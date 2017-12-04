First Cricket
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 67 runs
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Delhi: Tough day ahead for visitors

Date: Monday,04 December 2017 08:15 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

536/7
Overs
127.5
R/R
4.2
Fours
55
Sixes
2
Extras
8
131/3
Overs
44.3
R/R
2.96
Fours
20
Sixes
2
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Angelo Mathews Batting 57 118 8 2
Dinesh Chandimal (C) Batting 25 81 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravindra Jadeja 14.3 6 24 1
Ravichandran Ashwin 9 3 28 0

  • Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 3 action from the third Test involving India and Sri Lanka. After an eventful Saturday, India will now look to strengthen their position in the Test. Sri Lanka still trail by 405 runs and they have seven wickets in hand. It's going to a tough task for the visitors to make a comeback in the Test, but cricket has seen quite a few bizarre things.  

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 131/3 after India declared their first innings at 536/7 on the second day, which was marred by complaints of air pollution, during the third and final Test at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

At the end of the second day's play, Angelo Mathews (57 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (25 batting) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. Dilruwan Perera contributed 42 runs for the visitors.

Resuming the day at the overnight total of 371/4, skipper Virat Kohli (243) continued where he left off on Saturday. Rohit, at the other end, supported him by playing some beautifully crafted shots.

Right from the first ball of the morning session, Kohli and Rohit were right on target. They thrashed the Lankan bowlers at will and maintained a good run rate.

The two added 129 runs between them during the session before the Mumbai batsman was dismissed off the last ball before lunch. In the process, Kohli completed his sixth double ton in 238 balls.

The Delhi batsman thus joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record for the most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket. He also made 1000 Test runs in 2017.

Kohli also broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara in registering scores of more than 200 six times – most as a captain in the five-day format.

Former left-handed batting superstar Lara had five double centuries as the West Indies skipper.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, created several chances but failed to make them count.

Just before lunch, Rohit completed his half century in 88 balls but just when things seemed good in the middle, he was dismissed off the last ball of the session by Sandakan.

For Sri Lanka, Sandakan was the only successful bowler in the morning session.

The real drama unfolded in the second session as the play was halted for few minutes after concerns over the poor air quality, prompting the Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

Sri Lanka complained of poor air quality and hazy conditions after two players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal – had to go off. Both seemed to be struggling with their breathing.

As the air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after lunch, the umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes before the floodlights came into action for the rest of the day.

But play was stopped again after a few minutes, seeing that skipper Kohli decided to declare the innings at 536/7.

Wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and middle-order batsman Ravindra Jadeja (5 not out) were at the crease when Kohli decided to declare.

Like their bowlers, the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off pacer Mohammad Shami on the very first ball of their innings.

The fall of Karunaratne's wicket brought in Dhananjaya de Silva (1), who also failed. After adding 14 runs to the score with Perera, Dhananjaya was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Ishant Sharma in the sixth over.

Angelo Mathews then came onto the middle just before the umpires dislodged the bails.

For India, Shami and Ishant chipped in with one wicket each at tea.

The final session witnessed some fight from Angelo Mathews and some lacklustre fielding by the Indians. As a result the visitors managed to get past the 100-run mark losing three wickets.

Despite poor fielding, where Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dropped a catch each, the bowlers created many other chances but the Sri Lankan batsmen were lucky and managed to end the day without losing any more wickets.



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

