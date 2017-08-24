Live India vs Srilanka, 2nd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Dananjaya castles Jadhav, Kohli

FOUR ! Just a simple push by Dhawan towards the vacant backward square-leg region off Fernando's bowling. India 24/0

FOUR ! Rohit sending ominous signs to the Sri Lankan players right now. Jabs the rising delivery rising towards his abdomen towards the midwicket fence, another of his effortless hits so far. India 29/0

Fernando bowls the fourth over. After a couple of dots, Dhawan pushes the third ball towards the backward square-leg boundary to collect his first boundary. Rohit goes for a short-arm pull in the last ball of the over, guiding it towards the midwicket fence. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Now Dhawan is starting to catch up with Rohit. Malinga bowls a yorker outside off, offering Dhawan enough room to open the face of his bat, and steer it towards deep backward point. India 33/0

Malinga into his third over. Dhawan steers a wide yorker towards the backward point boundary, collecting his second four in the process. Singles off the next three deliveries. Hint of movement for Malinga in the fifth delivery as he beats Rohit's outside edge. Seven off the over.

Change of bowling. Upul Tharanga goes to Angelo Mathews in a bid to keep the Indian openers under control, or better, end the partnership.

In a way it is a brilliant start for India. But this is routine stuff in the context of this tour... Shikhar Dhawan is timing the ball like he has been from day one in Galle. That cut through backward point was immense. But the best part so far has been Rohit Sharma's timing. That flicked six off Lasith Malinga stands out... his timing is back after missing the West Indies tour and sitting on the bench throughout the Test series.

Mathews bowls the sixth over, coming in place of Vishwa Fernando. Dhawan sets off for a single in the fourth delivery after guiding the ball towards the off side. Good start for Mathews, who is getting the ball to move around a bit, as he concedes just one off his first over.

FOUR ! Rohit swings his bat to a half-volley, and goes inside-out for a one-bounce four towards long-off. India 43/0

FOUR ! Another poor delivery from Malinga — a full toss — that is flicked away towards the square-leg boundary by Dhawan! India 47/0

Rohit smacks the second ball of the seventh over, a half-tracker begging to be hit towards the fence, down the ground for a one-bounce four. Collects a single next ball after guiding it towards mid-on. Malinga attempts a slower yorker in the fifth delivery, but ends up serving a loopy full-toss that is smacked towards the square-leg boundary by Dhawan. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Way to bring up the fifty-opening stand as Rohit punches a back-of-length delivery from Mathews in the third ball of the eighth over. India 51/0

Rohit punches the third ball of the eighth over through the covers to bring up the fifty-opening stand with Dhawan. Collects a single next ball to hand the strike back to Dhawan. Superb partnership between the two so far. What's important to note is the pace at which the two are scoring right now.

Another bowling change. Dushmantha Chameera, who had been spotted doing warm-ups near the boundary, is brought into the attack in the ninth over.

SIX ! A shot to remember! Rohit crouches, and uses the pace of the ball to scoop it over the fine-leg boundary! India 58/0

SIX ! Thick top-edge off an attempted slash by Rohit flies low and flat over the third man boundary rope! India 64/0

Chameera bowls the ninth over of the Indian innings. Rohit survives a scare in the second delivery after getting a low top-edge that travels in the direction of Malinga at mid-on. Four good deliveries later, Rohit gets back-to-back sixes off the last two deliveries to ruin what could have been a good over, with 12 coming off it.

A Dilscoop from Rohit... gets down on one knee and slams it over fine leg... and then cuts away over third man for another six... third six for him... raining shots at the moment. He is back in his groove.

Mathews bowls the 10th over. Four runs — three singles and a wide — are all that are collected in this over, bringing an end to what has been a fantastic first powerplay for Rohit and Dhawan, who have set the foundation for another successful chase with a solid opening partnership.

FOUR ! Dhawan smothers a length delivery from Chameera, slashing it through backward point to collect his fourth boundary. India 72/0

Chameera bowls the first over of the second powerplay, cutting the third ball of the over through backward point to collect his fourth boundary. He rotates the strike with Rohit in the remaining three deliveries through singles. Seven off the over.

Change of bowling, with Tharanga introducing spin for the first time by bringing offie Dananjaya into the attack.

FOUR ! Dhawan picks the gap once again, guiding the final delivery of the 12th over between midwicket and mid-on to collect his fifth boundary! India 81/0

Akila Dananjaya, one of the three players drafted into the Sri Lankan team today, is introduced into the attack in the 12th over with the hosts fast getting phased out of the game at the moment. Dhawan dances down the pitch in the last delivery, and drives the ball between midwicket and mid-on to collect his fifth boundary. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Chameera bowls a back-of-length delivery measuring 140 clicks, which Dhawan responds to by pulling towards the square-leg fence for a four! India 88/0

Chameera continues from the Hunnasgiriya End. Singles collected in the first three deliveries of the over, with Dhawan getting cut-off at mid-on after a punch down the ground. Dhawan pulls a back-of-length delivery in the fifth delivery towards the square-leg boundary — his sixth hit towards the fence. Eight off the over, with the umpire calling for drinks at the end of the over.

Shot... what a pull from Shikhar Dhawan. Looks in sublime form as he has throughout the tour. 13 overs bowled and not a chance created yet. Sri Lanka do not know where the first wicket will come from. Will KL Rahul even get a chance to bat at no.4?

Dananjaya continues after drinks. Dhawan gets a top-edge off an attempted paddle sweep, that flies over the keeper's head and is too far for the slip fielder to catch. Five off the over. While Rohit has slowed down a tad after getting close to his half-century, Dhawan enters the 40s on the back of a few hits to the fence.

FIFTY for Rohit — his 32nd in ODIs! 'Hitman' is back in his groove, after a forgettable outing in Dambulla on Sunday. What's more, it has been a typical blistering innings by the right-handed opener that makes him such a treat to watch in limited-overs cricket. Takes 43 deliveries to get to the milestone, his quickest in the format!

This is the first ODI fifty for Rohit Sharma in Sri Lanka after 11 innings. The last time, he scored fifty-plus runs in an ODI in Sri Lanka was in 2010 at Dambulla.

And India's 100 is up too... Sri Lanka still looking clueless. There is a wide gulf between these two teams.

50 up for Rohit Sharma... first proper hit after the Champions Trophy this for him... the Indian skipper had talked about building momentum for the long limited-overs' schedule in this home season... the opener has warmed up nicely for it.

FOUR ! Rohit sweeps the last ball of the 15th over, finding the fence easily! Brings up the century stand in the process ! India 102/0

Siriwardana bowls the 15th over of the innings, and concedes a wide in the fourth ball of the over after straying down the leg side. Rohit brings up his half-century in just 43 balls, collecting a single in the fourth delivery. Four to end the over, with the century stand coming up at the end of this over.

OUT! Rohit gets trapped lbw while going for a sweep, bringing his bat down a bit too early, and ends up wasting a review in the process! It is Dananjaya who finally fetches the hosts their first breakthrough of the innings! India 109/1 Rohit lbw Dananjaya 54(45)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's pair becomes the second Indian opening pair to add two century stands against Sri Lanka in a calendar year in ODIs after Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's pair.

SIX! Dhawan dances down the pitch, and lofts the ball over long-on to collect his first six! Wasn't hit from the middle of the bat, but he managed to get the distance nevertheless. India 108/0

Rohit goes... out lbw sweeping... not sure why he used up that review... probably thought the ball was going down leg because there certainly was no edge there... KL Rahul does get to bat but at no.3... Virat Kohli has held himself back and promoted him. The Indian skipper did promise surprises and that is it.

The 16th over of the Indian innings, bowled by Dananjaya, turns out to be a mixed one. While they collect eight runs, including a six at the start of the over. The spinner though, collects Rohit's wicket to dismiss him for 54.

OUT ! After a destructive century in the previous game, Dhawan ends up falling short of his 22nd ODI fifty, with Angelo Mathews taking a superb catch at leg gully after a bottom-edge off an attempted sweep by the left-hander. India 113/2

Great catch from Angelo Mathews... and Dhawan has to walk back. Had played well enough to get his fifty... but he has had enough milestones to celebrate this tour. More surprises from Virat... Kedar Jadhav in and just about survives the first ball.

The introduction of spinners into the attack appears to have worked well for the hosts, as Siriwardana removes Dhawan, who falls one short of a half-century. Four runs off the over other than the wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on becoming the second batsman to score seven consecutive 50-plus scores against a team in ODIs.

OUT ! Dananjaya castles Jadhav with a wrong 'un that crashes into his middle stump! The batsman had absolutely no clue on that occasion! And the Sri Lankans are pumped up at the moment! India 114/3

FOUR ! Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary first ball! Guides a loose delivery, whipping it towards the square-leg fence! India 118/3

OUT ! DANANJAYA IS ON FIRE! Kohli comes down the track, and misses the line of the delivery completely to get his middle-stump hit yet again! The off-spinner is ecstatic after the wicket, as are his team-mates, as the hosts suddenly believe they can win this game! India 118/4

BOWLED EM! THIRD WICKET OF THE OVER FOR DANANJAYA ! Another one collected off a googly! This time it is Rahul whose defence is beaten completely by Dananjaya, whose figures now read 4/24 after 3.5 overs! India 119/5

TOSS : India win yet another toss, with Virat Kohli building something of a streak at the moment, with the captain opting to field yet again.

No changes in the Indian side, while Sri Lanka make as many as three changes — Siriwardana, Dananjaya and Chameera coming in place of Perera, Hasaranga and Sandakan.

OUT ! And Bumrah it is who draws first blood! Dickwella flicks a full delivery along leg, only for Shikhar Dhawan to pounce on a chance at midwicket. Excellent change of pace by the bowler, bowling a slower one to deceive the batsman on that occasion. Sri Lanka 41/1

OUT ! Gunathilaka misses a wrong 'un from Chahal completely after shuffling down the track, and Dhoni does the rest behind the stumps — albeit after a bit of fumble. Dhoni now draws level with Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara as he effects his 99th stumping. SL 70/2

OUT ! Tharanga nicks a length delivery from Pandya just outside off straight to Kohli in the slips. Falls for yet another poor score, this time after getting off to a decent start. The umpire calls for drinks after the wicket. Sri Lanka 81/3

OUT! The umpire barely wastes a second in raising his finger after Mendis is trapped leg-before off a full-delivery from Chahal. Tries reviewing it, but hawkeye confirmed it to be a plumb decision, as the ball would have straightened and hit the middle stump. SL 99/4

OUT ! It is Mathews who is trapped leg-before while attempting a sweep, this time off Axar's bowling. He too failed to read a wrong 'un on that occasion. SL 121/5

50-partnership up between Siriwardana and Kapugedera , with the latter bringing up the milestone with a single! Having consumed 66 deliveries so far in the stand, the two batsmen have done a fine job so far of getting the hosts back on their feet.

FIFTY for Siriwardana , and he gets to the milestone in 49 deliveries! And in unusual fashion too, as a couple of misfields allow him two more runs after initially setting off for a single. His 3rd fifty in ODIs. SL 189/5

OUT ! Bumrah finally gets the breakthrough, ending the 91-run sixth wicket stand by getting rid of the dangerman in Siriwardana — who top-edges a back-of-length delivery outside off to Rohit at extra-cover. Sri Lanka 212/6

BOWLED EM ! Perfect yorker from Bumrah, and Kapugedera barely reacts to it as he gets his leg-stump uprooted! The last recognised Sri Lankan batsman falls 10 short of his 50. SL 221/7

OUT ! Bumrah foxes Dananjaya with a slower ball this time, and the batsman does as per the bowler's bidding by top-edging it over the umpire's head, offering Axar running in from mid-on a comfortable catch. SL 230/8

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on a Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, here tomorrow.

After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets.

Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

Like it has happened during the past few months, Shikhar Dhawan pummelled the Lankan bowlers into submission with an unbeaten 132.

For skipper Virat Kohli, it was business as usual with an unbeaten 82.

As such, it is tough to foresee any changes to the Indian playing XI. Only one out of five games has been played yet, and even in West Indies, Kohli resisted the urge to chop and change too much.

It is a similar scenario here as well. At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination.

Additionally, the ODI wickets in Sri Lanka do not afford the luxury of playing three spinners. Thus, unless the Pallekele wicket is exceptionally dry, Kuldeep Yadav can expect to be left out once again, along with Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

It will be interesting if Kohli shuffles his batting order a bit to give a KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav, some batting time considering the inept Sri Lankan bowling which has failed to get the 'Men In Blue' out.

There has been questions raised about Sri Lanka's team selection policies.

Test skipper, and one of Sri Lanka's most attacking batsmen Dinesh Chandimal was left out of the playing XI as ODI captain Upul Tharanga - generally an opener - came out to bat at No 4, where Chandimal bats.

This has set tongues wagging that all is not well in the Sri Lankan dressing room and that the coach and captain are being over-ridden by others. Pothas openly questioned the decision of leaving out Chandimal in the post-match conference.

When asked about the influence of team manager Gurusinha and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, he came up with the classic "too many cooks" quote.

However, it doesn't take spotlight away from the simple fact that Sri Lanka once again failed to provide adequate challenge for the Indian team.

If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka - Nos 3 and 8 respectively - are justified too.

This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.

Sri Lanka need to win two ODIs in this series to make sure that West Indies do not overhaul them in the ODI ranking and gain automatic qualification for the 2019 ODI World Cup before the September 30 deadline.

The hosts need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the team's dismal performances recently.

It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis.

They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent- enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.

In keeping with the coach's words, some responsibility lies with the trio as well, for one of them was expected to hold one end together and go on to play a big innings.

This lack of in-game maturity, and experience as a whole, is what sets them apart from the Indian top-order at present.

While Lanka will once again be struggling with these questions of overcoming self-doubt, the Indian camp will be wondering if they will be challenged at all during this tour.

The Test series proved to be a cakewalk, and in that light, the selectors' call to rest senior bowlers and experiment with younger blood has been justified.

Whether the hosts step up or not, this is vital game time for the likes of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the Men in Blue already stepping up their preparations for the next World Cup.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

