After 34 overs,India Under-19 176/3 ( Shubman Gill 82 , Riyan Parag 0) Nayeem to Desai. He pushes this to midwicket for a single. Two dots to Gill. He nudges this to long on for a single. New batsman Riyan Parag defends the last ball.Good over this, just two runs and a wicket.

Desai has been living by the sword, and he dies by it as well. His favourite cut shot removing him, bringing in Riyan Parag to the crease. Not sure his 34 has answered any questions as to whether he fits at No. 4, he was hardly comfortable. Let's see if Parag can provide some clarity.

After 35 overs,India Under-19 177/3 ( Shubman Gill 83 , Riyan Parag 0) Saif Hassan to Gill. No run on the first ball. Nudged to short fine leg, there's an overthrow but they don't risk a run there. Four straight dots end the over. Quiet over.

OUT! Shubman Gill is gone. he under-edges Nayeem and a fine innings come to an end. Shubman Gill c Mahidul Islam Ankon b Nayeem 86(94)

After 36 overs,India Under-19 181/4 ( Riyan Parag 1 , Abhishek Sharma (W) 0 ) Nayeem to Gill. Excellent judgement here by Gill as they run two. Pushes to long on for a single. Two dots to Parag. He finally gets off the mark with a whip to midwicket.And there's an under-edge from Gill, and the keeper Mahidul Islam Ankon has taken it. Big, big blow to India.

Bangladesh needed Gill's wicket and they have it courtesy Nayeem, who has been the most consistent bowler on show. Two new batters at the crease now for India, and some rebuilding to be done. A huge opportunity for both Parag and Abhishek, who haven't had a lot of game time with the bat.

After 37 overs,India Under-19 185/4 ( Riyan Parag 3 , Abhishek Sharma 2) Another tidy over this. Saif Hassan concedes four singles here. Bangladesh have a chance to have a go at two new batsmen. This could be interesting.

After 38 overs,India Under-19 188/4 ( Riyan Parag 4 , Abhishek Sharma 4) Nayeem to Abhishek. Flat and just outside off. It keeps a touch low and Abhishek misses the cut. He pushes the next to long on for a single. Parag turns next to midwicket for no runs. He nudges next to short fine leg for a single. Abhishek defends next and takes a single to long off on the last ball.

After 39 overs,India Under-19 192/4 ( Riyan Parag 5 , Abhishek Sharma 7) Hassan to Abhishek. Starts with three dots. Abhishek cuts the next to sweeper cover for a couple. Drives the next ball past the bowler for a single to long off. Fuller on middle and leg this to Parag, who collects an easy single to backward square leg.

After 40 overs,India Under-19 196/4 ( Riyan Parag 8 , Abhishek Sharma 8) Nayeem to Parag. No run. Big appeal from keeper for LBW but no response from the umpire. He takes a single next ball to long on and Abhishek plays out two dots. Pushes next to long on for a single. Parag hits next to deep midwicket and they run two. Great running. 10 overs to go, and India will certainly accelerate now.

Last 10 overs and India will target 270, because this isn't the easiest pitch to score on. Abhishek and Parag have taken their time, and one of them will look to turn the strike over, and the other to accelerate. Considering that there are two off spinners in operation, Parag may be the aggressor.

After 41 overs,India Under-19 201/4 ( Riyan Parag 9 , Abhishek Sharma 12) Saif Hassan to Abhishek Sharma. Comes down the track and hits to long on for a brace. Pushes to mid on, no run. Drives next ball to mid off and they run single. Full toss to Parag who only manages to hit it to long off. That's 200 up for India! Sharma eases one to extra cover for another single. Hassan comes around the wicket for last ball to Parag, who chips hm to midwicket for no runs.

After 42 overs,India Under-19 202/4 ( Riyan Parag 9 , Abhishek Sharma 13) Nayeem to Abhishek. Full and within stumps. Defended solidly. No run on the second ball too, which is played to point. Two more dots. A release shot could be coming up soon. Turns the next one to leg side for no run. Plays the last ball to long on for a single.

FOUR! Down the track and Abhishek creams Afif Hossain to extra cover fence.

SIX! Parag gets into the act now. Down on the knee and hits this from the crease.

After 43 overs,India Under-19 214/4 ( Riyan Parag 15 , Abhishek Sharma 18) Bowling change. Afif Hossain comes back. Comes around the wicket to Abhishek, who attempts a single to midwicket but is sent back. No run on the second ball too. Good stuff from Bangladesh. A boundary, and a six make it a productive over.

OUT! Riyan Parag is gone. Pulls Onik to midwicket, where skipper Hassan dives forward to complete a good catch. Riyan Parag c Saif Hassan b Qazi Onik 15(22)

FOUR! That's a no-ball and Abhishek has hit Onik over midwicket for a boundary.

After 44 overs,India Under-19 222/5 ( Abhishek Sharma 23 , Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1) Qazi Onik returns. He will bowl to Abhishek, who takes a single to long on. Back of length and around the wicket to Parag, who defends this from the crease. Drops a bit short and Parag pulls this to midwicket, where Saif Hassan dives to take a good catch. Nagarkoti takes a single on his second ball. It's a beamer that is dispatched over midwicket for four by Abhishek. They take a single on free-hit.

After 45 overs,India Under-19 231/5 ( Abhishek Sharma 27 , Kamlesh Nagarkoti 5) Hasan Mahmud comes back, and starts with a dot to Abhishek. He pulls to deep midwicket and ordinary fielding at the fence allows the third run. Nagarkoti flicks next to long on for a single. Another single is followed by a couple from Nagarkoti. Wide called, a bit harsh maybe? Nagarkoti hits a lofted drive to extra cover for another single.

OUT! That's Onik again! A bit of an off-cutter, and Nagarkoti has edged this to the keeper. K Nagarkoti c Mahidul Islam Ankon b Qazi Onik 5(6)

FOUR! Abhishek has tonked this full ball from Onik to long on fence.

After 46 overs,India Under-19 239/6 ( Abhishek Sharma 33 , Anukul Roy 2) Here's Onik, and he takes out Nagarkoti first ball. He was trying to run this to third-man but ends up edging this to the keeper. Anukul Roy gets off the mark and Abhishek slashes hard to deep point for a single. Anukul pushes the next to short midwicket and they run another single. Abhishek powers the next to long on fence. Important runs these. Scythes to long off for a single on the last ball.

OUT! India are crumbling here! Anukul Roy is run out. Abhishek digs this yorker and sends back Roy, but direct-hit gets him. Anukul Roy run out (Qazi Onik) 2(2)

Let me revise that total, 250+ will be what India target. Bangladesh my have missed a trick by using Onik for eight overs in the middle. Very much like Mustafizur, his left arm cutters are hard to pick and harder to hit. He has already claimed 2 wickets in his last 2 overs, imagine how difficult scoring would be if he had more overs to go.

FOUR! Full and a bit if width from Mahmud and Mavi slices this over point for four.

After 47 overs,India Under-19 246/7 ( Abhishek Sharma 35 , Shivam Mavi 5) Hasan Mahmud to start the 47th, and there's the run-out on the first ball. Anukul departs. Abhishek sneaks a single and Shivam misses his loft over covers. Takes a single to off side next ball. This is a disciplined performance from Bangladesh. Abhishek comes down the track and jams this to square of the wicket for a single. Mavi slices the last for four. They need to keep these boundaries coming.

Robiul Hoque comes back, and pulls out from the run-up. Looks like he is cramping. Well, he is walking off.

FOUR! Abhishek Sharma is down the track and he hits Saif Hassan for a boundary.

OUT! Mavi has holed out to deep midwicket. Shivam Mavi c Aminul Islam b Saif Hassan 5(4)

After 48 overs,India Under-19 257/8 ( Abhishek Sharma 45 , Shiva Singh 1) Saif Hassan to bowl. Sharma comes down the track and hits down the track. Beats two fielders to the fence. 250 up for India. Down the track again and a single to midwicket. A bit of mix-up but throw at wrong end means no damage. There's damage on the next ball though, as Mavi holes out to deep midwicket. Abhishek gets another four; what an innings he is playing. 11 from the over.

FOUR! Hasan Mahmud goes full, and Abhishek goes down the ground. Lovely shot.

OUT! Abhishek Sharma has feathered this through to keeper, but what an innings! Abhishek Sharma c Mahidul Islam Ankon b Hasan Mahmud 50(49)

After 49 overs,India Under-19 265/9 ( Shiva Singh 3 , Ishan Porel 0) Hasan Mahmud is here. Starts with a wide. Next ball goes for a single to short midwicket. Abhishek goes down the ground, and gets a four. Takes a single to cover to get his fifty. Great innings. Shiva jabs next to cover for a single. He goes for the pull, and he has feathered this through to the keeper. What a way to go! Valuable innings nonetheless.

ALL OUT! India are bowled-out for 265. Skipper Saif Hassan finishes India's innings by bowling Shiva Singh, who had gone too far across. He fails to connect, but Hassan does. Shiva Singh b Saif Hassan 3(5)

Beautifully paced 50 from Abhishek gets India to a good score, though it's not unassailable. He took his time early on, but as the fast bowlers came back, used their pace wonderfully. This wicket may be better to bat on in the afternoon, but still, this target will still take some chasing. India will be the happier team at lunch, just marginally though. Bangladesh will be very encouraged that they have bowled this Indian team out inside the 50 overs.

So that's that. India, for the first time in this World Cup, have been bowled out. It's not a mammoth total, but a challenging one. Pitch has shown signs of slowing up, and some deliveries have stopped on their way to the batsmen. Both teams will fancy their chances though. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma scored important fifties, but India will have to bowl well to win this. Bangladesh need two or three decent partnerships. In case you have just woken up India have managed to score 265 runs off 49.2 overs after being bowled out. If you get a chance do check out Gill's batting highlights. Also, wishing all our viewers a very happy 69th republic day. We'll be back with chase in sometime.

Bangladesh U19 can give a scare but can't see them chasing 266. #U19CWC

Shaw and Co need to be wary of Bangladesh, cannot let it loose

Indian break through their customary pre-innings huddle and jog out on to the field. Bangladesh openers saunter after them.

Shivam Mavi has the new ball in his hand with a slip in waiting. Pinak Ghosh on strike.

After 1 over,Bangladesh Under-19 3/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 1 , Mohammad Naim 2) Mavi gets the shape into the left-hander, Pinak Ghosh, who glances it to midwicket to get his innings started. Other opener Mohammad Naim defends couple of deliviries solidly, before going for an over-the -top waft across the line, was nowhere near him. Turns it to backward square leg to pick up two runs before ducking under the short ball. If anyone is wondering at what speed he has started, it is, around 140 mark.

Returning from injury, Ishan Porel will partner Mavi from the other end.

After 2 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 4/0 ( Pinak Ghosh 1 , Mohammad Naim 2) Porel begins his spell keeping back-of-a-length, getting the ball to bounce and zip around. Beat Naim a couple of times in the over. Only a leg-bye comes off the over. Very good start for Porel.

Preview: An unbeaten India will start overwhelming favourites but will have to guard against complacency against a tricky Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Queenstown on Friday.

Three-time champions India were hardly tested in the league stage where they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B.

They meet Bangladesh who finished second in Group C after the loss against England in their previous game.

Both teams would be fresh going into the knockout fixture. Bangladesh faced England last Thursday while India completed a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe on Friday.

When they take the field, India would also have in mind the loss they endured against Bangladesh that knocked them out of the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur last November.

However, key players like captain Prithvi Shaw did not take part in that tournament.

While Bangladesh played against England at the Queenstown Events Centre, India were based in Mount Maunganui through the league stage.

It is worth mentioning that the last match here, the quarterfinal between England and Australia, was a low-scoring affair with Australia able to defend a meagre 127.

England were shot out for 96 with leg-spinner Lloyd Pope picking up eight wickets.

Both India and Bangladesh boast of players with first- class experience.

While six of India's squad have played in Ranji Trophy, five Bangladesh players, who took the field against England, have featured in the National Cricket League back home.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy has been the leading wicket- taker for India with 10 scalps while skipper Shaw and Shubman Gill have been among the runs.

The batting, however, has not been tested fully so far as India's two wins in the league stage came with a 10-wicket margin.

Injured pacer Ishan Porel might be able to return for the key game though India have enough fast-bowling firepower courtesy Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The highly-rated Indian batsmen will need to be wary of Bangladesh medium pacer Hasan Mahud and off-spinner Afif Hossain, who both have five wickets to their name in three appearances.

All-rounder Hossain has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 124 runs at 41.33.

Their leading run-getter has been number four Towhid Hridoy (134 runs), who smashed a match-winning 122 against Canada.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Rakib, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Qazi Onik, Robiul Hoque, Roni Hossen , Shakil Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Towhid Hridoy.

Match starts: 3 am IST.

With inputs from PTI