Welcome to the Firstpost live Blog for the last quarterfinal! Lots of clouds blocking the sun at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown this morning. India will play their first Day game, having played day-nighters so far. Going by what Rahul David said, there should not be many changes to the Indian team today. Let's see if that's the case.

It's toss time, and Prithvi Shaw has won the toss and has decided to bat first.

So teams have lined up for national anthem. Ishan Porel comes back in Indian side. Arshdeep sits out.

Kalra and Shaw have walked out. Shaw to take first strike. Hasan Mahmud to start the proceedings for Bangladesh. He bowls right-arm quick.

After 1 overs,India Under-19 7/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 1 , Manjot Kalra 2) Hasan starts with short and wide. It's called wide, and that's first runs for India. He continues with short and wide stuff and Shaw rides the bounce on the second ball to collect first runs off the bat. Kalra collects 2 leg byes on the next ball and is beaten on the next. 2 more runs to Kalra on the last ball.

The big news from the Indian camp is that fast bowler Ishan Porel back! That means Arshdeep Singh is out. Porel missed 2 group games, but he's now been passed fit for the business end. Harvik Desai retains the gloves, so no Aryan Juyal. Still three left arm spinners.

After 2 overs,India Under-19 9/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 3 , Manjot Kalra 2) Robiul Hoque, right-arm fast medium is on from the other end. Starts with wide outside off. Given wide. Hits the right length on the next ball. Defended to off-side by Prithvi Shaw. Touch short of length and punched off the backfoot by Shaw for a couple. Good comeback by Hoque on the next two balls, and Shaw responds with solid forward defences. Big appeal for LBW on the fifth ball, but maybe sliding down leg. Similar ball again, and leading edge doesn't carry to mid-off. Good over.

After 3 overs,India Under-19 12/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 3 , Manjot Kalra 5) Hasan to continue. Angling away is the first ball, and Manjot's flashing blade fails to make any contact. He places the third ball beautifully between point and cover for a couple. No runs on next two balls and he finishes the over with a quick single.

FOUR! Kalra flashes hard at this full and wide ball and hits it over slips. First boundary.

OUT! Manjot goes hard at the ball again. No timing, and a good catch by Towhid Hridoy at short-point. That's the first blow to India. Manjot Kalra c Towhid Hridoy b Robiul Hoque 9(13)

Shubman Gill is the next man in. He is in good form too.

FOUR! That's poor fielding at fine leg. Gill plays this fine and is off the mark.

After 4 overs,India Under-19 20/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 3 , Shubman Gill 4) Good eventful over this. Two fours and a wicket. Lot depends on this partnership now.

After 5 overs,India Under-19 25/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 4 , Shubman Gill 7) Hasan continues. Good ball first up and defended solidly by Shaw. Follows it with short ball that is called wide. Another dot ball, and Shaw slashes hard at the next short and wide ball. Doesn't time this too well but gets a single to third man. Follows it with two dots to Gill. He is already timing them well, Gill. Short ball, and Gill looks surprised. More of a tennis forehand this, and they collect a couple.

FOUR! Too straight this from Robiul Hoque, and Gill times this past midwicket. Lovely shot.

FOUR! That's poor ball down the leg side from Hoque and no fine leg means a boundary for Gill.

After 6 overs,India Under-19 36/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 5 , Shubman Gill 15) Robiul Hoque to Gill, who times this beautifully for four. Good return on the next ball, on length and defended well by Gill. Follows it with a wide down leg-side. Next ball slides in, and Gill may have gone too far across here. He is hit on the pads, but a muffled appeal means no damage. They collect a leg bye here. Shaw turns the next ball to short fine leg for a single, Gill defends the next solidly. Next ball goes down the leg, takes Gill gets a touch there for four.

FOUR! Width from Hasan Mahmud and Shaw cuts hard past backward point for his first boundary.

FOUR! Shaw tons this free-hit over the bowler's head.

After 7 overs,India Under-19 48/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 16 , Shubman Gill 15) Mahmud to Shaw. He starts with two dots but drops one short and wide on the third ball that is dispatched for four. Mahmud drifts on the legs of Shaw and they collect two, and that's also a no-ball. Shaw makes full use of the free hit and collects another four. Single to end the over.

FOUR! Qazi Onik drifts on Shaw's legs and he times him on leg side for a boundary. Great timing.

After 8 overs,India Under-19 54/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 20 , Shubman Gill 15) First bowling change here. Qazi Onik, left-arm fast medium, is into the attack. He comes around thewiocket to Shaw who defends this. Follows it with a wide dfown the leg side. Next ball slides in again and Shaw times this past mid-wicket for four. Chases the next ball outside off but fails to connect. Onik goes down the leg side again. Another wide. Better line on the next ball, and it is defended by Shaw. On his pads again is the next ball, and Shaw fails to beat short fine leg. He defends the last ball. Plenty of chatter there.

After 9 overs,India Under-19 61/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 20 , Shubman Gill 22) Hasan Mahmud continues. Back of length and angling in. Gill gets a couple to backward square leg. Hits the inside half of his blade. Another incoming delivery, and blocked by Gill. Defends the next one as well and follows it with a gorgeous straight drive for four. Follows it with a single to midwicket. No run on the last ball.

FOUR! Onik goes leg side with fine leg up, and Gill guides this so well. That's 50 partnership too.

FOUR! That's surreal from Gill. Check-drives this length ball past mid-off.

After 10 overs,India Under-19 71/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 21 , Shubman Gill 30) Onik continues. On length and on off stump and crisp defence by Gill. Rapped on the thigh pad on next ball but no harm done. They run a leg bye. Shaw takes a single on the fourth ball and Gill collects two boundaries off last two balls.

Bangladesh have let India get away. On a pitch that is a bit two paced, they have bowled the wrong length. When the ball is pitched up, it's hard to drive. When the bowlers have bent their backs and dug it in, it has zipped through. Bangladesh have gone short, even using a deep square leg in the first 10 overs, while the smart thing to do would have been to pitch it up. Thus, India have lost just the one wicket to pace.

After 11 overs,India Under-19 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 23 , Shubman Gill 32) Second bowling change. Afif Hossain, right-arm off break, is here. He is bowling around the wicket to Shaw, who collects a single on the first ball to long-on. Defended solidly by Gill, and third ball yields a single to short-third. He is bowling with quite a flat trajectory. Two more singles on next two balls and a dot ball ends the over. Pretty tidy.

After 12 overs,India Under-19 79/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 24 , Shubman Gill 35) Onik continues. Gill defends the first ball solidly and they run two to third-man behind square on off-side. Gill drives next powerfully, and Onik puts his foot out. He is down on his knees; that was hit powerfully. Bangladesh physio is on the ground. There's a short drinks break too. Onik eventually runs in. Back of length, and Gill hits this to mid-off. Another back of length, outside off and Gill opens the face of the bat to third man for an easy single.

After 13 overs,India Under-19 85/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 26 , Shubman Gill 39) Afif Hossain continues around the wicket. Shaw steps out and attempts to loft over long on. Mistimes and this falls short of fielder. They run a single though. Gill gets a single on the next ball. Shaw milks the next to midwicket. It's too easy for them. Gill takes a couple and a single and Shaw blocks the next ball to end the over.

Preview: An unbeaten India will start overwhelming favourites but will have to guard against complacency against a tricky Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Queenstown on Friday.

Three-time champions India were hardly tested in the league stage where they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B.

They meet Bangladesh who finished second in Group C after the loss against England in their previous game.

Both teams would be fresh going into the knockout fixture. Bangladesh faced England last Thursday while India completed a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe on Friday.

When they take the field, India would also have in mind the loss they endured against Bangladesh that knocked them out of the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur last November.

However, key players like captain Prithvi Shaw did not take part in that tournament.

While Bangladesh played against England at the Queenstown Events Centre, India were based in Mount Maunganui through the league stage.

It is worth mentioning that the last match here, the quarterfinal between England and Australia, was a low-scoring affair with Australia able to defend a meagre 127.

England were shot out for 96 with leg-spinner Lloyd Pope picking up eight wickets.

Both India and Bangladesh boast of players with first- class experience.

While six of India's squad have played in Ranji Trophy, five Bangladesh players, who took the field against England, have featured in the National Cricket League back home.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy has been the leading wicket- taker for India with 10 scalps while skipper Shaw and Shubman Gill have been among the runs.

The batting, however, has not been tested fully so far as India's two wins in the league stage came with a 10-wicket margin.

Injured pacer Ishan Porel might be able to return for the key game though India have enough fast-bowling firepower courtesy Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The highly-rated Indian batsmen will need to be wary of Bangladesh medium pacer Hasan Mahud and off-spinner Afif Hossain, who both have five wickets to their name in three appearances.

All-rounder Hossain has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 124 runs at 41.33.

Their leading run-getter has been number four Towhid Hridoy (134 runs), who smashed a match-winning 122 against Canada.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Rakib, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Qazi Onik, Robiul Hoque, Roni Hossen , Shakil Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Towhid Hridoy.

Match starts: 3 am IST.

With inputs from PTI