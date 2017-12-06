LIVE Cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Delhi: Jadeja gets rid of Mathews

Join us for all the live scores and updates from Day 5

Tottering at 31/3, the Lankans have their task cut out in front of a spirited Indian bowling attack who will want to get the job done as soon as possible and clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Hello and welcome to final day's action at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium where Sri Lanka face a daunting task ahead.

Jadeja and Ashwin can be relied upon to wheel away with unerring accuracy, and in all probability, India should end their home season with another win.

Only two results are possible today: India win or Sri Lanka draw. The second option is exceedingly remote as the home team needs just 7 wickets on a 5th day pitch. Additonally it is doubtful if Lanka have the heart, stomach and importantly the lungs to grind it out. They are so preoccupied with Delhi's smog that a long-drawn, tough fight would be the last thing they'd want. Thus the question for India would only be: When. When will the win come?

It will have to be a collective effort from the remainder of the Sri Lankan batting line-up, with Mathews and Chandimal playing the pivot, if they are to harbour any hopes of forcing a draw.

Shami bowled brilliantly on Tuesday. The fiery spell that he came up with brought him short only later when he threw up on the field, a victim of smog. But that did not prevent him from going flat out. It would be interesting to see how he handles himself today. Will he once again go flat out or pace himself keeping in mind his utility to the team later in the season?

Skipper Chandimal and experienced batsman Angelo Mathews batted superbly in the first innings. Spinners Ashwin and Jadeja will be the main threat for them today. Both bowlers are expected to get extended bowling on the wearing 5th-day pitch. Can Lanka hold them at bay for three sessions?

Pitch report: Russel Arnold says it looks good for a Day 5 pitch, there are some footmarks which can be exploited by Ashwin. Sunil Gavaskar at the other end of the pitch says it is still a very good batting surface and Sri Lanka need to play each ball on merit.

Things are getting interesting in Adelaide. Josh Hazlewood has got Australia off to a flying start! England's fate hangs in the balance as skipper Joe Root departs an over after Chirs Woakes' dismissal. Hazlewood with both the wickets.

A warm welcome to all the ardent cricket fans, who are preferring the Delhi Test over Ashes. The players are out at the centre. Three slips and a gully in place. Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews are the Sri Lankan batsmen. Ishant Sharma is the bowler. This session is very important and if Sri Lanka play it without losing a wicket, the attention will shift to Delhi from Adelaide, I promise. Here we go..

Ishant starts with two back of a length deliveries. His third ball is full and outside off, de Silva looks to drive but it takes a thick inside edge and rolls through square leg. They run three. Mathews plays out the rest of the over.

Jadeja from the other end. Has a slip and forward short leg. Guess, Kohli doesn't want to give any easy runs from the other end. And Jaddu, the birthday boy, does exactly that. Starts with a maiden.

Mathews edges the first ball but playing with soft hands helped him and the ball falls short of the slip cordon. He pushes the second delivery to off side and works around the third to the leg side. A maiden for Ishant.

Good start! Ishant bangs it short and Mathews sways out of the line. Another beautiful delivery, short of a length which straightens after pitching and Mathews pokes at it. Could've very well nicked it. A run after three maidens, finally, Mathews tucks Ishant through midwicket for a single to get off the mark. Only one off it.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja draws first blood. Mathews succumbs to the Jadeja's accuracry. Flirts with a delivery outside off and nicks it to Rahane at first slip. Jinx doesn't drop those. The first innings centurion departs for 1.

Ravindra Jadeja has not yet conceded a run in the morning. Bowls five dots on the trot and then gets rid of Angelo Mathews. Lovely bowling from Jaddu.

Clear winter skies. No need of masks thus far for the Lankans. They've run out of excuses. Only dogged approach to batting can save them in this test. The overnight batsmen almost saw through the day's first 30 minutes of play before the Jadeja's breakthrough to dismiss Mathews.

Bowler has to be lucky just once. Jadeja got Mathews to edge and Rahane took a smart catch at slip. Mathews poking at a wider delivery in anticipation of the ball coming in.

FOUR! Brilliant shot! Ishant bangs it short and de Silva rides the bounce and pulls it crisply through square leg.

FOUR! Same shot. Same result. This time the ball travels more quickly to the fence.

Dinesh Chandimal walks out to bat. De Silva slams back-to-back boundaries. And what do we have here? Live pictures showed that Jadeja had overstepped on the delivery that got Mathews dismissed. The umpire Joel Wilson missed. How crucial will this howler prove to be? Meanwhile, the Indian players aren't happy with the shape of the ball and it is being changed.

De Silva slams back-to-back boundaries. And what do we have here? Live pictures showed that Jadeja had overstepped on the delivery that got Mathews dismissed. The umpire Joel Wilson missed. How crucial will this howler prove to be? Meanwhile, the Indian players aren't happy with the shape of the ball and it is being changed.

Day 4 Report: India was closing in on victory in the third test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, setting the tourists a massive target of 410 and reducing them to 31-3 at stumps on day four.

Pollution continued to bother players, with one Sri Lankan player vomiting on the pitch. Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said his players were clearly bothered by the pollution levels that have left a thick haze swirling around the ground.

India declared at 246-5 in the second innings, batting aggressively to garner as many runs as possible even though they got off to a poor start as Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to number three but fell cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Cheteshwar Pujara (49) added 77 runs.

"We had instructions to score quickly so we could present a target for Sri Lanka today. We had to shift gears otherwise I would have batted differently. We are in a good situation now that they are three wickets down. We will try to finish the game tomorrow," said Dhawan after the day's play.

"Not everyone in our team is from Delhi. So the situation isn't a standalone for Sri Lankan players. The sun hasn't come out much so it hasn't helped reduce pollution in these past few days. I have grown up here and don't think playing was a problem. It was not hampering us," he said about the heavy haze that has enveloped the ground during the match.

Pollution has reached hazardous levels in Delhi during the game, leaving several players gasping for breath.

Earlier in the morning, Suranga Lakmal showed discomfort owing to the pollution and vomited on the field.

Virat Kohli completed his 15th test half-century off 55 balls before being caught at long on off Lahiru Gamage.

Kohli added 90 runs with Rohit Sharma (50 not out) for the fifth wicket. The latter scored his eighth test half-century off 49 balls.

Sri Lanka's chase didn't begin well. Sadeera Samarawickrama (5) was caught at gully off a fiery short-ball from Mohammed Shami (1-8).

The umpires deemed light too poor for pace bowlers. India deployed their spinners and Ravindra Jadeja (2-5) knocked over two more Sri Lankan wickets.

Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas was not happy with the light situation. "It was a bit of coincidence that a wicket fell off pace. And then suddenly the umpires said that the light was not good enough. Then the spinners came on and we lost two more wickets," he said.

"The players are clearly in discomfort but we have decided to not speak about it. We want to get on with the game," he said.

Dimuth Karunaratne (13) was caught behind and then night watchman Lakmal (0) was bowled to leave the visitors tottering at close of play.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 373 in their first innings.

Dinesh Chandimal (164) added 30 runs with Lakshan Sandakan (0 not out) for the final wicket.

India had declared their innings on at 536-7 after Virat Kohli (243) had scored his sixth test double hundred on day two.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

