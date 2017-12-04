LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Delhi: Mathews inches towards century

OUCH! Uneven bounce. Shami bangs one short and Chandimal thinks it will go over his head and ducks. But the ball hardly bounces and the Sri Lankan captain takes a blow on his arm. Shami follows up with a back of a length and a full ball, Chandimal dead-bats them. EDGED! Fuller delivery, outside off, Chandimal pokes and nicks it. But the ball dies on the first slip.

First change of the third day. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Ishant Sharma.

FOUR! Chandimal walks down the track and clips it crisply through midwicket.

A slip, silly point and short extra cover deployed. Two tossed up deliveries outside off from Jaddu and Mathews drills the second one to long off for a single. Chandimal looks to nudge the third ball but it rolls towards the off side off a thick edge. The next ball he uses his feet to score a boundary. The over ends with two dots.

Peach! Shami bowls it fast and outside off, Mathews looks to drive without any feet movement and the ball roars past the outside edge. A silly mid off and silly mid on is in place. Mathews wrists the final delivery to deep square leg for a single.

Slight delay in play as Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is seen complaing of breathlessness. The physio rushes out.

Jadeja floats it up around off, Mathews pushes it towards mid off. Angelo steers the second ball towards third man. One run taken. Chandimal pushes the third delivery to covers. Dinesh looks to flick the fourth ball but it takes the leading edge and rolls towards covers. Jadeja finishes the over with two more dots. Only one off it.

Mathews clips a full length ball to square leg and sets off for a run. Chandimal yells after seeing Dhawan charge at the ball and asks him to go back. Lovely bowling! Shami pitches it up and Mathews decides to defend it late only to get beaten on the outside edge. He has bowled a few beauties this morning and is mixing it up. His fifth delivery is a short ball and Mathews lets Saha do his work. The last ball had a good shape to it, Mathews stayed in his crease and blocked it offering full face of the bat.

FOUR! Chandimal gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it between covers and point.

Jadeja floats it up and Chandimal pushes it to mid off. He comes down the ground the next ball, tries to drive but it takes a thick edge and rolls away to the cover fence. The final ball has turned from the rough, Chandimal looked to nudge it away but edges it towards the off side.

Ishant comes back. Mathews edges his first ball towards gully. His second delivery full and on the pads, Mathews clips it with soft hands towards mid on and steals a single. A well-directed bouncer, around chest-height and Chandimal drops his wrists and sways out of the line. Ishant's next ball, as expected, is full and on the sticks, Mathews keeps it out safely. One off the over.

Jadeja darts it around middle and leg, Mathews offers front foot defense. Similar approach and shot on the second ball. Action replay on the third. The fourth ball is quicker and outside off, Mathews gets forward and guides with an open bat-face to the off side. Mathews pushes the fifth ball down the ground and Jadeja doesn't stop it cleanrly which helps Mathews to exchange the strike with Chandimal. Chandimal nudges the sixth ball to square leg for no run.

Mathews wrists the first ball to mid on and sets off for a single. And Nigel Llong hands him a first official warning for running on the pitch. Chandimal nudges the third bal behind square for a run. Meanwhile, Kohli is off the field and Rahane is making the calls in his absence. Just two off the over.

Five dots and a single off the over. Time for drinks. Mathews and Chandimal have been quite confident this morning and should look to continue for another hour.

One thing about the low turnout at the Kotla today — the boos from the stands won’t be as stinging today.

Good session so far for the Lankans, with the Mathews-Chandimal partnership now worth 82 runs. Mathews has already surpassed Rangana Herath’s 67 for the highest score by a Sri Lankan this series. Chandimal himself is nearing a half-ton. Let’s see how Kohli plans the breakthrough.

Ishant continues. Chandimal pats the third delivery, which is short, to cover-point and a single. Oh well, what do weh have here? Ishant changes his angle after the fourth ball. Leg gully in place. Expect a lot of short balls. Mathews pulls the sixth ball to fine leg for a single. Two off the over.

Both the batsmen have been adept against Jadeja this morning. One run off the over.

FOUR! Short and around leg, Mathews stays back and pulls it with fast hands to the long leg fence.

Meanwhile, in Adelaide, Australia have sent back half the England side for a paltry score of 108. Joe Root's side trail by 334 runs.

Ishant goes back to over the wicket. Two bumpers, both around leg. Mathews pulls the second ferociously to the long leg fence, Murali Vijay at fine leg had no clue whatsoever. Mathews clips the third delivery to square leg for a single. Just five off the over.

Shami is back. Ashwin is yet to bowl this morning...

FOUR! Full and outside off, Chandimal reaches out and drills it through covers. Sweetly timed.

Mathews pushes the first ball to cover and runs a sharp single. Shami offers width, Chandimal doesn't oblige and drives it through covers. Shami goes around the wicket. The fourth ball: Shami bangs one short around Chandimal's hips and the batsman rides the bounce and glances it. However, the ball falls short of Rahane at gully. Five off the over.

India appeal for a caught behind albeit with little excitement. It was a short ball and Mathews tries to pull it lazily. The ball goes over his bat. There was no connection between the bat and ball. Sri Lanka milk three singles off the next three balls. Short ball, angled into the body, Chandimal hops and tickles it to the right of leg gully for a run. The over ends with an innocuous bouncer.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally comes into the attack. A slip and short leg has been deployed.

Chandimal brings up the century stand between him and Mathews with a tap to cover. Flicks the second ball through square leg. One run taken. Ashwin keeps Chandimal at bay for the rest of the over.

And now Chandimal gets a half-century for himself — his 16th in Tests. He’s been having a decent series so far, having waged a lone battle at Nagpur as well.

The partnership’s in excess of a 100 right now between Mathews and Chandimal. The Lankan super fans sitting a few rows away from me have been quite vocal and entertaining since morning. The flourishing partnership will only add to their cheer. One wicket at this stage though will bring the Indians right back into the game.

FIFTY! A patient, gritty knock from the Sri Lankan captain. Chandimal gets there with a streaky boundary to deep point. It is his 16th in Tests and third successive 50.

Is Shami losing his patience? Tried too many things. Seven came off the over.

FOUR! Ashwin bowls it slower through the air and around leg, Mathews kneels and lap sweeps it fine.

Yesterday, Mathews displayed aggressive intent to disrupt Ashwin's rhythm. Sri Lanka tried doing that in the Nagpur Test too but the execution was horrible. Today also he is adapting a similar approach. Mathews scores a boundary on the third ball and then Sri Lanka milk two singles. A good over for the Lankans.

This is the kind of determined, controlled batting that Sri Lankan fans would have been waiting for. Not been easy for Mathews and Chandimal but have played like batting leaders should.

A no ball makes it one off the over. Sri Lanka trail by 346 runs.

Ashwin is bowling from around the wicket. A leg slip has been deployed. Mathews wrists the third ball past leg slip for a single. One run off the over.

A maiden and a chance in Jadeja's 23rd over. Mathews succumbed to the pressure ot short-in fielders and looked to loft one over covers aerially. He failed and instead got a thick outside edge, but the ball landed well short of Murali Vijay at point.

India are doing what they do when wickets elude them. Build pressure! Too many dot balls in the last few overs. It has also got to do with how Sri Lanka are approaching the last few overs before a break. They certainly don't want to lose a wicket before lunch. Another maiden for Ashwin.

Uh-oh. Turn and bounce for Jadeja. Slightly short from Jaddu, the ball grips and spins away from the batsman. The ball brushes Mathews' thumb and hits his back arm. But it falls safely. He gets off strike on the fourth ball. The sixth delivery is full and safely negotiated. That'll be lunch! Sri Lanka take the honours and the batsmen walk back happily.

Meanwhile, we have Sudhir Gautam and Gayan Senanayake, the Indian and Sri Lankan superfans, getting mobbed by accompanying spectators at the lunch interval

Superb session for the Lankans, with 66 runs coming off 26.3 overs sans the fall of a wicket. A rare occasion where the visitors are the ones dominating a session. The Sri Lankan camp still have a lot of expectations from Mathews and Chandimal, including a three-digit score or two.

After the farce we saw on Day 2, maybe the authorities should consider renaming the fielding positions at the Feroz Shah Kotla taking the air pollution into consideration. Here are a few ideas.

Welcome back. Sri Lanka won the first session thanks to Mathews and Chandimal. Can they continue from where they left off? Let us find out. Mathews and Chandimal are at the crease. Ashwin to begin the second session's proceedings.

A positive start from Sri Lanka. They used their feet and played their shots off the back foot confidently. Three runs came off them.

From the other end though, Jadeja has started in typical fashion. Six dots.

Ashwin drops it short and around off, Chandimal punches ti through the cover region for a brace. Huge appeal for LBW after Chandimal gets rapped on the pads. India opt for the DRS! Replays show that it would've missed leg comfortably. India waste a review. Two runs off it.

Jadeja is bowling a stump-to-stump line. Not giving too many options and the senior batsman plays it out.

The commentators are discussing India's decision to review and it seems that Rahane suggested that it was going down the leg side. Even Saha wasn't quite sure but he along with Ashwin convinced Kohli to opt for it. Anyways, two runs off this over.

FOUR! Edged! Jadeja darts it on middle and the ball turns late to take Mathews' outside edge and the ball goes between Saha's legs to the fence.

Mathews moves to 97 after a genuine thin edge nutmegs Saha and travels to the fence. It was a very tough chance.

Chandimal pushes the fifth ball past forward short leg and collects a run. On the final delivery, Mathews runs down the track and whips it to long on for a single.

Another maiden from Jadeja. His teammates, Saha particularly, are praising him for his accuracy.

FIFTY! A patient, gritty knock from the Sri Lankan captain. Chandimal gets there with a streaky boundary to deep point. It is his 16th in Tests and third successive 50.

India vs Sri Lanka, third Test Day 3: Another maiden from Jadeja. His team mates, Saha particularly, are praising him for his accuracy.

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 131/3 after India declared their first innings at 536/7 on the second day, which was marred by complaints of air pollution, during the third and final Test at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

At the end of the second day's play, Angelo Mathews (57 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (25 batting) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. Dilruwan Perera contributed 42 runs for the visitors.

Resuming the day at the overnight total of 371/4, skipper Virat Kohli (243) continued where he left off on Saturday. Rohit, at the other end, supported him by playing some beautifully crafted shots.

Right from the first ball of the morning session, Kohli and Rohit were right on target. They thrashed the Lankan bowlers at will and maintained a good run rate.

The two added 129 runs between them during the session before the Mumbai batsman was dismissed off the last ball before lunch. In the process, Kohli completed his sixth double ton in 238 balls.

The Delhi batsman thus joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record for the most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket. He also made 1000 Test runs in 2017.

Kohli also broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara in registering scores of more than 200 six times – most as a captain in the five-day format.

Former left-handed batting superstar Lara had five double centuries as the West Indies skipper.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, created several chances but failed to make them count.

Just before lunch, Rohit completed his half-century in 88 balls but just when things seemed good in the middle, he was dismissed off the last ball of the session by Sandakan.

For Sri Lanka, Sandakan was the only successful bowler in the morning session.

The real drama unfolded in the second session as the play was halted for few minutes after concerns over the poor air quality, prompting the Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

Sri Lanka complained of poor air quality and hazy conditions after two players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal – had to go off. Both seemed to be struggling with their breathing.

As the air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after lunch, the umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes before the floodlights came into action for the rest of the day.

But play was stopped again after a few minutes, seeing that skipper Kohli decided to declare the innings at 536/7.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and middle-order batsman Ravindra Jadeja (5 not out) were at the crease when Kohli decided to declare.

Like their bowlers, the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off pacer Mohammad Shami on the very first ball of their innings.

The fall of Karunaratne's wicket brought in Dhananjaya de Silva (1), who also failed. After adding 14 runs to the score with Perera, Dhananjaya was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Ishant Sharma in the sixth over.

Angelo Mathews then came onto the middle just before the umpires dislodged the bails.

For India, Shami and Ishant chipped in with one wicket each at tea.

The final session witnessed some fight from Angelo Mathews and some lacklustre fielding by the Indians. As a result the visitors managed to get past the 100-run mark losing three wickets.

Despite poor fielding, where Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dropped a catch each, the bowlers created many other chances but the Sri Lankan batsmen were lucky and managed to end the day without losing any more wickets.