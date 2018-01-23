First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, Australia vs England, Super League Quarter-Final: Cricket Score and Updates

Live scores and updates of the Super League Quarter-Final between Australia and England.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,23 2018

60/5
Overs
13.0
R/R
4.62
Fours
9
Sixes
0
Extras
4
Ethan Bamber 5 0 26 2
Dillon Pennington 6 1 19 3

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Three-time champions Australia will have to put their best foot forward when they face a formidable England in the first Super League quarter-final of the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup. Australia found rhythm in the tournament after losing their opening match to India by 100 runs while England advanced winning all their three league matches.

Both Australia and England exuded confidence as they trained ahead of their match. Australia captain Jason Sangha: "We've been focusing on ourselves and the way we want to play our cricket. The more we can control our plans the better cricket we will play tomorrow. We have some really good performances and the team is gelling really well together.

File picture of the Australian team. ICC

File picture of the Australian team. ICC

"We are 15 guys who can all do a fantastic role and have got full confidence that anyone who comes in the squad, he is going to give 100 per cent."

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Book too looked confident of his team's overall balance and hoped to outclass their rivals tomorrow."The way we have been playing is outstanding.

Our bowlers have been taking wickets at the top, our batsmen have been scoring runs. As long as we do the basics, simple things well, there is no reason why we can't beat them," he said.

"As long as we are bowling straight, making them play every ball, getting wickets consistently, there is no reason why we can't bowl them out for 100-150, and not get off say 2 or 3 down again! Our overall balance is outstanding."
The other Super League quarterfinals will be played between Pakistan and South Africa on 24 JanuarY, Afghanistan and New Zealand on January 25 and India and Bangladesh on 26 January.

With inputs from PTI

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6646 117
4 England 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all