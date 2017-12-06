LIVE Cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Delhi: Visitos look to eke out draw

FOUR! Silva gets first runs in Test cricket and through a nervy boundary. He deflected it from his hips as the ball was turning into him, there was a leg slip waiting to pounce on it, but evaded him, not by much though.

Silva is off the mark in Test cricket, he manoeuvred inside the crease to deflect the off break off his pads past the leg slip. Streaky, but he has got his innings going.

Jadeja bowls another maiden comprising of his in-darting deliveries pushed through the air. The physio runs out as Dhananjaya requires some more attention. He will carry on.

Stifled appeal for a leg before off the first ball but he was down the wicket and it looked as if it would miss leg. Roshen Silva works out a single to forty-five.

The Indian spinners have stacked up few good overs on the bounce. Barely giving Sri Lanka anything. The early attack from the Lankan batsmen has taken the back seat since Chandimal's wicket. Jadeja completes successive maidens.

Some extra bounce for Ashwin. Some purchase off the surface for the spinner. De Silva got a tickle and had the leg slip interested for a moment, Pujara shakes his head, indicating it fell just short off him, the batsmen run a single.

“Expect the slow bowlers to bowl around his off-stump more often. They might place a few fielders around the cover arc and maybe bring in a silly point,” says a spectator sitting next to me, who plays for a local cricket club as a leg-spinner.

Dhananjaya starting to have some real issues with his back right now. The physio walks out for the second time in 10 minutes to attend to him. A young bloke sitting a few rows away from me yells “nautanki!”

FOUR! WOW! Shami got some inward movement and Roshen Silva simply times it, a gentle push down the ground for a delicious looking four

Silly mid off, short mid on and a slip in position. De Silva taps the ball on his head for a single on the offside to move eight closer to his ton. Shami goes round the wicket to Silva for two deliveries. The silly mid off is taken off and there is a wide second slip. Shami switches his angle again for the last two balls. Silva times one perfectly to collect a boundary off the last ball.

What was Dhananjaya trying, reverse sweeping Ashwin when on 90. He has batted so well last evening and again today till that stroke. A case of nervous 90s?

FOUR! De Silva pounces on the short and wide ball by Ashwin to smack it to extra cover fence.

After starting the over with a boundary, Ashwin gives away only a single to de Silva, which he collects left of mid off. He has moved to 97 now. Roshen Silva is calm enough to play the last three balls of the over to safety.

Shami begins with a back of a length delivery, but realising the ball has started to curl in and reverse a bit he tries to keep it up for the rest of the over. Finishes with a slower that was intended to be a yorker, ends up as a full toss which was tapped defensively. Maiden for the Indian quick.

Jadeja is back into the attack. Change of ends as replaces Ashwin.

Jadeja bowls his 12th maiden of the 24 overs he has bowled in the second innings. Lankans are in no hurry. Roshen Silva has displayed stern defence so far. But can he tick the scoreboard against quality Indian bowlers is something we will have to wait and see. Umpires have called for drinks.

Hundred! Dhananjaya de Silva is a relived man! He knocks it for three through cover point to bring up his third century, becoming ninth Sri Lankan to score a ton in the fourth innings.

Shami's reverse swing is met well by De Silva's straight bat. De Silva flicks one off his legs for a couple to backward square leg. Shami tests him with a well-directed short ball. He drops his wrists and gets out of the way. Takes the three through cover point to get to his landmark.

Big innings by Dhananjaya. A 222-minute vigil. Big step forward in coming along as a Test asset for Lanka. He has handled pressure very well.

Ashwin is back into the attack. Only over for Jadeja. De Silva survived a close lbw shout as the ball spun slightly more than expected. Case of lapse in concentration from him. He gets down on his knee to smash a sweep for a boundary. Takes two more which is worked around the corner.

Just change of ends for Jadeja. He is back to the bowling crease as Shami is off the attack. A couple off the last ball to mid wicket after five dots.

DROPPED! De Silva comes down the track and looks to nail it down the ground but hits it straight back to the bowler. Ashwin is unable to hold on to a shot that was hit powerfully. De Silva gets a reprieve at 110.

The Delhi crowd has been sporting enough when it comes to acknowledging milestones among the opponents. Less than 40 overs left in the day’s play. It will be a moral victory for the Lankans if they can pull it off from here.

A quality innings from Dhananjaya, as he collects his third Test century while keeping Sri Lanka’s hopes of salvaging a draw alive.

Ashwin keeps checking his hand after coping a powerful hit from De Silva. He gives away one leg bye and a single off the final two balls off the over. The partnership is gradually building into a healthy stand

FOUR! Jadeja tries to go over the wicket and Silva is happy to get down on knee and paddle it round the corner to collect a four to fine leg.

Jadeja goes to over the wicket after starting from round the stumps, the angle doesn't work as Silva paddled him for a boundary, the only scoring shot of the over.

FOUR! Roshen whips it away off his legs for another boundary.

FOUR! Don't know if this round the wicket angle is working for Ashwin, as he drags it down the ground that has been put away throufh covers.

Would be a good idea to try non regular bowlers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Murali Vijay to lower the batsmen's guard and also a change of approach.

Nine runs off the over. Couple of boundaries for Silva as the partnership moves towards the 50-run stand. Runs have flown from Ashwin's end, just under 4 runs an over.

Tidy over by Jadeja, only three singles off it, bringing the 50-run stand. These two have done it in good time as well. Silva is running out of steam here, needing the physio to come out again, after receiving some attention, he is still out there fighting for Sri Lanka.

Good over by Ashwin! Only one run off it. Dhananjaya's discomfort clearly visible now. No assistance for the spinners from the Day 5 pitch.

De Silva comes down the pitch and hits it over Jadeja's head, bounces a couple of times before going over the boundary line. Sri Lanka past 200.

Well, well, Murali Vijay is brought into the attack!

Massive cheer from the crowd as Kohli takes the ball with another 25-odd minutes left for tea. Maybe grabbing a wicket or two will complete a memorable outing for the skipper.

Vijay bowls the first ball with the cap on. Single on offer on the first ball but rejected it as Dhananjaya's health doesn't permit it. They exchange a couple of singles before Roshen Silva taps one to long on for a single but his partner struggles his way to the other end, he has put in the dive to get home.

Virat Kohli comes on to bowl now. The home crowd loves it! Roshen Silva takes a single to square leg and after defending couple of deliveries. He is walking off the field. Huge moment in the match. Dhananjaya de Silva leaves the field due to cramps and issues in his lower back

Dickwella joins Silva in the middle. As Ashwin comes back into the attack. Silva takes a single off the first ball and Dickwella calmly plays out five deliveries, remember he is still on a pair.

Dhananjaya retiring hurt at this stage of the game should pep up the Indian bowling attack. It is a lucky break and they should now take advantage of it. Promptly skipper Kohli has brought back his main bowler Ashwin.

Silva is looking really good here. Nimble footwork by Silva, who thrashes a boundary through covers. He too is gaining confidence as he spends more time in the middle. Sri Lanka has some really good talent in their team, it has finally come to fore.

Dickwella begins with sweep for a boundary, he picks it from the stumps, he finishes the Ashwin over with another flat batted sweep through mid wicket for a couple.

FOUR! Again! Nice use of the feet by Silva to come to the pitch of the ball and whip it through mid wicket for a boundary, after beating the diving Ashwin.

Jadeja comes back after going for the boundary off the first ball. He lines up five dots post the four. Sri Lanka are gunning down over by over as another session coming to its end. Couple of more overs remaining before players take tea. This very mature batting from the Lankans. The pitch isn't the best for the bowlers but still to grind it out against some world class bowlers is commendable.

Also getting pretty cold out here, thanks mainly to the overcast conditions and the breeze. Wonder what it will be like in Dharamsala and Mohali, which lie further north.

Floodlights starting to come on at the Kotla right now, with a few minutes to go for tea. Has been another superb session for the visitors in the current scheme of things, led by the heroic efforts of Dhananjaya, who retired hurt a while ago after completing his ton.

Second New ball taken. Ishant Sharma will have a go with brand new cherry.

FOUR! Dickwella finds the gap. Solid hit through the covers, Vijay could have put in the dive to stop that, he chose simply to escort the ball to cover fence

Only one over with a new ball for India. As Sri Lanka battle out another session losing only Chandimal's wicket. Ishant completed his ninth over of the innings giving away a boundary off the first ball as Dickwella plays out the rest of the over safely.

A lot of discussions and planning in both dressing rooms right now, I would imagine

Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake led the crowd seated at the old clubhouse in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Jadeja, fielding at extra cover. The birthday boy responds with a little dance of his own. Doesn’t hurt having a bit of fun in a crucial session.

Fortunately for Lanka, Roshen Silva has looked extremely good in the middle with Dickwella coming out for the last 15 minutes of play. Virat Kohli and company will try and knock visitors out in the final session. India have 184 runs in the bank, which Lanka are unlikely to get, expect the home side to resort to very attacking tactics for the final session.

Sri Lanka might have lost only a wicket in the session, but it is Dhananjaya de Silva's lost due to injury that will hurt them the most. The young batsman went on to notch a fantastic ton in the fourth innings of the match, shame that he had to walk off after suffering from cramps and back issues.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja draws first blood. Mathews succumbs to the Jadeja's accuracry. Flirts with a delivery outside off and nicks it to Rahane at first slip. Jinx doesn't drop those. The first innings centurion departs for 1.

FIFTY! De Silva charges down the track and whips it over mid on for a boundary. Raises his 3rd half century.

OUT! Bowled! Through the gate! Ashwin tosses it up, invites Chandimal and he has taken the bait. He looked to play it through the midwicket, with the spin, but the spin sneaks through the gap between bat and pad. India strike back. Ashwin has his first wicket off the innings. Beautifully bowled by the India's premier spinner.

Day 4 Report: India was closing in on victory in the third test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, setting the tourists a massive target of 410 and reducing them to 31-3 at stumps on day four.

Pollution continued to bother players, with one Sri Lankan player vomiting on the pitch. Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said his players were clearly bothered by the pollution levels that have left a thick haze swirling around the ground.

India declared at 246-5 in the second innings, batting aggressively to garner as many runs as possible even though they got off to a poor start as Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to number three but fell cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Cheteshwar Pujara (49) added 77 runs.

"We had instructions to score quickly so we could present a target for Sri Lanka today. We had to shift gears otherwise I would have batted differently. We are in a good situation now that they are three wickets down. We will try to finish the game tomorrow," said Dhawan after the day's play.

"Not everyone in our team is from Delhi. So the situation isn't a standalone for Sri Lankan players. The sun hasn't come out much so it hasn't helped reduce pollution in these past few days. I have grown up here and don't think playing was a problem. It was not hampering us," he said about the heavy haze that has enveloped the ground during the match.

Pollution has reached hazardous levels in Delhi during the game, leaving several players gasping for breath.

Earlier in the morning, Suranga Lakmal showed discomfort owing to the pollution and vomited on the field.

Virat Kohli completed his 15th test half-century off 55 balls before being caught at long on off Lahiru Gamage.

Kohli added 90 runs with Rohit Sharma (50 not out) for the fifth wicket. The latter scored his eighth test half-century off 49 balls.

Sri Lanka's chase didn't begin well. Sadeera Samarawickrama (5) was caught at gully off a fiery short-ball from Mohammed Shami (1-8).

The umpires deemed light too poor for pace bowlers. India deployed their spinners and Ravindra Jadeja (2-5) knocked over two more Sri Lankan wickets.

Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas was not happy with the light situation. "It was a bit of coincidence that a wicket fell off pace. And then suddenly the umpires said that the light was not good enough. Then the spinners came on and we lost two more wickets," he said.

"The players are clearly in discomfort but we have decided to not speak about it. We want to get on with the game," he said.

Dimuth Karunaratne (13) was caught behind and then nightwatchman Lakmal (0) was bowled to leave the visitors tottering at the close of play.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 373 in their first innings.

Dinesh Chandimal (164) added 30 runs with Lakshan Sandakan (0 not out) for the final wicket.

India had declared their innings on at 536-7 after Virat Kohli (243) had scored his sixth test double hundred on day two.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

With inputs from AP