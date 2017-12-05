LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Delhi: Perera gets rid of Rahane

Sixth time in Test cricket history both captains have made scores of 150+ in same Test match! Kohli 243, Chandimal 155* #IndvSL

Ishant from the other end. Chandimal mistimes a drive to covers and opts against taking a single. Guess that's how it's going to be with Sandakan at the other end. Follows it up with a single and Sandakan safely negotiates the final two deliveries.

FOUR! He gets a boundary on the fifth ball. Shami goes too straight and Chandimal tickles it off his hips to the fine leg.

FOUR! Ramp shot! Shami bowls a bumper outside off and Chandimal upper-cuts it over the slip cordon.

Chandimal defends the first three balls. The field has come in now to refuse the Lankan captain a single. He pushes the fourth ball to cover. He doesn't get a single but does end the over with two boundaries, which means Sandakan will face the next over. Chandimal has also gone past his best Test score, which was 162.

There's a lot to be said of warming up well before the start of play. Shami and particularly Ishant would have benefitted going full tilt from the 1st ball today. Instead Ishant finding his groove in the first over.

A leg gully, short leg, short midwicket, three slips and a gully in place. Sandakan must be feeling the pressure. He gets beaten on the first ball. Gets behind the line on the scond ball, which was short, and dead-bats. Ball three: good length and outside off, Sandakan flirts with it and almost edges to Saha. Again a play-and-a-miss. Rohit at short leg has something to say to Sandakan. Ishant goes round the wicket and hits the deck hard, Sanadakan ducks. The final delivery was very full and outside off, Sandakan gets beaten but job done, must say. He has survived the over.

Chandimal on strike. A lot of fielders are guarding the boundaries. Chandimal bunts ball one back to Jadeja. Defends the second delivery with an open bat face. Rushes down the track, looking to flick but gets a leading edge to third man. Single taken. The captain is trusting his No 11 to play out the over. Jadeja strays one down the leg side, left alone. Sandakan defends the fifth ball right under his eyeline. Interestingly, Sandakan has looked far more comfortable against spin. Buries the final delivery too.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

With floodlights switched on early on the fourth day, the Sri Lankan innings doesn’t last long as Chandimal is the last man to fall, getting caught at third man. End of a fantastic innings, and an admirable fightback from the struggling visitors. Time to see Kohli’s tactics, as well as the approach of the Indian top-order.

As expected, the Lankan fielders walk out sporting masks. Vijay and Dhawan are the Indian openers. Lakmal to bowl the first over of the third innings.

FOUR! Width on offer and duly punished. Vijay creams it through the vacant cover region.

FOUR! One more boundary. Vijay looks to drive on the up but it takes the outer half of the bat and rolls past the point fielder for a boundary.

Lakmal bowls two outswingers in his first three balls. Vijay defended the second ball which was short. The third one, though, stayed low and Dicwkella collected it on a bounce. First runs for India! Vijay opens his account with a well-timed boundary and follows it up with another four. Eight off it.

The Sri Lankans out wearing the anti-pollution masks once again. Let’s hope the Lankan pacers manage better this time. They really were struggling in the previous innings. Vijay, in the meantime, gets the hosts going with a couple of fours.

163 is a handy lead. Sets the match up well for India. The onus would be going after the bowling in the 200 minutes before tea and then turning on the screws on Lanka. Skipper Chandimal batted very well to keep his team in the natch. Lanka's total of 373 showed them with spunk at last. Chandimal and Matthews' centuries saved them the blushes. But India still in control.

The masks are out. Hopefully, Lanka won't pull out claiming smog. Probably a wait and watch period between now and lunch. Many fielders are with masks.

Dhawan steers a short of a length ball to the to off side for a single. A couple of instances already where the ball has not carried to Dicwkella properly. Jeez! This is so unlike Vijay. He tries to drive a ball on the up. Clearly India's plan is to be aggressive. The penultimate ball again stays low. Vijay clips it in front of mid on for a single.

OUT! Sri Lanka draw first blood. Vijay falls to aggressive plan. The Tamil Nadu batsman has a wild go at a delivery outside off and nicks it to Dicwkella. He perishes for 9.

Interesting, India have decided to send Ajinkya Rahane at No 3 instead of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Vijay was off the field for a while yesterday. Batted very uncharacteristically today. Trying to hit length balls. Finally perished.

Last chance for Ajinkya Rahane to get into Test cricket form before the South Africa tour.

Rahane hasn't been in the best of form so this clearly is a move to give him more game time. He is an important member of the Test squad and India won't want to go South Africa with their vice-captain low on confidence. Can the Mumbai batsman build on this move though? Gets off the mark on his second ball and Dhawan hands him back the strike. Two off the over.

Dhawan is not playing attacking strokes. He is being patient and has just played out a maiden from Gamage.

The turnout today looks lesser than what it was on Monday. Many would have assumed a draw already.

Rahane survives an lbw appeal, giving him another shot at redeeming himself after a string of low scores. A tight spell from Lakmal so far, who seems to have found his rhythm for the first time since Kolkata.

Well, well, Rahane is pinged on the pad and Llong raises his finger. Rahane has a word with Dhawan and decides to review. Ball tracking shows that it would've missed the leg stump comfortably. Along with Rahane, the Indian captain Virat Kohli too took a sigh of relief in the dressing room. After surviving four balls, Rahane plays a loose shot and chases a ball outside off without any feet movement.

Surprising to see Nigel Llong making such a blunder with lbw. The former cricketer is a very good umpire. Rahane took the DRS route and was saved. Ball doing too much and going down legside.

Dhawan plays a risky stroke on the fifth stroke. Shuffles across to a full ball and whips it through midwicket for a single. Had he missed it, he would've been rapped on the pad and been an LBW candidate. Slight delay in the play. Lakmal is vomitting and the Sri Lankan physio is out. Uh-oh, he is walking off the field and Dasun Shanaka replaces him.

FOUR! Some intent from Rahane, that. Waltzes down the track and lofts Dilruwan over mid off.

Doesn’t take long for the “Loser” chants to return. Lakmal starts throwing up near the third man boundary — he wasn’t well in the first innings either. The physio walks out and escorts him back to the dressing room. Dhawan, in particular, isn’t happy with the delay. The cameras, meanwhile, pan straight to Kohli in the dressing room. The pollution here in the national capital has persisted so far, with this morning not being any different. Time for the pollution debate to be brought up once again.

A forced change. Dilruwan Perera comes into the attack. A slip and short leg have been deployed. Dhawan eases the third ball to long off and Rahane breaks the shackles by scoring a boundary. Five off the over.

Dhawan has been uncharacteristically slow today. Has consumed 19 deliveries already. With Rahane looking to stay at the crease, we might just see a slow-scoring session. One came off the over.

FOUR! Drops it short and outside off, Rahane rocks back and cuts it firmly through covers.

Five runs off the first five balls. Then Sri Lanka take a review for an LBW against Rahane, who seems confident. The replays show that impact is in line and Hawkeye confirms that it is umpire's call on hitting. Rahane has had a patchy start.

Who'd have thought we'd see players sporting masks on a cricket field. It's a strange sight this with many Lankan players fielding with face masks. Who knows, like helmets, thigh guards, chest guards masks could become standard cricket gear at least in Delhi!!!

Rahane is leading a charmed life. Twice DRS has come to his rescue. This time he was declared not out. Only umpire's decision went in his favour. Else he was trapped in front for sure.

Once again, Dhawan milks a single on the second ball. After adopting safe approach for two balls, Rahane throws the kitchen sink at the fifth ball, which he could've easily left alone. One off the over.

Lakmal is back and will bowl immediately. Gamage, meanwhile, walks off the field. He starts from round the wicket. He completes the over without any hiccups. Good to see. Concedes a run off it.

Dhawan charges down the track on the second ball to whip but inside edges it onto his pad. Hangs back to a quicker delivery and blocks. Runs down the pitch on the fourth ball and drives it through mid off. Single taken. Rahane gets to the pitch of the ball and clips it towards square leg to retain the strike.

Have India decided to cut their losses and give their out of form batsmen a run ahead of the SA tour? In 11 overs India are just 26 runs for 1. A pathetic scoring rate for a team pushing for a win. It's more like trying to get Rahane and possibly Dhawan into form.

Rahane has faced 35 balls and is timing the ball well now. He is going on the front foot and playing his shots assuredly.

OUT! Rahane's run with luck comes to an end, so does the series. He will like to forget it as soon as possible. He tried to attack his away out of trouble and holes out to long on. He didn't make the most of the opportunity at number three and walks back for 10 off 37.

Dhawan helps a shortish delivery, on his pads, behind square leg for a single. And Rahane plays a horrid shot to waste a golden opportunity to get among runs. His poor form continues. Pujara, meanwhile, walks out and gets off the mark with a flick to midwicket.

Interestingly, there’s an ice-cream vendor here at Kotla in the month of December. Think they got the season wrong.

Rahane perishes on 10, having lived dangerously throughout this innings. More pressure on him once he lands in Cape Town.

Pujara punches the fourth ball through point for a brace and then ends the over with two dots.

FOUR! Pujara runs down the track and punches it past mid off.

Dhawan dances down the track and drills one to long off. One run taken. Sri Lanka have kept a 3-6 field. Pujara plays for turn and looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and rolls towards backward point for a single. This has been a busy over. Ball three and four: 2, 1. And Pujara finishes it by scoring two successive boundaries.

Another failure for Rahane. Trying to hit his way out of trouble. But without success. Terrible to see him struggling so pathetically. Escaping lbw twice and then holing out. Never looked the part.

Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned it around for the hosts, clinching three wickets as centuries from skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka reach 356/9 at stumps on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

Bad light forced play to be called off five minutes prior to the scheduled close as Chandimal remained unbeaten on a 341-ball 147 with tailender Lakshan Sandakan on nought. The Islanders now trail India by 180 runs with one wicket remaining.

After engaging in a massive 181-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews, Chandimal waged a lone battle for the tourists, helping them save the follow-on as the Indian bowlers led by Ashwin and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rocked the lower middle order.

It turned out to be another typical Feroze Shah Kotla wicket where the ball started doing the trick, thanks to the foot-marks outside the crease helping Ashwin to get rid of dangerman Mathews (111), debutant Roshen Silva and stumper Niroshan Dickwella for ducks.

Ishant and Shami added to the woes by picking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) and Suranga Lakmal (5) respectively, the credit for which also goes to stumper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant dives.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by trapping Lahiru Gamage (1) as the visitors found themselves tottering at 343/9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 131/3, Mathews and Chandimal battled the hazy conditions to add 61 runs and deny India any luck in the morning session which saw the Sri Lankans going in to the lunch interval at 192/3.

Coming back, Mathews made the most of the two lifelines – dropped on Sunday in single digits and then on Monday dropped at 98 by Rohit Sharma at second slip off Ishant Sharma – to bring up his 8th Test ton in style.

Mathews' 268-ball marathon effort, consisting of 14 boundaries and 2 sixes, was, however, ended just at the stroke of tea when he edged one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin,

The 181-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal came off 477 balls – the most balls faced by any pair against India since the 738-ball stonewalling by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling in Wellington in February 2014.

Chandimal at the other end, continued to put pressure on the home bowlers as he completed his 10th Test ton just after the tea break with Samarawickrama in company.

Samarawickrama, the opening batsman, who was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg, came in to bat at the unusual No 5 spot.

Ashwin turned the tide in favour of the home side during the final hour of play with two quick wickets before Ishant, Shami and Jadeja joined the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to make life difficult for the tourists on a day which saw the floodlights switched on post the lunch session.

The early close of play on Monday will result in the addition of a couple of overs to the fourth day's play on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS.