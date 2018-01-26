Robiul Hoque comes back, and pulls out from the run-up. Looks like he is cramping. Well, he is walking off.

FOUR! Abhishek Sharma is down the track and he hits Saif Hassan for a boundary.

OUT! Mavi has holed out to deep midwicket. Shivam Mavi c Aminul Islam b Saif Hassan 5(4)

After 48 overs,India Under-19 257/8 ( Abhishek Sharma 45 , Shiva Singh 1) Saif Hassan to bowl. Sharma comes down the track and hits down the track. Beats two fielders to the fence. 250 up for India. Down the track again and a single to midwicket. A bit of mix-up but throw at wrong end means no damage. There's damage on the next ball though, as Mavi holes out to deep midwicket. Abhishek gets another four; what an innings he is playing. 11 from the over.

FOUR! Hasan Mahmud goes full, and Abhishek goes down the ground. Lovely shot.

OUT! Abhishek Sharma has feathered this through to keeper, but what an innings! Abhishek Sharma c Mahidul Islam Ankon b Hasan Mahmud 50(49)

After 49 overs,India Under-19 265/9 ( Shiva Singh 3 , Ishan Porel 0) Hasan Mahmud is here. Starts with a wide. Next ball goes for a single to short midwicket. Abhishek goes down the ground, and gets a four. Takes a single to cover to get his fifty. Great innings. Shiva jabs next to cover for a single. He goes for the pull, and he has feathered this through to the keeper. What a way to go! Valuable innings nonetheless.

ALL OUT! India are bowled-out for 265. Skipper Saif Hassan finishes India's innings by bowling Shiva Singh, who had gone too far across. He fails to connect, but Hassan does. Shiva Singh b Saif Hassan 3(5)

Beautifully paced 50 from Abhishek gets India to a good score, though it's not unassailable. He took his time early on, but as the fast bowlers came back, used their pace wonderfully. This wicket may be better to bat on in the afternoon, but still, this target will still take some chasing. India will be the happier team at lunch, just marginally though. Bangladesh will be very encouraged that they have bowled this Indian team out inside the 50 overs.

So that's that. India, for the first time in this World Cup, have been bowled out. It's not a mammoth total, but a challenging one. Pitch has shown signs of slowing up, and some deliveries have stopped on their way to the batsmen. Both teams will fancy their chances though. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma scored important fifties, but India will have to bowl well to win this. Bangladesh need two or three decent partnerships. In case you have just woken up India have managed to score 265 runs off 49.2 overs after being bowled out. If you get a chance do check out Gill's batting highlights. Also, wishing all our viewers a very happy 69th republic day. We'll be back with chase in sometime.

Bangladesh U19 can give a scare but can't see them chasing 266. #U19CWC

Shaw and Co need to be wary of Bangladesh, cannot let it loose

Indian break through their customary pre-innings huddle and jog out on to the field. Bangladesh openers saunter after them.

Shivam Mavi has the new ball in his hand with a slip in waiting. Pinak Ghosh on strike.

After 1 over,Bangladesh Under-19 3/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 1 , Mohammad Naim 2) Mavi gets the shape into the left-hander, Pinak Ghosh, who glances it to midwicket to get his innings started. Other opener Mohammad Naim defends couple of deliviries solidly, before going for an over-the -top waft across the line, was nowhere near him. Turns it to backward square leg to pick up two runs before ducking under the short ball. If anyone is wondering at what speed he has started, it is, around 140 mark.

Returning from injury, Ishan Porel will partner Mavi from the other end.

After 2 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 4/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 1 , Mohammad Naim 2) Porel begins his spell keeping back-of-a-length, getting the ball to bounce and zip around. Beat Naim a couple of times in the over. Only a leg-bye comes off the over. Very good start for Porel.

After 3 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 9/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 2 , Mohammad Naim 6) Ghosh taps it towards square leg and sets off for a single was well responded by Naim, who makes his ground despite the direct-hit by the fielder. Naim pulls a short ball from outside the off stump through mid wicket, was in the air but away from the fielder, didn't quite catch the middle off it. Follows it with another couple off the last ball again through midwicket, but along the ground.

After 4 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 10/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 3 , Mohammad Naim 6) Porel is sticking to his plan of holding it back-of-a-length and it seems to be working as well. The important thing is he is keeping the line also close to the stumps. Ahh! Agony for the bowler as Shiva Singh at square leg is not able to hold onto a tough chance. Ghosh nailed the pull, but wasn't able to keep it down. Singh did well to get his hand.

FOUR! Naim shimmies down the track and with width provided by Mavi, he frees his arms to cut it through point for Bangladesh's first boundary.

After 5 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 18/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 6 , Mohammad Naim 11) Ghosh jogs back for second after nudging it on the leg side. Mavi too decides to make use of the bounce, Ghosh rides his luck as his top edge falls in no man's land between fine leg and keeper. Naim finds the fence for Bangladesh's first boundary of the innings. Sedate start.

After 6 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 20/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 7 , Mohammad Naim 12) Naim cuts it for a single off the first ball. Ghosh gets to the other end with a single to third man. Discussion between Shaw and Porel before the last ball. Naim tried to hit the screws out of it attempting a flat-batted slap, but didn't get the timing right on that occassion.

After 7 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 23/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 9 , Mohammad Naim 12) Mavi runs in to deliver his fourth over with Ghosh waiting on strike. After couple of dots, he rocks back to punch it through cover-point for a brace. Extra bit of an effort from Mavi that hurries on to the batsman and raps on his pads, there is a stifled appeal as the ball was pitched outside leg. The next ball is bowled slightly fuller with Ghosh being late on it again but the ball rolls towards fine leg after crashing into the pads. They run a leg-bye. Mavi finishes with an identical delivery to Naim, who was beatan for pace too.

After 8 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 23/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 9 , Mohammad Naim 12) Porel to Ghosh. He has been the more economical off the two. After three dots, Ghosh tries to force the issue by jumping down the track and looking for an expansive stroke, with Porel pulling the length back, batsman was unable to control the rising delivery as he halfheartedly got stuck into it with ball dropping short to mid off fielder. Porel completes a maiden.

OUT! Pressure of dots was clearly getting the better of the Bangladesh's batsmen, one of the two had to go for the shots, Naim preferred to go straight over bowler's head. His intention was right, but execution wasn't. Easy catch for mid on fielder. Mavi persistence pays off India gets the first wicket. M Naim c P Shaw b S Mavi 12 (22)

After 9 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 23/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 9 , Saif Hassan (C) 0) It is Porel's wicket as much it is Mavi's. Both the bowlers build the pressure, keeping a leash on the run rate, Naim was forced into trying something different and hence the false stroke. Captain Saif Hassan joins Ghosh as Mavi completes a wicket-maiden.

FOUR! Short ball and Ghosh seemed to be prepared for it as he pulls it between square leg and mid-wicket to collect a boundary, the first one to come off Porel's bowling .

After 10 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 28/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 14 , Saif Hassan (C) 0) Despite the boundary, Porel delivered an excellent over giving away a single off the other five deliveries. Both bowlers have bowled unchanged so far.

FOUR! Hassan gets off the mark with drive down to long on. Timed it really well by the Bangladesh's skipper

After 11 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 35/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 17 , Saif Hassan (C) 4) All eyes on the speed gun, the IPL scouts are surely making last-minute notes regarding this young bowling sensation. Starts from 139 clicks and finishes with the last ball bowled at 143. Ghosh deflects a full toss off his legs for a couple off the first ball. Ghosh gets off strike with a single to third man and Hassan gets off the mark with a crisp drive past mid on for four.

After 12 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 38/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 19 , Saif Hassan (C) 5) Parag starts off with a three-run over. Three singles. Not looking to flight the ball keeping it flat and wicket-to-wicket.

FOUR! Nagarkoti digs it in short and almost catches Ghosh unawares, with the speed at which he is bowling it is always a challenge. Ghosh manages to fend it to fine leg.

After 13 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 42/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 23 , Saif Hassan (C) 5) Nagarkoti is cranking up the pace and trying to surprise the batsman with it as well, Ghosh somehow got out of the way and got some bat to collect four runs.

FOUR! Hassan moves across his stumps, bends and sweeps all along the ground, beats the man at 45.

After 14 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 49/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 25 , Saif Hassan (C) 10) Ghosh streaky innings continues, Parag did well there to bowl it slower through the air and fox the batsman early into the shot, he edges it and the ball goes away from the slip fielder allowing the batsmen to run two. Seven runs come off the over.

After 15 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 49/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 25 , Saif Hassan (C) 10) Nagarkoti almost gets one through Hassan. Bangladesh captain was late on the drive and the ball zips past the inside edge. The pacer completes a maiden. Bangladesh need to get a move on.

After 16 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 54/1 ( Pinak Ghosh 28 , Saif Hassan (C) 12) Bangladesh bring up their 50 with a single off Ghosh's bat through mid wicket. The field has been spread after the powerplay thus allowing the batting duo to collect easy singles. Five runs come off the over. Drinks are called on the field.

OUT! There it is! Hassan goes for the drive ends up edging it to first slip. Good catch by Abhishek, who remained composed and moved slightly to his left to catch the ball that was traveling rapidly Saif Hassan c Abhishek Sharma b K Nagarkoti 12(23)

After 17 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 56/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 29 , Towhid Hridoy 1) Nagarkoti starts off with 143 kmph delivery after drinks. Pinak taps it on off side to rotate the strike. Hassan played inside the line of the ball to edge it to first slip as Bangladesh lost their captain. New man, Hridoy is off the blocks with a single through point.

After 18 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 58/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 30 , Towhid Hridoy 2) Parag begins his fourth over with Hridoy's bottom edge bouncing in front of Shaw at first slip and smashing into his knees. The physio makes his way to the centre for nth time today. The batsmen run a single after the ball rolls to short third. Ghosh keeps it tight for the next four balls with a single coming off the last ball to long on.

After 19 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 61/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 32 , Towhid Hridoy 3) Ghosh cuts it to third man for one. Couple of singles off the over with Ghosh pulling it to deep mid wicket with some hesitation between the two batsmen. Three runs off the over.

Left-arm spin of Shiva Singh will be on display.

After 20 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 64/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 34 , Towhid Hridoy 4) No signs of urgency from Bangladesh batsman with 202 runs required off 180 balls, they need to find out a way to score. India happy to giveaway couple of singles in the over. Singh's over costs three. Ghosh has faced close to 70 balls, he must go for the boundaries, before it is too late.

FOUR! Poor from Roy. Dropped it short giving an easy scoring opportunity for Pinak. He swipes it to backward square leg with Porel trying his best to keep it in play.

After 21 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 70/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 39 , Towhid Hridoy 5) Roy's first over yields six runs with the help of that boundary from Pinak. Roy hasn't got into his rhythm against the left-hander.

Preview: An unbeaten India will start overwhelming favourites but will have to guard against complacency against a tricky Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Queenstown on Friday.

Three-time champions India were hardly tested in the league stage where they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B.

They meet Bangladesh who finished second in Group C after the loss against England in their previous game.

Both teams would be fresh going into the knockout fixture. Bangladesh faced England last Thursday while India completed a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe on Friday.

When they take the field, India would also have in mind the loss they endured against Bangladesh that knocked them out of the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur last November.

However, key players like captain Prithvi Shaw did not take part in that tournament.

While Bangladesh played against England at the Queenstown Events Centre, India were based in Mount Maunganui through the league stage.

It is worth mentioning that the last match here, the quarterfinal between England and Australia, was a low-scoring affair with Australia able to defend a meagre 127.

England were shot out for 96 with leg-spinner Lloyd Pope picking up eight wickets.

Both India and Bangladesh boast of players with first- class experience.

While six of India's squad have played in Ranji Trophy, five Bangladesh players, who took the field against England, have featured in the National Cricket League back home.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy has been the leading wicket- taker for India with 10 scalps while skipper Shaw and Shubman Gill have been among the runs.

The batting, however, has not been tested fully so far as India's two wins in the league stage came with a 10-wicket margin.

Injured pacer Ishan Porel might be able to return for the key game though India have enough fast-bowling firepower courtesy Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The highly-rated Indian batsmen will need to be wary of Bangladesh medium pacer Hasan Mahud and off-spinner Afif Hossain, who both have five wickets to their name in three appearances.

All-rounder Hossain has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 124 runs at 41.33.

Their leading run-getter has been number four Towhid Hridoy (134 runs), who smashed a match-winning 122 against Canada.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Rakib, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Qazi Onik, Robiul Hoque, Roni Hossen , Shakil Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Towhid Hridoy.

Match starts: 3 am IST.

With inputs from PTI