First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, West Indies vs Ireland, Plate League Quarter-Final: Cricket Score and Updates

Live scores and updates of the Plate Quarter-Final between West Indies and Ireland.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,23 2018

50/1
Overs
11.0
R/R
4.55
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Mark Donegan (W) Batting 26 28 4 0
Ronaldo Alimohamed 6 0 22 0

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

West Indies vs South Africa report: South Africa produced a superb all-round performance to defeat defending champions Windies by 76 runs in a Group A match of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Asked to bat first, South Africa rode on an unbeaten run-a-ball 99 by Wandile Makwetu to post 282/8 in their 50 overs.

File image West Indies players. Image Courtesy: ICC

File image West Indies players. Image Courtesy: ICC

Pacer Hermann Rolfes then clinched a four-wicket haul as the Proteas dismissed the Windies for 206 runs in 45.3 overs.

South Africa have thus booked a spot in the next round with four points from two matches. Even if they lose their last group match against hosts and table toppers New Zealand, the Proteas will go through as one of the top two teams.

Windies' hopes of defending their crown has gone up in smoke as they are out of contention after losing both the matches they have played so far.

The controversial dismissal of South Africa opener Jiveshan Pillay for obstructing the field was one of the biggest talking points of the game.

The incident took place during the 17th over of the South African innings when Pillay stopped the ball from going on to hit the stumps. He then immediately picked up the motionless ball and threw it to Windies wicket-keeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart, who then appealed.

The on-field officials consulted the third umpire before Pillay was adjudged dismissed as per Law 37.4 of the MCC rules.

The South Africa opener was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a well deserved half-century as he scored a steady 47 runs off 51 balls with five boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Prior to his dismissal, Pillay had produced an opening stand of 56 runs alongwith Matthew Breetzke before the latter fell victim to a superb caught and bowled effort by Windies pacer Jarion Hoyte.

Hoyte was in the thick of things in the very next over when he produced an accurate throw which hit the stumps to run out a diving Raynard van Tonder who was yet to open his account.

Pillay and Hermann Rolfes then went back in quick succession as the Proteas lost their top four batsmen with less 100 runs on the board.

Another run out sent Jason Niemand back to the pavilion as South Africa tottered at 112/5.

Makwetu and Kenan Smith tried to steady the boat with a 58-run stand. Windies pacer Nyeem Young bowled Smith to break the partnership.

Gerald Coetzee and Jade de Klerk then produced a couple of quickfire knocks to help South Afirca stage a late comeback and post a strong total.

In reply, the Windies never really managed to get going as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

A 97-run stand between Alick Athanaze and Kirstan Kallicharan was the only bright spot of the defending champions' innings as five of their batsmen failed to reach double figures.

Athanaze was their highest scorer with a 100-ball knock of 76 runs which contained six hits to the fence and a six.

Kallicharan scored 44 runs off 50 deliveries with five boundaries and a six.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 282/8 in 50 overs (Kallicharan Makwetu 99, Jiveshan Pillay 47) vs Windies: 206 (Alick Athanze 76, Alick Kallicharan 44; Hermann Rolfes 4/33)

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6646 117
4 England 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all