FOUR! Onik goes leg side with fine leg up, and Gill guides this so well. That's 50 partnership too.

FOUR! That's surreal from Gill. Check-drives this length ball past mid-off.

After 10 overs,India Under-19 71/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 21 , Shubman Gill 30) Onik continues. On length and on off stump and crisp defence by Gill. Rapped on the thigh pad on next ball but no harm done. They run a leg bye. Shaw takes a single on the fourth ball and Gill collects two boundaries off last two balls.

Bangladesh have let India get away. On a pitch that is a bit two paced, they have bowled the wrong length. When the ball is pitched up, it's hard to drive. When the bowlers have bent their backs and dug it in, it has zipped through. Bangladesh have gone short, even using a deep square leg in the first 10 overs, while the smart thing to do would have been to pitch it up. Thus, India have lost just the one wicket to pace.

After 11 overs,India Under-19 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 23 , Shubman Gill 32) Second bowling change. Afif Hossain, right-arm off break, is here. He is bowling around the wicket to Shaw, who collects a single on the first ball to long-on. Defended solidly by Gill, and third ball yields a single to short-third. He is bowling with quite a flat trajectory. Two more singles on next two balls and a dot ball ends the over. Pretty tidy.

After 12 overs,India Under-19 79/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 24 , Shubman Gill 35) Onik continues. Gill defends the first ball solidly and they run two to third-man behind square on off-side. Gill drives next powerfully, and Onik puts his foot out. He is down on his knees; that was hit powerfully. Bangladesh physio is on the ground. There's a short drinks break too. Onik eventually runs in. Back of length, and Gill hits this to mid-off. Another back of length, outside off and Gill opens the face of the bat to third man for an easy single.

After 13 overs,India Under-19 85/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 26 , Shubman Gill 39) Afif Hossain continues around the wicket. Shaw steps out and attempts to loft over long on. Mistimes and this falls short of fielder. They run a single though. Gill gets a single on the next ball. Shaw milks the next to midwicket. It's too easy for them. Gill takes a couple and a single and Shaw blocks the next ball to end the over.

After 14 overs,India Under-19 87/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 27 , Shubman Gill 40) Onik comes around the wicket to Gill. Short of length and hit solidly to covers off the backfoot. Too straight is the next ball, and Gill tucks him to backward square leg. Shaw drives next to mid-off for no run, and collects another single to square leg. No runs on next two balls.

After 15 overs,India Under-19 90/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 29 , Shubman Gill 41) Afif Hossain continues. Starts with two dots to Prithvi Shaw. He cuts the next off front foot and a misfield gets them a single. On the pads of Gill and he works it to square leg for a single. Shaw plays next ball back to bowler and ends the over with a single to off-side. And it's drinks.

10 short of the 100 mark at the first drinks break for the loss of just one wicket might make it seem like this is a batting beauty, and the pitch is easing out as the sun shines down. But these two have had to word hard for their runs. Shaw in particular looks anxious, his strike rate of 69 is well before what his career strike rate of around 100. And his body language shows it. Expect a release shot soon.

FOUR! A bit too full from Onik and Shaw lofts him over mid-on. There comes the release shot Snehal had predicted!

After 16 overs,India Under-19 95/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 34 , Shubman Gill 41) Onik continues from around the wicket. On length, and Shaw defends this off the front foot. Similar delivery, slightly fuller. Defends to mid-on. Follows this with a four and a single. Gill ends the over with two blocks.

FOUR! Great shot. Slightly over-pitched from Afif Hossain and Shaw lofts him majestically over long-on.

After 17 overs,India Under-19 102/1 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 40 , Shubman Gill 42) Afif Hossain to Shaw, and that's a lovely shot for four. Takes a single on the next ball to bring up I ndia's 100! Gill takes a single next ball, and Shaw defends next two. Single on the next ball.

OUT! Shaw is gone! That's an off-cutter from Onik, takes some bat too, and takes down Shaw's off-stump. Great bowling. Prithvi Shaw b Qazi Onik 40(54)

After 18 overs,India Under-19 104/2 ( Shubman Gill 43 , Harvik Desai (W) 1) Great over this from Onik, just two runs off it and most importantly, the prized scalp of Prithvi Shaw.

FOUR! Not all that short from Hossain but Gill has pulled this for a boundary.

After 19 overs,India Under-19 110/2 ( Shubman Gill 49 , Harvik Desai (W) 1) Afif Hossain to Gill. Beautifully timed by Gill to extra cover for a couple. Sweeper cover stops this, but seems to have landed awkwardly on the dive. Three consecutive dots. They might be pulling things back here, Bangladesh. He is dropped on the next ball! Down the track, is beaten in flight, but the bowler drops this.

After 20 overs,India Under-19 111/2 ( Shubman Gill 49 , Harvik Desai (W) 2) Onik to Desai. He has settled into a nice rhythm here. Bowls three consecutive dots to Desai. He is hitting the right lengths here. The next ball swings in, somehow kept away from Desai. That was a sharp dip. Crisp drive on the fifth ball for no run, and finally a single to third man on the last ball. Great over.

So Shaw falls not to a release shot but a bolt out of nowhere, completely against the run of play. Brings Harvik to the crease. An important phase, because India still unsure of what their middle order looks like. Desai took his time to get going before getting a fifty against Zimbabwe. Riyan Parag who comes in next hasnt batted all tournament. At the other end, Gill looking fluent as silk, one short of a fifty.

FIFTY! That's a sublime fifty from Gill, off 48 balls. He has scored a 50 each time he has batted in this World Cup. What a talent. He came in early today, but has looked in no trouble. He hits this length ball from Robiul Hoque to mid-on to get to the milestone.

After 21 overs,India Under-19 115/2 ( Shubman Gill 50 , Harvik Desai (W) 5) Four runs from this Robiul Hoque over. Desai hasn't found his timing yet, but Gill is batting so well. He gets his fifty, and needs to carry on.

After 22 overs,India Under-19 119/2 ( Shubman Gill 52 , Harvik Desai (W) 7) Onik to Gill. That's the single to sweeper with a flowing drive. He looks in some touch here, Gill. Dot on the next ball and a tight single by Desai to mid on. He had to dive to make the ground. dot again, as Gill hits this to covers. Bangladesh have pulled things back a bit. Next one comes in with the angle and Gill turns this to fine leg. Single by Desai on last ball to backward square leg.

FOUR! Lovely shot. Not much pace from Hoque and he brings out his short-arm jab over mid-wicket. Splendid.

After 23 overs,India Under-19 128/2 ( Shubman Gill 59 , Harvik Desai (W) 9) Robiul Hoque to Harvik Desai. On length, and defended solidly with a nice forward press. Takes a single on the next ball to get Gill on strike, who drives this through off side for a couple. Gill gets a four through his short-arm jab and two singles off two balls end this over.

After 24 overs,India Under-19 129/2 ( Shubman Gill 59 , Harvik Desai (W) 10) Bowling change. Nayeem Hasan, the off-spinner, is into the attack. Slightly short and Desai creates the width to cut this past point. A desperate drive at the boundary keeps them to a single. Dot ball to Gill. On length, Gill hits is back to the bowler who has to put in a dive to stop a single. Gill flicks next to mid-wicket, still no run. No runs on next two balls means it's a very tidy first over from Nayeem.

After 25 overs,India Under-19 133/2 ( Shubman Gill 60 , Harvik Desai (W) 13) Spin from both ends as Afif Hossain is back. Desai slaps this slightly short ball to cover for no run. Another dot, and a single follow. Good control this from Bangladesh spinners. Gill pulls next for a single and Desai cuts the next one behind square for a couple. Good running this. No runs on the last ball.

FOUR! Down on his knee goes Gill and collects a four off Nayeem. One-bounce boundary.

After 26 overs,India Under-19 142/2 ( Shubman Gill 68 , Harvik Desai (W) 14) Nayeem continues. Two singles off first two balls. Drops short to Gill who pullls for a couple. Dot ball is followed by a four. Single to long on ends the over.

Halfway mark, and India have a decent base to push off from, but Harvik Desai isn't looking as steady. He's constantly looking to get on the back foot for his favourite cut shot, but he has already gotten a life there, top edging a pull. Gill at the other end is putting on a master class of how to play on the back foot, with some lovely pull shots. Wicket taker Onik bowled an eight over long spell, and doesnt he remind you of another left arm seamer from Bangladesh?

After 27 overs,India Under-19 146/2 ( Shubman Gill 70 , Harvik Desai (W) 16) Afif Hossain to Shubman Gill, who collects a single to long on first ball. Desai defends next off the back foot and gets a single on next ball to short fine leg. Dot to Gill. Some width there, and Gill guides this to sweeper for a single. Another run on the last ball. They are milking the spinners nicely here now.

After 28 overs,India Under-19 148/2 ( Shubman Gill 71 , Harvik Desai (W) 17) Nayeem to Desai. No run in the first ball, and a single on next to deep point. Gill blocks next two and takes a single on the fifth ball to long on. No run on the last ball. Good over this.

After 29 overs,India Under-19 151/2 ( Shubman Gill 73 , Harvik Desai (W) 18) Saif Hassan, the skipper, brings himself on. He bowls right-arm off-break, and beats Gill outside off first ball.No run on the next ball which is defended back to the bowler. Goes round the wicket now, drops a bit short and Gill gets a single to sweeper cover. Goes back over the wicket to Desai, who plays a dot. Desai gets a single on fifth ball and Gill comes down the track on last ball but this falls short. They take a single nevertheless.

After 30 overs,India Under-19 155/2 ( Shubman Gill 75 , Harvik Desai (W) 20) Nayeem to Desai. Starts with a dot ball. Gill hits next to midwicket for a single. Three more singles end the over.

After 21 overs,India Under-19 115/2 ( Shubman Gill 50 , Harvik Desai (W) 5) Saif Hassan continues. Single to Desai on the first ball is followed by two dots to Gill. He pulls the next to backward square leg for a single. Desai defends next and sweeps the last ball to midwicket for four.

After 32 overs,India Under-19 167/2 ( Shubman Gill 81 , Harvik Desai (W) 26) Nayeem to Gill. He takes a single on the second ball, and Desai takes another on the next ball. Gill comes down the track on the fourth ball and drives to long off for two. He shuffles a bit next ball and collects another brace, this time to midwicket. Ends the over with a dot.

After 33 overs,India Under-19 174/2 ( Shubman Gill 81 , Harvik Desai (W) 33) Saif Hassan continues. Desai gets a couple to long off and blocks the next. A bit short and he drives this through covers off the backfoot for two. Goes back again and defends it to the bowler. Gets a single by running it past the cover to third man for two more. Desai ends the over with a single to square leg.

OUT! Desai is bowled here by Nayeem. Tries to create some room again, does Desai but misses. Handy innings. Harvik Desai b Nayeem 34(48)

Riyan Parag, the right-hander, is the new man.

After 34 overs,India Under-19 176/3 ( Shubman Gill 82 , Riyan Parag 0) Nayeem to Desai. He pushes this to midwicket for a single. Two dots to Gill. He nudges this to long on for a single. New batsman Riyan Parag defends the last ball.Good over this, just two runs and a wicket.

Desai has been living by the sword, and he dies by it as well. His favourite cut shot removing him, bringing in Riyan Parag to the crease. Not sure his 34 has answered any questions as to whether he fits at No. 4, he was hardly comfortable. Let's see if Parag can provide some clarity.

After 35 overs,India Under-19 177/3 ( Shubman Gill 83 , Riyan Parag 0) Saif Hassan to Gill. No run on the first ball. Nudged to short fine leg, there's an overthrow but they don't risk a run there. Four straight dots end the over. Quiet over.

OUT! Shubman Gill is gone. he under-edges Nayeem and a fine innings come to an end. Shubman Gill c Mahidul Islam Ankon b Nayeem 86(94)

After 36 overs,India Under-19 181/4 ( Riyan Parag 1 , Abhishek Sharma (W) 0 ) Nayeem to Gill. Excellent judgement here by Gill as they run two. Pushes to long on for a single. Two dots to Parag. He finally gets off the mark with a whip to midwicket.And there's an under-edge from Gill, and the keeper Mahidul Islam Ankon has taken it. Big, big blow to India.

Bangladesh needed Gill's wicket and they have it courtesy Nayeem, who has been the most consistent bowler on show. Two new batters at the crease now for India, and some rebuilding to be done. A huge opportunity for both Parag and Abhishek, who haven't had a lot of game time with the bat.

After 37 overs,India Under-19 185/4 ( Riyan Parag 3 , Abhishek Sharma 2) Another tidy over this. Saif Hassan concedes four singles here. Bangladesh have a chance to have a go at two new batsmen. This could be interesting.

After 38 overs,India Under-19 188/4 ( Riyan Parag 4 , Abhishek Sharma 4) Nayeem to Abhishek. Flat and just outside off. It keeps a touch low and Abhishek misses the cut. He pushes the next to long on for a single. Parag turns next to midwicket for no runs. He nudges next to short fine leg for a single. Abhishek defends next and takes a single to long off on the last ball.

It's toss time, and Prithvi Shaw has won the toss and has decided to bat first.

OUT! Manjot goes hard at the ball again. No timing, and a good catch by Towhid Hridoy at short-point. That's the first blow to India.

OUT! Shaw is gone! That's an off-cutter from Onik, takes some bat too, and takes down Shaw's off-stump. Great bowling.

FIFTY! That's a sublime fifty from Gill, off 48 balls. He has scored a 50 each time he has batted in this World Cup. What a talent. He came in early today, but has looked in no trouble. He hits this length ball from Robiul Hoque to mid-on to get to the milestone.

OUT! Desai is bowled here by Nayeem. Tries to create some room again, does Desai but misses. Handy innings.

OUT! Shubman Gill is gone. he under-edges Nayeem and a fine innings come to an end.

Live, ICC Under-19 quarter finals, India v Bangladesh, latest update: Nayeem to Abhishek. Flat and just outside off. It keeps a touch low and Abhishek misses the cut. He pushes the next to long on for a single. Parag turns next to midwicket for no runs. He nudges next to short fine leg for a single. Abhishek defends next and takes a single to long off on the last ball.

Preview: An unbeaten India will start overwhelming favourites but will have to guard against complacency against a tricky Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Queenstown on Friday.

Three-time champions India were hardly tested in the league stage where they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B.

They meet Bangladesh who finished second in Group C after the loss against England in their previous game.

Both teams would be fresh going into the knockout fixture. Bangladesh faced England last Thursday while India completed a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe on Friday.

When they take the field, India would also have in mind the loss they endured against Bangladesh that knocked them out of the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur last November.

However, key players like captain Prithvi Shaw did not take part in that tournament.

While Bangladesh played against England at the Queenstown Events Centre, India were based in Mount Maunganui through the league stage.

It is worth mentioning that the last match here, the quarterfinal between England and Australia, was a low-scoring affair with Australia able to defend a meagre 127.

England were shot out for 96 with leg-spinner Lloyd Pope picking up eight wickets.

Both India and Bangladesh boast of players with first- class experience.

While six of India's squad have played in Ranji Trophy, five Bangladesh players, who took the field against England, have featured in the National Cricket League back home.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy has been the leading wicket- taker for India with 10 scalps while skipper Shaw and Shubman Gill have been among the runs.

The batting, however, has not been tested fully so far as India's two wins in the league stage came with a 10-wicket margin.

Injured pacer Ishan Porel might be able to return for the key game though India have enough fast-bowling firepower courtesy Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The highly-rated Indian batsmen will need to be wary of Bangladesh medium pacer Hasan Mahud and off-spinner Afif Hossain, who both have five wickets to their name in three appearances.

All-rounder Hossain has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 124 runs at 41.33.

Their leading run-getter has been number four Towhid Hridoy (134 runs), who smashed a match-winning 122 against Canada.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Rakib, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Qazi Onik, Robiul Hoque, Roni Hossen , Shakil Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Towhid Hridoy.

Match starts: 3 am IST.

With inputs from PTI