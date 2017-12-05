LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Delhi: Visitors lose first wicket as Shami strikes

The arrival if skipper Kohli will bring about a lot more urgency in the Indian batting. He is naturally aggressive and will mount pressure on the Lankans .

OUT! Sandakan gets rid of Dhawan. The southpaw danced down the wicket to slog but missed it all ends up to get stumped. He departs for 67.

Though the floodlights that are in operation here at the Kotla does help give an Adelaide-like feel. Might marginally make him feel better

There’s a Canada-based Aussie gentleman sitting next to me, in town for a friend’s wedding. My query on him missing out on an exciting day-night Ashes contest Down Under is met with a forlorn look.

Dhawan was starting to attack at free will after getting to his half-century, and that is what cost him his wicket, getting stumped while attempting to smash the ball down the ground. Lead still over 300, with another 20 minutes to go for tea.

Sandakan took seven balls to make an impact. At such a juncture when India are trying to score quickly, he will surely come handy. A wicket and two runs off his second over.

Dhawan's sudden change of gears comes to grief. He gets out stumped off the bowling of Sandakan. But India are over 300 runs ahead and must keep pressing to have a chance of forcing a victory. Dhawan was just being his aggressive self after his skipper came to the crease. But the aggressive streak was cut short by the stumping.

FOUR! Two boundaries in the over. First Rohit top-edged a short ball over the slip cordon and then Kohli gloriously whipped the fifth ball to the midwicket fence.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the look out for quick runs would be a sight for sore eyes. Both are natural stroke players and good runners between the wicket. Sri Lanka will feel the heat very quickly if both get going.

India are not holding themselves back. I reckon, they would declare shortly after tea. Ten come off this over.

Runs flowing at either ends at the moment. India milk three singles off the 38th.

FOUR! Extraordinary shot! Rohit plays it away from the body but he was in a good position to drive it through cover.

Sri Lankans aren't helping themselves with the extras. Gamage has overstepped once again in this over and conceded eight runs off it.

Rohit and Virat are playing with ease at the moment. Not taking any unduly risks. Four singles and a brace.

FOUR! Gamage bowls a bumper around leg and Rohit pulls it powerfully to the long leg fence.

It would be interesting to see if Kohli will declare at tea or a little after that. A target of 350 to 370 would be tempting for the Lankans. But Kohli must be willing to stretch his four-man bowling attack for that.

The number of dot balls are reducing. India are looking for singles coupled with the odd boundary, provided a bad ball is bowled. They collect eight in this over: four singles and a boundary.

FOUR! Chooses to rip out the wrong 'un, but bowls it the wrong line. Rohit paddle sweeps it to the fine leg fence.

Sandakan's fifth over: 4, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1. India's lead has crossed 350 runs. How much more are they eyeing?

The partnership between Kohli and Rohit is worth 47 runs and it has come in quick time. Virat fails to get off the strike for the first five balls but then clips the final ball behind square for a run. And it's time for tea.

Kohli and Rohit have hit a few elegant strokes around the ground to guide the hosts past the 350-run lead at the tea interval. Maybe another hour of batting, and adding another 100 to their lead is what the hosts will have in mind for this evening.

Sandakan to start proceedings in the final session. Gives away 2 singles as Rohit and Kohli bring up 50-run stand.

FOUR! Kohli carts Lakmal over extra-cover for a lovely boundary. One bounce over the fence.

Nine runs from the over including a boundary from Kohli. India scoring freely here.

Tight over from Sandakan, just one from this.

The question is: When? When will India declare the innings? The target is close to 400 and should be good enough to knock over Sri Lanka on this Delhi pitch. Skipper Kohli is out there in the middle and will have a first-hand look and feel of the pitch and what it could do for his bowlers.

Sadeera almost plucks out a blinder! Rohit hits a front full pull off Lakmal. It's headed for mid wicket fence until Sadeer almost catches it diving to his right. Great effort. India looking intent on scoring quickly. Declaration on the cards, maybe?

Six runs from that Sandakan over. India coasting along, milking the bowling comfortably. A bit of a mix-up on the last ball, but no damage done. Remember, these two have a history of run-outs!

FOUR! Wide outside off from Lakmal and Kohli laces a cut past deep point.

FOUR! Ends the over with another boundary. Lakmal drops one short and Kohli bisects the leg-side with a superb pull. Great batting!

Pretty clear intent from these two. 11 from the over with two boundaries coming from Kohli's blade. He's approaching another fifty here.

India need to take the bull by the horns and make the move. The declaration should come now. Or in the next 10 minutes. They have enough runs on board. May be worried about stretching their 4 bowlers.

Fifty! Another 50-plus score from the Indian captain. He drives a leg-side delivery to deep mid-wicket to bring up the milestone. Unstoppable!

Sandakan keeps them quiet in this over; concedes just five with batsmen looking to get quick runs. Kohli has gone past 50, more fireworks in store here.

OUT! Kohli is gone. He swings across the line to this length ball outside off stump from Gamage and Lakmal pouches him at wide long on,

Quite an eventful over this. Bowling change works for Sri Lanka as Gamage gets Kohli. In comes Ravindra Jadeja. India would be hoping for familiar sword-fight celebrations from him.

Sandakan continues. Some Sri Lanka fielders still sporting masks. Single to Jadeja means India's lead has gone past 400 , which means they, in all probability, can't lose from here. Six singles from the over.

Kohli reaches his second successive fifty-plus score, before perishing while trying to get some quick runs on the board. Jadeja walks out to bat, and the signal for him is to bat for another five overs. Lead’s 400, which is already of Lanka’s reach judging by the situation.

Sri Lanka appeal for run-out of Rohit. Rather optimistic. Rohit completes his 50 and India declare with 409 ahead. Time to have a crack at Sri Lankan openers.

The declaration means Sri Lanka need 410 runs for a win. India get the opportunity to have a go with two new balls. One now and the next when it falls due on the morrow. Bowlers too would be able to pace themselves over the four sessions possible. Rohit Sharma too registers a fifty. So the team was waiting just for his milestone.

Ishant to begin the proceedings. Karunaratne on strike; he fell first ball to the same bowler in first innings. Ishant induces an edge on the fourth ball, but is falls short of Dhawan at third slip. India would hope the edges carry and the slip cordon pouches them. Single on the last ball towards mid wicket.

FOUR! Edged... but falls short. Karunaratne nicks one off Shami and rolls past Saha and Pujara at first slip.

Light will be a challenge for India this evening. Unlikely they will be able to bowl the full quota of overs today. So breakthrough must come very soon to put Lanka under the cosh and give them a restless night.

Shami from round the wicket. Three slips and a gully. Shami has troubled Karunaratne throughout the series and does so here too. But fortunately the ball falls short of the slip cordon and runs away for a boundary. The next ball Dimuth taps the ball towards cover for a single. Samarawickrama ends the over with a run. Six off it.

The light is fading. Floodlights are already on. Umpires have a talk and the game will continue. Three dots from Ishant. Half-hearted appeal from India after Ishant raps Samarawickrama on the pad. But nothing from the umpire. It would've missed the leg stump. The next ball is on a good length and outside off, Sadeera leaves it alone. Samarawickrama punches the sixth ball to the left of mid off and runs a brace.

The bounce is uneven. The ball is not carrying to Saha. Karunaratne gets beaten on the second ball. But plays the next two ball assuredly. Shami bowls a bumper and Karunaratne ducks to leave it alone. Shoulders his arms to the final delivery as well.

And now Kohli’s starting to inspire the crowd into raising the volume at the venue. And joining him in the slipside antics is birthday boy and fellow Delhiite Dhawan. The light might be fading right now, but the atmosphere’s as bright as it gets!

Ishant continues. Begins with two successive short of a length deliveries. Another short delivery and Samarawickrama pulls it behind square for a single. Ishant, from round the wicket, angles on around middle, Karunaratne whips it through midwicket for a brace. Three off the over.

OUT! Samarawickrama's wretched run continues. Shami bowls a well-directed bouncer and Samarawickrama is caught off guard. He looks to sway out of its line but the ball brushes his glove and goes to Rahane at gully. Sadeera reviews it and the Snicko confirms the same.

What searing bouncers on a docile pitch from Md. Shami. The first floored Samarawickrama. The next one kissed his glove even as he tried to fend it away. Caught off glove and biceps in slips.

An outstanding over from Shami. He really made Samarawickrama uncomfortable. Then he surprised Samarawickrama with a bouncer and had him caught at gully the next ball. Uh-oh, think Shami is having some issues with the smog. He vomits but seems fine enough to continue. Two wickets and a wicket.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

OUT! Sri Lanka draw first blood. Vijay falls to aggressive plan. The Tamil Nadu batsman has a wild go at a delivery outside off and nicks it to Dicwkella. He perishes for 9.

OUT! Rahane's run with luck comes to an end, so does the series. He will like to forget it as soon as possible. He tried to attack his away out of trouble and holes out to long on. He didn't make the most of the opportunity at number three and walks back for 10 off 37.

OUT! Pujara plays for the turn and pays for it. Dhananjaya, from round the wicket, tosses it outside off, Pujara goes forward to defend, thinkt it will spin in, and edges it to Mathews at first slip. Che falls one short of a fifty.

FIFTY! The birthday boy's good form continues. Dhawan clips it through midwicket and settles for a single. He raises his fifth half century.

Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned it around for the hosts, clinching three wickets as centuries from skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka reach 356/9 at stumps on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

Bad light forced play to be called off five minutes prior to the scheduled close as Chandimal remained unbeaten on a 341-ball 147 with tailender Lakshan Sandakan on nought. The Islanders now trail India by 180 runs with one wicket remaining.

After engaging in a massive 181-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews, Chandimal waged a lone battle for the tourists, helping them save the follow-on as the Indian bowlers led by Ashwin and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rocked the lower middle order.

It turned out to be another typical Feroze Shah Kotla wicket where the ball started doing the trick, thanks to the foot-marks outside the crease helping Ashwin to get rid of dangerman Mathews (111), debutant Roshen Silva and stumper Niroshan Dickwella for ducks.

Ishant and Shami added to the woes by picking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) and Suranga Lakmal (5) respectively, the credit for which also goes to stumper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant dives.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by trapping Lahiru Gamage (1) as the visitors found themselves tottering at 343/9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 131/3, Mathews and Chandimal battled the hazy conditions to add 61 runs and deny India any luck in the morning session which saw the Sri Lankans going in to the lunch interval at 192/3.

Coming back, Mathews made the most of the two lifelines – dropped on Sunday in single digits and then on Monday dropped at 98 by Rohit Sharma at second slip off Ishant Sharma – to bring up his 8th Test ton in style.

Mathews' 268-ball marathon effort, consisting of 14 boundaries and 2 sixes, was, however, ended just at the stroke of tea when he edged one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin,

The 181-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal came off 477 balls – the most balls faced by any pair against India since the 738-ball stonewalling by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling in Wellington in February 2014.

Chandimal at the other end, continued to put pressure on the home bowlers as he completed his 10th Test ton just after the tea break with Samarawickrama in company.

Samarawickrama, the opening batsman, who was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg, came in to bat at the unusual No 5 spot.

Ashwin turned the tide in favour of the home side during the final hour of play with two quick wickets before Ishant, Shami and Jadeja joined the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to make life difficult for the tourists on a day which saw the floodlights switched on post the lunch session.

The early close of play on Monday will result in the addition of a couple of overs to the fourth day's play on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS.