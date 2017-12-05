LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Delhi: Visitors bowled out for 373

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 4 action of the third Test involving India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka trail by 180 runs but only have a wicket in hand and India will look to get that wicket as early as possible and bat out the day to set Sri Lanka a formidable target.

In case you missed it, Jasprit Bumrah got a Test call-up while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the team when the selectors India named the squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

A quick wicket and early end to Sri Lanka's innings should see India on its way to force a result. A lead of 175 or so would be very handy. If India can hammer a quick 200 and declare around tea, Lanka will have a real tough time to stave off defeat. The target would be tempting. That's half the trap.

It is alright to question the Sri Lanka over its dismal show in the series so far, but ridiculing the cricketers for airing concerns about the pollution, it's just not done, reckons Piyush Pal.

Lanka could still refuse to bowl, or drag their feet in protest against the smog and related issues. That would make this Test match a spectacle and could even lead to Delhi going off Test cricket radar every winter. Pity it had to come to this. But Lanka are desperate to stave off yet another defeat and any straw to clutch on to would do fine for them.

It will require a lot of heart, yes Sri Lanka are battered, but this is where their real mettle will be tested and they would look to make a statement to the world.

After toiling in the field for almost two days, battling arduous conditions on and off the pitch, Sri Lanka finally managed to put up some fight, but just when it seemed they had gained some control, they faltered again.

Delhi will have plenty to ponder over if Test is called off due to pollution. What next? Shifting the Republic Day parade? If nothing Delhi as a venue for international sports will take a beating for sure. Hopefully it won't come to that.

Delhi will have plenty to ponder over if Test is called off due to smog. What next? Shifting the Republic Day parade? If nothing Delhi as a venue for international sports will take a beating for sure. Hopefully, it won't come to that.

Sunil Gavaskar and Russel Arnold at the pitch report say the pitch has held up really well apart from a few footmarks. (Point at an area around good length and outside off) The ball might grip from here but apart from that, there is nothing on offer. The batsmen will continue to score runs.

Australia are in trouble now! James Anderson removes Peter Handscomb to leave the Aussies six down.

The players are out at the centre. Dinesh Chandimal and Lakshan Sandakan arrive at the crease. Mohammed Shami to begin the proceedings for India. Let's roll....

Shami initiates his spell with a back of a length delivery, outside off, Chandimal leaves it alone. Punches the second ball to cover-point. The Lankan captain flicks the third delivery through midwicket for a couple and moves to 149. And he brings up the 150 with a dab to third man for a single. Sandakan on strike now. Three slips and a gully. Shami bangs it short, Sandakan rocks back and blocks it with soft hands. The final ball is on a length and outside off, Sandakan first thinks of poking at it but decides to leave it eventually.

FOUR! Ishant bowls it short and outside off, Chandimal stays in his crease and guides it to third man with the outer half of the bat.

Sixth time in Test cricket history both captains have made scores of 150+ in same Test match! Kohli 243, Chandimal 155* #IndvSL

Ishant from the other end. Chandimal mistimes a drive to covers and opts against taking a single. Guess that's how it's going to be with Sandakan at the other end. Follows it up with a single and Sandakan safely negotiates the final two deliveries.

FOUR! He gets a boundary on the fifth ball. Shami goes too straight and Chandimal tickles it off his hips to the fine leg.

FOUR! Ramp shot! Shami bowls a bumper outside off and Chandimal upper-cuts it over the slip cordon.

Chandimal defends the first three balls. The field has come in now to refuse the Lankan captain a single. He pushes the fourth ball to cover. He doesn't get a single but does end the over with two boundaries, which means Sandakan will face the next over. Chandimal has also gone past his best Test score, which was 162.

There's a lot to be said of warming up well before the start of play. Shami and particularly Ishant would have benefitted going full tilt from the 1st ball today. Instead Ishant finding his groove in the first over.

A leg gully, short leg, short midwicket, three slips and a gully in place. Sandakan must be feeling the pressure. He gets beaten on the first ball. Gets behind the line on the scond ball, which was short, and dead-bats. Ball three: good length and outside off, Sandakan flirts with it and almost edges to Saha. Again a play-and-a-miss. Rohit at short leg has something to say to Sandakan. Ishant goes round the wicket and hits the deck hard, Sanadakan ducks. The final delivery was very full and outside off, Sandakan gets beaten but job done, must say. He has survived the over.

Chandimal on strike. A lot of fielders are guarding the boundaries. Chandimal bunts ball one back to Jadeja. Defends the second delivery with an open bat face. Rushes down the track, looking to flick but gets a leading edge to third man. Single taken. The captain is trusting his No 11 to play out the over. Jadeja strays one down the leg side, left alone. Sandakan defends the fifth ball right under his eyeline. Interestingly, Sandakan has looked far more comfortable against spin. Buries the final delivery too.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

With floodlights switched on early on the fourth day, the Sri Lankan innings doesn’t last long as Chandimal is the last man to fall, getting caught at third man. End of a fantastic innings, and an admirable fightback from the struggling visitors. Time to see Kohli’s tactics, as well as the approach of the Indian top-order.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned it around for the hosts, clinching three wickets as centuries from skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka reach 356/9 at stumps on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

Bad light forced play to be called off five minutes prior to the scheduled close as Chandimal remained unbeaten on a 341-ball 147 with tailender Lakshan Sandakan on nought. The Islanders now trail India by 180 runs with one wicket remaining.

After engaging in a massive 181-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews, Chandimal waged a lone battle for the tourists, helping them save the follow-on as the Indian bowlers led by Ashwin and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rocked the lower middle order.

It turned out to be another typical Feroze Shah Kotla wicket where the ball started doing the trick, thanks to the foot-marks outside the crease helping Ashwin to get rid of dangerman Mathews (111), debutant Roshen Silva and stumper Niroshan Dickwella for ducks.

Ishant and Shami added to the woes by picking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) and Suranga Lakmal (5) respectively, the credit for which also goes to stumper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant dives.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by trapping Lahiru Gamage (1) as the visitors found themselves tottering at 343/9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 131/3, Mathews and Chandimal battled the hazy conditions to add 61 runs and deny India any luck in the morning session which saw the Sri Lankans going in to the lunch interval at 192/3.

Coming back, Mathews made the most of the two lifelines – dropped on Sunday in single digits and then on Monday dropped at 98 by Rohit Sharma at second slip off Ishant Sharma – to bring up his 8th Test ton in style.

Mathews' 268-ball marathon effort, consisting of 14 boundaries and 2 sixes, was, however, ended just at the stroke of tea when he edged one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin,

The 181-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal came off 477 balls – the most balls faced by any pair against India since the 738-ball stonewalling by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling in Wellington in February 2014.

Chandimal at the other end, continued to put pressure on the home bowlers as he completed his 10th Test ton just after the tea break with Samarawickrama in company.

Samarawickrama, the opening batsman, who was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg, came in to bat at the unusual No 5 spot.

Ashwin turned the tide in favour of the home side during the final hour of play with two quick wickets before Ishant, Shami and Jadeja joined the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to make life difficult for the tourists on a day which saw the floodlights switched on post the lunch session.

The early close of play on Monday will result in the addition of a couple of overs to the fourth day's play on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS.