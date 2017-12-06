LIVE Cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Delhi: Visitors go past 100-run mark

Mathews edges the first ball but playing with soft hands helped him and the ball falls short of the slip cordon. He pushes the second delivery to off side and works around the third to the leg side. A maiden for Ishant.

Good start! Ishant bangs it short and Mathews sways out of the line. Another beautiful delivery, short of a length which straightens after pitching and Mathews pokes at it. Could've very well nicked it. A run after three maidens, finally, Mathews tucks Ishant through midwicket for a single to get off the mark. Only one off it.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja draws first blood. Mathews succumbs to the Jadeja's accuracry. Flirts with a delivery outside off and nicks it to Rahane at first slip. Jinx doesn't drop those. The first innings centurion departs for 1.

Ravindra Jadeja has not yet conceded a run in the morning. Bowls five dots on the trot and then gets rid of Angelo Mathews. Lovely bowling from Jaddu.

Clear winter skies. No need of masks thus far for the Lankans. They've run out of excuses. Only dogged approach to batting can save them in this test. The overnight batsmen almost saw through the day's first 30 minutes of play before the Jadeja's breakthrough to dismiss Mathews.

Bowler has to be lucky just once. Jadeja got Mathews to edge and Rahane took a smart catch at slip. Mathews poking at a wider delivery in anticipation of the ball coming in.

FOUR! Brilliant shot! Ishant bangs it short and de Silva rides the bounce and pulls it crisply through square leg.

FOUR! Same shot. Same result. This time the ball travels more quickly to the fence.

Dinesh Chandimal walks out to bat. De Silva slams back-to-back boundaries. And what do we have here? Live pictures showed that Jadeja had overstepped on the delivery that got Mathews dismissed. The umpire Joel Wilson missed. How crucial will this howler prove to be? Meanwhile, the Indian players aren't happy with the shape of the ball and it is being changed.

On the third ball, Jadeja drifts one back and Chandimal was not in a proper position to defend it cleanly, inside edges it just wide of the forward short leg. And as I complete the sentence, Jadeja has completed yet another maiden.

De Silva has scored the bulk of Sri Lankan runs this morning. He tickles the third ball fine for a single and Chandimal defends the rest of the over.

FOUR! Jadeja concedes his first runs of the day. Dhananjaya uses his feet and drives one back past Jadeja.

Dhananjaya is playing confidently. Uses his feet to score his third boundary and then rocks back to work one past midwicket for a single. Five off the over.

Jadeja bowling very tight. Getting most of the balls to come in with the arm. The odd delivery is fired just outside the stump area, Keeping slip and keeper interested.

Ishant gets some rest. Shami replaces him. Two slips and a gully. A brilliant short ball and DDS tries to pull but he was late on it and gets beaten. Maiden for Shami.

FOUR! Short from Jadeja and de Silva clears his front leg and pulls it over midwicket. Vijay, at short leg, then has a word or two with the batsman.

Jadeja slows it up through the air and Chandimal clips it to midwicket for a single. De Silva pulls the second delivery to the deep midwicket fence. He drives the fourth delivery past mid off but interestingly they decide against a single. Five off the over.

Sri Lanka have started to score more freely courtesy De Silva. A boundary and two singles off the over.

FOUR! Excellent use of feet. Dhananjya comes down the ground and flicks it through midwicket. Pujara gives it a long chase but comes second.

After bowling a slew of maidens early on, Jadeja has leaked a boundary each in last three overs. Four off his 12th over. And it's time for drinks.

Chandimal gets off the strike on ball one with a backfoot punch to cover. Ashwin drops it short, outside off, Dhananjaya plays a daring stroke. Goes back and cuts it very late to point where Pujara fumbles as Sri Lanka pick a couple. Three off the over.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Chandimal steers it to the third man fence.

Change of ends for Shami. And Chandimal welcomes him with a boundary. And after facing four dots, Chandimal retains the strike with a single.

FOUR! Doesn't get it off the middle of the bat but will be happy with the result. De Silva sweeps past the square leg.

Chandimal bunts the second delivery to mid on for a single. And continuing his approach, de Silva sweeps it to the square leg fence. Five off it.

Wonderful delivery. Shami angles it on a length, fourth-fifth stump line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. A maiden over.

FIFTY! De Silva charges down the track and whips it over mid on for a boundary. Raises his 3rd half century.

De Silva has completed his half century. Fine knock under circumstances. He has executed his plans really well. A boundary and a single in the over.

Shami pitches three full deliveries, de Silva keeps out them. On the fourth ball, Shami nips one back in, de Silva looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge. Risky stroke. But then he recovers well and blocks the final two balls in an assured fashion.

A lot sunnier and clearer today; looks like the weather gods have suddenly tuned into the game, and make the conditions as lively as possible. Quite pleasant out here at the moment. Perfect setting for what should result in an Indian victory.

England are being as easily brushed aside by Australia in the Ashes series as Sri Lanka are by India here. At least Lanka would have lost 2 out of three Tests if they lose this match. England have lost both the Ashes Tests and both by huge margins.

.Dhananjaya has come through well in this Test. A very impressive unbeaten half-century by the Lankan youngster has kept India at bay this morning. He's played some lovely pulls and drives.

Chandimal thrashes a full delivery through extra cover and collects two. Chandimal, on the fifth ball, intentionally edges it wide of slip and runs three. It also brings up the 50-run stand between Chandimal and de Silva.

Earlier, Sudhir Gautam and company were heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jaddu, who turns 29 today, shortly after the dismissal of Angelo Mathews.

Dhananjaya has taken the attack right to the Indians, bringing up a fighting half-century in the process. With him and Chandimal at the crease and Dickwella to follow, there’s a glimmer of hope for the Lankans at the moment.

Tough morning for India. Just one wicket in the first 90 minutes. Dhananjaya is showing the way by digging his heels in. Chandimal and he have added over 50 runs already for the fifth wicket.

FOUR! Shami tries to bowl a yorker but it ends up being a low full and Chandimal puts it away behind square leg.

The over starts with two singles. Chandimal drives the third ball wide of mid off, where Dhawan chases it and his throw hits the cover fielder, which allows Sri Lanka to sneak in the second run. Shami gifts a hit-me ball to Chandimal and he doesn't miss out. Eight off the over.

Ashwin continues. Dhananjaya whacks it through extra cover and Pujara runs after it to keep it down to three. Chandimal steps out and drills the third ball to long on for another single and de Silva hands back the strike to his captain. Five in the over. Sri Lanka have reached the 100-run mark.

Spin from both ends? We will find out. For now, Jadeja is back into the attack. Bowls three quick deliveries, all on the sticks. His fifth ball is short and outside off, de Silva punches it to sweeper cover for a brace.

Yes, spin from both ends indeed. Chandimal works around the second ball through midwicket for a single. De Silva sweeps the third behind square and runs one. It is a fifth day Indian track but the spinners are not getting much assistance. Two singles.

Over the wicket to de Silva. Jadeja darts it on the pads and de Silva wrists it to backwrad square leg for a single. He changes the angle for Chandimal. A quick finish to the over. A single came off it.

FOUR! Wow! Audacious stroke. Ashwin loops one on the stumps, Dhananjaya shuffles across and scoops it fine.

After the first-ball boundary, Sri Lanka run three successive singles to make it seven off the over.

Jadeja bowls two deliveries in the fourth stump line, Dhananjaya offers front foot defence. He drills the third to long off for a single. Where has that come from? Jadeja lets out an absolute peach to castle Chandimal. He pitched it on leg, opened up Chandimal and the ball spun past him to disturb the furniture. Chandimal is befuddled. But hold on, Wilson has taken his upstairs to check whether its is legitimate delivery. Jeez the third umpire is seeing the replays multiple times as it is very close. The decision has come and Wilson calls it a no ball. Jadeja got lucky with Mathews's dismissal but not with Chandimal.

Jadeja continues and has dished out another maiden. We are nearing lunch. Can Sri Lanka go to lunch with six wickets in hand?

Inexcusable, the no-ball by Jadeja. His second wicket-taking no ball of the day Got away with the first. Found out this time. Chandimal survives.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 in New Delhi: Jadeja bowls two deliveries in the fourth stump line, Dhananjaya offers front foot defence. He drills the third to long off for a single. Where has that come from? Jadeja lets out an absolute peach to castle Chandimal. He pitched it on leg, opened up Chandimal and the ball spun past him to disturb the furniture. Chandimal is befuddled. But hold on, Wilson has taken his upstairs to check whether its is legitimate delivery. Jeez the third umpire is seeing the replays multiple times as it is very close. The decision has come and Wilson calls it a no ball. Jadeja got lucky with Mathews's dismissal but not with Chandimal.

Day 4 Report: India was closing in on victory in the third test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, setting the tourists a massive target of 410 and reducing them to 31-3 at stumps on day four.

Pollution continued to bother players, with one Sri Lankan player vomiting on the pitch. Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said his players were clearly bothered by the pollution levels that have left a thick haze swirling around the ground.

India declared at 246-5 in the second innings, batting aggressively to garner as many runs as possible even though they got off to a poor start as Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to number three but fell cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Cheteshwar Pujara (49) added 77 runs.

"We had instructions to score quickly so we could present a target for Sri Lanka today. We had to shift gears otherwise I would have batted differently. We are in a good situation now that they are three wickets down. We will try to finish the game tomorrow," said Dhawan after the day's play.

"Not everyone in our team is from Delhi. So the situation isn't a standalone for Sri Lankan players. The sun hasn't come out much so it hasn't helped reduce pollution in these past few days. I have grown up here and don't think playing was a problem. It was not hampering us," he said about the heavy haze that has enveloped the ground during the match.

Pollution has reached hazardous levels in Delhi during the game, leaving several players gasping for breath.

Earlier in the morning, Suranga Lakmal showed discomfort owing to the pollution and vomited on the field.

Virat Kohli completed his 15th test half-century off 55 balls before being caught at long on off Lahiru Gamage.

Kohli added 90 runs with Rohit Sharma (50 not out) for the fifth wicket. The latter scored his eighth test half-century off 49 balls.

Sri Lanka's chase didn't begin well. Sadeera Samarawickrama (5) was caught at gully off a fiery short-ball from Mohammed Shami (1-8).

The umpires deemed light too poor for pace bowlers. India deployed their spinners and Ravindra Jadeja (2-5) knocked over two more Sri Lankan wickets.

Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas was not happy with the light situation. "It was a bit of coincidence that a wicket fell off pace. And then suddenly the umpires said that the light was not good enough. Then the spinners came on and we lost two more wickets," he said.

"The players are clearly in discomfort but we have decided to not speak about it. We want to get on with the game," he said.

Dimuth Karunaratne (13) was caught behind and then nightwatchman Lakmal (0) was bowled to leave the visitors tottering at the close of play.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 373 in their first innings.

Dinesh Chandimal (164) added 30 runs with Lakshan Sandakan (0 not out) for the final wicket.

India had declared their innings on at 536-7 after Virat Kohli (243) had scored his sixth test double hundred on day two.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

With inputs from AP