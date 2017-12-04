LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Delhi: Visitors 270/4 at Tea

The second new ball is available now. But don't think India will look to take it immediately as Ashwin and Jadeja are bowling well and are in rhythm.

While Sri Lanka cricketers' reactions on Sunday could be passed off as an attempt to escape an inevitable pounding at the hands of India, it must be accepted that Delhi has a history with smog and its disruptive influence on sport and normal life, writes Vedam Jaishankar.

The National Green Tribunal on Monday came down heavily on the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with the air pollution

Chandimal flicks the first ball, which is flat, in front of square on the leg side for a couple and plays out the remainder of the over.

Mathews and Chandimal are Sri Lanka's best batsmen. They are at last coming to the party. This substantial fourth wicket partnership has really revived Lanka's flagging spirits.

The second new ball has been taken. Ishant Sharma is back into the attack.

CENTURY! After a wait of two long years and 37 innings, Mathews finally reaches the 100-run mark. Look at him celebrating! His captain and coach pointed out his form after the Nagpur Test and he has bounced back in a calamity. The chips were down, the Lankan team were booed at Kotla and Sri Lanka were facing another innings defeat. But Mathews stood up and has played more than 230 balls and has grown in confidence. This knock is as resilient as it gets. It is his eighth ton.

India's slip fielding is a complete mess. It looks like they don't have a single person who can take catches consistently. Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan have all dropped simple catches. Rahane too has dropped catches in the past, so he is not a sure-fire option. Doesn't augur well for Indian cricket on their overseas tours.

India have taken the second new ball. But with fielders dropping catches it may be a meaningless move. The hard new ball will only fly off the bat like it did for Mathews to reach his ton or Chandimal to drive.

FOUR! On the pads from Shami and he wrists it to backward square leg.

FOUR! Full and outside off, Chandimal leans forward and drives it to the cover fence.

The new ball might give you wickets but it also presents an opportunity to the opposition to score quick runs. Two boundaries off Shami's 18th over.

Heartening to see spectators around here standing up to applaud Mathews after the latter’s ton. A day ago, the venue was ringing with boos and ‘Loser' chants.

Fine century from Mathews, regardless of the two dropped chances at the slips, the last one occurring with him on 98. A three-digit score has been long due from him — a senior in the transitioning Sri Lankan side who is supposed to anchor the side out of the mess they find themselves in right now.

The slip cordon gets shuffled again. Pujara is back. Mathews mistimes a flick to Saha's left and runs one. Chandimal, after playing four dots, retains the strike after milking a single to midwicket.

Short delivery which keeps rising, Chandimal looks to pull but misses and Saha fails to collect it cleanly. The partnership between Mathews and Chandimal is now worth 150 after Chandimal sneaks in a leg bye to fine leg.

Mathews and Chandimal have already added 150 runs for the unfinished 4th wicket. They have led a charmed life, especially Mathews but they have kept the Lankan spirits up on what has been a miserable tour. Mathews is former skipper of the team while Chandimal is the current one. So they are taking their responsibility seriously.

FOUR! Shortish delivery, seventh stump line, Chandimal's eyes light up and he slaps it in front of square on the off side.

Chandimal is leading from the front here, along with Mathews. Even after facing 208 balls, he has been careful with his shot selection and waited for the poor ball. He did get one and Chandimal rode the bounce to slash it through covers.

Shami is changing his angles constantly. The fielders are not set for short balls. Wonder what is he trying to do. Nonetheless, he concedes two singles off this over.

Mathews looks like he is in for the long haul. Eschewing risks and grinding it out. India have gone through two drinks breaks and one lunch interval without separating this fourth wicket pair. Chandimal too is slowly getting to his individual century. India need a quick wicket to get on top of the Lankans all over again.

One-run over from Ishant Sharma. And its time for drinks. Sri Lanka are yet to lose a wicket and the frustration might be getting to India now. They have created chances, though, but the fielders put them down.

Kohli goes back to spin and tosses the ball to Jadeja. He starts with two dots. Then Chandimal punches one to cover for a single. DROPPED! Mathews gets down the track and looks to loft one over mid off, but Vijay Shankar at that position fails to catch it after getting his fingertips to it. To add insult to the injury, the ball runs away to the long off fence. Five off the over.

FOUR! Wondeful shot! Chandimal stands tall and punches it through the vacant cover region.

Another dropped catch. This time by substitute fielder Vijay Shankar. A difficult one at long off. Shankar stretches as much as he can but the ball goes through his hands.

Chandimal scores a beautiful boundary to enter the 80s. He is 19 away from a ton. Unlike, Mathews, his innings has been chanceless.

Jadeja continues. With no or very less spin on offer, he is sticking to a tight line and waiting for the batsmen to commit mistakes. Mathews and Chandimal are denying him that. A leg bye off Jadeja's 31st.

Ishant Sharma is seen talking to the umpires. He is unhappy with the shape of the ball. Out comes the ball gauge and the umpires think its good enough to continue. The fourth and fifth deliveries of Shami's 22nd over go for singles.

Will India go through two whole sessions without capturing a single wicket? Seems that is a possibility as Angelo Mathews and Chandimal have really dug in. India's poor catching has contributed no doubt, but the fifth wicket pair has also batted well to get into this situation.

The trail is below 300 runs now. Another 92 runs to avoid the follow-on. These two have batted magnificently well. Dickwella, Samarawickrama and Roshen Silva should raw inspiration from them and look to continue the momentum if a wicket falls.

Ishant Sharma replaces Mohammed Shami. Ishant's second delivery is in on the off stump, Chandimal clips it through midwicket for a single. Mathews is happy to see off the rest of the over without scoring a run.

Chandimal nudges the fourth ball, which is flatter and on middle, to square leg for one. These two have now consumed over 450 balls and batted more over five hours.

FOUR! Short ball, around leg, easy to put away and Chandimal does. Pulls it to the fine leg fence.

Meanwhile, the sun is playing hide-and-seek right now, with the floodlights being switched on at the venue.

The Mathews-Chandimal partnership now nearing the 200-run mark. The Lankans haven’t been in control of the proceedings like they are now since the first couple of days of the Kolkata Test. For the first time, there are folks out here who are talking about the possibility of a draw.

There's hardly any decent bounce on this Kotla pitch. So surprising to see Ishant Sharma banging the ball short repeatedly. The ball is rising to chest height at best and Chandimal has helped himself to crucial runs to get closer to his century.

Chandimal gets a freebie and righly puts it away for a boundary. Once again, he receives a long-hop, outside off and Chandimal cuts it away through cover-point for a couple. He is into the 90s. India might just get a different ball. But they will have to wait for some more time. A boundary and a couple off the over.

Jadeja bowls a shortish delivery and it grips, takes Mathews' outside edge and rolls past the slip cordon. They run one.

OUT! Ashwin breaks the stand. It was his first over with the new ball and he has hardly taken any time to make an impact. From around the wicket, he fires one around off, Mathews played for the turn, but it went with the angle, took the outside edge and Saha took a sharp catch. The crowd is up on its feet. Mathews falls for 111.

FOUR! Chandimal goes for a drive but it takes a thick outside edge and flies to the right of Rahane at first slip and races away to the fence.

Finally a wicket for the Indians! The first on the third day. Just when we were staring at another dominant session for the visitors, in comes Ashwin with the breakthrough, getting Mathews caught-behind with 10 minutes left for tea. The energy has returned in the stands now!

Samarawickrama comes out to bat. Had India kept a gully, Chandimal could've been dismissed. He edges one past Rahane at first slip and the ball rolls away to the fence.

Samarawickrama will have to be careful early on. Hasn't been among the runs and is lacking in confidence. He plays against Ashwin cautiously. However, four byes come off the over after Saha fails to collect a leg side delivery cleanly.

The last over before tea. Chandimal nudges one around the corner for a single. Two runs away from a century. Can he get there before tea? No, he can't as Samarawickrama faces the next five balls. Time for tea!

Tea on Day 3. A session that was going Lanka’s way until Ashwin set Mathews up and got him caught behind. The 181-run stand between Mathews and Chandimal (98 not out) though has put the visitors in a position from where they can target going beyond 400, something that few would have thought to be possible when they lost two early wickets. The final session, for all we know, could set the tone for the rest of the game — whether it veers towards a draw or an Indian win. A Sri Lankan victory though seems very unlikely at this stage.

Good day thus far for Sri Lanka. A tea score of 270 for 4 far exceeds expectation. Skipper Chandimal with 98 not out showing the way along with Mathews who was dismissed after making his ton.

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 131/3 after India declared their first innings at 536/7 on the second day, which was marred by complaints of air pollution, during the third and final Test at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

At the end of the second day's play, Angelo Mathews (57 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (25 batting) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. Dilruwan Perera contributed 42 runs for the visitors.

Resuming the day at the overnight total of 371/4, skipper Virat Kohli (243) continued where he left off on Saturday. Rohit, at the other end, supported him by playing some beautifully crafted shots.

Right from the first ball of the morning session, Kohli and Rohit were right on target. They thrashed the Lankan bowlers at will and maintained a good run rate.

The two added 129 runs between them during the session before the Mumbai batsman was dismissed off the last ball before lunch. In the process, Kohli completed his sixth double ton in 238 balls.

The Delhi batsman thus joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record for the most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket. He also made 1000 Test runs in 2017.

Kohli also broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara in registering scores of more than 200 six times – most as a captain in the five-day format.

Former left-handed batting superstar Lara had five double centuries as the West Indies skipper.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, created several chances but failed to make them count.

Just before lunch, Rohit completed his half-century in 88 balls but just when things seemed good in the middle, he was dismissed off the last ball of the session by Sandakan.

For Sri Lanka, Sandakan was the only successful bowler in the morning session.

The real drama unfolded in the second session as the play was halted for few minutes after concerns over the poor air quality, prompting the Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

Sri Lanka complained of poor air quality and hazy conditions after two players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal – had to go off. Both seemed to be struggling with their breathing.

As the air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after lunch, the umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes before the floodlights came into action for the rest of the day.

But play was stopped again after a few minutes, seeing that skipper Kohli decided to declare the innings at 536/7.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and middle-order batsman Ravindra Jadeja (5 not out) were at the crease when Kohli decided to declare.

Like their bowlers, the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off pacer Mohammad Shami on the very first ball of their innings.

The fall of Karunaratne's wicket brought in Dhananjaya de Silva (1), who also failed. After adding 14 runs to the score with Perera, Dhananjaya was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Ishant Sharma in the sixth over.

Angelo Mathews then came onto the middle just before the umpires dislodged the bails.

For India, Shami and Ishant chipped in with one wicket each at tea.

The final session witnessed some fight from Angelo Mathews and some lacklustre fielding by the Indians. As a result, the visitors managed to get past the 100-run mark losing three wickets.

Despite poor fielding, where Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dropped a catch each, the bowlers created many other chances but the Sri Lankan batsmen were lucky and managed to end the day without losing any more wickets.