Right then we are all set for the 3rd One day International, Virat Kohli and
Upul TharangaChamara Kapugedera will walk out for the toss. Are you guys ready?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka. While India had a walk in the park in the first match of the series, the hosts fought back with a lot of grit in the next match, and led by mystery bowler Akila Dhananjaya, had Virat Kohli and Co in complete disarray at 131/7, before the evergreen MS Dhoni and a spirited Bhuvneshwar Kumar eventually took India over the line. Sunday's match would be crucial for the hosts given that a loss here would mean the series is sacrificed. India on the other hand, would want to seal the deal here itself. So the two teams have everything to play for and there is a lot for the readers to look forward to.
TOSS: For a change Virat Kohli doesn't win the toss, and Sri Lankan stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera elects to bat!
3rd ODI preview: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.
India took a 2-0 lead in the series after pulling off a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Chamara Kapugedera. AFP
The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.
But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.
Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.
The Indians will also hope that batsmen KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli gets back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.
In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.
Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.
Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.
Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
With IANS inputs.