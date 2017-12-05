LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Delhi: Hosts 192/4 at Tea

It could've been a maiden but Gamage overstepped on the final ball to concede a run.

FOUR! Brilliant use of feet. Perera tosses it outside off, Pujara waltzes down the track and drills it down the ground.

Dhawan uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and drills it through cover for a run. Pujara scores a boundary and then beautifully clips one behind square for a couple. Che tickles the sixth ball and shouts, "Two, two," immediately and manages to get it rather easily.

Gamage bowls yet another no ball. Dhawan got off the strike off it with a single to cover. Pujara tucks the sixth ball to backward square leg. One run taken. India lead by 238 runs.

FOUR! Pujara puts on the dancing shoes and caresses one through cover.

Pujara looking a lot more aggressive than usual. He is leaving the usually aggressive Dhawan in the shade. The dominant partner in the third wicket stand. Almost at run a ball!

Pujara brings up the 50-run stand with Dhawan with a boundary to cover. He nudges the second delivery to midwicket for single. Dhawan flicks ball four to deep square leg. One run taken. Six off the over.

A lot of folks here are anxious to watch Kohli bat again though.

Pujara and Dhawan have held fort with authority in the hour that has passed since the start of the second session, stitching a fifty stand. With the two settled at the crease, the Indian camp can afford to relax for now.

Change of ends for Dilruwan Perera. He is back. Dhawan punches the first ball to off side for a single. Huge appeal! Pujara pinged on the pad and Sri Lanka review. No bat involved. The impact is umpire's call but it going outside the off stump (Perera is bowling from round the wicket). Three runs come in the over.

FOUR! Dhawan waits for the delivery and steers it very late behind point.

Busy over, this! The batsmen ran four singles and Dhawan scored a boundary on the third ball.

India need to get the scoring rate closer to 4 runs an over very soon. Right now they are batting as if they are battling for a draw. Not very encouraging.

Suranga Lakmal continues. Pujara plays three dots and takes a single. Dhawan crunches a drive but it goes straight to the cover fielder. One off it.

The singles have started coming. The batsmen exchange strike for five times. India lead by 262 runs.

Pujara blocks the third ball of Lakmal's 10th over to square leg for a run. Lakmal attempts a yorker but it ends up being a low full toss and Dhawan whips it to deep midwicket for a brace. Three off the over and it's time for drinks.

There’s a light breeze blowing around here at the moment. Not only will that lead to the place becoming colder, but could even play some role in the bowlers getting some drift.

Shikhar Dhawan’s taking a few breaks himself now as he scampers off towards the dressing room, presumably for a visit to the loo.

OUT! Pujara plays for the turn and pays for it. Dhananjaya, from round the wicket, tosses it outside off, Pujara goes forward to defend, thinkt it will spin in, and edges it to Mathews at first slip. Che falls one short of a fifty.

Pujara defends a tossed up delivery. Flicks the second ball for a brace in front of square on the leg side. Takes a couple off the fourth ball too. De Silva then gets rid of Pujara for 49.

Pujara unlucky to have missed out on a fifty this time, after falling for a low score in the first innings. Out walks Kohli to a royal welcome, something the local fans have been waiting for since morning.

FOUR! Gloriously played. Lakmal angles it on a length, outside off and Dhawan crunches it through cover.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Dhawan reaches out for it and slaps it over point.

Expensive over. It seems like Kohli's arrival has taken the pressure off Dhawan. He is playing more shots. Two boundaries and two braces for him in this over.

Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a run albeit unconvincingly as a leading edge rolled through extra-cover. Dhawan hands him back the strike immediately. Kohli clears his front leg and drives the penultimate delivery to long for a single and Dhawan wrists the final ball to long on and is content with a single.

FIFTY! The birthday boy's good form continues. Dhawan clips it through midwicket and settles for a single. He raises his fifth half century.

SIX! Dhawan races down the wicket and dispatches it over the sight-screen. Dhawan also completed 2000 Test runs with that shot.

Lakshan Sandakan comes on. Dhawan on 49. Fires it on off, the southpaw blocks it. The next ball he brings up his half century with a single. Kohli exchanges the strike immediately with another run. Dhawan is upping the ante after starting slowly. Nine off the over.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the southpaw. Dhawan goes on his knees and swats it all along the ground to the fence.

Dhawan's strike rate is soaring all of a sudden. He is teeing off. Twelve off the over.

The arrival if skipper Kohli will bring about a lot more urgency in the Indian batting. He is naturally aggressive and will mount pressure on the Lankans .

OUT! Sandakan gets rid of Dhawan. The southpaw danced down the wicket to slog but missed it all ends up to get stumped. He departs for 67.

Though the floodlights that are in operation here at the Kotla does help give an Adelaide-like feel. Might marginally make him feel better

There’s a Canada-based Aussie gentleman sitting next to me, in town for a friend’s wedding. My query on him missing out on an exciting day-night Ashes contest Down Under is met with a forlorn look.

Dhawan was starting to attack at free will after getting to his half-century, and that is what cost him his wicket, getting stumped while attempting to smash the ball down the ground. Lead still over 300, with another 20 minutes to go for tea.

Sandakan took seven balls to make an impact. At such a juncture when India are trying to score quickly, he will surely come handy. A wicket and two runs off his second over.

Dhawan's sudden change of gears comes to grief. He gets out stumped off the bowling of Sandakan. But India are over 300 runs ahead and must keep pressing to have a chance of forcing a victory. Dhawan was just being his aggressive self after his skipper came to the crease. But the aggressive streak was cut short by the stumping.

FOUR! Two boundaries in the over. First Rohit top-edged a short ball over the slip cordon and then Kohli gloriously whipped the fifth ball to the midwicket fence.

Though the floodlights that are in operation here at the Kotla does help give an Adelaide-like feel. Might marginally make him feel better.

There’s a Canada-based Aussie gentleman sitting next to me, in town for a friend’s wedding. My query on him missing out on an exciting day-night Ashes contest Down Under is met with a forlorn look.

Dhawan was starting to attack at free will after getting to his half-century, and that is what cost him his wicket, getting stumped while attempting to smash the ball down the ground. Lead still over 300, with another 20 minutes to go for tea.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the look out for quick runs would be a sight for sore eyes. Both are natural stroke players and good runners between the wicket. Sri Lanka will feel the heat very quickly if both get going.

India are not holding themselves back. I reckon, they would declare shortly after tea. Ten come off this over.

Runs flowing at either ends at the moment. India milk three singles off the 38th.

FOUR! Extraordinary shot! Rohit plays it away from the body but he was in a good position to drive it through cover.

Sri Lankans aren't helping themselves with the extras. Gamage has overstepped once again in this over and conceded eight runs off it.

Rohit and Virat are playing with ease at the moment. Not taking any unduly risks. Four singles and a brace.

FOUR! Gamage bowls a bumper around leg and Rohit pulls it powerfully to the long leg fence.

It would be interesting to see if Kohli will declare at tea or a little after that. A target of 350 to 370 would be tempting for the Lankans. But Kohli must be willing to stretch his four-man bowling attack for that.

The number of dot balls are reducing. India are looking for singles coupled with the odd boundary, provided a bad ball is bowled. They collect eight in this over: four singles and a boundary.

FOUR! Chooses to rip out the wrong 'un, but bowls it the wrong line. Rohit paddle sweeps it to the fine leg fence.

Sandakan's fifth over: 4, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1. India's lead has crossed 350 runs. How much more are they eyeing?

The partnership between Kohli and Rohit is worth 47 runs and it has come in quick time. Virat fails to get off the strike for the first five balls but then clips the final ball behind square for a run. And it's time for tea.

Kohli and Rohit have hit a few elegant strokes around the ground to guide the hosts past the 350-run lead at the tea interval. Maybe another hour of batting, and adding another 100 to their lead is what the hosts will have in mind for this evening.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 373! Ishant bangs it short and outside off, Chandimal slashes and the ball goes straight to Dhawan, the birthday boy, at third man. Chandimal departs for 164. India have gained a 163-run lead.

OUT! Sri Lanka draw first blood. Vijay falls to aggressive plan. The Tamil Nadu batsman has a wild go at a delivery outside off and nicks it to Dicwkella. He perishes for 9.

OUT! Rahane's run with luck comes to an end, so does the series. He will like to forget it as soon as possible. He tried to attack his away out of trouble and holes out to long on. He didn't make the most of the opportunity at number three and walks back for 10 off 37.

OUT! Pujara plays for the turn and pays for it. Dhananjaya, from round the wicket, tosses it outside off, Pujara goes forward to defend, thinkt it will spin in, and edges it to Mathews at first slip. Che falls one short of a fifty.

FIFTY! The birthday boy's good form continues. Dhawan clips it through midwicket and settles for a single. He raises his fifth half century.

OUT! Sandakan gets rid of Dhawan. The southpaw danced down the wicket to slog but missed it all ends up to get stumped. He departs for 67.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: The partnership between Kohli and Rohit is worth 47 runs and it has come in quick time. Virat fails to get off the strike for the first five balls but then clips the final ball behind square for a run. And it's time for tea.

Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned it around for the hosts, clinching three wickets as centuries from skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka reach 356/9 at stumps on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

Bad light forced play to be called off five minutes prior to the scheduled close as Chandimal remained unbeaten on a 341-ball 147 with tailender Lakshan Sandakan on nought. The Islanders now trail India by 180 runs with one wicket remaining.

After engaging in a massive 181-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews, Chandimal waged a lone battle for the tourists, helping them save the follow-on as the Indian bowlers led by Ashwin and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rocked the lower middle order.

It turned out to be another typical Feroze Shah Kotla wicket where the ball started doing the trick, thanks to the foot-marks outside the crease helping Ashwin to get rid of dangerman Mathews (111), debutant Roshen Silva and stumper Niroshan Dickwella for ducks.

Ishant and Shami added to the woes by picking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) and Suranga Lakmal (5) respectively, the credit for which also goes to stumper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant dives.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party by trapping Lahiru Gamage (1) as the visitors found themselves tottering at 343/9.

Earlier, resuming the day at 131/3, Mathews and Chandimal battled the hazy conditions to add 61 runs and deny India any luck in the morning session which saw the Sri Lankans going in to the lunch interval at 192/3.

Coming back, Mathews made the most of the two lifelines – dropped on Sunday in single digits and then on Monday dropped at 98 by Rohit Sharma at second slip off Ishant Sharma – to bring up his 8th Test ton in style.

Mathews' 268-ball marathon effort, consisting of 14 boundaries and 2 sixes, was, however, ended just at the stroke of tea when he edged one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin,

The 181-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal came off 477 balls – the most balls faced by any pair against India since the 738-ball stonewalling by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling in Wellington in February 2014.

Chandimal at the other end, continued to put pressure on the home bowlers as he completed his 10th Test ton just after the tea break with Samarawickrama in company.

Samarawickrama, the opening batsman, who was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg, came in to bat at the unusual No 5 spot.

Ashwin turned the tide in favour of the home side during the final hour of play with two quick wickets before Ishant, Shami and Jadeja joined the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to make life difficult for the tourists on a day which saw the floodlights switched on post the lunch session.

The early close of play on Monday will result in the addition of a couple of overs to the fourth day's play on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS.