Live India vs Srilanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score and updates: Hosts elect to bat; Kohli announces unchanged XI

Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist 14:18 (IST)

No changes for India as expected once again. Hardik Pandya has a heavily strapped knee but he is playing. We were told by the team management that he only suffered cramps, so let us see how he goes today.

Sri Lanka have two changes. Lahiru Thirimanne in for Danushka Gunathilaka who is out injured. Dinesh Chandimal in for suspended captain Upul Tharanga. These two bring a lot of experience to their batting line-up if not glorious form. Again, why wouldn't you chase with two formidable batsmen back in the eleven and push India into doing something different? Bizarre Lankan strategic decisions are bizarre.