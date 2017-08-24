Live India vs Srilanka, 2nd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Siriwardana, Kapugedera fight on

Pandya starts the 14th over with a steep bouncer that is called a wide by the umpire. Mendis collects his first boundary with an outside edge that runs through the vacant slips, before he slashes the fourth delivery through backward point for another four. 10 off the over.

OUT ! Gunathilaka misses a wrong 'un from Chahal completely after shuffling down the track, and Dhoni does the rest behind the stumps — albeit after a bit of fumble. Dhoni now draws level with Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara as he effects his 99th stumping. SL 70/2

FOUR ! Tharanga cuts a flatter delivery outside off from Chahal this time, guiding it wide of the backward point fielder. SL 78/2

FOUR ! What a way for skipper Upul Tharanga to get off the mark, driving a full-toss through the covers off Chahal in the very first delivery that he faces! SL 74/2

Upul Tharanga's average of 55.80 batting at No.4 in ODIs is the highest for him among all the positions at which he has batted so far.

Eventful over by Chahal, who bowls the 15th of the Sri Lankan innings. Not only does Chahal get Gunathilaka stumped with a googly in the first delivery of the over, which turns out to be the 99th such dismissal for Dhoni as he draws level with Kumar Sangakkara's record, but skipper Tharanga walks out to the crease and whacks two boundaries in his first three deliveries. 10 off the over along with a wicket.

15 overs gone... 2-down for Lanka... regulation stumping for Dhoni and Gunathilaka was gone. Like his dismissal in the first ODI, playing a reverse sweep, you can question the need to dance down the track to the legspinner. Same mistake repeated from the opener, certainly not what the dressing room needed.

OUT ! Tharanga nicks a length delivery from Pandya just outside off straight to Kohli in the slips. Falls for yet another poor score, this time after getting off to a decent start. The umpire calls for drinks after the wicket. Sri Lanka 81/3

Pandya bowls the 16th over of the innings. Mendis guides the third delivery of the over towards third man for a single. Short ball from the all-rounder, which the SL skipper reacts to by ducking. Tharanga then continues his poor run in the series as he gets a thick edge off a full delivery that carries straight into the safe hands of Kohli in the slips. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

Angelo Mathews joins Mendis to the crease and Chahal comes to bowl the 17th over. Mendis looks to sweep on the 2nd ball but doesn't get it right, there was a stifeld appeal for lbw but the Lankans run 2 leg byes. Chahal mixes it up with flight and flat balls to keep the batsman guessing. Only 2 off it in the end.

And after a lively start... Lanka down to 81/3. Regulation catch for Virat at slip off Pandya... Tharanga plays a nothing shot to ball angling away. 110 runs from his last 8 innings across Tests and ODIs... if someone wants to question why he is captain of this side or indeed why he is leading this side, they can start asking now.

Pandya bowls the 18th over, and hits the deck hard to surprise Mathews with a bouncer. Mathews prevents the over from becoming a maiden as he collects a single off the last ball of the over.

He has to build two or three partnerships today to aid Sri Lanka to post a decent total on the board now.

Axar Patel bowls the 19th over. Mathews pushes the fourth ball of the over down the ground for a single. Just one off the over, with Axar getting off to an economical start in his spell.

Mathews pulls the first two deliveries of the 20th over, bowled by Pandya, towards midwicket, getting stopped by Axar on both occasions. After four dots, Mathews times his straight drive to perfection to collect his first boundary. Single off the last ball, with Mathews retaining strike for the following over.

Axar continues from the Hunnasgiriya End. After three dots, Mathews guides the fourth ball of the over towards the leg side for a single. Mendis drives the fifth delivery powerfully, with the fielder stationed at extra-cover taking the pace off the ball by getting a bit of his hand to it, saving a couple of runs for the visitors. Four off the over.

Chahal brought back into the attack from the Rikillagaskada End in the 22nd over.

Chahal bowls the 22nd over of the Sri Lankan innings. Mendis sweeps the second ball of the over towards the leg side for a single. Mathews hands the strike back to Mendis with a single in the fifth delivery. Just two off the over.

Axar continues from the other end, with the visitors opting for spin from both ends for the first time in the innings. Axar strays down the off-stump in the third delivery of the over, with the umpire signalling it as a wide. Mendis brings his bat down for a sweep in the penultimate delivery, collecting a single on the occasion. Three off the over. Steady partnership brewing between the two batsmen, which is worth 18 at the end of the over.

OUT! The umpire barely wastes a second in raising his finger after Mendis is trapped leg-before off a full-delivery from Chahal. Tries reviewing it, but hawkeye confirmed it to be a plumb decision, as the ball would have straightened and hit the middle stump. SL 99/4

Chahal bowls the 24th over, starting off with a couple of dots before trapping the in-form Mendis plumb lbw. What's worse, Mendis ends up wasting Lanka's review on that occasion. Single by new batsman Siriwardana in the penultimate delivery brings up the team 100. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

And Sri Lanka's horrendous showing continues... Kusal Mendis starts sweeping as soon as spinners appear and then is out LBW sweeping... you guessed it. Wastes a review too. A nice partnership that was developing comes to an end... again. Horrendous display of basic cricketing intelligence here... just the worst show this.

New batsman Siriwardana gets his first boundary by opening the face of his bat to a back-of-length delivery in the third ball of the 25th over, bowled by Axar, and guiding it towards third man. Six off the over, with two singles coming off the over other than the boundary.

FOUR ! Siriwardana opens the face of his bat, and guides a length delivery outside off towards the third man fence, with the fielder stationed inside the circle failing to stop it. SL 106/4

Mathews and Siriwardene opt to rotate the strike between themselves in the 26th over, bowled by Chahal, as they collect two singles each off the over. Mathews, meanwhile, is pacing his innings at about the same rate as Mendis had earlier. Sri Lanka a wicket or two away from another collapse.

Siriwardana goes for a paddle sweep off a flatter delivery from Axar, who bowls the 27th over, to guide it towards the fine-leg fence for a couple of runs. Three off the over, with Siriwardana pacing his innings at a run-a-ball so far.

FOUR ! Second boundary for Mathews in what has been a rather slow innings from him so far, as he charges down the track and hammers it through midwicket. SL 118/4

Pandya appears to have hurt his left leg the first ball of the over, caused probably due to an awkward landing. He walks off after bowling two balls in the over, with Kedar Jadhav bowling out the remainder.

Kohli drifts away from the spin-from-both-ends combination in the 28th over by bringing Pandya from the Rikillagaskada End, but has to revert after the all-rounder leaves the field after two deliveries, appearing to have a discomfort somewhere in his left leg. Kedar Jadhav bowls the remainder of the over. Six off the over, including a boundary by Mathews at the start of the over.

Hardik Pandya goes off with an issue in his left leg. Had his left knee strapped during practice yesterday but that was just precautionary. Looks like calf trouble at the moment... Kedar Jadhav is now completing his over and probably his quota of overs too.

OUT ! It is Mathews who is trapped leg-before while attempting a sweep, this time off Axar's bowling. He too failed to read a wrong 'un on that occasion. SL 121/5

Mathews follows Mendis back to the pavilion, falling in almost identical manner. The only difference — the bowler this time was Axar, and the decision perhaps not as plumb. Three off the over, with Sri Lanka now staring at a collapse.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 30th over, with captain Kohli now going for the jugular.

Tight over by Bumrah at the start of his second spell, conceding just two in the 30th over. New batsman Kapugedera, who walks out to the crease as the hosts find themselves in a crisis yet again, guides the third ball of the over towards the leg side for a couple of runs.

Another Sri Lankan batsmen plays himself in & perishes to a poor shot. Confused between the need to bat 50 overs & keep the scoreboard going

Shot selection throughout this tour has been ordinary to say the least

Axar continues from the other end, bowling the 31st over. Just two singles off the over, with the runs drying up for the hosts at the moment, which translates to escalating pressure for the batsmen.

FOUR ! Firmly struck by Kapugedera as he collects his first boundary! Pulls a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah towards the vacant midwicket region. SL 131/5

Bumrah starts the 32nd over with a short ball along the off-stump, which Kapugedera fails to connect to in an attempted pull. Kapugedera impresses in the fourth ball of the over, pulling a back-of-length ball from Bumrah towards the midwicket fence and making a crunching sound while doing so. Collects a double off the next ball. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away by Siriwardana towards the square-leg fence off Bhuvneshwar! Wasn't timed that well, but the ball still managed to roll away to the boundary rope. S L 137/5

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 33rd over, and Siriwardana greets him with a pull towards the square-leg region, collecting his second boundary in the process. Eight off the over, including a wide signalled in the second ball off a short ball.

33 overs done... right about this time Lankan collapsed in Dambulla. So far the script is looking pretty similar. Lower middle order has been exposed again. But how far can they push the envelope? Actually, scratch that... there is only one question to ask. Can Sri Lanka bat out 50 overs?

Jadhav returns to the attack in the 34th over, having bowled four deliveries in the 28th to make up for Pandya's absence. Concedes a wide in the third delivery of the over — a tight decision for the umpire with the ball straying narrowly beyond the tramline outside off. Siriwardana cuts the penultimate delivery towards deep backward point for a couple of runs. Eight off the over. Time for the players to have a drink.

Chamara Kapugedera has made only 110 runs in his last 10 ODI innings before today. He is playing his 100th game today and to make it big, he has to show alacrity to score runs and bat till the end if he can.

Bhuvneshwar continues from the other end after drinks. Siriwardana collects a single at the start of the over, bringing up the 150 for the hosts. Five off the over, including a double in the fifth delivery, with the sixth-wicket stand currently worth 33.

SIX ! Fine catch by the ball boy sitting beyond the rope at deep midwicket, after an ambitious pull by Siriwardana off a slightly short ball from Jadhav. SL 162/5

TOSS : India win yet another toss, with Virat Kohli building something of a streak at the moment, with the captain opting to field yet again.

No changes in the Indian side, while Sri Lanka make as many as three changes — Siriwardana, Dananjaya and Chameera coming in place of Perera, Hasaranga and Sandakan.

OUT ! And Bumrah it is who draws first blood! Dickwella flicks a full delivery along leg, only for Shikhar Dhawan to pounce on a chance at midwicket. Excellent change of pace by the bowler, bowling a slower one to deceive the batsman on that occasion. Sri Lanka 41/1

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on a Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, here tomorrow.

After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets.

Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

Like it has happened during the past few months, Shikhar Dhawan pummelled the Lankan bowlers into submission with an unbeaten 132.

For skipper Virat Kohli, it was business as usual with an unbeaten 82.

As such, it is tough to foresee any changes to the Indian playing XI. Only one out of five games has been played yet, and even in West Indies, Kohli resisted the urge to chop and change too much.

It is a similar scenario here as well. At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination.

Additionally, the ODI wickets in Sri Lanka do not afford the luxury of playing three spinners. Thus, unless the Pallekele wicket is exceptionally dry, Kuldeep Yadav can expect to be left out once again, along with Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

It will be interesting if Kohli shuffles his batting order a bit to give a KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav, some batting time considering the inept Sri Lankan bowling which has failed to get the 'Men In Blue' out.

There has been questions raised about Sri Lanka's team selection policies.

Test skipper, and one of Sri Lanka's most attacking batsmen Dinesh Chandimal was left out of the playing XI as ODI captain Upul Tharanga - generally an opener - came out to bat at No 4, where Chandimal bats.

This has set tongues wagging that all is not well in the Sri Lankan dressing room and that the coach and captain are being over-ridden by others. Pothas openly questioned the decision of leaving out Chandimal in the post-match conference.

When asked about the influence of team manager Gurusinha and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, he came up with the classic "too many cooks" quote.

However, it doesn't take spotlight away from the simple fact that Sri Lanka once again failed to provide adequate challenge for the Indian team.

If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka - Nos 3 and 8 respectively - are justified too.

This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.

Sri Lanka need to win two ODIs in this series to make sure that West Indies do not overhaul them in the ODI ranking and gain automatic qualification for the 2019 ODI World Cup before the September 30 deadline.

The hosts need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the team's dismal performances recently.

It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis.

They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent- enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.

In keeping with the coach's words, some responsibility lies with the trio as well, for one of them was expected to hold one end together and go on to play a big innings.

This lack of in-game maturity, and experience as a whole, is what sets them apart from the Indian top-order at present.

While Lanka will once again be struggling with these questions of overcoming self-doubt, the Indian camp will be wondering if they will be challenged at all during this tour.

The Test series proved to be a cakewalk, and in that light, the selectors' call to rest senior bowlers and experiment with younger blood has been justified.

Whether the hosts step up or not, this is vital game time for the likes of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the Men in Blue already stepping up their preparations for the next World Cup.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

With inputs from PTI