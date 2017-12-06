LIVE Cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 in Delhi: Ashwin gets rid of Chandimal

Shami pitches three full deliveries, de Silva keeps out them. On the fourth ball, Shami nips one back in, de Silva looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge. Risky stroke. But then he recovers well and blocks the final two balls in an assured fashion.

A lot sunnier and clearer today; looks like the weather gods have suddenly tuned into the game, and make the conditions as lively as possible. Quite pleasant out here at the moment. Perfect setting for what should result in an Indian victory.

England are being as easily brushed aside by Australia in the Ashes series as Sri Lanka are by India here. At least Lanka would have lost 2 out of three Tests if they lose this match. England have lost both the Ashes Tests and both by huge margins.

.Dhananjaya has come through well in this Test. A very impressive unbeaten half-century by the Lankan youngster has kept India at bay this morning. He's played some lovely pulls and drives.

Chandimal thrashes a full delivery through extra cover and collects two. Chandimal, on the fifth ball, intentionally edges it wide of slip and runs three. It also brings up the 50-run stand between Chandimal and de Silva.

Earlier, Sudhir Gautam and company were heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jaddu, who turns 29 today, shortly after the dismissal of Angelo Mathews.

Dhananjaya has taken the attack right to the Indians, bringing up a fighting half-century in the process. With him and Chandimal at the crease and Dickwella to follow, there’s a glimmer of hope for the Lankans at the moment.

Tough morning for India. Just one wicket in the first 90 minutes. Dhananjaya is showing the way by digging his heels in. Chandimal and he have added over 50 runs already for the fifth wicket.

FOUR! Shami tries to bowl a yorker but it ends up being a low full and Chandimal puts it away behind square leg.

The over starts with two singles. Chandimal drives the third ball wide of mid off, where Dhawan chases it and his throw hits the cover fielder, which allows Sri Lanka to sneak in the second run. Shami gifts a hit-me ball to Chandimal and he doesn't miss out. Eight off the over.

Ashwin continues. Dhananjaya whacks it through extra cover and Pujara runs after it to keep it down to three. Chandimal steps out and drills the third ball to long on for another single and de Silva hands back the strike to his captain. Five in the over. Sri Lanka have reached the 100-run mark.

Spin from both ends? We will find out. For now, Jadeja is back into the attack. Bowls three quick deliveries, all on the sticks. His fifth ball is short and outside off, de Silva punches it to sweeper cover for a brace.

Yes, spin from both ends indeed. Chandimal works around the second ball through midwicket for a single. De Silva sweeps the third behind square and runs one. It is a fifth day Indian track but the spinners are not getting much assistance. Two singles.

Over the wicket to de Silva. Jadeja darts it on the pads and de Silva wrists it to backwrad square leg for a single. He changes the angle for Chandimal. A quick finish to the over. A single came off it.

FOUR! Wow! Audacious stroke. Ashwin loops one on the stumps, Dhananjaya shuffles across and scoops it fine.

After the first-ball boundary, Sri Lanka run three successive singles to make it seven off the over.

Jadeja bowls two deliveries in the fourth stump line, Dhananjaya offers front foot defence. He drills the third to long off for a single. Where has that come from? Jadeja lets out an absolute peach to castle Chandimal. He pitched it on leg, opened up Chandimal and the ball spun past him to disturb the furniture. Chandimal is befuddled. But hold on, Wilson has taken his upstairs to check whether its is legitimate delivery. Jeez the third umpire is seeing the replays multiple times as it is very close. The decision has come and Wilson calls it a no ball. Jadeja got lucky with Mathews's dismissal but not with Chandimal.

Jadeja continues and has dished out another maiden. We are nearing lunch. Can Sri Lanka go to lunch with six wickets in hand?

Inexcusable, the no-ball by Jadeja. His second wicket-taking no ball of the day Got away with the first. Found out this time. Chandimal survives.

They do. Sri Lanka should be proud of the way they have played. Yes Chandimal was dismissed but remember the visitor lost Mathews off a no ball. So that evens out that decision. Dhananjaya de Silva has been very impressive and is batting on 72. Sri Lanka need 291 runs. And it's time for lunch.

Let’s see how long the Sri Lankan’s can keep their fight going. The current partnership certainly has made things a lot more interesting.

Lucky reprieve for Chandimal as Jadeja oversteps while producing a jaffa that grips and turns, rattling the Lankan skipper’s stumps. Just when we thought the Sri Lanka were dealt with another massive blow, in comes Lady Luck to their rescue. Good session for the visitors, losing just one wicket while adding 88 to their overnight score, with Dhananjaya setting his sights on a ton now.

Players are back on the field for the afternoon session. Do Sri Lanka have enough in them to bat out this crucial session, India just a wicket or two away from sneaking into the tail.

FOUR! Didn't see that coming! Dhananjaya skips down the track to smash it through Jadeja. Hit with power, hit straight, the ball nutmegged Jadeja.

Dhananjaya starts the session with a boundary straight down the ground to catch Jadeja unawares. Struck it straight as an arrow. Jadeja keeps it flat and quick as he defends the remaining deliveries. Four off the over.

Ashwin has a leg slip and short leg and leg gully in position. He begins his 15th over with a couple past mid wicket as Chandimal adds to more to his score. Chandimal gets to the other end with a single off the fourth ball. Three off the over.

FOUR! Nice use of the feet by Dhananjaya, gets to the pitch of the ball to whip it over mid wicket for another boundary. Into the 80s.

Jadeja drops it slightly short, allowing Chandimal to rock back and slap it through cover point for three. De Silva continues to give the charge to Jadeja, defends a couple of times before whipping it over mid wicket for four. They have looked very positive so far.

FOUR! De Silva plays the sweep to good effect to long leg boundary after these two have added more than 100 runs for the 5th wicket

These two continue to attack the spinners, and the Indians would believe a false stroke is around the corner. Chandimal turns the strike off the first ball and a couple off the second ball, helps these two to bring 100-run stand for fifth wicket. De Silva in particular has looked extremely positive in defence as well as offence

Jadeja delivers a maiden, the first one in the afternoon session. At his usual best with bowling it flat and quick. Chanimal shouldered arms to a ball that was pretty close to the off stump, but seems like he had it covered.

De Silva times it nicely through extra cover for two off the second ball. Ashwin changes his angle and goes round the wicket to curb the room and not allow him to free his arms, well he was successful in blocking the runs as he follows it up with four dots.

Chandimal also using his feet well, gets to the pitch off the ball and works it through mid wicket for two runs as Pujara chases it down. India must be frustrated with this partnership.

OUT! Bowled! Through the gate! Ashwin tosses it up, invites Chandimal and he has taken the bait. He looked to play it through the midwicket, with the spin, but the spin sneaks through the gap between bat and pad. India strike back. Ashwin has his first wicket off the innings. Beautifully bowled by the India's premier spinner.

De Silva seemed to have been suffering from cramps it seems as the physio did come out to provide him some treatment. He continued to struggle while running between the wickets. He takes the couple on the onside and run a bye off the fifth ball. Ashwin gets the wicket off the last ball.

Roshen Silva walks out to the middle. The debutant is on a pair but he won't be on strike. De Silva is clearly in some pain but he wants to bat on and get his ton. He is happy to play out a maiden to Jadeja.

Dhawan was busy entertaining the East Stand while fielding at deep mid wicket a while ago, breaking into an impromptu dance.

The breakthrough has been achieved. Time for Kohli to go for the jugular.

Both Dhananjaya and Chandimal were attacking the spinner right from the start of the session. The latter pays the price while going for another gamble, as he gets his off stump clipped while going down the track.

FOUR! Silva gets first runs in Test cricket and through a nervy boundary. He deflected it from his hips as the ball was turning into him, there was a leg slip waiting to pounce on it, but evaded him, not by much though.

Silva is off the mark in Test cricket, he manoeuvred inside the crease to deflect the off break off his pads past the leg slip. Streaky, but he has got his innings going.

Jadeja bowls another maiden comprising of his in-darting deliveries pushed through the air. The physio runs out as Dhananjaya requires some more attention. He will carry on.

Stifled appeal for a leg before off the first ball but he was down the wicket and it looked as if it would miss leg. Roshen Silva works out a single to forty-five.

The Indian spinners have stacked up few good overs on the bounce. Barely giving Sri Lanka anything. The early attack from the Lankan batsmen has taken the back seat since Chandimal's wicket. Jadeja completes successive maidens.

Some extra bounce for Ashwin. Some purchase off the surface for the spinner. De Silva got a tickle and had the leg slip interested for a moment, Pujara shakes his head, indicating it fell just short off him, the batsmen run a single.

“Expect the slow bowlers to bowl around his off-stump more often. They might place a few fielders around the cover arc and maybe bring in a silly point,” says a spectator sitting next to me, who plays for a local cricket club as a leg-spinner.

Dhananjaya starting to have some real issues with his back right now. The physio walks out for the second time in 10 minutes to attend to him. A young bloke sitting a few rows away from me yells “nautanki!”

FOUR! WOW! Shami got some inward movement and Roshen Silva simply times it, a gentle push down the ground for a delicious looking four

Silly mid off, short mid on and a slip in position. De Silva taps the ball on his head for a single on the offside to move eight closer to his ton. Shami goes round the wicket to Silva for two deliveries. The silly mid off is taken off and there is a wide second slip. Shami switches his angle again for the last two balls. Silva times one perfectly to collect a boundary off the last ball.

What was Dhananjaya trying, reverse sweeping Ashwin when on 90. He has batted so well last evening and again today till that stroke. A case of nervous 90s?

FOUR! De Silva pounces on the short and wide ball by Ashwin to smack it to extra cover fence.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja draws first blood. Mathews succumbs to the Jadeja's accuracry. Flirts with a delivery outside off and nicks it to Rahane at first slip. Jinx doesn't drop those. The first innings centurion departs for 1.

FIFTY! De Silva charges down the track and whips it over mid on for a boundary. Raises his 3rd half century.

Day 4 Report: India was closing in on victory in the third test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, setting the tourists a massive target of 410 and reducing them to 31-3 at stumps on day four.

Pollution continued to bother players, with one Sri Lankan player vomiting on the pitch. Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said his players were clearly bothered by the pollution levels that have left a thick haze swirling around the ground.

India declared at 246-5 in the second innings, batting aggressively to garner as many runs as possible even though they got off to a poor start as Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to number three but fell cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Cheteshwar Pujara (49) added 77 runs.

"We had instructions to score quickly so we could present a target for Sri Lanka today. We had to shift gears otherwise I would have batted differently. We are in a good situation now that they are three wickets down. We will try to finish the game tomorrow," said Dhawan after the day's play.

"Not everyone in our team is from Delhi. So the situation isn't a standalone for Sri Lankan players. The sun hasn't come out much so it hasn't helped reduce pollution in these past few days. I have grown up here and don't think playing was a problem. It was not hampering us," he said about the heavy haze that has enveloped the ground during the match.

Pollution has reached hazardous levels in Delhi during the game, leaving several players gasping for breath.

Earlier in the morning, Suranga Lakmal showed discomfort owing to the pollution and vomited on the field.

Virat Kohli completed his 15th test half-century off 55 balls before being caught at long on off Lahiru Gamage.

Kohli added 90 runs with Rohit Sharma (50 not out) for the fifth wicket. The latter scored his eighth test half-century off 49 balls.

Sri Lanka's chase didn't begin well. Sadeera Samarawickrama (5) was caught at gully off a fiery short-ball from Mohammed Shami (1-8).

The umpires deemed light too poor for pace bowlers. India deployed their spinners and Ravindra Jadeja (2-5) knocked over two more Sri Lankan wickets.

Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas was not happy with the light situation. "It was a bit of coincidence that a wicket fell off pace. And then suddenly the umpires said that the light was not good enough. Then the spinners came on and we lost two more wickets," he said.

"The players are clearly in discomfort but we have decided to not speak about it. We want to get on with the game," he said.

Dimuth Karunaratne (13) was caught behind and then nightwatchman Lakmal (0) was bowled to leave the visitors tottering at the close of play.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 373 in their first innings.

Dinesh Chandimal (164) added 30 runs with Lakshan Sandakan (0 not out) for the final wicket.

India had declared their innings on at 536-7 after Virat Kohli (243) had scored his sixth test double hundred on day two.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

With inputs from AP