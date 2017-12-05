LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Delhi: Hosts extend lead to 250 runs

Vijay was off the field for a while yesterday. Batted very uncharacteristically today. Trying to hit length balls. Finally perished.

Last chance for Ajinkya Rahane to get into Test cricket form before the South Africa tour.

Rahane hasn't been in the best of form so this clearly is a move to give him more game time. He is an important member of the Test squad and India won't want to go South Africa with their vice-captain low on confidence. Can the Mumbai batsman build on this move though? Gets off the mark on his second ball and Dhawan hands him back the strike. Two off the over.

Dhawan is not playing attacking strokes. He is being patient and has just played out a maiden from Gamage.

The turnout today looks lesser than what it was on Monday. Many would have assumed a draw already.

Rahane survives an lbw appeal, giving him another shot at redeeming himself after a string of low scores. A tight spell from Lakmal so far, who seems to have found his rhythm for the first time since Kolkata.

Well, well, Rahane is pinged on the pad and Llong raises his finger. Rahane has a word with Dhawan and decides to review. Ball tracking shows that it would've missed the leg stump comfortably. Along with Rahane, the Indian captain Virat Kohli too took a sigh of relief in the dressing room. After surviving four balls, Rahane plays a loose shot and chases a ball outside off without any feet movement.

Surprising to see Nigel Llong making such a blunder with lbw. The former cricketer is a very good umpire. Rahane took the DRS route and was saved. Ball doing too much and going down legside.

Dhawan plays a risky stroke on the fifth stroke. Shuffles across to a full ball and whips it through midwicket for a single. Had he missed it, he would've been rapped on the pad and been an LBW candidate. Slight delay in the play. Lakmal is vomitting and the Sri Lankan physio is out. Uh-oh, he is walking off the field and Dasun Shanaka replaces him.

FOUR! Some intent from Rahane, that. Waltzes down the track and lofts Dilruwan over mid off.

Doesn’t take long for the “Loser” chants to return. Lakmal starts throwing up near the third man boundary — he wasn’t well in the first innings either. The physio walks out and escorts him back to the dressing room. Dhawan, in particular, isn’t happy with the delay. The cameras, meanwhile, pan straight to Kohli in the dressing room. The pollution here in the national capital has persisted so far, with this morning not being any different. Time for the pollution debate to be brought up once again.

A forced change. Dilruwan Perera comes into the attack. A slip and short leg have been deployed. Dhawan eases the third ball to long off and Rahane breaks the shackles by scoring a boundary. Five off the over.

Dhawan has been uncharacteristically slow today. Has consumed 19 deliveries already. With Rahane looking to stay at the crease, we might just see a slow-scoring session. One came off the over.

FOUR! Drops it short and outside off, Rahane rocks back and cuts it firmly through covers.

Five runs off the first five balls. Then Sri Lanka take a review for an LBW against Rahane, who seems confident. The replays show that impact is in line and Hawkeye confirms that it is umpire's call on hitting. Rahane has had a patchy start.

Who'd have thought we'd see players sporting masks on a cricket field. It's a strange sight this with many Lankan players fielding with face masks. Who knows, like helmets, thigh guards, chest guards masks could become standard cricket gear at least in Delhi!!!

Rahane is leading a charmed life. Twice DRS has come to his rescue. This time he was declared not out. Only umpire's decision went in his favour. Else he was trapped in front for sure.

Once again, Dhawan milks a single on the second ball. After adopting safe approach for two balls, Rahane throws the kitchen sink at the fifth ball, which he could've easily left alone. One off the over.

Lakmal is back and will bowl immediately. Gamage, meanwhile, walks off the field. He starts from round the wicket. He completes the over without any hiccups. Good to see. Concedes a run off it.

Dhawan charges down the track on the second ball to whip but inside edges it onto his pad. Hangs back to a quicker delivery and blocks. Runs down the pitch on the fourth ball and drives it through mid off. Single taken. Rahane gets to the pitch of the ball and clips it towards square leg to retain the strike.

Have India decided to cut their losses and give their out of form batsmen a run ahead of the SA tour? In 11 overs India are just 26 runs for 1. A pathetic scoring rate for a team pushing for a win. It's more like trying to get Rahane and possibly Dhawan into form.

Rahane has faced 35 balls and is timing the ball well now. He is going on the front foot and playing his shots assuredly.

OUT! Rahane's run with luck comes to an end, so does the series. He will like to forget it as soon as possible. He tried to attack his away out of trouble and holes out to long on. He didn't make the most of the opportunity at number three and walks back for 10 off 37.

Dhawan helps a shortish delivery, on his pads, behind square leg for a single. And Rahane plays a horrid shot to waste a golden opportunity to get among runs. His poor form continues. Pujara, meanwhile, walks out and gets off the mark with a flick to midwicket.

Interestingly, there’s an ice-cream vendor here at Kotla in the month of December. Think they got the season wrong.

Rahane perishes on 10, having lived dangerously throughout this innings. More pressure on him once he lands in Cape Town.

Pujara punches the fourth ball through point for a brace and then ends the over with two dots.

FOUR! Pujara runs down the track and punches it past mid off.

Dhawan dances down the track and drills one to long off. One run taken. Sri Lanka have kept a 3-6 field. Pujara plays for turn and looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and rolls towards backward point for a single. This has been a busy over. Ball three and four: 2, 1. And Pujara finishes it by scoring two successive boundaries.

Another failure for Rahane. Trying to hit his way out of trouble. But without success. Terrible to see him struggling so pathetically. Escaping lbw twice and then holing out. Never looked the part.

The scoring rate has increased after Pujara's arrival. He is batting positively. Dhawan tucks the first ball to fine leg for a single. Pujara mistimes a drive to cover and runs brace. Pujara attempts a drive and it goes off outside half of the bat to cover. Another couple taken. Pujara retains the strike with a single to mid on. And it's time for Lunch. India lead by 214 runs.

Shaky morning session for the Indians, as they lose two early wickets with 50 on board. The lead, however, is in excess of 200, and with a plenty of batting left, they could very well set a target of 350 and above by the end of day’s play.

Welcome back for the second session. India need quick runs and Sri Lanka require wickets. Which team will be more successful? The players have sauntered out at the centre. Perera to bowl the 1st over after lunch.

India start with two singles and a couple. Four off the over.

FOUR! Misfield! Sri Lanka can't afford this. Pujara caresses it through covers and Karunaratne makes a mess of it.

Gamage returns. A slip and gully in place. Keeps it short, Dhawan plays a one-legged pull to square leg for a single. Pujara benefits from a misfield and collects his third boundary. Five off the over.

Flighted. Slower through the air. Looped up. Flatter and around off. Full ball punched by Dhawan to deep extra cover for a run. Pujara bissects the gap between two short midwickets and milks a single.

It could've been a maiden but Gamage overstepped on the final ball to concede a run.

FOUR! Brilliant use of feet. Perera tosses it outside off, Pujara waltzes down the track and drills it down the ground.

Dhawan uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and drills it through cover for a run. Pujara scores a boundary and then beautifully clips one behind square for a couple. Che tickles the sixth ball and shouts, "Two, two," immediately and manages to get it rather easily.

Gamage bowls yet another no ball. Dhawan got off the strike off it with a single to cover. Pujara tucks the sixth ball to backward square leg. One run taken. India lead by 238 runs.

FOUR! Pujara puts on the dancing shoes and caresses one through cover.

Pujara looking a lot more aggressive than usual. He is leaving the usually aggressive Dhawan in the shade. The dominant partner in the third wicket stand. Almost at run a ball!

Pujara brings up the 50-run stand with Dhawan with a boundary to cover. He nudges the second delivery to midwicket for single. Dhawan flicks ball four to deep square leg. One run taken. Six off the over.

A lot of folks here are anxious to watch Kohli bat again though.

Pujara and Dhawan have held fort with authority in the hour that has passed since the start of the second session, stitching a fifty stand. With the two settled at the crease, the Indian camp can afford to relax for now.

Change of ends for Dilruwan Perera. He is back. Dhawan punches the first ball to off side for a single. Huge appeal! Pujara pinged on the pad and Sri Lanka review. No bat involved. The impact is umpire's call but it going outside the off stump (Perera is bowling from round the wicket). Three runs come in the over.

FOUR! Dhawan waits for the delivery and steers it very late behind point.

Busy over, this! The batsmen ran four singles and Dhawan scored a boundary on the third ball.

India need to get the scoring rate closer to 4 runs an over very soon. Right now they are batting as if they are battling for a draw. Not very encouraging.

Suranga Lakmal continues. Pujara plays three dots and takes a single. Dhawan crunches a drive but it goes straight to the cover fielder. One off it.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

OUT! Sri Lanka draw first blood. Vijay falls to aggressive plan. The Tamil Nadu batsman has a wild go at a delivery outside off and nicks it to Dicwkella. He perishes for 9.

OUT! Rahane's run with luck comes to an end, so does the series. He will like to forget it as soon as possible. He tried to attack his away out of trouble and holes out to long on. He didn't make the most of the opportunity at number three and walks back for 10 off 37.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: Busy over, this! The batsmen ran four singles and Dhawan scored a boundary on the third ball.

Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned it around for the hosts, clinching three wickets as centuries from skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka reach 356/9 at stumps on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

Bad light forced play to be called off five minutes prior to the scheduled close as Chandimal remained unbeaten on a 341-ball 147 with tailender Lakshan Sandakan on nought. The Islanders now trail India by 180 runs with one wicket remaining.

After engaging in a massive 181-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews, Chandimal waged a lone battle for the tourists, helping them save the follow-on as the Indian bowlers led by Ashwin and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rocked the lower middle order.

It turned out to be another typical Feroze Shah Kotla wicket where the ball started doing the trick, thanks to the foot-marks outside the crease helping Ashwin to get rid of dangerman Mathews (111), debutant Roshen Silva and stumper Niroshan Dickwella for ducks.

Ishant and Shami added to the woes by picking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) and Suranga Lakmal (5) respectively, the credit for which also goes to stumper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant dives.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by trapping Lahiru Gamage (1) as the visitors found themselves tottering at 343/9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 131/3, Mathews and Chandimal battled the hazy conditions to add 61 runs and deny India any luck in the morning session which saw the Sri Lankans going in to the lunch interval at 192/3.

Coming back, Mathews made the most of the two lifelines – dropped on Sunday in single digits and then on Monday dropped at 98 by Rohit Sharma at second slip off Ishant Sharma – to bring up his 8th Test ton in style.

Mathews' 268-ball marathon effort, consisting of 14 boundaries and 2 sixes, was, however, ended just at the stroke of tea when he edged one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin,

The 181-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal came off 477 balls – the most balls faced by any pair against India since the 738-ball stonewalling by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling in Wellington in February 2014.

Chandimal at the other end, continued to put pressure on the home bowlers as he completed his 10th Test ton just after the tea break with Samarawickrama in company.

Samarawickrama, the opening batsman, who was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg, came in to bat at the unusual No 5 spot.

Ashwin turned the tide in favour of the home side during the final hour of play with two quick wickets before Ishant, Shami and Jadeja joined the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to make life difficult for the tourists on a day which saw the floodlights switched on post the lunch session.

The early close of play on Monday will result in the addition of a couple of overs to the fourth day's play on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS.